Q2 2023 Selecta Biosciences Inc Earnings Call

Blaine T. Davis

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining our second quarter 2023 financial results and business update conference call. The press release reporting our financial results is available in the Investors and Media section of Selecta's website at selectabio.com and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which was filed earlier this morning with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Joining me on today's call are Selecta's President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Carsten Brunn and Peter Traber, our Chief Medical Officer.

During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about the potential safety, efficacy and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates, our financial projections and our future expectations, plans, partnerships and prospects. These statements are subject to various risks that are described in the filings made with the SEC, including our most recent report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today, August 17, 2023, and Selecta disclaims any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law, even if management's views change.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Carsten.

Carsten Brunn

Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for taking the time to join us. Thus far, 2023 has proven to be an important year for ImmTOR, our position in tolerance platform, which we are leveraging to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses.

In March, we are thrilled to share positive data on both Phase III trials of SEL-212 in patients with chronic refractory gout. As a reminder, SEL-212 consists of 2 components: first, pegadricase, a potent enzyme that has been observed to reduce serum urate in refractory gout patients who continue to have serious disease symptoms, such as benefiting joint pain and disfiguring tissue deposits of urate called tophi.

And second, ImmTOR, which is our nano-encapsulate formulation, rapamycin that is designed to condition the immune system to reduce antibody formation to drugs that are administered at the same time. The proposed mechanism of ImmTOR action is the induction of immune tolerance rather than immunosuppression as with other commonly used drugs.

In May, we had the opportunity to showcase this positive data during a late-breaking session at the European Alliance of Association for Rheumatology or EULAR Congress. This was the first scientific presentation of our data to the key opinion leaders and physicians who treat patients with gout and who are well aware of the limitations of current treatment options.

We were extremely encouraged by the response to the data, which reinforces our belief that SEL-212 could potentially serve as a once-monthly, safe and effective uricase based intervention for refractory chronic gout without the need for separate oral traditional immunosuppressants.

We're currently focused on working with Sobi, our SEL-212 development partner compare for a Biologics License Application or BLA filing in the U.S. The filing remains on track for the first half of 2024. As a reminder, under our agreement, Sobi is responsible for regulatory and commercial activities in all markets outside of China, while Selecta is responsible for ImmTOR manufacturing.

Selecta is entitled to receive up to $615 million in remaining milestone payments in Sobi as well as tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

With the potential for peak sales of SES-12 for the treatment of chronic refractory gout to exceed $700 million, we believe that SEL-212 has the potential to deliver significant and meaningful long-term stockholder values.

Importantly, the SEL-212 program serves as a validation for ImmTOR platform, which represents the only immune tolerance platform with positive Phase III data. While we firmly believe that the balance of our pipeline beyond SEL-212 has the potential to generate meaningful returns for our stockholders, we recognize that significant capital and time would be required to advance these assets to value-creating inflection points on our own.

As such, we've undertaken the decision to suspend further investments in all programs beyond SEL-212 and instead plan to pursue potential licensing and corporate development initiatives for these assets. These include ImmTOR, which can be combined with a variety of therapeutic approaches to reduce immunogenicity across a range of indications, ImmTOR-IL, which combines our proprietary regulatory T cell selective IL-2 candidate with ImmTOR, SEL-302 and AAV gene therapy combined with into for the treatment of MMA, Xork in next-generation IgG protease for the mitigation of preexisting anti-AAV antibodies and our next-generation IgA protease for IgA nephropathy.

To note, we will continue to work with our partner, Astellas, to advance the development of Xork in combination with AT845, Astellas's AAV-based therapy for the treatment of late-onset Pompe disease in adults. As a reminder, we have observed a unique low cross-reactivity profile in Xork that may provide therapeutic benefit to patients with preexisting immunity to AAV.

We believe our actions today will enable us to preserve capital and also to maintain stockholder interest in SEL-212 without dilution that would have been necessary to support the continued development of the balance of our pipeline assets over the long term.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Blaine to review second quarter financial results.

Blaine T. Davis

Thanks, Carsten. The second quarter financial results are detailed in the press release and 10-Q issued earlier this morning. So let me focus my comments on key points.

Selecta ended the second quarter with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $115 million. As a result of the initiatives we announced today, we expect these resources will be sufficient to extend our operating requirements into 2027.

Collaboration and license revenue for the quarter of 2023 was $5.2 million as compared to $39.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Collaboration and license revenue was primarily related to the shipment of clinical supply and the reimbursement of costs incurred for the Phase III DISSOLVE program under the license agreement with Sobi.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $17.8 million versus $19.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily related to the capital prioritization initiative that was enacted in the second quarter of 2023.

G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $6.1 million as compared to $6.2 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily the result of a reduction in expenses incurred for stock compensation. For the second quarter of 2023, we reported a net loss of $11.4 million or basic net loss per share of $0.07.

Let me turn the call back over to Carsten for some closing comments.

Carsten Brunn

In summary, we believe the initiatives we have announced today represent the best path forward to maximize long-term stockholder value. We look forward to continuing to work with Sobi in preparation for the planned BLA filing for SEL-212 in patients with chronic refractory gout in the first half of 2024. And for the balance of our pipeline, look forward to exploring opportunities to partner these programs in the coming weeks and months.

Now I'd like to open the line to Q&A. Operator?

Our first question today comes from Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners.

Joseph Patrick Schwartz

I was wondering, since you alluded to the limitations of current treatment options for treatment refractory gout and Krystexxa sales have been quite strong, I was wondering if you could walk us through how the SEL-212 value proposition will compare to Krystexxa and how you get to your market opportunity estimates?

Carsten Brunn

That's a great question, Joe. Yes. So we remain very encouraged. We have done some market research recently, which confirmed the potential. And I think we believe that a key differentiator is the fact that this is a monthly potential therapy and where we don't have to use an oral immunosuppressant whereas it's a very targeted approach. With ImmTOR, you basically induce tolerance.

So we believe that given the strong efficacy profile we have seen in the Phase III with safety and tolerability, we've also observed given the once monthly dosing, we think there's a tremendous market opportunity. And we're actually encouraged by the strong sales of Krystexxa. I think it's a great backdrop. It's a very attractive market with significant potential.

Joseph Patrick Schwartz

Okay. And then which of the pipeline programs do you think could garner the most interest with partners? Have you already had any intelligence from the market for such assets? And what is the time line for securing partnerships? And what form of partnership would you seek to enter versus would be less interesting for Selecta

Carsten Brunn

Yes. So I think we believe, obviously, there is value at all assets. But I think specifically, we had initially focused on ImmTOR-IL, and we think that remains a very attractive asset for partnering and specifically for use in autoimmune disease. We believe that adding ImmTOR to an IL-2 is really differentiating actually. So we're excited about this.

But we believe Xork holds potential value, but also the IgA protease in combination with ImmTOR. So I think all those assets are of high value. We have not reached out to potential partners at this point. We'll do so in the coming weeks and months, and we'll keep the market updated.

Our next question comes from Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald.

Kristen Brianne Kluska

For ImmTOR-IL, curious to hear more about the decision here, given I know how excited you've been on this program. I guess, why not conduct some initial IND-enabling studies in-house? And then look to partner off of this, would that be too expensive with your plans? And then just given the versatility of the program, even perhaps outside of autoimmune, how do you plan on approaching partners?

Carsten Brunn

Yes. I think the why now is a good question, Kristen. I think we've just looked at the development cost and the time lines to get to a meaningful clinical readout versus the high value of SEL-212 and came to conclusion that it's in our stockholders' interest to stop all investment basically.

We haven't talked about our partnering strategy, but I think the low-hanging fruit is really what we were focused on initially which is ImmTOR-IL for the use in autoimmune diseases, I think, because we have a pretty detailed development program in place already, but I think there's also value in some of the larger autoimmune indications where maybe IL-2 alone struggled. I think that's another approach where the differentiation by adding ImmTOR to the mix might be helpful also. But we'll update the market once we had some initial discussions.

Kristen Brianne Kluska

Okay. And then with your new cash runway guidance, I'm curious how much of this is implementing any potential milestone and/or royalty payments.

Blaine T. Davis

Yes. Kristen, so the way we thought about the runway, we've only incorporated the next regulatory milestone in the calculation of our cash runway. So as you think about the potential BLA filing in the first half of 2024, we haven't built in any future milestones or royalties to that calculation around 2027.

So we feel that, that runway represents a conservative approach. And as SEL-212 moves forward through the regulatory process, obviously, we will look at that cash runway and look at the initiatives we put into place and the ultimate impact on the cash runway overall. But in '27, we feel very comfortable with and we've only incorporated a single regulatory milestone into the calculation of that runway.

Kristen Brianne Kluska

Okay. Got it. You've certainly kept us on our toes on partnerships in the past. So looking forward to seeing what comes out of that in the next month here.

Our next question comes from John Newman from Canaccord.

John Lawrence Newman

The question is you've got a very interesting structure around the royalties from SEL-212 with Sobi. If I can remember correctly, you basically don't pay taxes on those royalties. My question is, will you look to retain that royalty structure long term in order to bring in potentially substantial royalties that will be tax free?

Or are you considering monetizing that royalty as it's pretty unique. We see a lot of royalties monetized, but very few, if any, that have a tax-free structure.

Blaine T. Davis

Yes, that's a great question, John. We haven't made a final decision on this at this point. But you are right, we have tax optimized this royalty stream, which I think a lot of investors actually haven't fully appreciated. We basically won't pay any taxes up to an amount of about $400 million, actually, so -- which is very significant. So -- but we have not made a decision. I think for now, we just want to maximize the potential value for our stockholders.

Our next question comes from Gil Blum from Needham & Company.

Gil Joseph Blum

With the refocusing of -- just to help us understand what the refocusing of your efforts here, what additional oomph can you get to help SEL-212 along? Is this going to change anything in your current relationship with Sobi? Just to help us understand.

Blaine T. Davis

Yes. I don't think there is a change, Gil. We're obviously working closely with Sobi to support the BLA filing. We remain responsible for the ImmTOR manufacturing. But I think what's important as well, we get reimbursed for those efforts, right? So I think that doesn't change in our plans moving forward.

Gil Joseph Blum

Okay. And maybe kind of as a follow-on, what would you say is the next big thing for us to focus on The Street.

Blaine T. Davis

Yes. I think we kind of -- we're putting the focus on SEL-212. And really the next big kind of milestone look for is actually the filing of the BLA in the first half of 2024 and then look for potential partnerships that for the remainder of the pipeline.

Our next question comes from Uy Ear from Mizuho.

Uy Sieng Ear

Just curious, is there any conditions or financial conditions that would allow you to maybe reverse course or are you -- is considering partnership for ImmTORs and everything as a sort of the way going forward?

Blaine T. Davis

Yes. Obviously, we look at this very carefully, and we believe what we've announced today is the best path forward.

Uy Sieng Ear

Okay. So how should we kind of think about spending because this quarter, it didn't look like there was a significant change from first quarter to second quarter and your cash runway sort of implied that spending would come down significantly. Would it be sort of immediately in the third and fourth quarter? Or it's sort of more in the 2024 time frame?

Blaine T. Davis

Yes. So a couple of comments there. As you might remember, the way we report R&D expense, it is inclusive of SEL-212-related activities. And as Carsten mentioned, that is a fully reimbursed set of expenses. So while you might see some ups and downs in reported R&D, we also would receive revenue from those reported expenses, specifically associated with SEL-212.

So on the whole, when you look at overall R&D spend, it will continue to come down as it relates specifically to the initiatives we announced earlier this year as well as the update that we provided today. That will carry forward through the second half of this year and then also throughout 2024 as well. So again, there's a little bit of a nuance there in the sense that the way with which we report the SEL-212-related expenses.

Those will obviously continue as we move forward in partnership with Sobi and moving the BLA. But overall, we do expect to see R&D expenses come down as we move forward from here.

Our next question comes from Boobalan Pachaiyappan from H.C. Wainwright.

Boobalan Pachaiyappan

So a few questions from us. So firstly, you indicated that you are interested in potential partnerships to advance the pipeline. Maybe just to take a step back, can you give us a sense of or maybe a high-level update regarding the circumstances that led to the termination of agreements, you formally signed with Takeda, Sarepta and Spark? And what implications or what point is the lessons we can learn from this that could potentially help you as you think about future partnerships?

Carsten Brunn

Yes, that's a good question. Obviously, if you look at specifically the Takeda partnership, Takeda decided to exit AAV gene therapy and the span at this unit completely. So they terminated all partnerships, including ours.

And Sarepta decided not to move forward. And obviously, we had positive data along the way as was shown by the milestone payment we received, but they ultimately decided against this. But we're definitely -- we have a lot of experience doing partnerships, and we were positive that we'll be able to monetize the various assets. And not only in gene therapy, I think we have a much broader potential pipeline as well.

Boobalan Pachaiyappan

Okay. Then on late April, you announced a targeted headcount reduction of 25%. And today, let's say, after implementing today's update, how many employees you might possibly have?

Carsten Brunn

Yes. So we are not announcing a RIF today, and we haven't guided to that. So I think today is really focused on announcing that we or focusing efforts on 212 and that requires obviously quite a bit of head count, which is reimbursed by Sobi, and we're looking to partner our assets out. So we're not announcing a RIF today at this point.

And ladies and gentlemen, showing no additional questions. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Dr. Brunn for any closing remarks.

Carsten Brunn

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call today.

Ladies and gentlemen, with that, we'll conclude today's conference call and presentation. We thank you for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.