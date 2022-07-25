U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.00
    -7.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,825.00
    -50.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,411.25
    -12.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.70
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.58
    -1.12 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.60
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.13 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0207
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.33
    +1.22 (+5.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3210
    +0.2710 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,953.48
    -801.17 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.05
    -19.20 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,259.04
    -17.33 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Q2 2022 Baita Plai Production Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vast Resources PLC
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VAST.L
Vast Resources PLC
Vast Resources PLC

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

25 July 2022

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Q2 2022 Baita Plai Production Report

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce the Production Report for Q2 2022 from its producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘Baita Plai’) in Romania.

The Q2 2022 period has shown a continual improvement in the quantity and quality of Copper Concentrate (“Cu Conc”) produced at Baita Plai and the results in Figure 1 below are in line with the Company’s expectations. Copper concentrate production during Q2 2022 increased 17% from 229 dry metric tonnes (‘DMT’) in Q1 2022 to 268.8 DMT in Q2 2022. The tonnes milled for the period declined slightly by 6% to 11,292 metric tonnes (‘MT’) however the ore mined increased slightly by 3.5% to 13,020MT for the period. The copper grade milled improved by 33% to 0.60% for the period under review. It should be noted that the timing of sales is matched to sales schedules, and not directly to production, and the Company is holding 15 times more inventory at the end of Q2 2022 compared to Q1 2022. The inventory held at the end of Q2 2022 has since been sold.

 

Dry Metric Tonne

Wet Metric Tonne

Metric Tonne

 

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Ore Mined

-

-

-

-

13,020

12,561

Milled (Ore Feed)

-

-

-

-

11,292

12,103

Cu Conc Produced

268

229

295

257

-

-

Cu Conc sold

183

234

201

263

-

-

Cu Conc Inventory
(at end of period)

91

6

101

7

-

-

Figure 1

Q3 2022 Production Outlook

Looking forward to Q3 2022 and beyond, the Company continues to forecast a substantial increase in copper concentrate tonnage produced due to the successful implementation of the Mantis CMR4 Jumbo Drilling rig to access the ore on 17 level as well as the increased ability to process ore due to the second milling circuit being commissioned as announced on 27 June 2022.

In addition to the increase in copper concentrate produced, a substantial increase in the number of primary metres developed is forecast. This is due to the implementation of the second Mantis CMR4 Jumbo Drilling rig on the main belt incline on 18 level, whereby the original mine plan envisaged can be brought online. Current advance per blast from the main belt decline vary between 2.0m and 2.2m per blast, an excellent ratio to the length of hole drilled to the achieved advance.

The drill rig was extensively tested in a non-production environment to ascertain the capabilities of the machine for long hole production drilling. The drill rig has successfully completed a number of holes at varying inclinations, including vertically down, to depths of up to 12 meters. The machine is currently deployed on 17 level in the production area drilling the first set of long holes for long hole production blasting.

The accompanying remotely operated Aramine L130D LHD arrived at the mine, was successfully transported underground, and is currently undergoing testing and operator training inside the working stope below 17 level.

Competent Person
The forward-looking technical views made in this announcement is based on information interpreted by Mr Craig Harvey, the Group Geologist for Vast and a full-time employee of the company. Mr Harvey is a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and of the Geological Society of South Africa, a Recognised Professional Organisation included in a list that is posted on the ASX website from time to time.

Mr Harvey has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.

Important Notices
This announcement contains 'forward-looking statements' concerning the Company that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words 'will', 'may', 'should', 'continue', 'believes', 'targets', 'plans', 'expects', 'aims', 'intends', 'anticipates' or similar expressions or negatives thereof identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely. The Company cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea (CEO)
Andrew Hall (CCO)

www.vastplc.com
+44 (0) 20 7846 0974

Beaumont Cornish – Financial & Nominated Advisor
Roland Cornish
James Biddle

www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited Joint Broker
Toby Gibbs / James Thomas (Corporate Advisory)

www.shorecapmarkets.co.uk
 +44 (0) 20 7408 4050

Axis Capital Markets LimitedJoint Broker
Kamran Hussain

www.axcap247.com
 +44 (0) 20 3206 0320

St Brides Partners Limited
Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page

www.stbridespartners.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania, Tajikistan, and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in Vast Baita Plai SA which owns 100% of the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which the Company is looking to bring back into production following a period of care and maintenance. The Company has also been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

Vast has an interest in a joint venture company which provides exposure to a near term revenue opportunity from the Takob Mine processing facility in Tajikistan. The Takob Mine opportunity, which is 100% financed, will provide Vast with a 12.25 percent royalty over all sales of non-ferrous concentrate and any other metals produced. Processing of stockpiled ore on site is expected to commence in mid-2022.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.

GLOSSARY

Dry Metric Tonnes

Refers to the tonnage minus humidity to determine sales price

Grade

The relative quantity or percentage of ore mineral content in an orebody.

Ore

The naturally occurring material from which a mineral(s) can be extracted at a reasonable profit.

Orebody

A continuous well-defined mass of material to sufficient ore content to make extraction economically feasible.

Skarn

Lime-bearing siliceous rock produced by the metamorphic alteration of limestone or dolomite

Wet Metric Tonnes

Usually quoted in terms of production for shipping terms


Recommended Stories

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report He Had Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers Says Fed Needs to Take

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Suffered Losses

    Mark Cuban is one of the most famous and influential billionaire entrepreneurs. On the hit TV show "Shark Tank" on ABC, many entrepreneurs and startups hope and dream that he will be attracted to their idea and invest in their project. Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA franchise he completely transformed.

  • Bear Market: ‘Don’t be fooled’ by short rallies’, says strategist

    U.S. stocks continued to climb on Thursday for the third consecutive day, recording the best three-day Nasdaq gain since late May. However, one strategist reminded investors that he believed this is still a bear market.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • ‘I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband’: I pay all the bills and gave the down payment for our home, and all he does is buy stuff and contribute to his 401(k)

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband. I have been married for almost 10 years. When my husband and I were first married, he convinced me to stop working after the first year or so, which I regret.

  • SVB Financial Stock Just Sank 17% -- Should You Buy the Dip?

    SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, saw its shares plummet more than 17% on Friday, making the stock the biggest loser in the S&P 500 for the day. On SVB's earnings call Thursday, CEO Greg Becker said VC flows have slowed, which has impacted deposit growth and also the bank's venture capital call lending business, which makes up more than half of the bank's loan portfolio.

  • Recession Worries Dent Stocks, Weigh on US Futures: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slipped and US equity futures wavered Monday, sapped by a dimming economic outlook that’s also cooling expectations for peak interest rates and supporting sovereign bonds.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for July comes out Tuesday, and the Federal Open Market Committee announces its interest-rate decision on Wednesday.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Warner Bros. Discovery

    It's been a tough three months for the entertainment and media giant following its spin-off and merger.

  • Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will probably have to inflict much more pain on the economy to get inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationGrowth is already slowing in response to t