U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.51
    -8.53 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.98
    +0.68 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.31 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7580
    +0.4570 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,513.84
    -2,210.69 (-4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.04
    -45.02 (-4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Q4 2020 Asia-Pacific Online Survey of 800+ IT and Telecom Decision Makers Regarding Communications and Collaboration Solutions

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Navigating Digital Transformation Through COVID-19 and Beyond, Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service provides the data collected through an online survey of 804 IT and telecom decision makers across customer size segments, industries, and world regions. The survey was conducted in November and December 2020 and the following respondents qualified.

The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward communications and collaboration solutions across industry verticals, customer segments, job roles, and geographic regions.

More specifically, this study provides data on adoption drivers and restraints, deployment plans, perceived benefits and concerns, and allocated budgets with regard to the following technologies and tools:

  • Enterprise telephony

  • Videoconferencing

  • Team collaboration

  • Instant messaging and presence

  • Mobile apps

  • Artificial intelligence (AI)

  • Big data and analytics

  • Customer experience management

  • Other transformative technologies

Key Asia-Pacific countries covered as part of this research are

  • Australia

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Singapore

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Research Objectives

  • Research Methodology

  • Sample Distribution by Country

2.Respondent and Organization Profile

  • Respondent Profile - Decision-making Authority

  • Respondent Profile - Familiarity with IT Budget

  • Respondent Profile - Involvement in IT-related Purchases

  • Organization Profile - Industry Segments

  • Organization Profile - Size of the Organization

  • Annual 2019 Revenue of the Organization

  • Estimated Change in Organization Revenue of 2020

3. Summary of Key Findings

  • Summary of Key Findings

4. Digital Transformation Strategies

  • Key Business Goals

  • Top IT-related Challenges

  • Current Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy

  • Hurdles to Purchasing Transformative Technologies

  • Priority Departments for Digital Transformation Investment

  • Digital Transformation Success Measurement

  • Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions

5. COVID-19 Impact

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Organization

  • Top Countries with Low Employee Morale Due to COVID-19

  • Top IT Challenges in Supporting Remote Work

  • COVID-19's Impact on Technology Investments

  • COVID-19's Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives

  • COVID-19's Impact on Technology to Monitor Office Safety

  • COVID-19's Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers

  • COVID-19's Impact on Physical Office Space and Real Estate

  • Technology Prioritization Planned After COVID-19

  • Organization Focus After COVID-19

6. Future of Work

  • Current Work-from-Home Status

  • Workplace Evolution Over the Next Year

  • Carpeted Offices within Organizations

  • Future Office Space Expectations

  • Future Investment in Open Offices

  • Future Investment Prioritization

7. Cloud Migration

  • Future Deployment in the Cloud

  • Cloud or Cloud Communications Provider Selection

8. Communications and Collaboration - Overall

  • Use of Communications and Collaboration Tools

  • Communications and Collaboration Tools Deployment

  • Communications and Collaboration Solutions Investment Drivers

  • Factors Determining Not to Invest in Communications and Collaboration Technologies

  • Communications and Collaboration Environments

9. Video Collaboration Trends

  • Technologies Used in Meeting Rooms Today

  • Video Technologies Used in Huddle/Small Meeting Rooms Today

  • Video Technologies Used in Mid-to-large Meeting Rooms Today

  • Videoconferencing Solutions Usage

  • Factors for Room Videoconferencing Device Purchases

  • Features Lacking in Room Videoconferencing Devices

10. AI and Big Data Analytics Trends

  • Top Reasons for AI Investments

  • Importance of AI to Enhance Enterprise Communications and Contact Center Capabilities

  • Anticipated Benefits of Using AI to Enhance Business Communications and Contact Center Capabilities

  • Risks of Using AI

  • Top Purchase Factors in Selecting Big Data Analytics Solutions

  • Features Lacking in Big Data Analytics Solutions

11. Mobile Worker Applications and Devices

  • Number of Mobile Apps Provided to Employees

  • Plans to Introduce Additional Mobile Apps

  • Worker Categories Equipped with Mobile Apps

  • Tactics to Encourage Mobile App Usage

  • Unauthorized Mobile App Usage

  • Top Reasons for Providing Mobile Apps to Employees

  • Top Reasons for Not Providing Apps to Employees

  • Importance of Mobile App Use

  • Company Support for BYOD

  • Support for Personally Owned Mobile Devices

  • Support for Mobile Operating Systems

  • Expectations for BYOD Implementation

  • Usage of Mobile Devices

  • Preferred Strategic Partner for Mobile Apps

  • Top Potential Benefit of 5G Connectivity

  • Awareness of 5G Network Slicing Capabilities

  • Mobile App Deployment Preferences

  • Mobile App Partner Selection Criteria

  • Value of Integrated Web Portals to Track Mobile Resources

12. Communications and Collaboration - Investment Factors

  • Communications and Collaboration Investment Factors

  • COVID-19's Impact on Revenue of 2020

  • Estimated Change in IT/Telecom Budgets in 2021

  • Percent of Revenue Allocated to IT/Telecom Budgets

13. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74xg63

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/q4-2020-asia-pacific-online-survey-of-800-it-and-telecom-decision-makers-regarding-communications-and-collaboration-solutions-301384696.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle

    After being stuck for nearly three years, largely confined to her multi-million-dollar Canadian house in a sought-after neighborhood in Vancouver, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou looks set to return home to China. Like many top Chinese executives, Meng is a mysterious figure even in her home country, but the 49-year-old CFO of Huawei Technologies had been widely tipped to one day take the helm of the tech giant her father founded. Meng was detained in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC Holdings about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

  • Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro review: fantastic cameras, great battery life

    Apple's iPhone 13 lineup is as good as ever, with dramatically improved battery life, and exceedingly capable cameras.

  • Zoom CEO Eric Yuan details his plan to turn the killer app into a platform

    Here are the highlights of a conversation between Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan at Dreamforce.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • IAC’s push to acquire Meredith, Boppy baby pillow recall, Twitter enables Bitcoin tips

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Friday’s business headlines.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Surged Today

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) popped 10.9% on Thursday, following the release of the artificial intelligence company's fiscal 2022 first-quarter financial results. BlackBerry's revenue declined by 32% year over year to $175 million, as the company continued to shift away from its traditional software licensing business. The better-than-expected performance was driven by gains in the company's AI-powered cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Ethereum: We got the “Pullback, Rally, Significant Pullback.” Expect a Rally Soon

    Corrections always are made up of at least three waves: an initiation move down (wave-a), a dead-cat bounce (wave-b), final leg lower (wave-c).

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 24th, 2021

    Following a mixed session on Thursday, the majors would need to revisit Thursday’s highs to avoid a pullback.

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. What should I do?

    First, it’s great that you were able to amass such a lofty retirement nest egg and that you’ve already begun to enjoy your own retirement years. It sounds like your wife wants to take the slow and steady approach to her retirement, and that also makes complete sense. As it stands, and as you may already know, you are currently already in good financial shape to both be retired and pursue your goals, said Michael Peterson, a certified financial planner and founder of Faithful Steward Wealth Advisors.

  • Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement on charges, allowing her to leave Canada

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday, a move that should allow her to leave Canada and relieve a point of tension between China and the United States. Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant, and was indicted on bank and wire fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC about the telecommunications equipment giant's business dealings in Iran, a story reported first by Reuters in 2012.

  • GM Cracks Down on White-Collar Employees Who Haven’t Reported Covid-19 Vaccination Status

    General Motors Co. is cracking down on white-collar employees who have not complied with a corporate mandate to report their vaccination status.

  • Motorola makes billions from delays to new emergency services radio network

    Priti Patel issued a cry for help. In April, the Home Office fired off a letter to the competition watchdog after attempts to clear the way for the emergency services to transfer on to a new communications network had gone badly awry.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

    The stock market dropped sharply on Monday as Wall Street pondered the potential impact of a situation brewing in China. Specifically, some analysts believe that the heavily indebted Evergrande Group, one of China's largest property developers, will default on its interest payments in the near future.

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • 6 cheap restaurant stocks that will fatten up your portfolio: analyst

    These restaurant stocks are too cheap to ignore, argues this veteran Wall Street restaurant analyst.

  • Panic Buying Swamps U.K. Filling Stations: Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Service stations in southeast England experienced long queues -- and several ran out of fuel -- on Friday as motorists raced to fill their tanks amid a shortage of fuel delivery-truck drivers. The U.K. government, already grappling with a separate crisis in the electricity market, sought to quell the panic buying, as did several industry groups. Voters in the country now face growing shortages of fuel and food, and an increase in living costs, in the wake of Prime Minister Boris J