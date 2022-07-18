U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.00
    +18.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,351.00
    +104.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,100.00
    +92.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.00
    +10.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.31
    +0.72 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.10
    +10.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.19 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0103
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    -2.17 (-8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1902
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1600
    -0.2960 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,683.90
    +371.25 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.67
    +38.67 (+8.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Q2 2022 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DNO ASA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DTNOF
  • DTNOY
DNO ASA
DNO ASA

Oslo, 18 July 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its Q2 2022 operating and interim financial results on Thursday, 11 August 2022 at 07:00 (CET). A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 11:00 (CET). The Company issues below an update on production and sales volumes for the quarter as well as other key financial information that will be further discussed in the earnings call.


Volumes (boepd)

Gross operated production

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2021

Kurdistan

107,178

106,465

110,304

North Sea

 

 

 

 

Net entitlement production

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2021

Kurdistan

26,682

26,670

27,661

North Sea

11,579

12,700

9,939

 

 

 

 

Sales

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2021

Kurdistan

26,682

26,670

27,661

North Sea

12,594

10,689

7,285


Selected cash flow items

During the quarter, DNO received USD 264.6 million net from the Kurdistan Regional Government, of which USD 183.8 million represents the entitlement share of January through March 2022 Tawke license crude oil deliveries. Of the balance, USD 30.5 million represents override payments equivalent to three percent of gross December 2021 through March 2022 Tawke license revenues and USD 50.3 million represents payments towards arrears built up from non-payment of certain invoices in 2019 and 2020.

DNO paid two tax instalments totaling USD 24.5 million in Norway as tax losses for 2021 ended lower than estimated tax losses that were the basis for tax refunds received during H2 2021.


Other

DNO participated in four exploration wells in the North Sea in the quarter. The Kveikje well in PL 293B on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) (29 percent working interest) was spudded 8 March and completed 8 April and has been announced as a discovery. The Overly well in PL 1085 on the NCS (25 percent working interest) was spudded 4 May and completed 25 May and resulted in a minor discovery. The Edinburgh well in P255 on the UK Continental Shelf (45 percent working interest) was spudded 15 March and had drilling activity throughout Q2 but has subsequently been announced as a dry well. The Brage South well in PL 055 (14.3 percent working interest) on the NCS was spudded 10 June and drilling was still ongoing as of end of Q2.


Earnings call login details

Please visit www.dno.no for login details ahead of the call.


Disclaimer

The information contained in this release is based on a preliminary assessment of the Company’s Q2 2022 operating and interim financial results and may be subject to change.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Many Investors Are Fleeing the Stock Market, but Some Are Doubling Down: ‘If I Lose $15,000, I’m Not Going to Die’

    For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Penumbra Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Fed Officials Preparing to Lift Interest Rates by Another 0.75 Percentage Point

    Policy makers are leaning against a full-point interest-rate increase at their next meeting despite the inflation surge in June.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Stocks, US Equity Futures Climb as Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures rose Monday amid scaled back bets on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates and as investors assessed Chinese pledges to shore up economic growth.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Deman

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Oil in Retreat as Traders Weigh Mideast Supply After Biden Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid as investors weighed the odds of more supply from the Middle East after a landmark trip to the region by US President Joe Biden.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Khan Set to Beat Ruling Coalition in By-ElectionsWest Texas Intermediate sank below $97 a barrel after last week dr

  • 1 High Conviction Growth Stock Down Over 70% to Buy Now

    Investors were responding to stellar results from the financial technology company and its rapidly growing consumer banking business. A banking charter isn't the only way this company has set itself up for long-term profitability.

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Bends, Doesn't Break, But Now Faces Key Test

    The market rally battled back last week but faces key resistance once again. Tesla and EV rival BYD have big news due.