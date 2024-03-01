Q4 2023 Nexpoint Real Estate Finance Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Kristen Thomas; IR; NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc

Brian Mitts; Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, Treasurer; Nexpoint Real Estate Finance Inc

Paul Richards; VP, Originations & Investments; NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc

Matthew Mcgraner; Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, Company Secretary; Nexpoint Real Estate Finance Inc

Crispin Love; Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co.

Stephen Laws; Analyst; Raymond James Financial, Inc

Jade Rahmni; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc

Presentation

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristin Thomas, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kristen Thomas

Thank you and good day, everyone, and welcome to network Real Estate Finance conference call to review the Company's results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. On the call today are Brian Mitts, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Matt McGraner, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; and Paul Richards, Vice President, Originations and Investments. As a reminder, this call is being webcast through the company's website at nref.nexpoint.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs.

This conference call also includes an analysis of non-GAAP financial measures. For a more complete discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the company's presentation that was filed earlier today. I would now like to turn the call over to Brian. Please go ahead, Brian.

Brian Mitts

Thank you, Kristen, appreciate everyone joining us this morning. I'm going to briefly discuss our quarterly and year to date results, and then we'll go through some portfolio metrics, talk about the balance sheet a little bit and then provide guidance for next quarter. Then I'll turn it over to Matt and Paul to discuss the portfolio a little more depth in the macro lending environment.

So starting with our fourth quarter results are as follows. Reported net income $0.74 per diluted share compared to net loss of $0.17 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was largely driven by mark-to-market adjustments on our common stock investments and changes in our net assets related to our consolidated CMBSPIA.'s net interest income increased to $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of '23 from $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of '22.

Increase was driven primarily by more originations preferred equity investments with higher yields and partially offset by higher financing costs in 2023. Earnings available for distribution was $0.44 per diluted share in the fourth quarter compared to $0.42 per diluted share in the same period of 2022 and $0.43 per diluted share in the third quarter of '23.

Cash available for distribution was $0.51 per diluted share in the fourth quarter compared to $0.45 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of '22. The increase in earnings available for distribution and cash available for distribution to the prior year was partially driven by originations of additional private preferred investments. We paid a dividend of $0.50 per share in fourth quarter and the Board declared a dividend of $0.50 per share payable for the first quarter of '24.

Our dividend for Q4 was 0.88 times covered by earnings available for distribution and 1.02 times covered by cash flow. Distribution book value per share decreased 10.4% year over year and increased 0.7% quarter over quarter to $17.93 per diluted share, a decrease year over year being primarily due to the sudden $0.04 special dividends paid out during the year and the increase of prior quarter being primarily driven by mark-to-market increases.

During the quarter, we contributed to [five for our] equity investments for $16.5 million of outstanding principal and rig originated one loan, $15.3 million of outstanding principal. These six investments at a blended all in yield of 11.5%. We had three senior loans redeemed $29.5 million of outstanding principal and one for our investment redeemed $3.5 million of outstanding principal.

So moving to year-to-date results are as follows. Reported net income of $0.60 per diluted share compared to net income of $0.22 per diluted share in 2022. The increase was largely driven by changes in net assets related to our stock solvency and BSBIEs as compared to 2022. Net interest income decreased 55.5% to $16.8 million from $37.7 million in 2022.

The decrease was driven primarily by prepayments on our SFR loans and CMBS portfolio and higher financing costs of '23. Earnings available for distribution was $1.51 per diluted share in 2023 compared to $2.50 per share in 2022.

Cash available for distribution was $1.67 per diluted share compared to $2.97 per diluted share in 2022. The decrease in earnings available for distribution and cash available for distribution for the year was partially driven by higher weighted average share counts, increased financing costs as well as our prepayments on SFR loans in 2023.

Moving to the portfolio, our portfolio is comprised of 87 investments with a total outstanding balance of $1.6 billion. Our investments are allocated across the following sectors, 47.2%, multi-family, 46%, single-family, 5.2%, life sciences, 1.5% storage. Our portfolio is allocated across the following investment categories, 41.4%, senior loans, 30.8%, CMBS B pieces, 12.5%, preferred equity investments, 8.5%, mezzanine loans, 3.5% IO strips and 3.3% NBS and MSCR notes.

The assets collateralizing our investments are allocated geographically as follows: 20%, Georgia, 17%, Florida, 15%, Texas, 7% Southern California, and 4%, Maryland, 5% Minnesota, and 3%, North Carolina with 29% across states with less than 2.5% exposure. All of this reflecting our heavy preference for Sunbelt investments. Collateral in our portfolio is 89.9% stabilized with the 68.8% loan to value and a weighted average DSCR of 1.72 times.

Moving to the balance sheet, we have $1.3 billion of debt outstanding of this $304 million or 24% short term debt. Our weighted average cost of debt is 4.23% and has a weighted average maturity of 3.1 years. The debt collateralized by $1.7 billion collateral, the weighted average maturity of 5.6 years. Our debt to equity ratio is 2.9 times.

A couple of other notes in December, we launched a continuous offering of Series B 9% preferred equity. To date, we've through February, we raised $30 million of gross proceeds, which will be used to make accretive investments with low to mid double-digit yields.

In Q1 of '24, we received a prepayment on an SFR senior loan of $509 million, principal of which $466 million was used to repay the debt associated with the loan. We also received a prepayment penalty of $9 million and the net proceeds of $52 million will be redeployed into accretive investments with much higher yields than the repaid senior loan.

Moving to guidance for a turn it over the rest of team earnings available for distribution for the first quarter of '24 is negative $0.45 per diluted share at the midpoint with a range of negative $0.50 on the low end and negative $0.40 on the high end.

Earnings available for distribution will be negative for the quarter as a result of the $25 million reversal of the un-amortized premium associated with the previously mentioned senior SFR loan that was prepaid in January. Cash available for distributions of $0.58 per diluted share at the midpoint with a range of $0.53 on the low end and $0.63 on the high end. So with that, let me turn it over to Paul.

Paul Richards

Thanks, Brian. The results for the fourth quarter showcased our overall strong performance across all our investments and asset categories, especially within our CMBS B-Piece portfolio. Our strategy remains centered on investment areas for expertise in owning and operating commercial real estate gives us a unique edge. The dual role as both owner and lender in the commercial real estate market enables us to effectively utilize information, allowing us to underwrite and recognize value throughout the capital stack with our aim of achieving superior risk adjusted returns that exceed the average.

Our investment approach remains centered on credit investments and stable and near stabilized assets. Emphasizing cautious underwriting, low leverage and relative debt basis, along with the lending to healthy sponsors to deliver steady and reliable value to our shareholders.

In the fourth quarter, despite challenging commercial real estate conditions. Our loan portfolio, amazing state performance, consisting of [a seven] individual assets with approximately $1.6 billion in total outstanding principal. The portfolio is geographically diverse with a bias towards the Sunbelt markets. Texas, Georgia and Florida continue to be a large portion of our portfolio at approximately 52% as of year end, though our Atlanta Georgia exposure has significantly decreased by more than 10% as our largest SFR whole loan was repaid in full as of Q1 of this year.

From the beginning of the fourth quarter through today, the company has been very active in underwriting and deploying capital. We executed on making to a follow on new investments of $31.8 million of preferred equity investments with an all in yield of 11.5% in both our SFR and life science verticals. We also completed the purchase on a new issue five-year fixed Freddie Mac B-Piece opportunity with extremely attractive space.

The overall securitization has a 59% LTV of 1.34 DSCR and a diverse geographical footprint. The BP will pay all an unlevered fixed rate of 9.75%. With modest leverage, we expect to generate a mid-teen levered return on a very desirable collateral pool. The company has also purchased new issue, SFR ABS paper in the gross amount of approximately $44 million and prudently leveraged to achieve low to mid double digit returns on a low LTV, high cash flowing stabilized SFR property pool. Lastly, an evergreen or will touch more on this exciting investment during his prepared remarks.

The company closed on a $218 million drawable first mortgage life science loan this past January. This specific loan carries an attractive 27% attachment point on current appraisal valuation and provide [SOFR plus 900] pricing on the disposition loan repayment side as mentioned, we received approximately [$500 million] of financing and around $60 million in net of financing on the portfolio at SFR and our portfolio's largest SFR loan was repaid in full and a few small SFR loans generating attractive overall IRR for investors.

At the end of the quarter, we maintain a cautious approach to our repo financing with leverage standing at approximately 63% loan-to-value. We consistently engage in communication with our repo lending partners, discussing the market conditions and status of our finance CMBS portfolio.

In summary, we continue to find attractive investment opportunities throughout our target markets and asset classes. We will continue to evaluate these opportunities with the goal of delivering value to our shareholders. We maintain a strong belief in the resilience of the residential sector, especially in the current interest rate environment. We continue to consider investments in the multifamily and single-family verticals to be safe as demonstrated by historical performance and are extremely excited about our Life Science CDMO investment pipeline.

To finalize our prepared remarks, before we turn it over for questions, I'd like to turn it over to Matt McGraner

Matthew Mcgraner

As you just mentioned, we are pleased with the solid Q4 and full year 2023 results, especially on a relative basis. Our portfolio continues to perform very well. And despite short term supply challenges, challenges in multifamily, underlying performance and multi SFR storage and life sciences remain relatively stable as we announced last quarter. And as Brian mentioned, we have successfully launched in reps Series B preferred and to date have raised approximately $30 million over the past couple of months.

At this current run rate paired with the pipeline investments that Paul just mentioned, we expect to increase cash available for distribution by 15% to 20% over the next 12 months. The Life Science loan originated in January, as Paul mentioned, will alone provide $200 million of fundings over the next 12 months. We expect to match fund draws on this investment with proceeds from our Series B raise, providing maximum accretion to shareholders.

In addition to large SFR loan payoff will create additional capital to deploy into our $300 million-plus investment pipeline, but it also delevers us by a full turn and now sit below two times levered the lowest of any commercial mortgage rate. This delevering could create additional optionality in terms of sources of capital to the extent we wanted to relever some of the balance sheet and to fund opportunistic investments to close.

We're excited about these opportunities in the coming quarters. And pleased with the company's continued stability and the opportunity to go on offense in this environment. As always, I want to thank our team for their hard work, and now I'd like to turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Crispin Love, Piper Sandler.

Crispin Love

Firstly, you talked about some of the opportunities that you've already begun to see or expect to see over the next several quarters in French multifamily, have you started offering prep for mez just by harvest in that space and just how that Progressive are are progressing and our borrowers seeking you out or are you pretty working with our lenders to help? And do you expect that to be a key way for borrowers to get agency take us down the road?

Matthew Mcgraner

Yes, Cris, it's Matt. Great question. We have we have started seeing both portfolio deals and individual one-off deals are seeking for cash and refinancing of dollars, both on the agency in this area as CRE CLO side, borrowers are seeking money to fund replacement caps. They're seemingly, okay, with being diluted seemingly, okay, with the terms we're providing in terms of risk mitigation and mez and liens, and then we have the ability to take over the asset there being realistic as well on cap rates.

So we're getting a better, a better debt yield and we know we otherwise normally would come. We have $300 million of investment pipeline. I would consider this to be, you know, an additional $100 million to $150 million opportunity for us this year, and they're beginning to come yet more fast and furious than they were in the fourth quarter.

Crispin Love

And just in the strategy of operating a platform now to Bard, I find it very interesting, but what do you view as kind of the key risks here as the bars intellectually stress with high LTVs and low DSCR. So I'm curious what have LTVs are coming in? And just if there's any risk that you think of it in the strategy?

Matthew Mcgraner

We're going to make sure that we can prime enough equity such that we can own the asset at a in-place cap rate that we think we can either sell the asset or refi into Agency. Now, candidly, some of those are few and far between and we haven't hit on one yet, but we are yes, we are underwriting. We will target to be no more than probably 80% of the stacks on as-is value today on the structure of the investment because of the cash flows, I certainly in 2024, given supply will be challenge, will probably carry a little bit more of a lower current paid.

But the all in pricing on that can we can still reach mid teens. So we're selective again, we haven't necessarily hit online yet, but we are seeing opportunities come in the door on a daily basis from sponsors from of the large commercial real estate services companies, investment banks, et cetera. So we do expect to be active this year in that strategy.

Crispin Love

That all makes sense. And then just one last question for me. Just on the accelerated amortization of the premium with the prepayment on the senior loan you mentioned in the first quarter, which I think you expect to drive negative VAT in the quarter. Can you give any more detail there? What what drove the prepayment on that SFR loan is there? And is there anything out of the ordinary with that loan or borrower specific?

Brian Mitts

No, I wouldn't say so. I mean, they've been reaching out to us for several years to restructure it. And I think they just got to a point now where they found that the financing or you had equity capital and were willing to prepay it. But I don't think there's anything knowing that the company that has the loan that there's issues with that.

Matthew Mcgraner

I think I'd add to that. I think it's a sign of a healthy ABS market in SFR, right from the sponsors are well, you foster very active, very well known that in the ABS space. Just while we are sad to see it go and drive through with new capital, and I think it's a healthy sign for liquidity in commercial real estate in general also.

Operator

Stephen Laws, Raymond James.

Stephen Laws

Hi, good morning. Congrats on a nice close to the year with the 4Q results. I'm going to make sure I get -- I want to make sure I understand kind of the pad as we move through the year and out. I think you mentioned in your comments the opportunity for growth 15% to 20% growth in the next 12 months. As you think about moving through the year, it is close to one benefit from the $9 million prepayment penalty and the trough and it too, is how do you get a return capital fully redeployed? How do we think about the TAM, you know, a migration through this year?

Matthew Mcgraner

Yes, good question on the Series B, the way we look at that is with our construction loan for the life science and the pipeline that Paul just mentioned, it's about $0.04 to $0.05, about $0.05 per $25 million of Series B raise that's accretive to cat. So as we move through the year, that's where I'm picking up that 15% to 20% and perhaps it could be more accretion with your point again is well taken on the payoff.

You will see a little bit enhanced in the first quarter and then our job is to redeploy that in the second quarter and make sure that we're fully funded on. But again, yes, I'm comfortable with the ability to be still being able to grow, grow cash available for distribution while delevering of FullTerm.

Stephen Laws

Appreciate those comments. And when you think about the new investment pipeline and redeploying that capital, given the large discount to book or how do you kind of think about any stock repurchase? I know there's some limits there just given the liquidity, but as you know, can you talk about how you think about the returns you don't see in stocking purchases versus new infections per year and the count?

Matthew Mcgraner

Yes, we have an obligation to fund another $175 million, 200 million bucks of your commitments. To the extent that we are comfortable on managing cash and funding those investments and getting other repayments, we have excess cash. It's an absolute certainty that we'll look to buy back stock at, I guess at these levels.

We're going to, again, kind of first and foremost funding we have to fund and then with the excess capital and to the extent that our Series B or Series B preferred raise ramps, which we expected to add, I like our chances to be in a position to buy back stock. If we continue to trade at a discount.

Operator

Jade Rahmani, KBW.

Jade Rahmni

Thank you very much on the SFR repayment was supposed to be a 20% prepayment penalty?

Paul Richards

Yes, it would say, of course, it matters based on your maintenance calculation. So when rates were low back a year and a half ago, we discussed that the prepayment penalty was a lot higher. Now that rates have traced back up to that 5% land. The prepayment penalty was on and a lot less than what it was back when the rate market was a lot lower.

Jade Rahmni

So there's going to be a $9 million prepayment penalty, correct?

Paul Richards

That's correct.

Jade Rahmni

And that's factored into the earnings, but there's more than and offset to reverse the un-amortized premium better.

Paul Richards

That's correct.

Jade Rahmni

Do you know what pro forma book value should be for the reversal, the amortized premium?

Paul Richards

Yes, it's around -- so the reversal of the amortize that amortize premium, it's about a little less than $1 a book value.

Jade Rahmni

So we should expect book value to decline by $1?

Paul Richards

In a vacuum that if that was the only variable, yes, of course, there could be mark-to-mark movements, et cetera, on the CMBS book Okay.

Jade Rahmni

Do you know to date where the mark-to-market is on CMBS?

Paul Richards

It's flat, relatively up a little bit. It's not going gangbusters, but it is both. I know some of them doing well from a mark-to-mark basis, but overall up a little bit through January, February and March in February coming out within the course of March and see how that works.

Matthew Mcgraner

Being active, Jade, in the CMBS and ABS market to the first couple of months of the year, we've seen spreads come in quite a bit. Is the as industry thrives and have more liquidity returns. So from now, as we sit here today, we feel so like the margins are strong.

Jade Rahmni

So that will hopefully be a partial offset to the book value impact?

Matthew Mcgraner

Yes. I mean, again, to in terms of the terms of the trade-offs, we did delever [$500 million], which is good.

Jade Rahmni

I was going through. And Howard Hughes is transcript and their comments about the construction market. Construction loan market really caught my attention. I mean, they basically said they've never seen a market like this where even getting a multi-family loan as challenging. The banks are being told to not do office, it's totally red lined and to pull back everywhere else. So how do you all feel about that?

And on the life science and sounds like it is a construction loan based on the magnitude of future fundings and the attachment point being so low. That's a pro forma LTC estimate. So is construction an area you're looking to get more active in?

Matthew Mcgraner

Yes, I think so. I mean, I think two things. One is the $220 million construction loan is on a 27-acre site in Cambridge where the sponsors of well-heeled, yes, repeat sponsor of ours and has and roughly $420 million in equity into the project from this opportunity was born out of banks pulling back and trying to trying to syndicate the senior mortgage we were in fact going to do the math on this loan.

And so when the bank when the banks pulled pulled back, we just stepped in and did the senior senior mortgages basically the same rate, lower detachment point, creating a pretty attractive risk return profile from the project was also already funded in terms of equity to two of the three buildings were built on the third topic top out. So from a risk reward discipline was a good one on our media.

Our storage platform has through the past, yes, a decade from now through the through our stores' teams led by John Good how to to our construction development pipeline, whereby they would fund construction loans to developers of self storage and take profits participation.

Jade Rahmni

Interest, I would expect us to get more active in that space as well as the multifamily space as well because as we mentioned in this bodes well for multifamily and really all time property tax performance in '25, '26, but over the past year, 9 to 18 months, you if you're a developer, you're hurting and can't can't find access to capital. So it is a good time is our it is on our radar and we've already been doing it. So your your body has the good news.

On the life science is there a tenant already signed up? Because I know there's quite a lot of supply expected to hit this year?

Matthew Mcgraner

Yes, that's a rumor from a lot of supply hitting it has been pushed out to '27, '28. I think half of what was was planned to deliver over the next 12 months is it won't deliver. So if you dig into the numbers and we're happy to share those with you.

And I think the supply in Life Sciences is fairly overstated. This particular project is one of the last to be developed in Cambridge before moratorium hits and on the location, the size, the ability to take full blocks of 395,000 square feet total, we expect to be a very attractive.

And again, it opens SCOs in 2025 solid businesses, yes, for our projects. So we expect leasing velocity to do very well here but as of today, there is no time, but our vacancies but look at our base, I would just add one thing our basis is land value.

Jade Rahmni

And then on multi-family, lots of lots of noise, a lot of other CLO reports showing delinquencies. There's a lot of scrutiny on some of your peers, mortgage rate peers, but at the same time, the GSEs are showing pretty pretty low delinquencies in their stabilized servicing portfolios that others like Walker & Dunlop manage. So can you just give us a sense and just so active even on the equity side of what's going on the ground with multifamily, some of the supply challenges and yet, you know, what looks like pretty decent credit performance.

Matthew Mcgraner

Yes, you bet. I think it I think you've got to bifurcate your agency versus non-agency. And just I guess generally in multifamily right now, Q2 -- Q1, Q2, Q3 is the eye of the storm supplies storm, so to speak. And it is supply wanes throughout the '24 and '25, that gets you the dynamic really flips in the landlord's favor and on the ground, the from the CRE CLO loans, obviously probably looked lower quality collateral are hitting air pockets of their cash flows. There in the third almost zombie deals to the extent that others have cash flow to fund operations or rehabs or business plans that were conducted conducted or and it created a couple of years ago.

So those deals are challenged and I'm not going to say they can't work through it, multi-family that used to work for. But those are those are where you're seeing the most weakness. The agency portfolios, including our own, have held up a lot better than that and that makes sense, right or particularly better sponsors maybe well located to go drill a bunch of different layers, our underwriting in a more diversified.

And so I think those deals will continue to be fine and be able to be refinanced, especially as we get through the next three or four quarters, which I think things once we once the Fed decides to actually pivot on that, I'll tell you some pressure on the system and then getting to the supply also helps a little bit of a rough time in the next two or three quarters. But I do think there's light at the end of the tunnel.

Operator

This concludes the Q&A session of today's call. I will now turn the call back to the management team for closing remarks.

Brian Mitts

I appreciate everybody's time and great questions today. And look forward to speaking again soon. Thank you.

Operator

This includes the NexPoint Real Estate Finance Fourth Quarter 2023 conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.