Q4 2023 Midwest Energy Emissions Corp Earnings Call

Good day and welcome to the ME2C. environmental fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. During today's presentation, all parties are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions.

This conference is being recorded today, April 15, 2024. Our press release was issued prior to this call today, on April 11, 2024, which provided the conference call and Webcast information for today's call on the call is I mean to see environmentals President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard MacPherson.

Before we begin, we want to know that you should read the Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's press release issued on April 11, 2024. During today's call, management will make certain predictive statements that reflect its current views about future performances and financial results, the Company bases these statements and certain assumptions and expectations on future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission lists some of the most important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from its predictions at this time, I would like to turn the call over to Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C environmental. Sir, please go ahead.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you up your operator, and thank you all for joining us today for ME2C environmentals 2023, fourth quarter And full year earnings call.

I'd like to begin to begin today's call with a look back at our accomplishments from this last year and especially the last quarter, which were marked a significant action in several key areas following our year end review will conclude today's presentation with an overview of how we're developing new initiatives. It either began in earnest or grew during 2023.

Keeping in mind, our first quarter results and earnings call will happen next month with a full update, let's dive into several critical areas of improvements that were achieved Last year. We entered with a very 2023 strong revenue position and gained new three year supply business from an existing licensee in our Mercury business, estimated in the value of about $3 million annually.

This new business was gained through our outreach across the industry, a continued effort that has seen progress and ramp up post trial. An exciting achievement in 2023 was our stock listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, we began trading on the TSX fee in early July and are seeing continued growth in interest across the Canadian market. RTSXV. listing also allows investors outside of the United States to purchase our stock on the open market, providing in B2C, a much wider reach to new investors focused on long-term growth in our environmental technology.

Perhaps our most newsworthy accomplishment in 2023 was our win on the steps of the courthouse prior to our trial date in early November. After nearly five years of effort, we negotiated a settlement with AJ Gallagher, Detroit Edison and assert defense and a value of $1 per ton of coal of refined coal burn was established as a baseline of our patent technology. And although the terms of this settlement remain confidential.

The results of these agreements assure our strong foundation to underwrite new initiatives of growth. This element has also increased our visibility with power producers across the industry and became the first of two significant successes in our patent litigation, the second being the jury verdict breach, of course, March first of 2024.

Our financial profile was another focus of last year and an area that gained multiple improvements in preparation for significant revenue growth in the coming years. We strengthened our financial operations with the appointment of a new CFO, a new financial consulting firm and a new auditing firm. We completely revamped our financial management. We're confident that these new additions to our operations will assist to move our company into a successful future that will yield long-term financial results.

Now today, I'll be going through the details of our last year's efforts. However, our actual filing, the 10-K filing will be filed tomorrow rather than changed the date of the call and confused the market. I figured I would go ahead with the call today and give unaudited results.

To the group with the full financials, audited financials being filed tomorrow due to a late non-cash item that the auditors needed to look at a couple of times. So as I proceed. We're pleased with our financial leading into 2024.

Our revenue remain consistently strong in our mercury emissions business through 2023. We had a loss in revenue in 2023 compared to the prior year ending 2022, which was caused by a combination of things, very low natural gas prices, but mostly the closure of a major plant of one of our major customers, revenues from our core business for approximately $18 million for 2023 compared to a little over $21 million in 2022.

Our cash on hand during 2023 remain higher throughout the year than compared to cash on hand as of December 31, 2022, and of course, significantly higher at the end of 2023, in which we show cash on hand for well over $20 million, primarily due to a settlement reached in the patent litigation, more detailed financial information will be reported when we release our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, '23, which will be filing tomorrow.

We additionally expect to report significant net cash improvement provided by operating activities compared to net cash used in operating activities reported in 2022, which at that time was a negative 368. We look forward to releasing our 10-K annual report, which as stated earlier, is expected to be filed tomorrow.

So moving from last year, I'd like to provide an update for several key areas and further outline additional growth, exciting developments within the Company. So to further boost our financial profile, we crafted a new restructured debt agreement with our primary financial partner Alternans, which will reduce their position, allowing me to see more independents. It reduces our debt while ensuring a financial upside for our partner that provides positive results for ME2C.

The new debt agreement announced earlier this year required an initial lump sum payment of $960,000 or purchase of shares equal to this amount, and ME2C was able to facilitate the sale of these restricted shares to arm's length third parties that included long-term investors. The shares are restricted for a six month period. The purchase price was $960,000 that was directly applied to our debt balance.

The new arrangement also replaced the previous non-recourse profit share of $17.6 million with a new non-recourse profit share of $7.9 million which, of course, provides approximately $10 million of savings to our company. The new debt agreement also allows me to see to facilitate the sale of the remaining $9.3 million shares owned by Alternans. And we have the option, of course, to either take those back into the company or I oversee and manage the sale of them. And we assure our shareholders. Any action in which ME2C has evolved and will be constructed in the mutual interest of our Company's strategic growth and shareholder value.

First, discuss our patent protection efforts briefly from a main part of the company's efforts these days as a follow-on to our original trial date in early November. The trial with the remaining defendants was rescheduled to February of 2024. After that five day trial, ME2C was awarded a jury verdict on March first of $57 million, willful infringement, along with induced and contributory infringement of our patents.

In addition to customary post-trial motions and applications, including our motions for enhancement of the jury verdict, attorney's fees and interest of one day bench trial scheduled for late May to address defendant's equitable defense of an implied license after which time the federal judge will issue its final ruling, which could vary from the initial award at truck, but of equal importance is our ability to now go forward in the market and make sure that our mercury emission supply business grows additional annual annual supply contracts or license agreements have the potential to significantly grow our mercury emissions business.

And as we've said, since 2018, we are ready to take on this extra business. We have the operational capacity and industry partnerships to support the US coal-fired fired industry for years to come. And we know that doing so will provide efficiency many efficiencies to these power producers.

Our visibility across the market continues to increase among coal producers post trial and some who delayed responding to our claims last year, pre-trial house and have now entered into renewed discussions. We look forward to announcing new supply or license agreements as the year progresses.

Let's now look at some other areas of growth and progress in new technologies. Since last year, we've been steadfast in our development of new technologies for water treatment targeting PFAS or for chemical as an extension of our unique expertise in Sorbent Technologies and activated carbons for using our skill set to develop new technologies that will significantly reduce the amount of coal-based activated carbon activated carbons are widely used to remove these forever chemicals and are considered BACT. the best available control technology. As we have done with there, we're now planning to do the same with water, take our successful BATCPACT. technology and make it better more efficient, more affordable and environmentally friendly.

In support of this technology initiative, we're excited to announce new team members and the creation of a new division called WE2C seek Environmental Working closely with John published and Dr. Nick Lenz from experts in PFAS, we brought on, as Will Dr. David may take an expert in activated carbon engineering operations as well as Dennis Bernick to assist in the development of new technologies, applications and business opportunities.

Our new division is an outgrowth of our core business in ME2C environment under WA2C environmental, we expect to build our market position swiftly with the construction of two new lab facilities, strong industry partners, a strategic acquisition and several joint ventures were already in discussions with strategic partners for our feedstock needs and look forward to providing updates in the near term.

Now in the meantime, folks, you could get a look at how this is all going to come together by visiting our website and clicking on the new water division's detail, and it will give a much more detailed story of our strategy and our path forward in this water division's growth.

Now for your water technology, our rare earth element technology continues. We're back now working with the lab at University of North Dakota academic experts in reserves. So we've made some very progress, positive progress in our lab testing there. We're considering partnerships to move this important technology forward commercially as we make further progress, we'll update the market accordingly, folks.

In summary, we're extremely well positioned better than we ever have to execute on exciting new growth opportunities and realize significant business growth. We're in the process of reshaping the company built on the expertise and success of ME2C environmental into a major game player in the environmental technologies as we increase our stock value in the US and Canada, we have expectations to move to a larger exchange such as the Nasdaq or the NYSC., and we'll be making efforts post the quarter that we're now in to move forward in that in that area.

For the strong positive results gained during 2023, I'd like to acknowledge our management team, especially our Senior VP and Chief Technical Officer, John publish and our Vice President of Operations, Jim Freddo in their relentless and highly effective positive contributions as well as our partners are Caldwell Cassidy creates whose success has allowed us to create a truly transformative company. We further recognize and recognize the committed support of our long-term shareholders and are excited to provide significant shareholder value.

Thank you all for listening today and your for keeping continued interest in our company. I very much look forward to the first quarter results that we will be able to summarize it more where the Company is going for 2024 now that we've discussed the 2023.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to the operator too begin the question-and-answer session.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. (Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Michael Valentino, private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Valentino

Eric, a magnitude from JP Davids, Hawaii's or fund Daikyo.

Good. Good question. And a follow-up, if I could is, despite struggles the way we think it's going to go in and you're awarded us a $50 million or maybe more hopefully, um, what has management decided as to their use of that, that that windfall, would it be stock buybacks? Would it be developing more technologies? Would it be building out the business.

And the second question I have is listing on Nasdaq-- Nasdaq pink sheets. You said earlier in your call that that that's the goal, right? I mean, to get more visibility and more distribution that way, what would it take for you to make that move to Nasdaq?

Richard MacPherson

Okay. Well, thanks for the questions. First off, use of proceeds from a number of different those three actual three items that you mentioned are all considerations.

First and foremost, however, we'd like to remove all of our debt, and I think we're positioned to do that somewhere around the end of June, we should be able to clean clean the debt off the books.

Secondly, Tom, we have a number of initiatives underway. I'll be bringing material news to the market as we go forward in the next few weeks. And so as we build out and acquire the assets necessary to enter the water treatment business, we of course, will utilize some funds to do that.

And with regards to stock buyback, as I mentioned earlier in the call, we do have an option to acquire some of our and bankers stock, and we will be considering that as we go through the year as well.

And last but not least, with regards to dividends, we're in a situation where we need to clear off the debt before I can speak to that, but that's certainly not off the table and will be a reflection of the actual award from the court. And when we look to actually receive those that reward. And so that would, of course, indicate the timing on any dividends that would be issued.

With regards to the Nasdaq is we do want to grow organically from a shareholder position from a valuation presents a position we need to get to and maintain a $2 share price. And once we accomplish that most, if not all of the other requirements are in line and with what it is that we'd be able to meet. So I very much would like to see us I'm finishing up the year on a main board. And so we would make that effort happen as soon as we hit the $2 range and maintain it for a few weeks. We would be moving forward on that on that front, and I hope that answers your questions.

Michael Valentino

Yes, that's great. Thank you. Congratulations on a transformative year last year. Nice job by you and team.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you.(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from the line of Kris Tuttle with [microcap research]. Please proceed with your question.

Hi there, and thanks for taking my question. And I apologize, I'm relatively new to researching the story on pending the positive ruling that you all had.

My question is a little bit on the operational side. So you do have this additional hearing in May. And my question is, are you already in discussions with the targets that, you know, we'd be in a position to actually find license agreements and pay you guys for your technology. Have you started those discussions?

So that there essentially awaiting a final ruling and some would be prepared to move pretty quickly or is it going to be once the rulings done?

That's when the outreach program and all that is going to start up.

Richard MacPherson

Well again, thanks very much. Good questions and answered as best I can. And we have a number of utilities that we are in the midst of working out a solution that they have reached out to us who would like to come to a business solution. So we are progressing with those in all. They will take. It's more than likely a few weeks to bring together sometimes a month or more because it involves actual testing at the site, but we have a number of them that have come forward.

I'm post trial and are engaged and we have another number of folks that we have. I've reached out to that. We've yet to hear from some Keep in mind that they've acknowledged that we have reached them, but these things tend to move somewhat short slower than we'd like because of the nature of that being patent driven. It typically involves the legal department of these major corporations.

And none of those move quickly with regards to the folks that we have reached out to that have not gotten back to us and we do have some other options that will be on managed by a roll capacity, correct. And we'll be moving forward on that front in the very near future. I'm having it been a month now since the trial and initial analysis or notifications were sent out. So it will be a cross-section of efforts and timing to bring all this stuff in I think we have a very reasonable strong position. And I think that over the next three to six months in particular, this will resolve itself in one fashion or another.

I don't believe that anybody is waiting to see what the court decides on the bench trial. And there we feel very confident of our position at this time that the cum verdicts that have been handed down will stand. And hence we are moving forward and we'll expect to resolve these outstanding issues with the power plants that are using our technology.

Thank you. That's helpful. One last question is just on your you talked about I'm sorry, I pronounced that PFS. I don't know if that's right or not, but I'm just the actual it research and follow some of the key facts remediation companies. And so I was not prepared for your discussion about it, but could you expand a little bit on what you're role and technology? And how does how do you play in that that PFAS remediation space?

Richard MacPherson

Well, I'll be quite frank. We think that we can play a major role in that developing technology or fields. The strength of our small group is it being able to extract more performance from carbon-based technologies. That's what we did in the air business and we did it better than anybody. And the patents that we developed were defendants and the skill set and the know-how and the knowledge that we have. And especially since we have added these two key individuals that have worked in the development of water-based technologies for the past few decades are at the highest level.

We'll, I think position us to be able to create new approaches, new technologies that will be very useful in the ability for municipalities to be able to capture these forever chemicals, most importantly, at an economical and environmentally sound approach. And so with the announcement today of WE2C and as you can see on our website and we are moving quickly into the field, it was announced last week that the EPA regulations are going into effect in 2027.

We plan to be up and running and very shortly with our labs moving out from a position of having farmed out of our lab work up till now, we're building out our own labs to continue that work from both in the water treatment and in the rare earth side of things. So we'll be making material announcements about that in the coming weeks and also being able to build out more information with regards to the strategic planning and the partnership all in all, in particular, with the feedstock partnerships that we've been working on this past year, saw a lot's gone on leading up to where we are now and as we make formal announcements going forward, we'll be able to expand more on when and how and how big we are back to be in the field.

Okay, terrific. Well, thanks very much. For that, we'll look forward to hearing more about that. Thanks again, and now we'll talk to you again soon.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you, sir.

Operator

In queue, we have reached the end of our question and answer session. And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Rick McPherson for any closing comments.

Richard MacPherson

Well, folks, thank you very much for participating in today's call. I'm looking forward to moving on to the call mid to late May. And I'm expecting lots will develop between now and then and I will be able to give a very detailed update as to the changes that were going through the last year was very transformative. If I look up until the end of March, basically in five years of efforts to improve our validity in the space.

We came through it with very significant rewards and awards, and that's going to give us the base to move forward as we had been planning for some time. And so you'll see the execution of that as we go through 2024. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines. At this time. Thank you for your participation.