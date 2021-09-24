Q4 2020 Asia-Pacific Online Survey of 800+ IT and Telecom Decision Makers Regarding Communications and Collaboration Solutions
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Navigating Digital Transformation Through COVID-19 and Beyond, Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides the data collected through an online survey of 804 IT and telecom decision makers across customer size segments, industries, and world regions. The survey was conducted in November and December 2020 and the following respondents qualified.
The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward communications and collaboration solutions across industry verticals, customer segments, job roles, and geographic regions.
More specifically, this study provides data on adoption drivers and restraints, deployment plans, perceived benefits and concerns, and allocated budgets with regard to the following technologies and tools:
Enterprise telephony
Videoconferencing
Team collaboration
Instant messaging and presence
Mobile apps
Artificial intelligence (AI)
Big data and analytics
Customer experience management
Other transformative technologies
Key Asia-Pacific countries covered as part of this research are
Australia
China
India
Japan
Singapore
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
Research Objectives
Research Methodology
Sample Distribution by Country
2.Respondent and Organization Profile
Respondent Profile - Decision-making Authority
Respondent Profile - Familiarity with IT Budget
Respondent Profile - Involvement in IT-related Purchases
Organization Profile - Industry Segments
Organization Profile - Size of the Organization
Annual 2019 Revenue of the Organization
Estimated Change in Organization Revenue of 2020
3. Summary of Key Findings
Summary of Key Findings
4. Digital Transformation Strategies
Key Business Goals
Top IT-related Challenges
Current Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy
Hurdles to Purchasing Transformative Technologies
Priority Departments for Digital Transformation Investment
Digital Transformation Success Measurement
Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions
5. COVID-19 Impact
Impact of COVID-19 on the Organization
Top Countries with Low Employee Morale Due to COVID-19
Top IT Challenges in Supporting Remote Work
COVID-19's Impact on Technology Investments
COVID-19's Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives
COVID-19's Impact on Technology to Monitor Office Safety
COVID-19's Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers
COVID-19's Impact on Physical Office Space and Real Estate
Technology Prioritization Planned After COVID-19
Organization Focus After COVID-19
6. Future of Work
Current Work-from-Home Status
Workplace Evolution Over the Next Year
Carpeted Offices within Organizations
Future Office Space Expectations
Future Investment in Open Offices
Future Investment Prioritization
7. Cloud Migration
Future Deployment in the Cloud
Cloud or Cloud Communications Provider Selection
8. Communications and Collaboration - Overall
Use of Communications and Collaboration Tools
Communications and Collaboration Tools Deployment
Communications and Collaboration Solutions Investment Drivers
Factors Determining Not to Invest in Communications and Collaboration Technologies
Communications and Collaboration Environments
9. Video Collaboration Trends
Technologies Used in Meeting Rooms Today
Video Technologies Used in Huddle/Small Meeting Rooms Today
Video Technologies Used in Mid-to-large Meeting Rooms Today
Videoconferencing Solutions Usage
Factors for Room Videoconferencing Device Purchases
Features Lacking in Room Videoconferencing Devices
10. AI and Big Data Analytics Trends
Top Reasons for AI Investments
Importance of AI to Enhance Enterprise Communications and Contact Center Capabilities
Anticipated Benefits of Using AI to Enhance Business Communications and Contact Center Capabilities
Risks of Using AI
Top Purchase Factors in Selecting Big Data Analytics Solutions
Features Lacking in Big Data Analytics Solutions
11. Mobile Worker Applications and Devices
Number of Mobile Apps Provided to Employees
Plans to Introduce Additional Mobile Apps
Worker Categories Equipped with Mobile Apps
Tactics to Encourage Mobile App Usage
Unauthorized Mobile App Usage
Top Reasons for Providing Mobile Apps to Employees
Top Reasons for Not Providing Apps to Employees
Importance of Mobile App Use
Company Support for BYOD
Support for Personally Owned Mobile Devices
Support for Mobile Operating Systems
Expectations for BYOD Implementation
Usage of Mobile Devices
Preferred Strategic Partner for Mobile Apps
Top Potential Benefit of 5G Connectivity
Awareness of 5G Network Slicing Capabilities
Mobile App Deployment Preferences
Mobile App Partner Selection Criteria
Value of Integrated Web Portals to Track Mobile Resources
12. Communications and Collaboration - Investment Factors
Communications and Collaboration Investment Factors
COVID-19's Impact on Revenue of 2020
Estimated Change in IT/Telecom Budgets in 2021
Percent of Revenue Allocated to IT/Telecom Budgets
13. Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74xg63
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/q4-2020-asia-pacific-online-survey-of-800-it-and-telecom-decision-makers-regarding-communications-and-collaboration-solutions-301384696.html
SOURCE Research and Markets