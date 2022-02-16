U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.50
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,891.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,588.25
    -21.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.50
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.92
    +0.85 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1388
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6940
    +0.0980 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,301.61
    +492.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.27
    +27.69 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.94
    -10.98 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Q4 2021: Revenues at an All-Time High as Sport Revenues More than Double

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RAKE.ST

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Raketech (STO:RAKE)

QUOTE FROM OSKAR MÜHLBACH, CEO

"The fourth and final quarter of 2021 was a strong quarter for Raketech, and I am happy to see that we have continued to deliver on our strategic goals of increasing the diversification of our business. Revenues amounted to EUR 11.8m, which is a new all-time high for the group, representing an annual growth of 40% whereof 12.5 percentage points were organic. Thanks to benefits of scale, our EBITDA increased to EUR 5.4m, corresponding to a growth of 50% and an EBITDA margin of 46%."

Q4 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues totalled EUR 11.8 million (EUR 8.5 million).

  • US acquisitions increase sport revenues to EUR 2.6m (EUR 1.0m), representing an increase of 149.5%.

  • Non-Nordic revenues increase with 154.6%, totalling EUR 5.5 million (EUR 2.1 million).

  • Organic growth amounted to 12.5% (15.0%).

  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 5.4 million (EUR 3.6 million), corresponding to a margin of 46.0% (43.1%).

  • Earnings per share after dilution amounted to EUR 0.07 (EUR 0.05).

Q4 2021 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • On December 9, Raketech completed the acquisition of a leading US tipster asset (A.T.S. Consultants) providing tailored pre-game insights for sports. The agreed purchase price amounted to EUR 13.7 million, of which EUR 10.6 million has been settled in cash. The additional purchase price will be settled through issuance of Raketech shares amounting to EUR 2.2 million and a deferred consideration of EUR 0.9 million.

  • Foundation laid for future US expansion by establishing a US business unit, led by a local Managing Director.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Revenues in January 2022 amounted to EUR 4.5 million (EUR 2.7 million).

CEO OSKAR MÜHLBACH COMMENTS ON THE QUARTER

The fourth and final quarter of 2021 was a strong quarter for Raketech, and I am happy to see that we have continued to deliver on our strategic goals of increasing the diversification of our business.

Revenues amounted to EUR 11.8m, which is a new all-time high for the group, representing an annual growth of 40% whereof 12.5 percentage points were organic.

Thanks to benefits of scale, our EBITDA increased to EUR 5.4m, corresponding to a growth of 50% and an EBITDA margin of 46%.

Sports revenues continued to increase as share of total, primarily driven by recent acquisitions. Sports increased by 10 percentage points to 22 % of the group total, which in absolute terms corresponds to a growth of 150% year over year. Revenues from outside of the Nordics during Q4 represented 46% of total, compared to 25% same quarter previous year, corresponding to an absolute growth of 155%.

During Q4, our US revenues came in close to 10% of group total. Worth pointing out in this context is that with the addition of acquired key assets on the US market, we now also have a significant share of group total represented by end-user subscriptions. These revenues represented close to 6% of the group's total and is expected to increase going forward, considering that our latest US acquisition was only accounted for as from mid/early December.

During the last months of the year, much of our focus was directed towards integration of recent acquisitions. Besides creating processes and procedures for global controlling, reporting, administration, technology, and development, we also laid the foundation for future US expansion by establishing a proper US business unit. This means that we now have a local US Managing Director as well as other key management functions within Sales and Product needed to start building a stronger local presence. With support from our central teams within tech and development, BI and analytics, CRM and marketing tech, we aim to increase US growth investments.

We expect this setup to give us local commercial and product edge, as well as benefits of scale as we use global standards, platforms and systems to maximize efficiency across the group. On this theme we have, during Q4 continued to implement traditional affiliation on our subscription/pickster assets in the US, which we look forward to increasing investments into even further during 2022, as the results are encouraging.

Our Network sales contributed as before significantly to our organic growth; despite being dampened by the Dutch market being out of reach due to changes in legislation.

OUTLOOK

January set yet another record with revenues amounting to EUR 4.5m with recent US acquisitions fully accounted for. We expect US revenues to reach up to 20% of total already in Q1, consequently increasing our footprint outside of our Nordic core markets even further, while also increasing sports share of total.

With that said, Raketech is geographically, organizationally and technically well positioned in the global iGaming affiliation space and I look forward to using this opportunity to increase investments into growth in 2022. The strategically important goals, as set in early 2020 relating to diversification within verticals, technology and geography are essentially delivered and with local resources in place in the US, strong assets on growth markets such as in southern Europe, South America, Canada and India I believe we have a solid growth platform to build on.

During 2022 we expect our EBITDA margin to stay in line with 2021 levels for the full year, while the EPS to stabilize on the new and higher level, as shown in the latter half of 2021.

LINK TO REPORT

The full Interim Report is available on https://raketech.com/investors/

REPORT PRESENTATION

CEO Oskar Mühlbach and CFO Måns Svalborn will present the report in a conference call and webcast today 16 February at 11:00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be concluded with a Q&A session.

Link to the presentation: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/raketech-q4-2021

Sweden: +46 8 5055 8355
UK: +44 3333 009 265
US: +1 63 1913 1422
PIN only for US: 97970278#

For more information, please contact:

Oskar Mühlbach, Group CEO: oskar.muhlbach@raketech.com
Måns Svalborn, Group CFO: mans.svalborn@raketech.com
Andreas Kovacs, Head of investor relations: andreas.kovacs@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser: +46 8 4638300 / certifiedadviser@penser.se. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information is information that Raketech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-02-16 08:00 CET.

Attachments

Raketech Year-end report 2021

SOURCE: Raketech



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689025/Q4-2021-Revenues-at-an-All-Time-High-as-Sport-Revenues-More-than-Double

Recommended Stories

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • SolarEdge Fourth-Quarter Earnings A Miss But Revenue Tops Estimates

    SEDG stock fell as the solar equipment provider reported fourth-quarter results late Tuesday that missed estimates.

  • Here's Why Barron's Believes This Chip Stock Has Beaten AMD, Nvidia

    Since 2020, chip stocks are up 82%, easily beating the 54% gain for the Nasdaq Composite, Barron's reports. Big names like Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) have gotten much of the attention, but a little-known chip maker has beat them all: Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA). Once a low-key provider of chips used for PC touchpads, mobile phone screens, and fingerprint scanners, Synaptics has turned itself into a play on the Internet of Things, which aims to bridge

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • 10 tech value stocks that at least 75% of analysts rate as a ‘buy’ right now

    DEEP DIVE So far, 2022 is a year of value stocks. But some tech stocks fit that definition. Below is a high-conviction list of technology stocks among the S&P 500 (SPX) that have low valuations to earnings estimates and high free cash flow yields.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock Could Become a Screaming Buy After Earnings

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a well-known name in the semiconductor industry. The metaverse, which aims to transport users into a three-dimensional world where they can connect and collaborate with each other in real time, will need the support of a company like Applied Materials to expand. Lots of semiconductor chips will be needed to power high-performance computing data centers to serve 3D worlds in real-time, along with devices such as virtual reality headsets, sensors, and haptic gloves.