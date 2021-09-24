Q4 2020 Asia-Pacific Online Survey of 800+ IT and Telecom Decision Makers Regarding Communications and Collaboration Solutions

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Navigating Digital Transformation Through COVID-19 and Beyond, Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides the data collected through an online survey of 804 IT and telecom decision makers across customer size segments, industries, and world regions. The survey was conducted in November and December 2020 and the following respondents qualified.

The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward communications and collaboration solutions across industry verticals, customer segments, job roles, and geographic regions.

More specifically, this study provides data on adoption drivers and restraints, deployment plans, perceived benefits and concerns, and allocated budgets with regard to the following technologies and tools:

Enterprise telephony

Videoconferencing

Team collaboration

Instant messaging and presence

Mobile apps

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Big data and analytics

Customer experience management

Other transformative technologies

Key Asia-Pacific countries covered as part of this research are

Australia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Sample Distribution by Country

2.Respondent and Organization Profile

Respondent Profile - Decision-making Authority

Respondent Profile - Familiarity with IT Budget

Respondent Profile - Involvement in IT-related Purchases

Organization Profile - Industry Segments

Organization Profile - Size of the Organization

Annual 2019 Revenue of the Organization

Estimated Change in Organization Revenue of 2020

3. Summary of Key Findings

Summary of Key Findings

4. Digital Transformation Strategies

Key Business Goals

Top IT-related Challenges

Current Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy

Hurdles to Purchasing Transformative Technologies

Priority Departments for Digital Transformation Investment

Digital Transformation Success Measurement

Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions

5. COVID-19 Impact

Impact of COVID-19 on the Organization

Top Countries with Low Employee Morale Due to COVID-19

Top IT Challenges in Supporting Remote Work

COVID-19's Impact on Technology Investments

COVID-19's Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives

COVID-19's Impact on Technology to Monitor Office Safety

COVID-19's Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers

COVID-19's Impact on Physical Office Space and Real Estate

Technology Prioritization Planned After COVID-19

Organization Focus After COVID-19

6. Future of Work

Current Work-from-Home Status

Workplace Evolution Over the Next Year

Carpeted Offices within Organizations

Future Office Space Expectations

Future Investment in Open Offices

Future Investment Prioritization

7. Cloud Migration

Future Deployment in the Cloud

Cloud or Cloud Communications Provider Selection

8. Communications and Collaboration - Overall

Use of Communications and Collaboration Tools

Communications and Collaboration Tools Deployment

Communications and Collaboration Solutions Investment Drivers

Factors Determining Not to Invest in Communications and Collaboration Technologies

Communications and Collaboration Environments

9. Video Collaboration Trends

Technologies Used in Meeting Rooms Today

Video Technologies Used in Huddle/Small Meeting Rooms Today

Video Technologies Used in Mid-to-large Meeting Rooms Today

Videoconferencing Solutions Usage

Factors for Room Videoconferencing Device Purchases

Features Lacking in Room Videoconferencing Devices

10. AI and Big Data Analytics Trends

Top Reasons for AI Investments

Importance of AI to Enhance Enterprise Communications and Contact Center Capabilities

Anticipated Benefits of Using AI to Enhance Business Communications and Contact Center Capabilities

Risks of Using AI

Top Purchase Factors in Selecting Big Data Analytics Solutions

Features Lacking in Big Data Analytics Solutions

11. Mobile Worker Applications and Devices

Number of Mobile Apps Provided to Employees

Plans to Introduce Additional Mobile Apps

Worker Categories Equipped with Mobile Apps

Tactics to Encourage Mobile App Usage

Unauthorized Mobile App Usage

Top Reasons for Providing Mobile Apps to Employees

Top Reasons for Not Providing Apps to Employees

Importance of Mobile App Use

Company Support for BYOD

Support for Personally Owned Mobile Devices

Support for Mobile Operating Systems

Expectations for BYOD Implementation

Usage of Mobile Devices

Preferred Strategic Partner for Mobile Apps

Top Potential Benefit of 5G Connectivity

Awareness of 5G Network Slicing Capabilities

Mobile App Deployment Preferences

Mobile App Partner Selection Criteria

Value of Integrated Web Portals to Track Mobile Resources

12. Communications and Collaboration - Investment Factors

Communications and Collaboration Investment Factors

COVID-19's Impact on Revenue of 2020

Estimated Change in IT/Telecom Budgets in 2021

Percent of Revenue Allocated to IT/Telecom Budgets

13. Conclusion

