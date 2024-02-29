Q4 2023 Arko Corp. Earnings Call

Participants

Jordan Mann; SVP, Corporate Strategy, Capital Markets, and IR; Arko Corp.

Arie Kotler; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Arko Corp.

Robert Giammatteo; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Arko Corp.

Bobby Griffin; Analyst; Raymond James

Anthony Bernardino; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Kelly Bania; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Mark Astrachan; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Karru Martinson; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

William Reuter; Analyst; BofA Securities

Presentation

Operator

Greetings, welcome to the Arko Corp., fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call.

(Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Jordan Mann, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Capital Markets, and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Jordan Mann

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Arko's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. On today's call are Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rob Giammatteo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings press release annual report on Form 10 K for the year ended December 31st, 2023, as filed with the SEC and our earnings presentation are available on our Group website at www.arkocorp.com. During our call today, unless otherwise stated, management will compare results to the same period in 2022.

Before we begin please note that all Fourth Quarter 2023 financial information is unaudited. During this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please review the forward-looking and cautionary statements section at the end of our fourth quarter 2023 earnings release for various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made during our call today. Any forward-looking statements made during this call reflect our current views with respect to future events. An archive will not update or revise forward-looking statements made on this call whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. On this call, management will share operating results on both a GAAP basis and a non-GAAP basis. Descriptions of those non-GAAP financial measures that we use, such as adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations. Reconciliations of these measures to our results as reported in accordance with GAAP are detailed in our earnings release in our earning or annual report on Form 10 K for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2023, or in our 2023 fourth quarter earnings presentation posted on our website. Additionally, management will share profit measures of our individual business segments, along with fuel contribution, which is calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs and exclude inter-company charges by GPMP.

And now I would like to turn the call over to Ari.

Story continues

Arie Kotler

Thank you, Jordan, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us. Before getting into our financial results, I would like to start off with a few opening remarks. First, as I'm sure you saw earlier this year we welcome Robb Giammatteo to the company to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We believe that Rob's experience in directly relevant financial and transformation was in retail and convenience would be extremely additive for the Company that Dan Vasella, former CFO, has helped build over the years and will help drive enhanced financial performance as we continued to strain our business. To that end, I would like to personally welcome Rob to the Arko team and have already seen the value his experience. He's brought to the team since joining in January I would also like to thank Don for his contribution to the Company. We have enabled the Company to achieve significant growth and excellent performance. As we reported. Dan will remain with the Company until April 2024 to ensure a smooth transition to Rob.

Second, reflecting on our first three years as a public company, we have significantly broadened our geographic footprint through acquisition and have delivered approximately $166 million in net income. That result in approximately $850 million in cumulative adjusted EBITDA over this period in the past 18 months alone, we've closed on five acquisitions, adding almost 200 retail stores and approximately 520 new sites across our wholesale and fleet fueling segments I'm very proud of our team and their incredible work to successfully integrate these assets. We are confident that we bought attractive assets at attractive prices, deliver meaningful cash-on-cash return and provided us with scale and related synergies, but they have improved our relative competitive positioning.

I wanted to touch briefly on our prior acquisition, which we completed in December 2022 and included 31 drive retail convenience stores and one store under construction that is now open.

In closing the acquisition just over one year, we have earned back in adjusted EBITDA, approximately 65% of Arko's consideration paid for that transaction, which was driven by our successful integration, including the addition of over 1,000 items on average, the stores and the transition of great loyalty members to our fast rewards program, we were able to increase merchandise margin in our prime location by approximately 260 basis points from Q1 2023 to Q4 2023. We believe that rapid return and integration of PRIDE reflects the acquisition of good assets at a good price as we move into 2024 we are focusing more of our management attention and other resources to further push, refine and improve our organic growth strategy to drive performance at our retail stores and unlock the value of our retail segment, which is core to our business. I believe we have many levers to pull. Our team is focused on executing on our initiative. And later this year, we are planning to host an investor day in which we will share with you our multiyear roadmap and specific milestones, finance core organic performance and drive shareholder value.

Turning to our full year results. We delivered $290.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2023. Owning performance within 3.5% of 2022, we had a record retail CPG of over $0.41 per gallon. We delivered this result in the context of the 3.4% decline in national Opics fuel gallon demand with a more pronounced decline in the fourth quarter. Our newly acquired businesses and continued momentum with our in-store merchandising efforts serve to mostly offset lower gallon demand. As we have discussed in the past, we have directed our retail fuel pricing team to optimize fuel contribution at the site level. While we recognize this pricing strategy result in a trade-off between gallons demand and CPG. We believe this is the correct strategy currently given market and consumer trends in the areas in which we operate. We plan to maintain this pricing methodology. While we evaluate it in the context of our overall multi-year roadmap.

Total retail fuel contribution for the year was $435 million, up close to 5% for the year. Turning to inside store sales, many of our 2023 initiative continued to show momentum due to our focus on our three key merchandising and marketing pillars. Our fast Rewards loyalty program, growing sales in core destination categories and expanding our food and beverage service.

I wanted to take a moment to touch on each of these pillars now fares on our fast Rewards loyalty program. We exceeded the 2 million enrolled member mark in the fourth quarter, and we continue to invest to drive new enrollment growth, deepen our relationship with existing customers and offer. I enrolled members the value of those discounts that help address the ongoing inflationary pressure they're facing. We are pleased with what we are seeing from our loyal customers and believe there is significant untapped opportunity as we continue to evolve our loyalty program in the fourth quarter of 2023, transaction size associated with enrolled loyalty members, average $12.70 per transaction or approximately 32% more than the $9.62 per transaction for non enrolled members. As an example of the opportunity we see in front of us in 2022, we enrolled approximately 283,000 members. In 2023, we enrolled another approximately 730,000 members. We believe this background underpins the opportunity of our loyalty program. We continue to work to accelerate new member enrollment and are leveraging our recently launched pizza program to deliver meaningful value for our enrolled loyalty members. I will touch more on our pizza program in a moment.

Turning now to our core destination categories, which are packaged beverages, candy, salty snack packaged sweet snacks, alternatives snacks and beer. These six categories accounted for over 50% of our merchandise contribution this quarter and for the full year. This concentration allows us to focus our assortment initiative on a narrow group of categories and leverage strong supplier partnerships that help drive total store sales as a result of our ongoing work penetration of the Company's core destination categories representing close to 43% of merchandise sales for the year with service proposition as a multiyear process with wins along the way, we are already building the foundation to support our long-term journey to establish ourselves as a food destination and establishing foodservice credibility. In 2023, we added bean to cup coffee in 391 locations, including newly acquired stores, bringing the offering to 945 locations at the end of 2023, we collaborated with Tyson and launched a value oriented chicken sandwich available for $2.99 for our enrolled loyalty members and available in 300 selected location.

And then, Nick, I'm very excited about our most recent foodservice clients after almost a year of research and development. In January of this year, we launched our pizza offering as a take and bake at more than 1,000 stores and Hertz in approximately 225 of those stores. We have seen very positive customer reaction to the pizza. We've over 70% of those surveyed saying they will definitely purchase again, our goal over the next several months is to have as many consumers as possible drive this pizza and to roll out our pizza offering, both Take-N-Bake and hard to significantly more stores to Pizza is available to our involved loyalty members at a value oriented price of $4.99 for our high quality whole pie. In addition, as we shared in October 2023, we created and filled a new pillar senior leadership role that is responsible for developing a company-wide cross-functional food strategy and scaling it across our stores. We look forward to sharing more on this work as we move through the year. Starting this year, we are beginning to build three new stores. We've deferred it's expected to break ground in the next few weeks. These new stores will offer a great customer experience, including foodservice, as we continue to explore opportunities to expand our retail footprint.

Take a look at the cover of our presentation where you can see a picture of an unmanned express store on one of our closed cardlock location in the Richmond, Virginia area that just opened two weeks ago. I will now turn the call over to Rob to review financial results. I'll share our thinking on 2024.

Robert Giammatteo

Thank you, Ari, and good morning, everyone. I wanted to take a brief moment to thank the talented Arko team for the warm welcome over these past two months. I'm excited to join the company on its journey toward realizing its full potential and very much look forward to meeting our covering analyst in speaking with many of you soon, starting with full year 2023 results. As Ari referenced earlier, total company EBITDA of $290.4 million was down just over 3.5% in 2022.

At the segment level, our retail segment delivered approximately $315 million in adjusted operating income, essentially in line with 2022 results, with the contribution from our recent acquisitions and continued same-store merchandise contribution growth offsetting reduced same-store fuel contribution.

Total merchandise revenue was $1.84 billion, up from $1.65 billion in 2022. Same-store merchandise sales were up 0.4% with same-store merchandise contribution up over 4%. Excluding cigarettes, same-store merchandise sales were up 2.5%. Same-store fuel gallon demand was down 5.3% for the year compared to national Opus, which was down 3.4%. Same-store fuel margin of 38.6 CPG was down 2.7 CPG from a record 2022.

The combined impact of lower fuel gallons and reduced CPG resulted in a same-store fuel contribution decline of approximately $46 million from full year 2022. Full year 2023 adjusted operating income of $79 million at our wholesale segment was essentially in line with 2022, with contributions from acquisitions offsetting the impact of decline and fuel contribution from a record 2022 full year 2023. Adjusted operating income at our fleet segment of approximately $41 million was up just over $20 million from 2022, reflecting a full year of operations from corals versus a partial year last year and our WTG acquisition.

Full year 2023 total Company general and administrative expenses increased approximately $25 million compared to 2022, primarily due to our recent acquisitions. Full year 2023 net interest and other financial expenses increased by approximately $12 million compared to 2022, primarily due to a higher average outstanding debt balance and a higher average interest rate. And finally, full year 2023 net income was approximately $35 million compared to $72 million for 2022.

Turning to fourth quarter 2023 results. Our retail operating segment delivered approximately $72 million in adjusted operating income for the quarter, which was down 3.3% from the year ago period. Merchandise sales and merchandise contribution were up 10.8% and 19.6% respectively, reflecting a 240 basis point expansion in margin rate. Retail segment fuel gallons and fuel contribution were up 10.9% and 4.8%, respectively to the year ago period.

Operating expenses up 18.2% for the quarter, with the increase related almost entirely to our acquisitions. Growth in all aforementioned segment results was driven by our acquired businesses, which delivered in excess of $12 million in adjusted operating income to our retail segment for the quarter. Same-store merchandise sales, excluding cigarettes were down 1.8% versus the year-ago period, while total same-store merchandise sales were down 2.8%. Same-store merchandise contribution was up 3.9% to the year-ago period, reflecting the strong underlying organic margin expansion related to our ongoing merchandise assortment work.

Same-store fuel gallon demand was down 7.5% for the quarter compared to national Opus, which was down 4.6%. Same-store fuel margin of 38.2 CPG was down 2.7 CPG from a record 2022. The combined impact of lower fuel gallons and reduced CPG resulted in a same-store fuel contribution decline of approximately $14 million from the year ago period. Same-store operating expenses were up less than 2%.

Moving on to our wholesale segment, adjusted operating income was $18.1 million for the quarter versus $17.5 million in the year ago period with total gallons up 7.2%. Growth was driven by acquisitions that closed in 2023, which delivered $2.4 million in adjusted operating income for the quarter.

For our fleet segment, adjusted operating income was $9.7 million for the quarter versus $13.3 million in the year ago period. With total gallons, up 11.8%, reflecting performance against abnormally high diesel margin per gallon and fuel volatility that we referenced in our 2022 year-end call. Acquisitions closed in 2023 delivered $2.2 million in adjusted operating income for the quarter.

Total Company, general and administrative expense for the quarter was $38.1 million versus $39.3 million in the year ago period. Total company adjusted EBITDA of $65.5 million for the quarter was down $6.9 million from the prior year period with the decline primarily due to reduced same-store fuel contribution.

Net interest and other financial expenses for the quarter were $22.9 million compared to $16.3 million in the year ago period. Net income for the quarter was $1.1 million compared to $12.9 million for the year-ago period. Please reference our press release for a detailed reconciliation from total company net income to adjusted EBITDA.

Turning to the balance sheet, excluding lease related financing liabilities, we ended the fourth quarter with $845 million in long-term debt comprised of our 2029 senior notes, the draw on our capital one line and the remainder primarily related to real estate and equipment financing. Our $140 million ABL remains completely undrawn as we manage working capital needs from operating cash flow. We maintain substantial liquidity of approximately $830 million, including $280 million in cash on hand at year end, along with the remaining availability on our line of credit. Of this total liquidity, approximately $460 million is attached to our capital one line, which is reserved for M&A activity.

Together with our outstanding Oaktree commitment of almost $1.5 billion, we are comfortable that our balance sheet has more than adequate flexibility to support both ongoing organic growth initiatives and M&A. Including investment capital, total capital expenditures for the quarter and full year 2023 were $35.6 million and $111.2 million, respectively.

Turning to 2024, as you may have seen in our press release, we have initiated full year earnings guidance this quarter to help investors better understand our earnings outlook. We are currently modeling total company full year adjusted EBITDA in a range of $250 million to $290 million versus $290.4 million for 2023. Our full year earnings outlook corresponds to an average retail fuel margin of 36 CPG on the lower end and 40 CPG on the higher end of our guidance range. Please reference our press release for a full reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA.

And finally, some detail on our first quarter, which has historically contributed approximately 16.5% of our full year results. Based on quarter-to-date trends, we expect our first quarter to contribute less to the full year adjusted EBITDA than in prior years, representing 12% to 14% of our full year adjusted EBITDA guidance. Our guidance framework reflects our expectations for current trends to normalize coming out of the first quarter, along with our ability to leverage our food initiatives, loyalty program and fuel pricing strategy during the higher traffic summer period. Our first quarter outlook corresponds to an average retail fuel margin of 35 CPG on the lower end and 39 CPG on the higher end of our guidance range.

And with that, I'll hand it back to Ari for closing remarks.

Arie Kotler

Thanks, Rob. I will close by saying that I'm extremely proud of the team here for all of the hard work in identifying, executing and integrating five acquisitions over the past 18 months. As I discussed earlier, 2024 is a year for us to focus on unlocking the value of our current assets for our stockholders. I'm excited about the work we are doing on our multiyear strategy road map and I'm looking forward to sharing with you later this year. I want to end by thanking the company almost 13,500 employees for their hard work and dedication with that we will open it up questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Bobby Griffin, Raymond James.

Bobby Griffin

Good morning, everybody. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess first for me, Ari on, can you can you elaborate a little bit on the current trends you're seeing in 1Q that is driving the delta and your expectations of the business? First, the historical on standards that we're kind of used to seeing in 1Q. And I guess I ask this in context, even versus our model, the retail margins that you guys are forecasting are not much off where we were forecasting 1Q retail margins, but the EBITDA performance on is different than what we were thinking. So maybe any details around what is it what is going on from a current trend standpoint? Driving that.

Arie Kotler

Sure. So you're referring, but it's pretty early morning, Robbie, you're referring to Q4, you're referring to Q1?

Bobby Griffin

Q. one Q. one, you know, you guys are forecasting for the first quarter to be a lower percentage of the total year than historically is and the retail margins look pretty fine in the forecast for the first quarter, but you referenced some current trends that are giving you pause or driving some of the lower benefit from the first quarter's. I'm just curious if you can elaborate on what these current trends or is it weakness in volume and merchandise weakness? What is driving the delta here in the first quarter?

Arie Kotler

I think I will start first of all with fuel, and then I'll let Rob maybe Jim, Jim, maybe related to the merchandise, but related to fuel, as you know, Bobby OBs nationally down close to 7% for the first quarter. This is something that we're seeing over here. And we are also seeing a little bit softening as and when it comes to CPG, that's, of course, a always a trade-off. So I think in OCPG. and D&O and demand and low demand in the first quarter. It's actually attribute a lot to that. You know, we don't like to blame the weather, but as you know first quarter, you know, the in January this year we had some weather events across the country in the middle of January. And usually the first quarter is seasonally the slowest quarter in this industry. And we saw the same thing by the way happening to us last year. But I think one of the biggest thing over here, it's of course, fuel fuel drives, as you know, the demand down and CPG a little bit light. It's something that drive it. But again, I can only speak based on today. You know, today we are still in February. We are heading next week into March and are getting very, very close to the season. And things, of course, you know, can change, you know, up and down during basically first quarter, beginning of second quarter.

Robert Giammatteo

Yes, Bobby, good morning. I'll just add a little color to the guide. So quarter to date comp, we're the guidance based on a trend coming out of the fourth quarter. So we've got a position down high single digits for retail gallons. Again, we're not stepping out on the trend right now. We're going to position things where the trend are, given that kind of a February, January, February period from a fuel margin range, we shared sequentially that we were $0.35 to $0.39 for the quarter. We have seen a modest sequential improvement from December to January to February, but has been modest. So again, we're holding at that range that we shared in the prepared remarks.

And then on the merchandising side, quarter-to-date same-store sales are down mid single digits. I'll note we're up against a strong period last year. So on a two year stack, we're running roughly flat and that's you should be thinking about that for the full year. We're using that to your run rate as we look at Q2 through Q4.

Bobby Griffin

Thank you, Rob, and a nice me as well. Appreciate the details. Sorry, I should have started the question Q&A with that, but welcome to Argo on. I guess on the merchandise side, of things, if you do, can you maybe unpack that a little further and what you kind of things going on? Is it just a general weakness trend in the industry or is there some levers that you guys need to pull to maybe grow faster or in line with the industry? Just kind of anything there on that category? And if you believe you're maintaining share there.

Arie Kotler

And I can only tell you what I believe I believe that this is a general trend in the industry. I mean, as I said, when you see the fuel demand down in the first quarter. We just see, you know, some softness in the market. And again, we're talking right now about January, and we're talking during the first seven weeks of the quarter. And as you can expect, and this is likely to slow us down so much down basically of the of the year. And given that we are providing guidance first time of the year, we can already going to advise what do we see over the past few weeks. It continues, as I said, as we move towards March our April May towards the summer, we believe things will actually start to pick up again, as we saw, you know, almost every year and we see the same thing.

Bobby Griffin

Thank you. I'll jump back in the queue in time or somebody else.

Arie Kotler

Thank you, Bobby. Appreciate the questions.

Operator

Anthony Bernardino, Wells Fargo.

Anthony Bernardino

Yes, hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. So I just wanted to dig in a little bit on the fuel margin guidance. I guess what I'm trying to understand is why $0.36 to $0.40, for your honest, the right number and maybe you can just walk us through the assumptions that guide you to that and what you think might drive a decline versus what you saw in 23?

Robert Giammatteo

So Anthony, we're as I mentioned earlier, we're using trends and we're looking at the full year. So the reason why we've got a little bit of a disconnect between quarter and years. We're using trends for the first quarter with what we're seeing quarter to date. We're using 2023 trends for the full year. So Q2 to Q4 position upsell a different basis. So you noted for last year, our fuel margin was off 60 was off modestly versus the prior year, and our gallons were down 5% for the year. So the trend we're using again on a full year basis for Q2 to Q4 is having that gallon demand demand down mid-single digits and the CPG. midpoint down about a penny 2023 levels.

Anthony Bernardino

Okay, got it. And then just a little more on guidance. I know you kind of mentioned that like two year on flattish stack on merch comps. But I guess just how should we think about the other underlying assumptions there as we think about gallons on merch margins? And then I think the answer is no here, but are you assuming any M&A?

Robert Giammatteo

Expansion of merch margins, I would not be modeling at the same rate we did for last year, but we are expecting it up. So again, we are we do intend to have that continue.

And then again, to reiterate the same-store gallons, we have down mid single digits, consistent with what we had for fiscal 23.

Arie Kotler

And I will answer the question regarding M&A, Anthony. So as you know, we have over $2 billion in available liquidity to continue M&A. We're going to continue to be disciplined. But the one thing that I mentioned, you know, during this call and I want to reiterate, we are in the past nine years, we closed over 25 acquisitions. Just in the past 18 months, we closed five large acquisition. We added scale, I guess, say that we probably declare victory when it comes to do M&A, we bought a lot. And as much as I spent time on acquisition, my plan for 2024 is again led the M&A team continue to do what they're doing on a regular basis. But you know my team, including myself, this is the time for us to build the audience. I believe there is a lot of levers that we can pull. I believe there is a lot of untapped opportunities that we have inside the stores, given the scale that we build over here, and this is what we are going to do. And this is what we are concentrating in, starting with the pizza launch just three weeks ago and actually a month ago, starting with the pizza launch, we are going to invest in our stores. We are going to spend a lot of time in our stores to start basically to get into the weeds and get a lot of those opportunities that are out there and just make sure that we are tapping on them.

Operator

Kelly Bania, BMO Capital Markets.

Kelly Bania

Good morning and thanks for taking our questions. And welcome, Rob and I was wondering if you can maybe elaborate. I know you're talking about an Analyst Day, but just elaborate a little bit more on on the opportunities to drive organic growth. You talked about the retail segment, we've seen the announcements about the pizza program, but should we expect that there's going to be a pause on M&A for some time? And just help us understand kind of where the opportunities are from an organic perspective?

Arie Kotler

Sure. Sure. For sure. So you probably saw Kelly, I'll start with, you know, the three pillars, one pillar number one of course is the loyalty. As you guys saw in 2023, we added over 730,000 members to our basically to our loyalty program adjusting Q4. And this is just an example in Q4. This is not the biggest fuel, but just in Q4, as you can see and the Board members spent $12.70, versus not enrolled members that spend $9.62 per transaction, which is approximately 32% more. This is an opportunity for us. And this is something that we're going to continue to work really, really hard. We're going to continue to we have a goal to be here and the goal was to get to a 2 million members and we actually achieve our goals in 2023. As I mentioned, our goal is to get to 3 million members, and this is something that we are going to concentrate and work really hard I believe the pizza program, by the way that I mentioned earlier, it's a great opportunity just for everybody's benefit, the whole buy pizza that we created over the year for $4.99, it's only for enrolled members. And if you're not going to newer members, you're going to pay $7.99 for a pizza. So we created the opportunity for enrolled members off, you know, to come in the store and grab this.

Great. If I take the pizza for $4.99, I mean $3 different. I mean, we believe it's enough it's going to create the opportunity to for people to actually doing the work. So that's I think the first pillar, the second one is, of course, the core destination that you guys see, we continue to increase margin quarter after quarter. And the increase in margin is, of course, because of the basket in or our assumption that people are going to come in the stores and by these great pizza and some other opportunity, like I mentioned, like the $2.99 for a chicken sandwich, just for everybody's benefit the chicken sandwich in convenience stores cost more than $2.99. The non enrolled member are paying $3.99. And again, this is a great quality sandwich. And the idea is, again, how do we increase the basket going back to the core categories? We believe that we have those items as we get into foodservice and invest more time and heavy in foodservice, we believe that the core destination will grow, which will grow, of course, on the margin.

And the last, you know, basically point was related to, of course, to M&A. We're not going to slow down M&A, but we are going to, as I say, to concentrate, probably on a little bit larger transaction to make sure that the team is not distracted. But as I said, my plan this year 2024, our aim is to spend more time in the stores, make sure that the full program that we are putting in on is basically going to tap into those opportunities that we see out there. I believe the loyalty, the increasing loyalty and loyal members over here is a tremendous opportunity for us to work with those members. You know, we are in our job is, of course, to provide value to those members. We've been doing that at the end of this year. And we've got we were able still to increase margin quarter after quarter year over year. And if you go back and I'm finished with that, if you go back just in general, between 2022 to 2023, we were able to increase margin 140 basis points.

Kelly Bania

And can I just follow up on the loyalty. And you talked about the bigger baskets basket sizes, which is which is impressive, given the lower price points. But can you maybe parse out if there's any traffic benefit from those loyal are customers, maybe just traffic versus customers on the loyalty program and then traffic for non loyalty customers.

Arie Kotler

And a lot of members are coming more often to the store versus the non-US member, and I think that would drive the traffic. That's the reason why we keep saying that the loyal members are spending 32% more, but it's not spending more, which also are basically coming more often to the store. And the reason they're coming more often to the stores is because on a regular basis on a daily basis, we send the loyal members. Every enrolled members on a loyalty basis is getting very valuable promotions that only enrolled members can actually get, and that's what drives them. And this is, you know, right now, if you're looking on the basically on the basket right now or the trend in 2021, when we basically just started looking at our basically sales, though, which was around 13.9% to our members today, it's around 19.3%. What is going to do basically to merchandise sales from a contribution standpoint in 2021, the contribution just from merchandise contribution just from loyal members was around 12.9% to date, 17.6%, basically in Q4 23 versus Q4 21 when we just started. So we believe that not only they're coming more often, they're actually spending more because of that and they increased the traffic.

Kelly Bania

Thank you. Can I just ask one more about about fuel? I think the comment was that you're planning for gallon demand at retail down about mid single digit. And with the midpoint of the CPG kind of range down about a penny, that's another 2%. So sort of a high single-digit decline in retail fuel profits from a same-store perspective, I guess, is that do you see that kind of just maybe 2024 is the year to kind of get back to stabilization and then return to growth beyond that on? Just curious if you look at the structural factors that maybe investors are expecting to drive fuel margins higher for those still at play? Is there is there something else going on? Is it just kind of a reversion here and maybe just help us think about or understand how you're thinking about that.

Arie Kotler

You know, we're just at the beginning of 2024, and if you remember last year at 2023, you know, we also saw at Q1 with a lower CPG versus what we saw during the year. And because we are providing first on guidance right now, we can only talk about trends of what we see over the past six to seven weeks and I can't forecast the year. I don't see any reason by the way, this is my believe, Ari, I don't see any reason for CPG to decline. I still believe that all of the operators out there, you know, from a structure standpoint, everybody at the same expenses and everybody has the same issues and dealing with expenses on. So again, given where we are today, we know based on the trend over the past seven weeks that we'll be able to put out there. But again, I believe that that things shouldn't change from basically from 2023. I think 2022 was a very high CPG record CPG year of over $0.41 for the year. But you know, at the end of the day, we finish up 2023 and up two pennies below it, which is not significant. So I don't think I don't see any reason for those things to change. But again, it's too early in the year and there's so many things that can happen, you know, during the year. But the that's that's where I stand today.

Kelly Bania

Thank you.

Arie Kotler

Thank you, Kelly.

Operator

Mark Astrachan, Stifel.

Mark Astrachan

Yes, hey, good morning, everybody. And I guess to start, maybe can you talk about the flow-through impact or correlation from retail fuel gallons in the in-store merchandise sales in terms of well, in terms of just the correlation, right, it seems from the outside in that if fuel gallons are weeks, fewer people are visiting stores and therefore, merchandise sales in store are weaker that reasonable and not necessarily not necessarily.

Arie Kotler

I mean, again, I mean, you know what we are doing just to be clear in a work keeps we keep talking about optimizing gross profit outside. But I can tell you that we are absolutely focusing on our market share inside the store. So by definition, when people are driving less and you have less people, of course coming in. But I mean, overall, this is an area that we concentrate and we are competitive outside. We are our pricing fuel side-by-side location by location market by market. You know, this is not going across the board. And the one thing that we are watching when we price fuel, while we're trying to maximize gross profit and optimize gallons, we are making sure that we are watching the trend inside the store. I believe that, you know, the market that we do business. I think I mentioned it last year, 40% of our stores are in town that have 20,000 people or less. 20% of our stores are in town that have 20,000 to 50,000 people. And again, some of those areas, the rural areas, a little bit, maybe low income areas. And I think some of those people are just being impacted by the inflation. And that's the reason why we are coming up if all of those valuable promotion.

You know, for example, pizza for $4.99, you can today feed a family for less than $10. And those are the things that we are concentrating and those are the things that we bring to market. And I think those are the things that are going to help us to actually to grab more traffic inside the store in market.

Robert Giammatteo

So, you know, if you look at Q4 where we had a pretty large spread rate. The same store sales were down low single digit, the gallons down high single digits. So our job is to figure out how we leverage the loyalty program, how we talk to our customers, how we continue to drive the insight and control the things that we can control. And I think that's, you know, that's what we're going to be focused on.

Mark Astrachan

Yes, that's helpful. I guess it's really more getting at just whether the strategy that you've talked about in terms of managing the dynamics around fuel profitability and fuel volumes and then obviously, how that translates into in-store sales is the right one. Obviously, I respect that you're running a business at your company to do that, Tom? Yes, the stock obviously would suggest that there are challenges seen by the market, which isn't necessarily the way we're the wrong thing. It just is what it is ready to report the market telling you, hey, maybe there's something going on here. I guess how do you balance that your long-term strategy and what you've seen in the results and how that translates into the stock with weather, you is it to some extent on that strategy work, if none of that is correct.

Is it just partly the markets in which you operate? Are you like to talk about what you just said in terms of smaller numbers, city town that you operate in more economically sensitive consumers. Is it just this is what we all have to deal with because your consumer base is different than some of your competitors?

Arie Kotler

Sure. So in Mark's, I've been around the block for 20 years over 20 years in this industry in this industry, you have one quarter that is great one quarter that it's maybe not great. But at the end of the day or overall, you're looking on a full year, if you're looking on our company year over year, you know, we were basically down 3.5% from prior year 2022, which was a record year of 40 -- over $0.41 CPG. Everybody know that this was a record year at the end of the day we manage the business. And as you can see here, our fuel contribution is down Iran, if you're looking for the full year, $46 million. But at the end of the day, if you're looking on the market and merchandise contribution inside the stores, we actually finished the year sales excluding cigarettes, 2.5% for the year. So we can just watch one quarter or another. We've actually finished the year with 2.5%, you know, seems I mean, basically same-store sales excluding cigarettes, including cigarettes, it was $0.40 about the reason I keep talking about excluding cigarettes. And I think that's something that the market need to appreciate this is what drives and basically the margin the margin as is being driven by sales, excluding cigarettes, everybody knows that cigarette consumption is down and that's by the way, one of the reason that quarter after quarter you see that the percentage of cigarette contribution inside our basically our total contribution continue to do actually to come down and sales from other categories, which are the core categories that I mentioned continue to increase. At the end of the day, we manage the business on a yearly basis and you know, coming off a $0.414 per gallon year, we manage the business ending up with $290 million, which is only 3.5% below the record year. So I think we did a very good job on that.

Operator

Karru Martinson, Jefferies.

Karru Martinson

And then 24, I heard some new store openings there.

Robert Giammatteo

No, we're not going to give CapEx guidance. It's early in the year and we as Ari mentioned, we're working on a number of things internally, so we want to give ourselves the time to fully develop that strategy. But I would expect we would be at or above prior year levels, but we're not issuing specific guidance on that.

Karru Martinson

Okay. And then in terms of operating costs, I remember a few quarters ago you had talked to the fact that just do costs have have driven go gone up here. You have to grow the merchandise side of the business to kind of offset that. And I was wondering what's the opportunity there to see those costs come down as a percentage of sales are stabilized and what's the outlook for the markets that you serve?

Robert Giammatteo

Based on income, if we look at OpEx for the year, I think it was fairly well-managed raises now around 2% or so for the year. So I think we're doing a good job at that I think we're managing our business to the trends that we see on. We've seen the average wage rate, which was growing rapidly, is still growing but at a lower rate. So I think we're starting to see some of the normalization on that front. And again, we're just going to continue to focus on making sure we have the right the right labor for the for the demand in the stores. I think that's an ongoing activity that we continue to work and in a larger scale, I think you know, we haven't we haven't talked about G&A. And I think there are one of the reasons I think that, Tom, you start to look at some structural opportunities on the G&A side as well. So I think one of the things we'll be looking at is how we can leverage the margin that we do bring in on the expense side. And that's that's giving ongoing activity through 2024.

Bobby Griffin

And then just lastly, I would love to say that hey, open up some locations here in New York because the $2.99 chicken sandwich for loyalty members is an incredible bargain to a city dwellers. Thank you very much, guys.

Arie Kotler

Appreciate that. Maybe I can just comment on the NTI. because you mentioned and I think that's you know, going back to what I think the rest of the team actually appear earlier, including Kelly about opportunities. And I just wanted to be maybe mentioning that we have three NTI.'s. We are breaking down on the first one in the next few weeks. We have three NCI. for 2024 and one of the things that we've never discussed before in all of those acquisition that we did. A lot of those acquisitions came with additional land and additional opportunities. And this is the opportunity for us right now to tap into those opportunities that we bought in the past. That's one thing. The other thing, as I mentioned is the Express store that we just opened on acquired location remember when we bought the quarry location over a year-and-a-half ago, which was a great deal for us, great transaction for us on main locations for diesel, 180 sites that we bought in 2022 --July 2022. And we told people that our goal at the end of the day to figure out a way out to tap into those unmanned and manned location out to tap our retail business because you know the reefer business brings a large contribution. We just opened an express up unmanned location on one of the core stores in Richmond, Virginia. And the idea is to continue to expand those opportunities, CODA to continue to expand retail tap into all of those acquisition that we did in the past and expand them. We our loyalty with our foodservice because at the end of the day, that would actually drive the margin was actually drive. The contribution will be here. And I can tell you that we are laser focused on that, especially now in 2024 coming off. So many acquisitions that we did over the past few years.

Operator

William Reuter, Bank of America.

William Reuter

Good morning, on the first question, I know that historically, given that you do focus on the smaller markets, which are you highlighted in a previous response, there haven't been tons of competitive openings there are many C-store concepts that are pretty aggressively on expanding at this point?

Arie Kotler

Are you seeing any of those openings in your existing markets that are impacting on certain stores and I can talk about the certain store or not talking just on the market. We are watching, of course, the market. We are seeing some competitors coming into different markets and some of them that we are operating, of course. But this is not something new to us. I mean, we always have competitors coming to some markets. We are coming to some market as well. So I don't see anything over here that is different than what we actually saw in the past.

William Reuter

Got it. And then my follow-up question in terms of the store base. You mentioned you're not providing some CapEx guidance for the year, but how do you feel about the health of the stores in general in terms of need for either remodels or changes to their size to allow them to offer some of these new merchandise products that you're introducing.

Arie Kotler

So this is one of the things that I mentioned about the Investor Day going and basically providing everybody our strategy. This is something we are evaluating at the moment. There is no question that, you know, we we know we made our first step edit step into foodservice, and we're going to continue to do that. And this is one of the things that we are evaluating. You know, the idea is to invest in stores that we see potential and opportunities. And this is something that we are going to present to everybody just a little bit later in the year.

Operator

Thank you. We have reached the end of our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Artie Kotler for closing remarks.

Arie Kotler

Thank you, operator. Thank you all for joining the call this morning. Great questions from everybody, really appreciate that. You know, we're looking forward to continue to discuss with you later in the year. And we hope that you guys are going to stop in our stores, especially I know we don't have in Europe, but we have 30 some other states that you guys can go in and buy the value. The pizza for $4.99 as long as you are an enrolled member, don't forget that. Thank you, everybody. Had a great day.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today's teleconference. We appreciate your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and enjoy the rest of your day.