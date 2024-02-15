Q4 2023 Hyliion Holdings Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Greg Standley; VP, Finance & Accounting; Hyliion Holdings Corp

Thomas Healy; Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Director; Hyliion Holdings Corp

Jon Panzer; Chief Financial Officer; Hyliion Holdings Corp

Donovan Schafer; Analyst; Northland Securities, Inc.

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, my name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Hyliion fourth quarter earnings release conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I will now turn the conference over to Greg Standley, Chief Accounting Officer. Greg, you may begin your call.

Greg Standley

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to highly on Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today are Thomas Healy, our Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Panzer, our Chief Financial Officer.

A slide presentation accompanies this conference call and is available on highly on our Investor Relations website at investors.hyliion.com. Please note that during today's call, we will make certain forward-looking statements regarding the company's business outlook forward looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about anticipated events that are based on current expectations and assumptions as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made on this call for more information on both factors that may cause the company's results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Please refer to our presentation and press release as well as our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by applicable law. Thank you, and now I will turn the call over to Thomas.

Thomas Healy

Hello, and welcome to Hyliion fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. On today's call, I am joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Jon Panzer. Over this past quarter, we have been primarily focused on and have made great progress towards our shift to the KARNO generator. I am pleased to share that we were able to achieve some critical milestones over the past few months and that keep us on track with our previously shared timeline. I'll cover this in more detail on today's call as well as share highlights around our product development sales efforts and an update on our operational plans.

On our last earnings call, we announced the difficult yet necessary decision to wind down our electric powertrain operation and preserve the technology for potential later use or sale. While this was a challenging decision, we continue to believe and we have seen more examples in the market. While this was the correct strategic move for the company, and our shareholders at a high level, the wind down of the powertrain, it's proceeding as expected, and we continue to look for opportunities to monetize the assets and technology that we've developed.

As we mentioned last year, we expect that the reduction in expenses associated with the wind-down of our Powertrain segment will result in approximately a 70% reduction in cash burn this year compared to last. This leaves us in a strong financial position as we start 2024 with $291 million of capital and expect to utilize about $40 million to $50 million worth of this capital this year for our KARNO development.

Because of this strong financial position, last quarter, we announced a $20 million stock repurchase program while repurchasing shares is certainly unusual for a pre-revenue company. We thought it was important. The initiation of this program underscores our confidence in the potential of the KARNO generators, innovative technology and in our ability to complete development and delivery of initial units later this year and begin scaling deployments with the capital we have on hand.

Our strong capital position affords us the opportunity to further enhance value for our shareholders, particularly at a time when we believe the market has yet to fully value the company's potential at the time of the share repurchase announcement, our stock was trading at nearly a three times discount to the value of our cash and investments alone. Therefore, we believe that a share repurchase program was in the best long-term interest of our shareholders.

On our last earnings call, we showcased the key milestones that remain as we work towards initial deployments of beta design generators with customers later this year. I am pleased to share that we remain on track with these milestones and have made great progress towards them.

As a reminder, the KARNO generator is a fuel agnostic electric generator that is expected to offer significant benefits and advantages over conventional generators in the areas of efficiency, operating costs, emissions, versatility, power density, and many other characteristics. It is enabled by advanced additive manufacturing technology and leverages a linear heat motor to produce electricity. Our primary focus is providing distributed power generation that can operate on various fuel sources, including hydrogen, to address the many challenges facing the electric grid and power consumers today and in the future.

I'll first start with some updates on our product development. As a reminder, the KARNO technology has been in development for over five years. The development version of the generator that we started showcasing in 2023 was a 125 kilowatt capable design of the generator that we call alpha. This design has been in testing and we've been making design changes and improvements to it.

We then have our next iteration of the design beta, which is intended to be our production intent design of the generator that will be capable of producing 200 kilowatts of power, although it will be very similar in size to Alpha it is the beta version of the generator that we expect to deploy with customers later this year.

A few months ago, we shared how we successfully started supplying power back to the Ohio grid with the alpha generator while running on natural gas in the fourth quarter, we also successfully tested flared gas that was collected in the Permian Basin as we ran it through the Cardo generators reactor and were able to produce heat levels we need to produce electricity. This test highlights the current technology's unique ability to operate on various fuels, which is an advantage versus conventional generators.

Since this announcement, we have further analyzed the emissions results of this test and are pleased to share that we expect emissions levels to be below the EPA Tier four emission standards by approximately 98% for CO and 76% for NOx, one running on this flare gas, one key callout is these expected emissions levels are achieved with no after-treatment and no exhaust catalyst, which would conventionally be needed with internal combustion engines and through additional testing, we expect to further improve NOx emissions more recently we have also begun printing beta design parts of the current generator.

Over the coming months. We will begin validating the beta generator design at our facility and then plan to have generators ready to deploy with customers by the end of this year. Our plan is to produce a high single digit quantity of units for customers this year. And then we will begin to scale customer deployments in 2025.

I'd now like to shift and share some updates on the markets we are targeting with the corner generator and some customer updates we are targeting three key markets that we believe the cargo generator will be able to provide the most benefit EV charging the utilization of waste gas and prime power applications.

I'm pleased to share that we secured an LOI with GTL leasing to be a part of our early adopters program, detailed leasing plans to offer a mobile EV charging solution that can be deployed in areas where adequate grid power is not currently available. Initial units will be deployed in California, and these generators are expected to be capable of operating on both hydrogen and natural gas enabling customers to choose which fuel best fits their economic and environmental initiatives.

In addition to GTL, we are in discussions with numerous other EV charging providers who are facing similar constraints on the available amount of electricity they can receive from the grid.

The second market of focus for us is waste gas. This includes gas that would normally be flared at oil and gas sites or opportunities like using methane from landfills. I'm pleased to announce that we have signed and nonbinding LOI with Detmar logistics.

It was a customer of our powertrain solution to be an adopter of the KARNO technology for the oil and gas space that Mars committed to improving emissions in the Permian Basin, which they've accomplished through adopting cleaner trucks and now plan to work with us to utilize flare gas to produce electricity.

Detmar has provided us with the flare gas for testing that I spoke about earlier, and after these positive test results, we are now excited to announce that Detmar has committed to an initial cargo unit and to be part of our early adopters program.

The third focus area is prime power applications. This includes use cases such as powering offices, warehouses, data centers, industrial applications, retail applications and so on. One key benefit of the KARNO generator is not only being able to provide electricity to these facilities, but also to be able to utilize the excess heat from the generator to provide heating to the facility one customer application that we are pursuing will be to utilize the excess heat from the generator to preheat the water used in their watch base. This combined heat and power process will increase the overall efficiency of the current generator and assist with reducing the financial payback time for customers.

In addition to these three key markets, we will continue to look for unique market opportunities for the cargo generator. One promising application that we are pursuing is being able to use the generator on Navy vessels.

The Office of Naval Research recently presented at the work boat show and they showcased the promising benefits that the KARNO generator can offer, including its impressive efficiency, Limited, expected maintenance and fuel flexibility as we bring the current generator to market, we plan to price it at a premium to conventional generator costs, but not as expensive as other new energy technologies such as fuel cells. However, our plan is we will initially target customers that are currently adopting more expensive new energy solutions.

Then as we scale volume and lower our costs, we will plan to target more conventional applications that are seeking some of the unique benefits that the current generator can provide as we target initial deployments. We are working closely with our customers to secure subsidies and funding in order to assist with lowering adoption costs. I am pleased to share that under the inflation Reduction Act infrastructure tax credit, the KARNO generator is expected to be treated the same as a fuel cell, which means it will qualify for up to a 30% tax credit for some customers.

In addition to the base 30% credit, we also expect to be able to qualify for a bonus 10% credit due to the generator being manufactured domestically, having an up to 40% tax credit will be a significant advantage for customers who are looking to adopt our solution these credits will go directly to the customer, not to highly on and details on these credits are still being formulated by the IRS. So we'll provide further updates and details on them at a later time. The credits can then be utilized by customers or they can be sold or transferred to other organizations.

We are pleased that the customer interest we have been receiving and the ongoing discussions we are having with likely early adopters for 2024, we expect to begin paying deployments with customers. However, the exact timing of payment may be subject to customers' acceptance of the generator, including meeting certain performance requirements. For 2025, we expect to generate revenue in the low double digit millions in sales from the KARNO generator, and we've already begun building a backlog of customers who we expect will purchase these units.

Lastly, I'd like to share some operational updates on Haile so that you can have a greater understanding on how we are shaping the organization post this transition. Our headquarters will remain in Texas at our existing Cedar Park facility in the outskirts of Austin, long term, our plan will be to utilize the 120,000 square foot facility for manufacturing and assembly of the Cardo generator. As we move into production. We also have a significant presence in Cincinnati, Ohio, which is where most of the engineering development and testing of the generator is taking place.

We now have around 100 people in the company with a little over half of the team in Austin and the remainder in Cincinnati. In early April, we'll be hosting an event at our Cincinnati facility to showcase the KARNO generator and the production of beta generator parts that are underway in the next few months. We will also plan to begin expanding our production capabilities by installing additive printing machines in our Austin facility. This will enable us to prepare for scaling the growth of deployment in 2025.

I also have a few personnel updates to share. I am pleased to welcome Govi Ramasamy as our Chief Commercial Officer. Govi joins us with a wealth of experience after being a comment for the past 17 years in their power generation business. Most recently, he was the leader of Cummins' global data center business. He played a key role in positioning come in as an industry leader in energy transition through focused customer partnering, prioritization of investment and championing new next-generation technologies.

During his tenure go, we held various leadership roles across China, the Middle East and North America. As part of our transition of our powertrain business, our Chief Operating Officer, Denis Gallagher, who lead our powertrain operations, will be transitioning on from the organization. I'd like to thank Dennis for his continued leadership and contributions to Haile on even as we have been winding down these operations.

I would also like to share a couple of board updates has Secretary Andrew Card and Stephen Pang are stepping down from the Board. Mr. Card is pursuing a new leadership role with the George and Barbara Bush foundation, and Mr. Pang is resigning due to personal reasons. I would like to thank Andy and Stephen for their dedicated service on our Board. They both have been on a highly on board since we went public in 2020 and have been instrumental in the growth of highly on and guiding us through this recent transition we undertook with their departure, we reduced the board from 10 directors to 8.

In summary, we made great progress through the last quarter of 2023 and have a very exciting year ahead for anyone who is interested in learning more about the technology and how it works. I'd encourage you to go to our YouTube channel and watch a technical overview, fireside chat that our Chief Technology Officer, Josh Luke and I recently hosted. I would now like to turn the call over to Jon for some further financial updates.

Story continues

Jon Panzer

Thank you, Thomas, and good morning. I will start with a quick update regarding the impact of the shutdown of powertrain on our financial results. We expect total shutdown costs to be approximately $20.4 million, exclusive of any proceeds we may receive from the sale of assets and technology. This includes payments for powertrain assets. We previously purchased, including founders' trucks, contract cancellation costs, the accelerated depreciation of certain assets and employee severance costs. Of this amount, we recognized $11.5 million of charges in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the remaining $9 million will be recognized in the first quarter of this year. More detail on our powertrain shutdown costs can be found in our 2023 form 10-K.

In the fourth quarter, operating expenses totaled $32.6 million, including the $11.5 million of shutdown costs and approximately $4.5 million in R&D costs related exclusively to our KARNO generator business. This compares to $31.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Total cash consumed in the fourth quarter was about $33 million, which includes about $8 million of cash that was reclassified as restricted. This restricted cash is related to the $9 million of first quarter powertrain shutdown expenses that I previously mentioned. Excluding this reclassification of cash, we spent about $24 million of our capital during the fourth quarter. We earned $3.5 million of interest income for the quarter compared to $2.7 million in 2022. Net loss for the quarter was $29 million, which was flat compared to last year.

For the full year, our total operating expenses were $136 million, including the $11.5 million in powertrain shutdown costs and $15.3 million in R&D expenses related to the KARNO generator business. In 2022 full year operating expenses were $152 million and included $28.8 million of one-time expenses associated with our purchase of the KARNO generator business from GE. Full year 2023 interest income was $13.8 million compared to $5.7 million in 2022.

Our total net loss in 2023 was $124 million compared to $153 million in 2022. We finished the year with $291 million of unrestricted cash and short and long-term investments on our balance sheet. I want to again, remind everyone that we maintain a significant share of our capital and longer-term investments. Our year end cash balance of $291 million is somewhat better than our previous forecast of $285 million. This difference relates primarily to the timing of some shutdown expenses, which were accrued in the fourth quarter of 2023. But will be paid out in the first quarter of this year. Overall, the shutdown of powertrain is proceeding as we expected.

Next, I'll give a quick update on the $20 million share repurchase program that Thomas referenced. We started the program very late in December, and we repurchased 37,000 shares for the quarter. We've been very active in the market since then with repurchase continuing on a regular basis. Beyond that, we'll provide another update during our first quarter earnings call.

Looking forward to 2024, as Thomas mentioned, we expect to begin deploying cargo generator units to customers late in the year. While these are expected to be paid deployments, the timing of the payments remains uncertain due to the very nature of the initial deployment agreements and performance criteria. In 2025, we expect to ramp up KARNO generator deliveries and revenue with total sales in the low double digit millions of dollars gross margin is still somewhat uncertain as we ramp up production of printed parts and suppliers.

We estimate that sales in 2025 will have gross margin that is slightly negative to breakeven beyond 2025. We don't yet have estimates for sales of gross margin that we are ready to share.

We expect to consume between $40 million and $50 million in cash for 2024. This estimate is a little higher than the $40 million we previously projected, but also reflects a more rapid ramp up in additive printer growth investments.

This estimate is inclusive of operating expenses, capital spending and interest income, but excludes cash spent for share repurchases, cash expenditures for powertrain shutdown activities and asset sale proceeds.

Regarding the latter two items. We believe that proceeds from asset sales should approximately equal or exceed cash spent for powertrain shutdown activities during the year.

To summarize this point, further, we ended 2023 with $291 million of cash and investments. We expect to end 2024 with between $220 million and $230 million of cash and investments with some uncertainty around the timing of cargo generator sales and also capital expenditures for additive printer machines. As I previously noted, we expect that the capital we have on hand today will be sufficient for the foreseeable future, including commercialization of KARNO generator sales. Next, we will open up the call for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Donovan Schafer, Northland Capital Markets.

Donovan Schafer

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions and thank you for the update on the buybacks. Just that you've continued to take action on that so far into the year. My first question is with the increase in cash expenditures for 2024 versus what you'd said before, and that seeming to come mostly from CapEx for additive manufacturing. Can you give us a sense of and how how much of that is more just regular operating expense for overhead employees and stuff?

And how much of that is that CapEx is the $10 million incremental increase is just sort of the CapEx investment? And also if you can give us a sense of what kind of a throughput that translates into, you know, for a given number of, you know, X number of generators to be able to be made in a year. What's the CapEx that gets you that?

Jon Panzer

Yeah, hi Don, this is Jon. I think I can answer those questions and Thomas can jump in. But first off, I think we're still on the OpEx component of that $40 million of cash burn, we're still looking at to be largely the same as what we saw before just in terms of labor costs and R&D and so on. It's really it really is that we just added a range to it because we are planning to get some additional additive capacity that will likely hit the capital spending side. And so we just gave ourselves a little upside there, but it is going to increase capacity for both this year and next year from.

And then on the second question, I think I'll refer back to the so the guidance that we gave that we're going to be delivering a handful of units this year. And then the revenue guidance for next year kind of drives that volume so it's all part of that capacity ramp-up plan, but we just saw an opportunity to start to start ramping it up a little bit quicker.

Donovan Schafer

And then as a follow-up question, so I think it does seem like there's some interesting opportunity on the yes, used in the generator for landfill gas or anaerobic digesters or somewhere like that, where being able to you can really come out ahead economically if you can cut out some of the processing equipment that would be typically used.

So I know by the end of the year, you hope to line up someone for the initial sort of beta deploying that. But is that something where you would consider doing like you've done with Permian gas where you could deploy a unit out there, even just on a temporary basis, just to kind of prove the concept or demonstrated even if it wasn't going to be a permanent deployment. But just to show get it tested.

Okay. You know, here's a first gas from a from a landfill and that's running and we're getting the positive results we want to see is that something you'd consider doing?

Thomas Healy

It's absolutely Don. This is Thomas. You hit the nail on the head of what we're looking to do. So I think your first showcases with Detmar Logistics now that was an oil and gas focused. One where Detmar was able to provide us with gas from the Permian Basin on today's call is the first time that we actually shared some of the emissions results from that, which came out very, very positively, as you heard on the call.

And so as we think about the waste gas or even as you mentioned the anaerobic digester. We actually already have a partner in place on that one working through the exact same process, right? We're going to test the gas first, make sure that it works through the reactor as we would anticipate.

And then as you mentioned, you will get a unit actually deployed out in out one of their locations and running on that gas. And I think while they're very similar at a high level from the standpoint of it, taking what would have been waste gas and being able to make electricity out of it the value proposition, they're slightly different, right?

Because in the the more of the landfill situation you're talking taking, what would have been just waste and making it electricity in the oil and gas space, there's actually an opportunity to eliminate the need for a virtual pipeline for anyone who isn't familiar with that. So that's basically where they need electricity at oil and gas sites.

And what they actually do is a truck in purified natural gas in order to run and run generators and produce electricity. We see the cargo as an opportunity where you can actually eliminate that need for trucking in purified natural gas and just use what's coming straight out of the wellhead. So So kind of similar segments, but a little bit different value opportunities in each one.

Donovan Schafer

And then just my last question would be, as I think there's been a little bit of softness in the EV space and with ramping up battery production stuff. You know, there's a lot of a lot of speculation or potential movement in commodity prices. And I know your cobalt is an important part of NMC battery lithium ion batteries on your primary kind of additive material is the cobalt chrome and cobalt kind of mixture combination.

So those prices actually are quite uncertain. The cobalt is very, very low right now going forward, as you get to you're talking about gross margins being maybe breakeven in 2025, I believe you said how sensitive is that to these input prices or does a lot of the costs actually come through from the investment in the additive manufacturing equipment as opposed to material costs? Just trying to understand how much of an impact movements in those prices it can have.

Thomas Healy

Yeah. So at least today, the buildup of the dome material into the generator, there's it's kind of a spread between some of it is the actual powder cost. And as you're mentioning, there's a cobalt chromium that we're using for some of the components. Then you have the actual linear motor side of it. You have all the balance of plant components.

And then there is a pretty sizable amount that's actually in the cost of running that additive machine. So while there is an aspect of it. If cobalt prices go up, then that will impact our powder costs. We're not in a situation, though, where it's like 90% of our bond is based on one of these components or something like that. So so it could have some impact, but we don't see it as a material amount.

With that being said, though, even just for the very initial production units. These beta parts that we're producing, we've actually already started shifting some of the components off into other materials. So for instance, the chiller side of it, we're actually shifting that to using aluminum, which is a lower cost solution than some of the other powders out there. So we are being cost conscious in that way of making sure that we're selecting the right materials to meet the performance, but also have a solid build material costs.

Donovan Schafer

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you, guys. I'll take the rest of my questions offline.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) [Bruce Gilligson].

Thank you very much. All-time structure here was really excited about the hybrid truck is the kernel energy machine going to be incorporated into the truck for is the truck line shelved for now? And why would we shelve it when there was so much potential for it?

Thomas Healy

Yeah. So appreciate the question. So as we shared last quarter, we are taking the powertrain technology that we developed and in stopping the development, putting that technology on the shelf.

As we mentioned on today's call, we are looking at are there still ways to potentially work with others sale, the asset sale of the some of the technology or royalties, things like that to see it. There is still a way to leverage that technology. But we do see potentially long term that there is the ability that we could even bring that back on that.

However, the reason really for driving that shift last quarter was because we saw a lot of challenging economic facing the EV trucking space. And even since last quarter, we've continued to see it probably even get worse, at least at least sustain kind of But probably even get worse.

And so from that standpoint, we are confident that the shift we made was the right shift for shareholders, and we're excited to get that KARNO commercialized, as we shared on today's call, a lot of positive progress being made towards that. And then we'll assess as we go forward if there is an opportunity to bring the powertrain solution back. And as you mentioned, potentially coupled that with the KARNO as a range extender.

Operator

We have no further questions in our queue at this time. Thomas Healy, I'll turn the call back to you for closing remarks.

Thomas Healy

Well, thank you, everyone, for joining today's call. As we highlighted today, we have a lot of exciting developments planned for 2024. Most notably is actually getting units out, deployed these early field units and getting feedback from those customers and establishing those partnerships to really bring us into 2025 and start scaling the ramp up of the delivery of KARNO generators. So thank you for joining today's call, and we look forward to chatting with you again soon.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation, and you may now disconnect.