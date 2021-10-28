Company Announcement no. 100 – 2021

Copenhagen, October 28th, 2021

Q3-2021 Trading Statement – Strongest quarter on revenue and capital secured for growth

The strong growth trend continued in Q3, where revenue once again was at all-time high on quarterly basis, and year-to-date +90% compared to same period last year. The growth continues to be across all markets, not least with the contined ease of Covid restrictions outside Denmark.

In Q3, GreenMobility successfully completed a rights issue and raised DKK 147.4 million in new equity, to support further growth of existing and new cities, in line with the company’s aspirations for 2025 of 35 cities and 10,000 electric cars in operation. At the same time, the company signed a loan agreement for DKK 100 million from the Danish Green Investment Fund for continued growth and fleet funding in Sweden and Finland. With these two in place, GreenMobility has secured it’s must win battle of capitalization.

Q3-2021 compared to Q2-2021

Figures include all operational cities:

Revenue grew by DKK 1.5 million or 9% to DKK 16.9 million (+60% compared to Q3-2020)

Customers grew by 10% to 147,665 (+43% compared to Q3-2020)

Trips were on par with 230,200 (+40% compared to Q3-2020)

Saved CO2 by the fleet were on par with 348 tonnes

The net result was negative with DKK (11.9) million, compared to DKK (12.5) in Q2-2021 which is in line with expectations from cost reductions.

For the full details, please see attached Q3-2021 Trading Statement.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 140,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Story continues

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachment



