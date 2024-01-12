Q3 2024 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc (Delaware) Earnings Call

Participants

Please be advised that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are considered forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time. The company's filings with the SEC do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are being made only as of the date of this call. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and the company's presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of performance of the business. All non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with SEC rules. You will find reconciliation, tables and other important information in the earnings press release and Form eight K furnished to the SEC earlier today, which are currently available on the company's EDGAR page on the SEC's website and will be available on the company's Investor Relations section of its website within approximately 24 hours after this call is ended. And now I will turn the call over to the Company's CEO, Rob Song. Rob, please go ahead.

Robert Sarlls

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We accomplished a major pivot in our business in the fiscal third quarter with the permanent relocation of our consumer packaging functions to a third party world-class co-packer in Utah. This co-packer will now handle all of the final assembly of our boxed and total chocolates fulfilling a critical need within our simplify and focus strategic objective. Labor availability has been a challenge in Durango for a while, particularly for our labor intensive packaging operation. It has historically taken anywhere between 15 and 50 people to hand pack, assorted chocolate boxes and other total items with manpower needs typically peaking during the holiday season. We had a particularly tough year with labor in 2023, such that we were frequently deploying chocolate manufacturing talent fill and complete box chocolate needs. This not only reduced our availability to fully meet seasonal holiday production requirements, but also impacted our ability to capitalize on new business opportunities, including e-commerce this difficult but critically needed transition.

The third party co-packing came with additional one-time relocation costs, including additional transportation and expedited production costs to prioritize the delivery of inventory to our franchisee network and omnichannel partners. Although this had a temporary impact on margins, it was an essential step to ensure a positive outcome for our partners and to strengthen our long term positioning. The combined effects of these factors prevented us from fully capturing anticipated holiday volumes, and we estimate the resulting impact have been approximately in excess of 1 million in unrealized product sales. Despite the short-term impact, we are pleased with the net result of the packaging move to Utah, and I'm proud of the hard work by our operations and supply chain team to facilitate this relocation effort in the midst of our busiest season as a consequence, we've eliminated the long-standing production ceiling we faced in Durango, and this move has created substantial additional capacity to meet future demand. As evidenced in December alone, we produced in Durango nearly 50% more pounds of premium chocolate products than we did in the entirety of the fiscal fourth quarter of the prior year. This is a direct result of labor relief in Durango as our production team can now focus on what they do best, making even more high-quality premium chocolate and confectionery products. This improved configuration empowers us to meet the higher demand volumes we anticipate from new and existing specialty retail omnichannel partners as well as planned expansion in e-commerce and our franchise network, which we plan to expand in the years ahead quickly turning to several other milestones that reflect the ongoing execution of our strategic transformation plan to do more with less. We once again made meaningful reductions in G&A, marking our third consecutive quarter of double digit sequential improvement. We also made continued progress in growing our product gross margins, which reached double digits on an adjusted basis for the first time in a year to amplify and elevate the Rocky Mountain Chocolate brand. We engaged an award winning retail and hospitality design firm designed well SpinCo to lead the aesthetic refresh of both company and franchisee owned storefronts. Additionally, as we announced in November, we completed the buildout of our senior leadership team with the addition of Cara Conklin as our VP of Franchise Development who joins us from focus. Cara brings nearly 20 years of franchise and operating experience. She has a proven track record with multiunit operators scenario in which we are focusing on much more in the future and as importantly, a passion for the transformation and elevation of our brand and the franchise business world carries already out in front of current and prospective franchisees pushing forward our stated plans to expand our franchise store base over the next several years.

Turning to the Board, in December, we added the appointment of Steve Craig, a seasoned business strategist and successful retail developer to the Board of Directors for nearly four decades. Steve has developed owned and operated commercial real estate, primarily outdoor malls for retail shops and restaurants throughout the United States. He brings nearly 30 years of executive and board experience with both public and private companies. Steve is also committed to the development of aspiring entrepreneurs you having funded an endowment and founding, the Stephen Elop, Craig School of Business and Missouri Western State University. And in fact, the correct School of Business Center for franchise development, which offers training for students interested in franchise ownership has graduated 33 students who were awarded franchises, but this includes 15 alumni currently operating actually 10 alumni operating 15, Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores, some of which are among our best operators, Steve's direct experiences, a multi-unit operator and franchisee of Rocky Mountain Chocolate since 2011 made him an ideal addition to our Board.

To summarize the quarter, our new management team is fully booked and laser focused on executing on our strategic transformation plan. Lessons learned from the holiday season and our relocation of our consumer packaging to Utah have us well equipped to better capitalize on the upcoming Valentine's Day demand cycle and other critical business opportunities going forward, including e-commerce and expanding business with existing and new specialty retail customers with much greater certainty. The hard work continues, and we are nearing an inflection point as we prepare to return to growth and profitability in fiscal 2025. So I will now hand it over to our CFO, Allen, to discuss our fiscal Q3 financial highlights before returning for closing remarks. Allen?

Allen Arroyo

Thank you, Rob. Please note that all financial results discussed today are for continuing operations about all variance commentary is on a year-over-year basis, unless stated otherwise.

Moving on to our results, total revenue was $7.7 million compared to $8.8 million in the prior year. The decrease was attributable to higher factory overhead and production constraints related to personnel at our Durango facility, the latter of which impacted fulfillment and offset strong holiday seasonal demand.

Taking a deeper look at our sales, total product sales were $6.1 million compared to $7.3 million. Royalty and marketing revenue was $1.2 million versus approximately flat over year. The prior year retail sales at our company-operated stores increased 21% to $364,000 compared to $302,000. The increase was a result of opening of a second company owned store in July 2023. Same-store sales for our company-owned store in Durango decreased 1.1% year-over-year, primarily due to the aforementioned production constraints. Same-store sales across all domestic Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory locations decreased 2.1% during the quarter, compared to the prior year. And franchise fee revenue was $41,000 compared to $49,000. Total product and retail gross profit was $0.7 million compared to $1.9 million with a gross margin of 10.2% compared to 24.5% decrease was primarily attributable to the previously mentioned constraints, which led to lower product availability and overhead of some absorption.

The decrease in gross margin was also due to one-time costs associated with the relocation of packaging operations to Salt Lake City, Utah. Total operating expenses decreased 7% to $8.5 million compared to $9 million. The improvement was due primarily to a decrease in professional fees related to the costs associated with the contested solicitation of proxies in fiscal 2023.

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.8 million, or $0.12 per share compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.2 million or $0.03 per share. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales and gross margin, partially offset by lower sales and marketing expenses and franchise costs.

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the ended the third quarter with a cash balance of $2.1 million compared to $4.7 million at the end of fiscal year 2023. The net decrease in cash was primarily due to cash used in operations and the purchase of property and equipment, partially offset by the sale of useful assets for the nine months. Through the end of the third quarter, we spent $2.5 million in capital expenditures. The highest level for such time period in over a decade.

In the near future, we'll be exploring the use of equipment-based financing as part of our capital structure. We ended the third quarter with total inventories of $3.7 million, roughly flat compared to year end fiscal 2023. As of November 30, 2023, we utilized $1.0 million from our line of credit. However, our balance sheet remains free of any long-term debt.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Rob for closing remarks.

Robert Sarlls

Thanks, Alan. Looking to the close of fiscal '24 and beyond, the actions we've taken over the past year have laid the groundwork for the future of the business. We're in a much stronger position going into the 2025 fiscal year to support and sustain our current business and take better advantage of new business opportunities than we were entering fiscal 2024. Our efforts and execution of the transformation plan are beginning to bear fruit, and we have the right team in place to accelerate the execution next year.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We'll be glad to answer any questions now. Operator, back to you.

[Jim McCaffrey] Dawson James.

Yes, thank you and good morning.

Robert Sarlls

Good morning, Jim.

I'm trying to understand the inventory levels and the and the issues that you had with the co-packaging. It seems like if you're having trouble with the co-packaging that you would have just shipped out as much inventory as you had and that inventory levels should go down. And just if you can help me understand what's going on there.

Robert Sarlls

Yes. Sure. So on typically our inventory builds going into, let's call it the September October timeframe, and we had challenges in labor throughout the fiscal year. Back in June, we had to institute a pretty meaningful hourly wage increase to attract new talent to work in the production facility. And then we typically in past years it needed to add on again, as I said in my prepared remarks, anywhere from 15 to 50 folks to package of final box of products.

So we deliberately managed our inventories lean going into the end of last fiscal year and it was the ramp up for the current fiscal year that was made difficult by the labor challenges. So we would have probably had window. We definitely would have had higher inventory levels had we've been able to recruit faster than we had anticipated and the move to get the outsource of the final packaging, which had always been in our strategic plan was accelerated to make sure that we met as much of the current holiday for '23 as we as we possibly could.

Okay. And then I'm also trying to understand the packaging move. So I think I know that it's been part of the plan, but was it was it delayed this quarter or did you have specific issues with the move this quarter?

Robert Sarlls

No, there was no scheduled move at the beginning of the current fiscal year. As the labor situation unfolded, Durango, it became imperative that we find an immediate solution because we could not get enough labor to do the very manual hand packing of individual chocolates into assorted boxes or dropping them into what we call the stand-up totes. So I'm getting the co-packing into Utah second week of October really ensured that we can meet the super majority of the demand, but not all of the demand that we possibly cut so it was a very necessary, very immediately needed move. It happens to fit with the strategic plan and it completely sets us up for the future where there's unlimited labor to access in Utah as we ramp up our business going forward.

And if that is that transition complete now?

Robert Sarlls

Yeah.

Are there any remaining issues that you need to address in order to to now finish up that transition.

Robert Sarlls

No. That transition was essentially completed while the bus was running at 100 miles an hour. The good news is some of the extra costs that we incurred in the quarter. And we had a different charge from the co-packer was done with the hourly rates of people that is moving to per piece pricing as of 11 days ago. And so we're going to have much greater visibility and also accountability of our new co-packing partners to be as efficient as they can be. And that will give us the benefit going forward.

Okay. And just two more, if I might. The you mentioned the capital spending in the quarter. Ken, can you indicate what your capital spending needs are for this fiscal year and next, if you have, if you can.

Robert Sarlls

Yes. But let me start and then I'll have Alan finished. So the number we cited a $2.5 mil on that was through November. So that's a nine-month number. And Alan, why don't you take it from there?

Allen Arroyo

Yeah. Now, we've essentially spent most of the CapEx for the fiscal year, and we have some payments remaining, but essentially, we're complete with that. We're currently planning our capital allocation strategy for fiscal '25, which again, we had a strategic plan that we signaled earlier in the year. That said, over the two years, it would be about $6 million to $6.5 million. So we're currently evaluating that again, our priority is to get into operating cash flow positive quickly, but we are monitoring that.

But as far as this fiscal year, most of the spend has occurred.

And when you said that over the two years, the six to $6.5 million, where were you referring to fiscal '24 and '25 or two and or equity?

Allen Arroyo

Correct. '24 and '25 when we announced that earlier in the year.

Okay. I'm sorry, just one more. The better the gross margin with the packaging now move to Utah is, does that just get you back to what prior gross margins are or should that result in let's call it, nothing is permanent, but let's call it a permanent improvement in gross margins?

Robert Sarlls

That's a hard one to answer. Let me let me do the best I can and have Alan chime in. Clearly, we're looking to improve margins and doing everything we can to get there. This was really more of a function of ceilings and prevention to do what you can do in terms of meeting needs or expanding the opportunity of the business. So there's always an quote-unquote added cost when you go outside versus inside. But the fact of the matter is that when you are either paying time and a half or double time to existing employees to shift away from manufacturing product to packing product and or dealing with some having to hire expensive temporary challenge in Durango, you know the added cost becomes less of an issue rather than just actual availability to complete would you can complete so some volume solves a lot and margins get better with volume and we've been needing to ramp up volume for a couple of years, even preceding all of us that have joined in the last year-and-a-half or so. So enabling to open up that volume capture without any limitation that's going to provide more of this solve with respect to operating margins and I think anything else, Alan, anything that?

Allen Arroyo

No, no, I think that covers it. I think the the outsourcing of the packaging itself doesn't improve it. But as Rob mentioned, being able to increase throughput is what's going to bring the margin improvement overall.

Okay. Very good. Thank you and I'll talk to you later. Thank you.

Allen Arroyo

Appreciate the questions and thank you.

Roger Lipton, LFSI.

Yes, good morning, Rob and Allen.

Robert Sarlls

Good morning.

Sounds like you're set up, I could say finally, it hasn't been so long. Just seems that way beyond the stock, but you talked about being set up now to deliver against the new demand, omnichannel demand and so forth. In particular, what are the Omni channels that you expect to see this increased demand from?

Robert Sarlls

Great question. And just for everybody's benefit, realize that we have two primary businesses, one of the most important in our hearts is taking care of our franchisees. And that is that's a super majority of our business as everybody knows. But we've had a long-standing multi-decade business of working with specialty retailers and also have a e-commerce opportunity that we've yet to fully hit the gas pedal on some. And so speaking backwards, e-commerce can be much better met and fulfills when you have no ceiling on how much boxed chocolate you can make from a labor standpoint. So that will open up e-commerce at some point in the very near and future with the specialty retail. Again, we've had multi-decade relationships and we've had a particularly excellent fulfillment with a couple of them despite the challenges we had that we'd like to see us do more volume. And then Andrew Ford and his team have been actively courting other our retail opportunities where we are now a more attractive option than some heritage brands that are in the marketplace and we continue to pursue those and look forward to having further updates in future quarters from today on.

Okay. And you mentioned Steve Ells, Steve Ells as I recall it was a built chip only their relationship there.

Robert Sarlls

Now let's step Steve Craig, Roger.

Oh, Steve Craig. You have to take that, Steve Ells so I could be wrong.

Robert Sarlls

No Problem.

Okay. Thank you. Gentlemen, I still would love to come to Durango one of these days and maybe Utah now see the new package hiring come in Durango as well.

So can I get you to that? It does find it's easier to get the Salt Lake City with the Randgold. But would you ever Thank you very much talk to you soon.

Robert Sarlls

Great, Roger. Thanks for the questions.

Thank you. There are no further questions.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your phone lines at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.