GreenMobility A/S

Company Announcement no. 115 – 2022

Copenhagen, October 13th, 2022

Q3-2022 Trading Statement – 56% revenue growth compared to same period last year

During Q3-2022, GreenMobility generated a growth in revenue of 56% compared to Q3 last year and 13% revenue growth compared to Q2 this year. The quarter has to some extent been impacted by summer travels, and final phasing in of new cars in some markets. Despite this, there has been good growth in most markets.

Due to the current extraordinary situation on the consumer market, there is a general risk of impact on consumer decisions and behavior. For GreenMobility, this involves among other rising electricity cost and interest rates, and we have already introduced a temporary energy fee per kilometer driven to balance this. GreenMobility expects this to be sufficient for now but continue to monitor the developments and will act on any significant change.

Q3-2022 compared to Q2-2022

Figures include all operational cities:

Revenue grew by 13% to DKK 26.4 (+56% compared to Q3-2021)

Customers grew by 8% to 212,298 (+44% compared to Q3-2021)

Trips grew by 2% to 275,769 (+20% compared to Q3-2021)

Saved CO2 by the fleet grew by 17% to 618 tonnes

The net result was negative with DKK (20.3) million, compared to DKK (16.6) million in Q2-2022 and DKK (11.9) million in Q3-2021. The net result is affected by start-up of the German market, which was delayed as previously reported, and as well currency cost of DKK 1.6 million. Overall, the result is in line with expectations, considering the delay in H1-2022 in several markets.

For the full details, please see attached Q3-2022 Trading Statement.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam and several German cities. More than 200,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Story continues

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

