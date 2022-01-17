Q4 2021 In Vitro Diagnostic Market Brief Update - Effect of COVID-19 on Different Segments

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic Market Brief Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diagnostic test products have never been more important. This report is an update of the market for in vitro diagnostics products from the analysts to reflect the latest information as of Q4 2021. As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing for several major categories of IVD.

The demand for testing and movement of current and new technologies has continued to demonstrate gains in most areas of the IVD market. New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly evolving market picture. There are some growing segments in the market that have attracted industry attention.

Among these are next-generation sequencing (NGS), cancer testing, and companion diagnostics technologies. Immunochemistry, point-of-care (POC) testing, and molecular diagnostics are also segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a big part of the future of IVD. The IVD market remains dynamic, demonstrating constant innovations.

The analyst has been diligent in outlining the IVD market and its rapidly changing landscape. COVID-19 has provided many positive aspects for the IVD diagnostic market but forecasting the market has become very difficult due to the uncertain progression of COVID-19. The analyst has been superior in accessing the market due to the extensive experience of its authors and commitment by the company to present the most accurate data available.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Worldwide IVD Market - Q4 2021 Update

IVD Market Demand and Growth

COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets

Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments

Chapter Two: Product Trends and New Developments

Selected New Core IVD Product Launches and Developments

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Molecular

Companion Diagnostics

Microbiology

POC

Mass Spectrometry

COVID-19 Developments - September 2021 and Beyond

Antigen

Serology

Molecular

Chapter Three: Selected IVD Market Participant Developments

Selected Competitive Leader Updates

Q3 M&A Activity

Abbott Laboratories

Company Update

Agilent

Company Update

Becton Dickinson and Co

Company Update

bioMerieux SA

Company Update

Danaher

Company Update

Hologic, Inc.

Company Update

Illumina

Company Update

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Company Update

Perkin Elmer

Company Update

Quidel Corporation

Company Update

Roche Diagnostic

Company Update

Siemens Healthineers

Company Update

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Company Update

Chapter Four: New Opportunities

Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Update

Multiplex and Syndromic Testing

Personalized Medicine

Point-of-Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45lf94

