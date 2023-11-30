Q4 2023 Fluence Energy Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Operator

Lexington May

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Fluence Energy's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A copy of our earnings presentation, press release and supplementary metric sheet covering financial results, along with supporting statements and schedules, including reconciliations and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at fluenceenergy.com.

Joining me on this morning's call are Julian Nebreda, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Manu Sial, our Chief Financial Officer; Rebecca Boll, our Chief Products Officer; and Ahmed Pasha, our incoming Chief Financial Officer.

Also note that while Ahmed is participating on today's call, he is not going to be participating in the Q&A session, and thus, please direct your questions to the other members of the team. Thank you very much. I'll now turn the call over to Julian.

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Thank you, Lex. I would like to start my warm welcome to our investors, analysts and employees who are participating on today's call. This morning, we'll provide a brief update on our business and then review our progress and our strategic objectives. Following my remarks, Manu will discuss our financial performance for the fourth quarter, and then I will discuss our outlook for fiscal '24.

Before we begin our discussion on the fourth quarter results, I'd like to spend a few moments addressing the announcement we made a few weeks ago. Manu has decided to step down as CFO of Fluence. He has done a remarkable turnaround job here. And as a result, he got the attention of others. He received an offer he could not refuse and more importantly, one that we could not match. As such, he will be leaving effective December 31 to become CFO of another company in a different industry.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to send my warm -- to send a sincere thank you to Manu for the value he helped create at Fluence in the past 15 months. Additionally, I would like to send a warm welcome to Ahmed Pasha, our incoming CFO. Ahmed will officially assume this role on January 1, thus ensuring a sufficient transition period. Ahmed comes to us from AES where he had a 30-year career most recently serving as the CFO of the Utility Business Unit. I personally have worked with Ahmed for many years, and I am excited to continue that at Fluence.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Ahmed to make a few remarks.

Ahmed Pasha

Thank you, Julian, and good morning, everyone. I am excited to be joining Fluence at a time when energy transition is achieving critical momentum which presents so much opportunity for the company and for energy storage in general.

As some of you may know, I have had some experience working with Fluence during my tenure at AES, including during the IPO process, and more currently as CFO of the U.S. Utilities Business, where Fluence is playing a critical role in helping to transform our energy mix.

Since the announcement about 2 weeks ago, I have had the opportunity to meet with some members of Fluence's team, and I'm very impressed with their experience and commitment to enabling the global energy transition. I look forward to working with them and helping Fluence to achieve its ambitious growth and profitability goals, increase shareholders' value and deliver on its mission to transform the way we power the world.

I would like to express my appreciation to Manu for his invaluable contributions to Fluence, particularly the strong foundation he has established to position us for continued success in the future. In the near term, I will be getting up to speed on things, but I expect to meet with many of our investors and analysts in the coming months. I look forward to hearing their views and sharing how we plan to achieve our key financial and strategic objectives.

With that, I will turn the call back to Julian.

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Thank you, Ahmed. Beginning on Slide 4 with the key highlights. I'm pleased to report that in the quarter, we recognized $673 million of revenue. We continue to experience strong demand for our products and services with new orders totaling approximately $737 million, highlighted by our solution business contracted 2.1 gigawatt hours, our services business added 1.6 gigawatt hours and our digital business adding 1.8 gigawatts of new contracts.

Furthermore, our signed contract backlog as of September 30 remain at $2.9 billion due to acceleration of select projects ahead of schedule. Turning to adjusted EBITDA, we delivered approximately $20 million over the quarter. This is a tremendous milestone as we achieved this level ahead of schedule. As you recall, we expected to be close to adjusted EBITDA breakeven for the fourth quarter. However, we were able to accelerate select projects that resulted in higher revenue and margins for the quarter.

One of the areas we're concentrated on is organizational speed, especially reducing our project cycle times. We see a lot of value in reducing our cycle time from the roughly 18 months to closer to 12 months. We believe it will take us at least 2 years to reduce our cycle times down to 12 months. This quarter results are a perfect example of what speed can do to bring increased value to both our customers and our shareholders.

Lastly, our services and digital businesses, which will together represent our recurring revenue stream continue to see traction, our deployed service attachment rate, which is based on our cumulative active service contracts relative to our deployed storage remains above 90%. As I noted previously, we typically see a lag between signing solution contracts and entering into a service contract, which is why we believe that cumulative attachment rate is important to monitor.

Turning to our digital business. We had a very strong quarter as we were able to contract 1.8 gigawatts. More importantly, our digital assets under management increased by more than 1 gigawatt, and the total number reached 15.5 gigawatts as of September 30.

Turning to Slide 5. I'd like to highlight some of our accomplishments of the past fiscal year. As you may recall, a year ago, we embarked on the transformation of our business. I'm pleased to report that we delivered on our commitments to the market. We grew our iron ore revenue by 85% and achieved our first profitable quarter. Importantly, we exceeded our regional annual revenue guidance by more than $600 million, thanks to improved execution, easing supply chains and project time line acceleration.

We burned through almost all our legacy lower-margin backlog and we diversify our supply chains, including securing U.S.-made battery sales with the AESC. With the rollout of Fluence OS7, we have integrated Nispera into our hardware solutions on a go-forward basis so that now a renewed store solution cell has Nispera bundle input. We built out our India technology center and we published our inaugural sustainability report. A successful year that sets the tone for the years to come.

Turning to Slide 6. I would like to discuss progress on our 5 strategic objectives. As you recall, at this time last year, we laid out 5 strategic objectives that will guide our actions and markets that our investors can monitor and measure the company performance again. As we generated our first profitable quarter, I'm pleased to say the first phase of our transformation is complete. The second phase is just getting started, which will continue the theme of profitable growth. Now measured through the growth on a nominal adjusted EBITDA and annual recurring revenue or ARR, alongside the other strategic objectives that will continue to guide us on the second phase of our journey.

First, on delivering profitable growth. I'm pleased to report that we exceeded our fiscal year '23 guidance for both revenue and adjusted gross profit. Today, we're initiating guidance for fiscal '24. We expect total revenue for fiscal '24 to be between $2.7 billion and $3.3 billion. In line with our commitment from our last call, we are initiating guidance for adjusted EBITDA for fiscal '24 to be between $50 million and $80 million.

Second, we will continue to develop products and solutions that our customers need. As such, I'm pleased to report that in October, we launched Gridstack Pro, our larger enclosure providing higher density, faster installation, enhanced performance and industry-leading safety. In conjunction with the launch of Gridstack Pro, we also launched Fluence OS7, the latest Fluence operating system, designed with enhanced capabilities and fully integrated with the new Fluence battery management system, which I will touch on more in a few minutes.

Third, I'm pleased to report that we have secured all our battery needs for fiscal '24 and '25. Four, we will use Fluence Digital as a competitive differentiator and a margin driver. I'm pleased to report that we are initiating guidance for our annual recurring revenue from our combined service and digital businesses. We expect to generate around $80 million of ARR by the end of fiscal '24.

And finally, our fifth objective, which is to work better. I'm proud to say that just recently, we have launched a new $400 million Asset-Backed Lending facility or ABL. This credit facility is secured by our U.S. inventory, and we expect it will provide us increased flexibility. More importantly, we believe that the ABL facility provides us additional tools to manage our working capital as we continue to grow.

Turning to Slide 7. Demand for energy storage continues to accelerate. In fact, our pipeline now sits at $13 billion, which is an increase of approximately $600 million from the third quarter and a 50% increase compared to this time last year.

Additionally, as I mentioned, with our backlog remain consistent at $2.9 billion, even after recognizing almost $675 million during the quarter. Importantly, we had several contracts that were signed to subsequent to quarter end amounting to approximately $400 million, which provides us with strong visibility to achieve our 2024 revenue guidance.

This is the eighth consecutive quarter we added more backlog than revenue recognized, further illustrating the growing demand for energy storage. Based on the conversations we are having with our customers and potential customers, we're expecting to see top line year-over-year revenue growth from fiscal '24 to fiscal '25 of approximately 35% to 40%, showcasing the robust market for utility energy storage.

Turning to Slide 8. As I mentioned earlier, we launched our Gridstack Pro and OS7 in fiscal year '24. These product launches are something our stakeholders suspect periodically for us. And we continue to innovate and identify new ways to serve our customer needs. When you look specifically our Gridstack Pro solution, this is a much larger product that integrates 6 battery racks and is designed for the largest and most complex utility scale projects globally. Gridstack Pro will offer our customers (inaudible) product with leading safety measures, faster deployments, first-class reliability and the flexible modular design that defines our product offerings.

More importantly, for the U.S. market, the Fluence battery pack will be available with U.S. manufactured battery cells and modules. This positions Gridstack Pro as one of the first energy storage solutions to qualify for the 10% investment tax credit, domestic content bonus under the Inflation Reduction Act.

In conjunction with Gridstack Pro, we launched OS7, the next generation of our operating system. This iteration is meant to handle bigger and more complex projects, and can reliably control more than 1 gigawatt hour system and is fully integrated with the Fluence battery management system.

The software also provides a foundation for future enhancements to the architecture and enables component commoditization such as DC-DC converters. It provides new tools targeted to reduce our commissioning at times which, as I mentioned earlier, is a key area for the company. And importantly, OS7 comes standard with Nispera platform already preloaded. This is an important feature as we expect to provide all our product deployments with basic Nispera access for a certain amount of time. After which customers will be required to sign a longer-term contract, if they wish to continue using the APM platform for the best facility of which to upgrade to additional (inaudible).

Turning to Slide 9. I'm pleased to say that earlier this week, we secured a new $400 million ABL facility. This provides us with an additional tool to help manage our working capital. The new ABL facility features a lower cost of capital relative to our legacy revolving credit facility by approximately 50 basis points and is secured by a U.S. inventory balance, and is expected to provide us with more flexibility.

As our U.S. inventory balance increase and so does our borrowing capacity, this ABL facility replaces our smaller $200 million revolving credit facility that require cash collateralization. As we enter fiscal year '24, we believe we have a very strong balance and an ample working capital facilities necessary to scale our platform and achieve our '24 guidance.

Shifting to Slide 10, we're introducing guidance for annual recurring revenue, ARR. For our combined digital and business enterprises, our objective is to reach approximately $80 million in ARR by the conclusion of fiscal year '24, implying a notable increase of 40% from the preceding year. This target is well supported by a robust service attachment rate exceeding 90% and a full 100% attachment rate for Nispera moving forward.

Additionally, our strategic efforts are concentrated on advancing our Mosaic offering, calling operational into the markets, Australia, CAISO and ERCOT. It's essential to note that we're in the process of refining this platform with substantial contributions not anticipated before '25, as previously communicated.

In conclusion, I'm pleased with the achievements of the fourth quarter, although we're mindful there is still work to be done. We will look to continue this momentum as we progress into a new fiscal year. I will now turn the call over to Manu.

Manavendra S. Sial

Thank you, Julian. I will begin by reviewing our financial performance for the fourth quarter, and then I will pass it back to Julian to discuss our guidance for fiscal year '24. Please turn to Slide 12.

Our fourth quarter revenue was $673 million, an increase of 52% from the prior year same period and 25% above the third quarter. We continue to execute well as we were able to accelerate some of our legacy backlog previously anticipated for fiscal year 2024, resulting in higher-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter. We continue to expect a small portion of our legacy contracts will be recognized in the first quarter of 2024.

Looking at our adjusted gross profit for the quarter. We generated approximately $78 million or approximately 11.6% in line with that commitment discussed on our third quarter call and reflects an increase from our third quarter margins of approximately 4.4%. More importantly, this is an increase from the previous fiscal year of 2.8%. I'm pleased to say we have demonstrated cost discipline as our operating expenses, excluding stock comp as a percentage of revenue continued to decline and ended up around 9% for the quarter.

From a year-over-year comparison, our 2023 OpEx percentage of revenue, excluding stock compensation, came in around 10% which is below our 2022 results of around 15%, further illustrating our cost discipline. As a result of our strong execution in the fourth quarter, we were able to generate $20 million of adjusted EBITDA. And as Julian mentioned, this signals the first phase of our transformation is complete. As we have now become profitable, our focus will shift to growing our nominal adjusted EBITDA and ARR, which we will discuss further.

Turning to our cash balance. I'm pleased to report we ended the fourth quarter with $463 million of total cash, including short-term investments and restricted cash. This represents an increase of more than $45 million from the third quarter. As Julian mentioned, we secured a new $400 million ABL facility. This facility replaces our existing revolving credit facility and upsizes the amount of available borrow and should enable us to better manage the peak to trough elements of our working capital. When you look at our total cash balance combined with a new ABL facility and supply chain financing, we have ample liquidity putting us in an excellent shape to capitalize on the massive time in front of us.

Please turn to Slide 13. From a cash standpoint, we increased our total cash position by 11% relative to the third quarter. For 2024, we will continue to invest in technology, resulting in an expected use of cash of approximately $85 million. From a recurring CapEx assumption, a good run rate is between $20 million and $25 million as this is the level we expect in a steady-state environment without large nonrecurring investment items, such as the technology, IT and systems investments we expect to make in fiscal 2024.

As Julian will expand, we expect to generate around $65 million of adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2024, and we expect to see approximately $65 million to $70 million change in operating cash due to increase in working capital requirements and includes our deposits for our U.S. manufactured battery cells from AESC. As we mentioned on our last call, our U.S. battery cell supply agreement with AESC called for a down payment of $150 million to reserve this capacity, which will be paid in installments over fiscal year '24 and fiscal year '25, and will be funded by liquidity and customer deposits for these batteries.

The first $35 million will be paid in Q1 of fiscal year '24 and another $35 million will be paid in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. As Julian and I mentioned earlier, we have a strong balance sheet entering 2024 and have ample cash and facilities to support our 2024 guide and investments that will support multiyear industry growth. We also expect to generate free cash flow in fiscal year 2025.

Before I turn the call back to Julian, I would express -- I'd like to express my appreciation to the Fluence board, management team, employees and shareholders for their trust. Serving as the CFO of Fluence has been one of the highlights of my career. If I were to participate in the energy transition space today, this would be my preferred spot. I take comfort in knowing Fluence is in an excellent position from a balance sheet perspective as I pass the baton to Ahmed, who will take Fluence into the next chapter.

With that, I will turn the call back to Julian.

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Thank you, Manu. Turning to Slide 14, as we previously discussed. We're initiating guidance for fiscal '24 of revenue between $2.7 billion and $3.3 billion. We expect our fiscal '24 adjusted EBITDA to be between $50 million and $80 million. And we are targeting our ARR to be around $80 million by the end of the fiscal '24. I'd like to point out that our revenue guidance represents an increase of $300 million when compared to our prior fiscal year '23 guidance midpoint plus our implied revenue growth of 35% to 40%.

We now expect a fiscal '24 revenue split of 30% in the first half and 70% in the second half, which is an improvement to what we previously communicated to the market. As a result of this, we do expect our first quarter to produce negative adjusted EBITDA due to lower revenue and the execution of the remaining legacy contracts. From a margin perspective, we expect fiscal '24 adjusted gross margins to be between 10% and 12%, which is an improvement from the fiscal '23 adjusted gross margin of nearly 7%.

From a cash standpoint, we currently expect to use approximately $85 million of cash in fiscal '24, mostly funding nonrecurring incremental investments in systems and IT infrastructure necessary to support our continuous growth. When looking out to '25, we expect 35% to 40% year-over-year top line revenue growth. Additionally, we expect to begin generating free cash flow in fiscal '25.

Turning to Slide 15. We established ourselves as the preferred choice for utility-scale storage solution. Our competitive advantage is fortified by being able to offer our customers a full breadth of features, including bankability scale and supply chain management, power electronic engineering and innovation, digital software, services, safety and cybersecurity. While some of our competitors may focus on only a couple of these elements, we often win because we aim to excel in all and provide them universally to our customers.

This is corroborated by the 2023 S&P Global Battery and in-store systems integrator report, which ranked the top 10 integrators globally based on installed and contracted capacity. I'm pleased to say that Fluence was ranked #1 both globally and in the U.S.

In conclusion, I want to emphasize the key takeaway from this quarter results. Firstly, we had a robust financial performance contributing to a record breaking annual revenue. Attaining profitability for the first time is a significant milestone, and we aim to capitalize on this achievement in fiscal '24. Second, we proactively secure our future by solidifying our battery supply for fiscal year '24 and '25, thus ensuring our ability to meet our growing demand. Finally, the introduction of our new $400 million ABL facility, provides us an additional tool to continue capturing the robust growth of the utilities cut.

As a reminder, while Ahmed is participating on today's call, he will not be answering any questions. This concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Operator

George Gianarikas

So maybe just to start, a lot has been made of the interest rate environment having an impact on project timing in the general renewable space and economics, your results sort of speak for themselves, but what impact, if any, are you seeing on your business from the change in interest rates?

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

And I will tell you even more in our case because as you all know, our product costs have come down with battery prices coming down significantly this year in a way when you do the math between what our cost or lower costs compared with the higher 100 basis points, generally that prices have gone that -- the cost of money has gone up during the year. It's essentially a (inaudible) or maybe actually, you actually can do even better returns than what you do in the past. So we haven't seen any real effect of today.

In our customer segment, we do get the same information you get from other parties who tend not to work with, where they have had some problems raising money or raising money at competitive rates, well, but we haven't seen it in our group. We segment with a top-tier group and that top tier group essentially has had no problem of addressing capital.

George Gianarikas

George Gianarikas

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

But I've been reading the Investor Day call and the rationale, at least it wasn't clear to me, but we will continue looking at it. While we are on the other side of that spectrum, doubling down on this. This is a once-in-a-life opportunity. It doesn't get any better than what this market offers today.

Brian K. Lee

First off, Manu, congrats and best of luck on your new role and Ahmed looking forward to working with you more closely going forward. A couple of questions I had was, I guess, I appreciate the ARR breakout $80 million end of this year or end of the fiscal year. A 40% growth, it seems like versus last year's number. If I look at your bookings, though, in services and digital, it's growing a lot faster.

So can you give us a sense of -- I know there's a little bit of a delay, but as we think about your initial '25 revenue guidance consolidated like how fast can you grow that ARR balance off of the $80 million? When I kind of look at your bookings volume growing at a much faster rate across services and digital. And then also, what sort of the margins implied in that ARR balance? I suppose it's -- I would presume it's pretty high, but can you give us a sense of what the range is?

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

So I do think that we will see that growth being ahead of it. So that's conceptually where we are, and you can -- we're growing 40% compared to what the 35% to 40% that we have set from last year. In terms of margins, the margins differ. I think that for their digital business, they are more on the -- around 70%, while our service business is between 20% and 30% depending on the type of service that deal that we agree. So the combined -- there's not a combined -- there's not a combined margin, but you should think about it this way.

And then in terms of the -- today, I think that the great -- or the majority of these services, but I'll see -- our view is that the digital will grow at a higher rate than our services business that you'll see, digital becoming a much more relevant part of our ARR as we move forward. So that's kind of it that you should think about all of this.

Brian K. Lee

Brian K. Lee

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Brian K. Lee

Brian K. Lee

Is it fixed pricing? Or is it indexed? Are you subject to any kind of cost volatility on the battery side, just having locked in the volume, maybe could you remind us where you are on the pricing side of things as well?

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

But when we looked at our leads and we're talking to our customers, what we're doing gives us a good -- we feel very confident that we can do the 35% to 40% for '25. So that's essentially what it is. In terms of -- on that -- this number compared to where prices are -- we built our planning based on our current deal prices or on costs. So as long as prices stay within what we think, where we are today, generally, which is kind of what we think is going to say for the foreseeable future, I think which will be fine.

Well, what we have also seen, just to be clear, that if prices will continue to come down, I think that generally, what we see is that the volumes increase. So we don't feel that necessarily the 35% to 40% today. We don't believe that the 35% to 40% growth will be affected by costs coming down or battery costs coming down so much that we won't be able to meet it because of that. Because at the end of the day, what happens, a lot of more projects, let's say, our 50% more of our pipeline projects convert into a reality because they are easier to meet the economics of the customer.

So I think that's the -- our view on that one. Your second point, sorry, I did -- you had a second point?

Brian K. Lee

Brian K. Lee

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

We're still very, very confident on our 10% to 15% margin. So I don't think that will be affected in any way.

Manavendra S. Sial

Manavendra S. Sial

Unidentified Company Representative

Unidentified Company Representative

Manavendra S. Sial

Manavendra S. Sial

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Andrew Salvatore Percoco

I guess just to come back to Brian's question. I just want to make sure I understand this correctly. For the 2025 battery supply, have you locked in the pricing with your suppliers on that? I'm just kind of curious if battery prices continue to fall and you've locked in your pricing for 2025, is it going to be more difficult to sign a 10%, 15% gross margin contract if you have a higher priced battery versus where prices go from here?

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

We -- very, very important from our point of view to have very competitive pricing that is better at market or better, and the ability -- the access to volumes. And I think that we have been able to design our contracts in a way that meets those goals. And in terms of margins, as I said, I see this as -- I don't think the lower pricing will affect our margins, our 10% to 15% margins going forward. This is more of good news, more than negative news. And our 10% to 15%, we feel very confident, that's the way we do deals.

And people might argue, "hey, your volumes are going to come down because now you're going to come out of a lower price", but the reality is that, as I said, a lot of more projects meet their return criteria for our investors of our customers. So the volume more than covers any potential price reductions you might see around. So this is a growth -- this is, as I said earlier, you cannot -- if I looked at when I arrived, a $180 per megawatt hour prices today, not going to say price not to be let my competitors know, but it's a different world, and it doesn't get any better.

Well, maybe there will be some price, next year will be even better. But...

Andrew Salvatore Percoco

Andrew Salvatore Percoco

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Joseph Amil Osha

Joseph Amil Osha

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Manavendra S. Sial

Manavendra S. Sial

Joseph Amil Osha

Joseph Amil Osha

Manavendra S. Sial

Manavendra S. Sial

Joseph Amil Osha

Joseph Amil Osha

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Joseph Amil Osha

Joseph Amil Osha

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Joseph Amil Osha

Joseph Amil Osha

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

These projects that need to be -- people are working on projects that were with renewable assets, it will take a little time until they actually get them permitted in the queue and all that process.

Dylan Thomas Nassano

Welcome, Ahmed and wishing you the best in your new role, Manu. Just wanted to touch on the domestic content offering. I mean, how are those conversations kind of going with the customers right now? How much volume, I guess, are you seeing a drive within the pipeline? And just on the latest IRS rules that came out, does that kind of give any kind of incremental certainty to move the needle at all?

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

But volumes already where we are, the growth we're offering essentially includes what our view on where we see our domestic content offering. And that's generally our view on this. I think that potentially it could be a margin expansion that we said. And as soon as we have visibility, we'll share that with the market to let you know if it changes. That might be a potential upside for our '25 margins, just to be sure. We won't (inaudible) we will see any real significant revenue in '24. It will be at '25 revenue.

We'll let you know as the year progresses and we start signing contracts, we'll give you a view of what we can do. And the regulations were a step forward. I think like all these regulations they respond a set of questions and open a new set of questions. But I think that in general, it was good to see more coming. The -- we're still waiting for more clarifications. But you've got to see some clarification on that. A lot of the issues that we're addressing were not related to our industry, but the ones that were related to our industry to the battery storage were in line with what we expected, so...

Dylan Thomas Nassano

Dylan Thomas Nassano

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Benjamin Joseph Kallo

Just following up on the last question. How do we think about your cell supply matching up with your geographic opportunities? Just meaning U.S. cell supply for domestic content, how you guys think about that in '25, '26 and beyond with those contracts?

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

And I will tell you something that I think is important. We do see that the U.S. will have both domestic and import content. So we'll have a mix at the end of the day. So it's not like the U.S. market will become a fully only domestic content market, at least not at the beginning for a while, you'll see both imported batteries and the domestic content batteries competing here.

Benjamin Joseph Kallo

Benjamin Joseph Kallo

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Kasope Oladipo Harrison

Kasope Oladipo Harrison

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Kasope Oladipo Harrison

Kasope Oladipo Harrison

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Alexander John Vrabel

Alexander John Vrabel

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

We -- what we can say is that we feel very, very comfortable about our '24 and '25 guidance and with what -- when we see how our converting pipeline into backlog. And we are in discussions with our customers, we feel that we're going to be able to meet very, very comfortably the '24 and '25 volume guidance that we just mentioned. So...

That's what I can say. I don't want -- first, I don't want to manage this company by quarter. I've told my team, there's not -- there's the deals, the right deals, don't worry about meeting a quarter number because in terms of backlog, it doesn't really matter as long as we feel confident that we can make it happen, just do it whenever we get it.

Alexander John Vrabel

Alexander John Vrabel

Because if we look at the developer side, it seems like we've gone from 200-megawatt hours to 2 gigawatt hour projects in 1.5 years, and I'm just sort of curious how much of that is really kind of driving the confidence here? Where it's not just -- we have to win a bunch of new customers. It's literally just, hey, it's the same customers, the projects are just 5x bigger than they used to be 2 years ago. You can kind of expand on that?

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Manavendra S. Sial

Manavendra S. Sial

That's a way to think about how we step up as we go through the years.

Christopher Ronald Ellinghaus

Christopher Ronald Ellinghaus

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Christopher Ronald Ellinghaus

Christopher Ronald Ellinghaus

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Pavel S. Molchanov

Pavel S. Molchanov

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Pavel S. Molchanov

Pavel S. Molchanov

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Ameet Ishwar Thakkar

Ameet Ishwar Thakkar

Manavendra S. Sial

Manavendra S. Sial

Ameet Ishwar Thakkar

Ameet Ishwar Thakkar

Manavendra S. Sial

Manavendra S. Sial

Ameet Ishwar Thakkar

Ameet Ishwar Thakkar

Manavendra S. Sial

Manavendra S. Sial

Thomas Patrick Curran

Thomas Patrick Curran

A follow-up on how the nature of storage projects have been evolving. It was just touched on about how the size of them has soared over the last 18 to 24 months. We've also seen an uptrend in the average duration of systems being installed. Would you expect that ever longer duration trend continue? And if so, what are some of the specifics of how you're positioning Fluence to ensure that strategically, technologically and supply chain-wise, you're staying ahead of that trend?

Rebecca Boll

Rebecca Boll

What we're doing from a product road map perspective is we're examining what's out there in the crystal ball of battery chemistries that allow for longer duration solutions. And we're just starting now to engage with those suppliers and put prototyping efforts in place. So when those things become more viable in the market, we will be ready.

Thomas Patrick Curran

Thomas Patrick Curran

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Thomas Patrick Curran

Thomas Patrick Curran

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Thomas Patrick Curran

Thomas Patrick Curran

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

