U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.75
    +60.50 (+1.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,654.00
    +424.00 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,316.50
    +206.25 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.20
    +29.20 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.18
    +0.72 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.80
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9857
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    -0.65 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1376
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8280
    -0.1280 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,566.82
    +323.01 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.03
    +9.57 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,174.92
    +399.13 (+1.49%)
     

Q3 2022 Trading Update and Invitation to Earnings Call

DNO ASA
·3 min read
DNO ASA
DNO ASA

Oslo, 18 October 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its Q3 2022 operating and interim financial results on 3 November 2022 at 07:00 (CET). A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 10:00 (CET). The Company issues below an update on production and sales volumes for the quarter as well as other key financial information that will be further discussed in the earnings call.


Volumes (boepd)

Gross operated production

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

Kurdistan

109,054

107,178

105,179

North Sea

 

 

 

 

Net entitlement production

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

Kurdistan

24,779

26,682

26,749

North Sea

13,970

11,579

13,102

 

 

 

 

Sales

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

Kurdistan

24,779

26,682

26,749

North Sea

11,569

12,594

14,653


Selected cash flow items

During the quarter, DNO received USD 220.2 million net from the Kurdistan Regional Government, of which USD 133.8 million represents the entitlement share of April and May 2022 Tawke license crude oil deliveries. Of the balance, USD 18.0 million represents override payments equivalent to three percent of gross April and May 2022 Tawke license revenues and USD 68.4 million represents payments towards arrears built up from non-payment of certain invoices in 2019 and 2020.

DNO paid one tax instalment of USD 1.8 million in Norway, the first of six instalments related to estimated 2022 results on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).


Other items

DNO participated in four exploration wells in the North Sea in the quarter. The Ofelia well in PL 929 on the NCS (10 percent working interest) was spudded on 24 July and completed on 25 August and has been announced as a discovery. The Edinburgh well in P255 on the UK Continental Shelf (45 percent working interest) was spudded on 15 March and completed on 5 August. The Brage South well in PL 055 (14.3 percent working interest) on the NCS was spudded on 10 June and completed on 26 July. Both Edinburgh (fully expensed in Q2) and Brage South have been announced as dry wells. The Uer well in PL 943 on the NCS (30 percent working interest) was spudded on 21 September and drilling was still ongoing as of end of Q3 2022.

DNO announced on 22 August an agreement to acquire assets in West Africa in an all-share transaction with RAK Petroleum plc. The transaction was completed on 11 October, and does as such not impact the Q3 2022 results.


Earnings call login details

Please visit www.dno.no for login details ahead of the call.


Disclaimer

The information contained in this release is based on a preliminary assessment of the Company’s Q3 2022 operating and interim financial results and may be subject to change.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Stories

  • EU to Announce Interim Gas Market Steps With No Quick Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is unveiling a new emergency package to tackle the energy crunch, betting on steps to bolster solidarity among member states. But the bloc will refrain from immediate gas-price caps amid political divisions and concerns over security of supply.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hit

  • a Goal from Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes

    (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal from Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 10/17/2022

  • A triple whammy has hurt this property stock, but investors have cause for optimism

    Hindsight is a wonderful thing. When this column studied Derwent London, the property company, some two‑and‑a‑half years ago, we had a paper profit of some 75pc to our name, since the shares were trading at almost £42 a share compared with our entry point just below £24 in November 2016, and we really should have taken profits.

  • Zimplats Holdings Limited's (ASX:ZIM) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

    Zimplats Holdings' (ASX:ZIM) stock up by 3.7% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in...

  • Farfetch, Outlier Pick Web3 Accelerator Pack

    The collaboration is working with start-ups at the cutting edge of digital.

  • Marketmind: Good Will Hunting

    Three days into the job, Jeremy Hunt has pretty much gutted British Prime Minister Liz Truss' entire economic plan that propelled her to lead the government less than six weeks ago. With Truss's spokesman batting down suggestions that Hunt was running the country, it remains to be seen how long the PM is able to survive the political maelstrom, even though she remains defiant. The dramatic U-turn might lead to BoE not hiking interest rates in November by as much as previously anticipated (75-basis-point hike vs previous estimate of 100 basis points, according to Morgan Stanley analysts).

  • UK Police Probe China Consulate Attack of Hong Kong Protester

    (Bloomberg) -- British police are investigating the attack of a Hong Kong protester inside the grounds of a Chinese consulate, which took place as President Xi Jinping opened a key Communist Party’s congress in Beijing. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shake

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Dow Jones Surges 550 Points, But This Key Signal Missing; Netflix, Tesla Earnings On Deck

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 550 points Monday.

  • Tesla Is Headed Into Earnings at Its Weakest. 3 Things to Watch For.

    Since the end of the third quarter, Tesla stock is down about 25% relative to the S&P 500. That makes calling the reaction to Wednesday's earnings report very difficult.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others

    Today's Research Daily features the Q3 earnings season scorecard and new research reports on Apple (AAPL), Abbott (ABT) and IBM (IBM) and others.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Wall Street rally throws spotlight on reports from Tesla, Netflix

    Investors are speculating about whether Monday's big stock surge is the start of a recovery or another pause in the market's decline, and the answer may depend in part on upcoming quarterly results from heavyweights including Tesla Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix Inc. The world's most widely tracked stock benchmark jumped 2.65% on Monday, lifted in part by strong quarterly results from Bank of America, even as investors worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve's war against inflation may hobble the economy. Monday's major rally on Wall Street was just the latest in an unusually volatile year.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and his fund’s recent developments, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. As expected, Warren Buffett is using the current market selloff […]

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • 3 Red Flags for Carnival Stock

    Down 67% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has probably landed on some value investors' radar. Like most cruise companies, Carnival was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) no-sail order scuttled its operations for much of 2020. As of the third quarter, Carnival reports $28.5 billion in long-term debt -- up from just $9.7 billion at the end of 2019.