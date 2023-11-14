Q3 2023 Intuitive Machines Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Stephen Zhang; IR; Intuitive Machines, Inc.

Steve Altemus; President and CEO; Intuitive Machines, Inc.

Erik Sallee; CFO; Intuitive Machines, Inc.

Josh Sullivan; Analyst; The Benchmark Company LLC

Edison Yu; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Andres Sheppard; Analyst; Cantor Fitzgerald

Austin Moeller; Analyst; Canaccord Genuity

Suji Desilva; Analyst; Roth MKM

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to Intuitive Machines Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Stephen Zhang.

Stephen Zhang

Good morning. Welcome to the Intuitive Machine third-quarter 2023 earnings call. Chief Executive Officer, Steve Altemus, and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Sallee, are leading the call today.

Before we begin, please note that some of the information discussed during today's call will consist of forward-looking statements, setting forth our current expectation with respect to the future of our business in economy and other events. The company's actual results could differ materially from those indicated in any forward-looking statements due to many factors. These factors are described under forward-looking statements in the company's press release and the company's most recent 10-Q filed with the SEC. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

We also expect to discuss certain financial measures and information that are non-GAAP measures as defined in the applicable SEC rules and regulations. Reconciliation to the company's GAAP measures is included in the earnings release filed on Form 8-K. Finally, we posted an earnings call presentation on our website, which provides additional context on our financial performance. You can find this presentation on our Investor Relations page at www.intuitivemachine.com/investors.

Now I'll turn the call over to Steve Altemus.

Steve Altemus

Thanks, Stephen. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us. In today's presentation, I will provide updates and accomplishments across the company's four business units. After, I will hand the call to our Chief Financial Officer, Erik Sallee, to review our financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Let's begin with our lunar access services accomplishments.

During our second quarter call, we mentioned that we believe launch pad congestion was going to determine the priority of launches through the rest of the year. In coordination with NASA and SpaceX, lift off of the IM-1 lunar mission is now targeted for a multi-day launch window, which opens on January 12, 2024. In case of unfavorable launch conditions, such as poor weather, backup opportunities are available and will be determined based on the lunar blackout window and other factors.

I'd like to take a moment to expand on this change to add context and perspective. Intuitive Machines completed its lunar lander actually in September, and we were looking forward to launching it in November. We also know -- better than most -- that there are inherent challenges in space like schedule changes, and emission adjustments are a natural consequence of pioneering lunar exploration.

Preparing to return to United States, the surface of the Moon has been an incredible journey. Our lunar lander is performing beautifully in all its testing, and we are authorized to deliver it to Florida later this month. We have a launch date and the necessary approvals ready to go. This is a great achievement for the company and a lesson in patience. This delay is a small price for making history.

Meanwhile, we are smartly using this extended interval before the planned launch date to continue offline confidence testing. Specifically, we've pulled in work plan for pad processing, which included a fit check to our separation ring and spacecraft adapter. We tested the fitment and the separation of the vehicle for the spacecraft adapter. In addition, we still plan to run another mission sequence test to provide additional training for the operations team in preparation for the mission and to do additional testing on the flight and ground software. Finally, we continued confidence testing with our propulsion system in our offline vertical test facility continually refining propulsion system parameters.

Our second plan mission is benefiting from all the testing we've done for mission 1 and is quickly taking shape. Intuitive Machines engineers completed helicopter testing of the LiDAR navigation system for IM-2 at the Kennedy Space Center. The use of LiDAR to land our second mission allows us to land in shaded regions of the Moon targeted by NASA's Artemis program. IM-2's propulsion and structural components are in-house undergoing assembly, and we're working on the integration of NASA's ice mining drill and commercial payloads.

Our Micro Nova hopper, which is designed to search for water ice and permanently shadowed regions of the Moon, is assembled and undergoing thermal vacuum and vibration testing. Nokia's lunar 4G/LTE network is taking shape, including integration with the lunar surface rover which will deploy from the land to test and validate robustness and performance of Nokia's cellular network communication between the rover and the lander in the harsh lunar environment.

At the end of the quarter, we submitted a proposal for another contracted mission with NASA. This is the CP-22 task order contract under the agency's lunar commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. We believe this is still on target for award notification later this month. And looking ahead, we're excited to share that this past week, we were selected by a leading international space agency for a $16.8 million-contract to deliver two payloads through our lunar rover services. These services include the deployment of the rover and payloads with our Nova-C Lander, along with data relaying communications services back to Earth. This award is our largest international payload contract to date and demonstrates our continued focus on diversifying our customer base as we expand into international markets.

For lunar data services, as we look forward to providing communication capabilities between assets using Nokia's 4G/LTE on the lunar surface, we're continuing to expand our Lunar Data Services business line to support the evolving needs of the future, thus lunar market communications and data between the Earth and Moon.

In preparation for our lunar mission, the operations team and mission control has completed all required ground station interface checks. These checks give assurance that our commercial lunar telemetry and tracking network is operational and prepared to provide near 24/7 coverage of our mission and any future tracking missions, whether that's from the civil, defense, or commercial sectors.

In addition, the mission control team is continuing to complete payload data transmission and mission sequence testing. These functional practice sessions will continue all the way through the scheduled launch in January to fully appreciate and understand all the nuances in the software and the ground network.

As mentioned last quarter, NASA's award for the Near Space Network Services contract award is expected in early 2024.

In orbital services, we began customer transition for NASA's five-year, $719 million Omnibus Multi-Engineering Services contract or OMES III, and expect revenue to start December 1. To date, we've secured more than 87% of the total workforce for the contract, and we'll be ready support NASA in the next month.

For space products and infrastructure, we believe the energy sector will continue to develop across our space products and infrastructure business line. In the days leading up to this call, Intuitive Machines announced a $9.5 million award from the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop satellite positioning and maneuverability solutions using radio isotopes power systems. The award feeds into our growing space products and infrastructure business line and is an exciting opportunity for Intuitive Machines to evolve as dynamic, adaptable, and forward looking company diversifying into defense and energy.

During the third quarter, we started our one year program to develop a radioisotope power system to enable in-space assets like our lunar landers to survive the lunar night, potentially extending lunar missions from roughly two weeks to several years.

As we mentioned in our second quarter call, Intuitive Machines completed Phase 1 of its fission surface power reactor contract for the Department of Energy and NASA. Now that the company is proposing Phase 1A, which would extend the contract by eight months for early risk reduction on hardware and design maturation. We expect the work completed during Phase 1 and 1A will give the company valuable insights for Department of Energy and NASA's $4.5 million second phase of the contract.

Looking ahead, we submitted our bid as the prime contractor for NASA's lunar terrain vehicle services contract earlier this year for the exploration and development of the South Pole region of the Moon. The lunar terrain vehicle is a key part of NASA's Artemis program and would be our prime contractor debut in human spaceflight. We're expecting multiple down selected prime contract awards and the expected award timing is now the end of quarter one 2024.

Finally, Intuitive Machines have expanded its ability to support each of the business units in our fully operational Lunar Production and Operations Center at the Houston Spaceport. We opened the facility with a ribbon-cutting with over 400 people in attendance, including federal and state representatives, Houston mayor, and city council members. By moving into our new operation center, the company now has the ability to simultaneously manufacture multiple spacecraft, including up to four lunar landers.

Moving into our new home designs and support, NASA's $93 billion Artemis program marks a new beginning on our journey for growth and expansion.

With that, I'll turn the call over to the Intuitive Machines Chief Financial Officer, Erik Sallee.

Erik Sallee

Thank you, Steve, and thanks to everyone joining us today.

We ended the third quarter with a contracted backlog of $135.2 million. This backlog does not include the $719 million NASA's OMES III contract, which will be booked as task orders are received. As Steve mentioned earlier, the OMES transition is nearly complete, and we expect revenue to begin in December.

Revenue for the quarter was driven primarily by NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative or CLPS as the company concluded third quarter '23 with $12.7 million in revenue compared to $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Revenue run rate was down from the first half due to updated launch timing and an increase in cost estimates required to successfully deliver our three lunar landings with NASA.

Operating loss was negative $23.2 million versus negative $11.8 million in the year prior period. This was primarily due to the updated cost estimates as well as public company costs. G&A also included $1.4 million of one-time transaction costs related to the equity raise we secured in the quarter.

On the cash side, we ended the third quarter with a cash balance of $40.7 million. Free cash flow in the quarter was an outflow of $14.6 million, of which $7.2 million was operating cash use and $7.5 million with CapEx. The primary use of CapEx was related to the new Lunar Production and Operations Center.

Within financing cash flows, we received the $20 million equity investment from an institutional investor in the quarter. This was partially offset by a one-time member distribution of $3.7 million relating to taxes.

As we discussed last quarter, the OMES that protest along with the timing of major awards have impacted our results this year, however, none of the significant awards were lost. We won OMES and are still looking forward to successful outcomes on NSNS, LPD, and additional CLPS missions in the first half of 2024.

In the interim, we are taking steps to retire risk and manage costs. For example, our SG&A of approximately $9 million per quarter is best in class as we remain capital and cost efficient.

On the portfolio side, we continue to diversify across not only various government entities and several energy and national security, but also across budgetary line items within each entity. Suggesting contract moves us into the Department of Defense and Steve mentioned earlier our success with the international market.

Additionally, should we be successful with the Lunar Terrain Vehicle award next year, we will secure a spot on a key piece of infrastructure within the Artemis program and budget, capitalizing on the growing lunar and space economy.

We remain optimistic on the over $3 billion in outstanding proposals and look forward to the prime contract award decisions from CP-22, NFNS, and LPV while we focus on execution and manage costs efficiently in the interim.+

With that, operator, we are now ready for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

Josh Sullivan, The Benchmark Company.

Josh Sullivan

Good morning.

Steve Altemus

Good morning, Josh.

Erik Sallee

Good morning, Josh.

Josh Sullivan

Just wanted to get your thoughts on NASA's commitment to the commercial service model. This international lunar services contract appears to be following that model and just curious on your current thoughts there.

Steve Altemus

Yes. Thanks for the question, Josh. It's a really interesting last week that was up on Capitol Hill and talking to the staffers associated with the authorization and appropriations for Artemis. And we see quite a bit of support for NASA's programs and in particular CLPS as a precursor to Artemis as a ability to set a regular cadence submissions as if Artemis launches move around on the schedule, as you know, that those missions are highly complex and they have a tendency to move to the rise and CLPS offers an opportunity for NASA to have this scale submission and activities towards the Moon. And by doing so, we see the international partners coming up and suggesting flying their payloads earlier using the CLPS vendors and the CLPS program as opposed to waiting for -- manifesting on the Artemis missions.

So we're very encouraged about the House and Senate commitment to CLPS and the Artemis program. And the way of structuring now, CLPS is in a position to serve any -- covering any gaps that might have occurred in delays of the Artemis program.

Josh Sullivan

And then as far as the Near Space Network contract, does your January mission helped provide any past performance metrics, which might be helpful in the scoring for NSN?

Steve Altemus

Well, I believe that the relevant experience of past performance -- we have already been considered in the competition and the evaluation of the proposals by January already. So, what we have done is included all of the validation work that we've done with our ground sites. I guess the lunar reconnaissance orbiter in space around the Moon and validate that the whole system works and is tied together and able to bring the communications back down to the ground.

So even prior to flying our first mission in January, we've done the groundwork or the legwork to test our ground against the lunar distance communication. And that will go into contributing to our experience when NSNS selected.

Josh Sullivan

And then just one last one. On OMES, can you just tell us what the cadence through '24? How we should think about that?

Erik Sallee

Yes, Josh, this is Erik. As you know, the top line dollar value of the contract, that $719 million, that's over five years. There'll be an initial ramp-up period of a matter of months. But then after that, we think it would be pretty steady state month-over-month equally divided over that time period help contributing to our top line.

Josh Sullivan

Okay. Thank you for the time.

Steve Altemus

Thank you, Jeff.

Operator

Edison Yu, Deutsche Bank.

Edison Yu

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Just one on the -- I guess, the government funding situation. Are we concerned at all by the continuing resolution? Anything about the confirmation that could be impacting the money type?

Steve Altemus

Good morning, Edison. Glad to have with us, and yes, great question. Like I said to Josh, that I was up on Capitol Hill talking to the staffers. And generally, I would say there is quite a bit of optimism and hard work going on to get us through at least a partial CR or CR for short term to keep the government open -- and so nobody's wanting a shutdown.

It seems like, generally, everyone was optimistic that a CR or at least in our own would be approved to get us a time into January before the full CR or budget could be passed. So that was encouraging, and I'm optimistic there. We're well into our transition for the OMES contract with 87% of the workforce on board or at least a capture -- that will continue on.

And we think the commitment to Artemis program, it builds the outlook that's good for Intuitive Machines. These CRs government shutdown associated with it tend to be short term outlook. So, the long term, it doesn't look like it's going to have any effect on the company this year.

Edison Yu

Got it. In a longer-term question, I know you had some similar advancements on the nuclear side. Do you have any sense of timeline on where we could see some actual reapplication of that? I know typically it's when we hear about it it's quite long term, but curious if you have views on that.

Steve Altemus

Yes. So, you see in what we outlined, there's been some movement there in three different areas of nuclear space that we've captured, and that's a follow on to -- well or for negotiating a follow on to decisions on surface power. That's Phase 1A which is a continuation of Phase 1 for another eight months and lining up for Phase 2.

We think that that will eventually in the long term, like you say, turn into a development activity for efficient reactor, you see that just in satellite procurement that's a new AFRL contract. And what's great about that one is that one can actually grow faster into a real satellite. So, we'll do this first execution on the low-power JETSON satellite. And then we'll see if they picked that up at the end of the year, that's about a 12-month runway. And then also that technology from JETSON contract, we're also developing under NASA's STMD Tipping Point award for the radioisotopes power system.

So there's some dovetailing of technology between those two. And I'm really happy to see that while they're not large dollars for those contracts, what they are is there a commitment and some movement in the right direction before and overall cohesive story in the government about nuclear space and how we should advance in nuclear space. So that's quite an encouraging sign that we're starting to converge on the types of materials we'll use, the types of systems we'll use to make some progress in the design. So that may be appropriate to make some decisions about the systems of the future.

Edison Yu

Thank you.

Steve Altemus

Thanks, Edison.

Operator

Andres Sheppard, Cantor Fitzgerald.

Andres Sheppard

Hi, good morning, everyone. Congrats on the quarter and thanks for taking our questions.

Steve Altemus

Good morning, Andres

Andres Sheppard

I'm wondering -- good morning, guys. I was just wondering if you can give us an update on the IM missions 2 and missions 3. Just when their schedule for? Or what is the current target for? I know in the past you had mentioned about the second mission being in the first half of next year possibly in the first quarter. So just wondering if that's delayed and if IM-1 mission might have an impact on the second mission and so forth. Thank you.

Steve Altemus

Yes, I appreciate that everyone's interested in launch dates. We are planning three missions in 2024. You obviously see how we did was our first mission balancing all the stakeholder needs to NASA, SpaceX, and our payload customers. That's a pretty complicated set of negotiations that gets you to everybody's needs and where they can actually launch and land.

The other complication in terms of pinpointing a date for those missions is really in the orbital dynamics and trying to get to the South Pole, specifically there are seasons for that. So trying to shuffle emissions around and find the particular month we want to go and for each of the commissions based on -- not only our stakeholder needs but on the landing site and the landing site selection.

So we're currently negotiating with NASA on the landing side permission to and I said we have an initial date and the landing site determination will adjust, will move that around. And then as a result, mission 3 will fall out in a few months following mission 2.

So more to come on that in terms of specific updates as we get closer and as we pinpoint the exact position of the mission to South Pole ice drilling mission. So, we're excited about that one. But you can count on, at least our firm plans are to put mission 1, 2, and 3 in the history books in 2024.

Andres Sheppard

Got it. Thanks, Steve. That's super helpful. And then one question for Erik. With a cash balance now about $40 million as of Q3, would you mind just reminding that the run rate looks like cash used in the quarter was about $7.2 million -- so pretty low burn rate. But just what do you expect in run rate, particularly as you get closer and closer to the missions? Thank you.

Erik Sallee

Yes, you bet. So that's a pretty good indication from an operational cash standpoint, there's not necessarily increased cash outflows associated with emissions, specifically. Obviously, there's some costs related to launch, but other costs associated with the mission, such as material procurements, that things are dying down at that point, right? So, it's not -- we're not going to see that's not going to cause a necessarily a big increase or decrease in operating cash one way or the other.

So, I would say from an operational perspective, that's a good indicator. Obviously, from the investing cash flows, you saw the new building was the main use there, and we're completing that this quarter. So that should tail off. So, we're happy about that. So, from that perspective, we could even become even more capital efficient as we talked about right moving forward. So, I don't know if you have a follow-up on that or does that kind of gives you an idea of what you were looking for?

Andres Sheppard

Yes, that's perfect. That's helpful. Thank you, Erik, and congrats again on the quarter, and I'll pass it on. Thank you.

Steve Altemus

Thank you, Roger.

Operator

Austin Moeller, Canaccord Genuity.

Austin Moeller

Hi, good morning. So, it sounds like you've spent some time on the Hill in the past couple of weeks, but if we just think about the fiscal year '24 budget as it comes together, I mean, we've got a split Congress now. And so do you think that despite the fact that there's a lot of bipartisan support for NASA, especially Artemis, that there could be some prioritization in the budget for Artemis versus CLPS or other related programs given that it looks like there'd be a lot more control on spending at this point?

Steve Altemus

Austin, good morning, and thanks for the question. Yes, I think there's quite a number of competing priorities within the NASA budget for sure. You see the Mars sample-return is under an independent review and possibly replanning as it is over budget. You see the Artemis program having a large price tag and moving to the right. What we find is there's strong support for Artemis bipartisan support, as you said, but we do understand that that's going to flip to the right as it's a complex program.

So what happens with CLPS and our position, as CLPS has been a nontraditional procurement as you know. And it is able to move with some speed and agility that's lower cost than these major programs of record. And so CLPS is in a position to be a tool for appropriators, and NASA to keep in the public's mind a regular cadence emissions and the Moon as an activity that's of importance. And so, it serves to make some near-term accomplishments while the major programs, get their capabilities in place and get ready to launch.

You see that the other parts of the budget are going to be affected as they figure out which programs are of higher priority and which ones need to be trends. Like I mentioned, Mars sample-return is probably twice over budget by 100% over its lifecycle and so there's some room there that's got to be reprioritized. And then you'll see some of that trimming coming out of the Science Director, Fischer, possibly in planetary science, those areas in terms of what can be accomplished with all these other priorities.

So you'll see this mix occurring but I think in the long term, CLPS is the right type of contract at the right time in history to provide great value to the government entities and to NASA. And so, I'm hopeful that we'll see more CLPS-like contracts as a solution to trimming varies of overspending the NASA budget.

Austin Moeller

Great. That's helpful. And then it looks like one of your competitors on the CLPS program is trying to get on board a competing launch vehicle, though, like the Vulcan hasn't launched yet. So just what are your -- what is your thinking there in terms of that timing and how it might impact additional down-select for future task orders on CLPS?

Steve Altemus

Well, I think it's fantastic. The country -- we have multiple missions aiming to land on the Moon in the same kind of timeframe.

Currently, the Astra by definition is set to launch on Christmas Eve on December 24 with a landing on January 20, if all goes well, we'll touch down on January 20. We're set to launch on January 12 with a landing, believe it or not on January 19th. So, we'll make it there a day ahead.

But to have two missions flying in space at the same time, aiming for the Moon is quite incredible actually. And often, you know, I think we've talked before about our particular mission and how our propulsion systems design and the kind of trajectory that we fly gets us to the Moon in about 4.5 days with about one day of lawyer. And that's how we're able to land roughly a week after we launch. Whereas the other trajectory is used by other CLPS vendors tend to be a more circuitous route to the Moon using gravity assist with a lower specific impulse propulsion system that takes up to 30 to 60 days to get to the Moon. And that's what the big disparity is between the two types emissions.

But we're excited for our competitiveness, and Astrobotic to make a shot at the Moon and be in the space at the same time.

Austin Moeller

And just taking that gravity assist maneuver approach to getting into lunar orbit, I mean, that puts you in the space longer period of time and you're subject to more radiation, correct?

Steve Altemus

That's right, Austin. And that's one of the architectural decisions that we made was to minimize the risk of transition through the Van Allen radiation belts, and minimize those radiation hits to our electronic sensitive electronics.

So we make one pass through and onto the Moon where the radiation environment is fundamentally different and somewhat easier than the high concentration of radiation you get at an Van Allen radiation belts. So yes, a great observation.

Austin Moeller

Awesome. Thanks for the details.

Steve Altemus

Thanks, Austin.

Operator

Suji Desilva, Roth Capital Partners.

Suji Desilva

Hi, Steve. Hi, Eric. A good catch up. Just to understand the payloads, the customers, they're committing to you on IM-1, IM-2, and IM-3. As the dates move later and the customer base increases, does that mean you can take on more payload and increase your revenue opportunity? Or are all those pillars already committed today? I am just trying to understand how that works as these missions maybe that can be a tailwind or somewhat.

Steve Altemus

Yes, good morning, Suji. Actually, the manifest for this particular mission has been set for some time now, and we've maximized this mission so that it is sold out. And so, we don't have any opportunity to take on additional payloads. All payloads that we started with have stayed with us. So that's a series of NASA payloads and commercial payloads that make up the complement for this mission. And they've been quite understanding about the delays we've had during the development of this particular mission -- they understood that when we started. And everybody's getting very excited about our launch date.

All the payloads are integrated, all the payloads have been tested, both on offline flat set and on the vehicle. And so, everything seems to be working in a perfect order and folks are trained and ready for the mission. So, looking forward to early January.

Suji Desilva

Okay. Steve, IM-2 and IM-3, those already fully committed at this point, just to understand.

Steve Altemus

Yes. IM-2 and IM-3 mission payloads are essentially committed in terms of what we're taking to the surface. And again, a combination of NASA and commercial and international payloads, the area that we're still shuffling around and have some capacity that we're negotiating to take on additional revenues is in the rideshare component.

As you know, we fly our lander attached to a spacecraft adapter, which is attached to a payload, and that's a ring. On that payload adapter ring, we can take some 800 kilograms of payloads to trans-lunar injection orbit. And we have a complement of those payloads, but filling out both mission 2 and mission 3 and having a complete set of payloads to fly on those were around -- moving those around -- and adjusting them as payload customers are keenly interested in taking rideshare out this far in the space, which are in the past has not been available to them.

And our mission is to the Moon provide that availability, and that seems to be the fastest growing area of our lunar access business.

Suji Desilva

Okay. Thanks, Steve. Thank you.

Steve Altemus

Thanks, Suji.

Operator

We have reached the end of your question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for closing comments.

Steve Altemus

Well, thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. The coming months are set to be pivotal moment in history for the company, and indeed for the United States as a whole. So, thank you for listening in and wish us luck for January.

Operator

This concludes today's conference.