Q4 2023 Jaguar Health Inc Earnings Call

Lisa Conte

Thank you for joining our investor webcast for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Hello. My name is Lisa Conte. I'm the Founder, President and CEO of Jaguar Health, and our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals. As usual, I may be using the words Jaguar and Napo interchangeably to refer to our company. I want to thank you for joining this webcast. Let me start with the burning question. I hear from shareholders the timing of release of results from the on-target trial and target as a reminder is our pivotal Phase 3 trial of crofelemer, which is our novel plant-based prescription drug for the prophylaxis of cancer therapy-related diarrhea in patients with all solid tumors on targeted therapy with or without cytotoxic chemotherapy.

We completed the in life treatment phase of approximately 280 patients in the fourth quarter of last year 2023, and let me describe a bit of that study. It's a first-of-its-kind patient reported outcome study. And what does that mean? Clinical endpoints are based on real time patient reported outcomes recorded in a digital app recorded daily in a digital app. It was conducted in six different countries. The databases locked in. What does that mean?

The patient reported outcome data, the primary endpoint data it's secure and we are fully confident in the integrity and the security of the data. And I'm going to repeat that several times. We are we are confident in the integrity and the security of the data. So why are there still no results reported from the on-target trial as with many small companies and to tell you the truth, even large pharmaceutical companies involved with expansive global pivotal trials. We use several third-party contractors, for example, for complex, highly complex statistical programming algorithms and who all must adhere and do adhere to GCP.

Good clinical practice compliance, good clinical practice quality measures required by the FDA for human clinical trials. These activities are integral components of what we refer to as the statistical analysis plan for on-target right in November 2023?

Well, we the company was still blinded to the results. And what does that mean? That means nobody in the Company knows what patients are on placebo or crofelemer. We became aware I've been there in the programming from one of our statistical analysis contractors that would be applying the algorithm that would be applied to the data of the trial. Again, this does not touch on the integrity of the data collection, the algorithm that would be applied to that data since we remain blinded. Candidly, it took us some time to process.

What to do could there be more? We are where we are a small company with high expectations for timing of the key milestones, key milestone being the release of the on-target data, a milestone for our Phase three trial for a potential supplemental indication for a product that's already approved, but this could be transformative with respect to both the company valuations and the patient community in need. So in order to address the complexity, a statistical programming needs, remember there's around 10 different solid tumor types, 24 different targeted therapies, six different countries.

Daily patient reported outcomes anywhere from 90 to 180 days multiple to date of entry. Today, we have retained a clinically savvy and a very experienced biostatistics and programming expert. And we did this back in 2023 to review and to lead and oversee the statistical programming and the implementation of the analysis plan he is leading this effort with informed expertise.

And what does that mean? This expert biostatistician also led the analysis of the successful pivotal Phase three advocate trial, which led to the approval of crofelemer for the current indication for HIV-related diarrhea and Mytesi trade name product. And therefore, he understands the endpoints in the context of profound paradigm shifting mechanism of action for normalizing GI function in a chronic situation of a first of its kind clinical trial for this supportive care indication in cancer, patients are chartered to him is to go where he needs to go working under JCP.s and work with urgency.

We we could not and did not put specific time constraints for a process that was unfolding and that is why we have not been able to reliably issue a precise time line for the completion of data analysis and result disclosure for the on-target trial. Of course, we have been updated the results are forthcoming. I recognize on causing frustration in that I cannot reliably provide a specific date. I can reliably assure all of you that the integrity of the process of the data analysis as well as the data itself leading to the clinical trial result disclosure as our first and foremost.

Great. Okay. Next, I'd like to speak to our strategic focus our important strategic focus and the fortitude of our commitment to cancer supportive care, a prominent cancer patient advocate, a person living with metastatic cancer. First, 15 years speaks to 21 different side of six distinct side effects of cancer treatment that she has managed throughout her continuing battle with cancer. Obviously, there is an abundance of unmet medical need in cancer supportive care to our mission, what's more important than patients' quality of life, Dignity, Comfort choice and the opportunity to be able to maintain adherence to life-saving cancer therapy.

That's what we're all about it's estimated that approximately 80% plus of cancer survivors have unmet supportive care needs and many, many, many patients go off or reduced their life-saving cancer therapy, specifically because of these adverse side effects. And as an example, patients with cancer therapy-related diarrhea and CTD topic near and dear to my heart have been shown more than 40% of the time to discontinue their chemotherapy or other targeted therapy, their life-saving cancer therapy because of diarrhea, 40% more likely than patients without CTD.

We at Jaguar, Napo are evaluating additional commercial opportunities in cancer, supportive care to supplement our efforts in CTD. and by the way, CGD. and an indication. We also refer to as chemotherapy-induced overactive bladder so do stay tuned to our first further efforts here. Our participation in elevating patient voice in cancer care is a key initiative in this pursuit. We have established and are just launching digital channels, multiple digital channels devoted to creating community conversation, exchange and education jointly with cancer patients.

These will be launched in conjunction with our participation at the Oncology Nursing Society Congress , which takes place in April, 24 through 28 in Washington, DC this year, the American Society of Clinical Oncology Asco Annual Meeting, which takes place the beginning of June in Chicago this year. Nurses nurse practitioners are key partners in navigating patients. Supportive care journey. Journeys in our digital channels provide an opportunity for patients to share their stories and will also include a video blog that I hope I too became a person living with a cancer diagnosis this past year. It happens and it's happening way too frequently at the end of this call, we'll be sharing a video highlighting the company's passion for supportive care X as expressed by key personnel from Jabil way, too many people are living with cancer or have a loved one living with a cancer diagnosis. The keyword is living.

Our mission is to help patients live with cancer, not just exist. One additional recent events very exciting recent events. Solidifying our patient focus is the recent out-license deal we just completed with Gen a local company called general Act. I will refer to them as Jen. Ken is a public Turkish specialty pharmaceutical company with a business model centered on partnering with global innovator pharmaceutical companies like Jaguar to bring therapies to their territories to serve significant unmet medical needs and I just returned from Turkey this week kicking off the collaboration with Jan's Founder and CTO, his long experience 34 years in the Turkish market in neighboring countries and is passion for cancer patients. Supportive Care drove this important tablet collaboration at this time prior to the availability of on-target results. He also recognizes the value opportunity in Jaguar's upcoming, potentially transformative value event, as Jan has invested $2 million and a 70% premium to where the stock is trading.

Agenda is also a market leader in rare disease indications. As part of the recent license agreement. Jim also has licensed rights to crofelemer for the rare disease orphan indications of intestinal failure with short bowel syndrome, SPS and micro view, U.S. inclusion disease and VIND. They have Jim has sophisticated manufacturing capabilities, and we'll be working with them on our novel, highly concentrated liquid formulation of crofelemer for these orphan indications, which is a distinct product from Mytesi, which is a pill formulation of cross selling. Jaguar is currently supporting five different clinical efforts in intestinal failure across three different continents. Intestinal failure with SBS. and MVINED. with strong leadership and participation coming from our Italian subsidiary, Napo therapeutics.

Let me tell you about Napa therapeutics, Dr. Massimo rigidly is a Board member of Napo, Sarah, as well as I am, and I'm very pleased to announce we have appointed Massimo to the role of President of Jaguar International. Massimo is a European pharmaceutical industry leader, a sophisticated leader and entrepreneur with more than 35 years' experience in the sector and in particular in the innovation of therapies developed to treat rare and orphan diseases. He holds a PhD in clinical pharmacology. He's remarkable.

He was just with me on this recent trip and other trips to Turkey to make the Gen deal happened he lives in brief the pharma industry. His relationships at the key leadership of many pharmaceutical companies, for example, was instrumental in bringing about the introduction to the recent agreement with GEM This focus will center on supporting and driving our efforts to further develop and expand Jaguar's business outside of the United States. In a few minutes, we'll play a short video from Massimo in which he discusses why he has decided to expand his role in Jaguar, the value that he sees in participating with Jaguar. And we are so thrilled and grateful he is doing so.

So in summary, the cancer treatment landscape has radically changed. And for the better we're in the age of targeted therapies. Targeted therapies are allowing people to live longer and are often taken chronically for years in some cases decades. However, the advent of targeted therapies has also led to a rise in treatment related side effects and unmet supportive care needs as a company with a deep dedication to patient supportive care.

We are increasing our focus on cancer, supportive care through the process of bringing crofelemer from a tree in the rainforest to pharmacies a product in pharmacies across the United States for supportive care indication for people living with HIV AIDS. Jaguar has gained a great deal of experience about educating health care professionals and patients and payers about the paradigm shifting mechanism of action will the HIV market. Supportive care may be a stagnating market and in some ways, thankfully, due to the innovations in HIV treatment, supportive care needs and cancer are increasing. We acknowledge the rigors of both short term and perpetual treatment and do not believe any cancer therapy related side effect whether it's extremes of key debilitating diarrhea, your loss, chronic neuropathy, chronic pain or any of the other 21 side effects should ever be viewed as acceptable or tolerable. There are no colorable toxicities. And now we will hear from Mossimo Delhi and then from our CFO, Carol Liza.

Regarding the financial highlights from the fourth quarter of 2023 and then I will be back. Thank you.

Carol Lizak

Today is a very humbling day for me reminds me of my first day in the pharmaceutical industry many years ago, more than 35 years ago, like many of you, I had a choice about where to come to and I can't meet here because I believe the Jaguar Health and the novel therapeutics where the best opportunities for me. I mean, sure, we are doing things with our reserves, our programs, our products, our values and our experience to ultimately make rewarded a better place for our patients for their families.

I knew talking with our Chief Executive Officer, Lisa, there was no better company to join if I wanted to make a difference for the quality of life of our patients with the same inspiration that continues to drive me today. It is an incredible honor for me to serve this company and to devote with my pharmacological and clinical experience additional time to the Company, focusing on new therapeutic solution, in particular, the orphan drugs, products and innovative specialty pharma products and technology, and together with them with my international mix, my commercial experience to expand the geographic presence over Joe, what is the around the world? We must be angry to do more always. I'm always very angry to do more. I learned in my long experience that pharma biotech companies do not respect tradition.

The companies there is that only innovation, real innovation (technical difficulty)

Lisa Conte

We'll now hear from Massimo Mineo for the amazing statements and amazing contribution. Again, we're still grateful to have him involved already making very, very important difference in getting products to patients with.

I have an echo there in fulfilling the mission of Jaguar and crofelemer.

So I'll now turn it over to you to talk about the financial highlights from the fourth quarter and in association with our K filing today.

Massimo Mineo

Well, thank you, Lisa, and thank you all for joining our webcast today. I'll begin my review of our financials for the fourth quarter of 2023 prescription product net revenue was approximately $9.7 million in the year 2023, representing a decrease of approximately 18% over the combined prescription product. Net revenue in the year 2022, which totaled approximately $11.9 million.

The combined prescription net revenue was approximately $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 18% over the combined prescription net revenue in the third quarter of 2023, which totaled approximately $2.8 million and a decrease of approximately 30% over the combined prescription net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, which totaled approximately $3.3 million.

Mytesi total prescription volume decreased by about 4% in the year 2023 over 2022. Mytesi prescription volume increased slightly by approximately 1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023, it decreased by approximately 4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Over the fourth quarter of '22. Prescription volume differs from invoice sales volume which reflects, among other factors varying buying patterns among specialty pharmacies in the closed network as they manage their inventory levels.

Loss from operations decreased by $100,000 from $34.4 million in 2022 to $34.3 million in 2023, which included an impairment loss on intangible assets of about $400,000. Non-GAAP recurring EBITDA for 2023 and 2022 were a net loss of $34.5 million and $27.4 million, respectively. Net loss attributable to common shareholders decreased by approximately $6.2 million in 2023 from $47.5 million in '22 to 41.3 million in 2023.

That concludes my recap of high-level financials for the fourth quarter of 2023. I will now hand the discussion back to Lisa countries.

Lisa Conte

Thank you, Carol tonight, I'd like to bring this call to a conclusion that just again, reiterating Jaguar, the family of companies, Napo, we are highly energized about are important and near term initiatives.

Thank you.

All for joining. Thank you for support of our mission to support the quality of life. The Dignity treatment outcomes have people in need around the world and in particular, our focus right now on cancer therapy associated side effects. We're going to end our webcast at this time.

We have one less video that we're going to play for you. The video of the Jaguar team members speaking about what cancer supportive care means to them and again, where there will be a launch of multiple digital channels, and we look forward to having an interactive conversation with those dealing with this topic. Thank you all very much.

(video playing).