Q4 2023 Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call

Hi, everybody. I'm Chris Gibson, Co-Founder and CEO of brokers, and I am really excited to welcome you through our first ever learnings call here it recurs.

So what is learning's call and why are we starting this practice now? A traditional learnings call has a lot of value. But over the years, I think these have become extraordinarily scripted, frankly, quite boring in many cases and hard to access for all of the stakeholders that we want to be able to speak to learnings that our interpretation of a traditional earnings call, which we feel is more authentic. So I will not be scripted today.

I'll just be working off of the slides in front of me, adaptive, and we hope easy to access. And please if you have suggestions on how we can make this better going forward, please send them our way. What I would also say is that we've chosen to initiate our first learnings call this at this moment at the start of 2024 because as we look ahead at the future of recurring and the milestones and catalysts coming before us are going to be coming fast and furious. And we want to make sure that we have a robust mechanism to reach out to all of our stakeholders on a quarterly cadence and to be able to share all the incredible work that we're doing here, EverQ version with you.

So to frame where we are today, where we've been and where we're going, I want to start by going back really a decade going back to the origins of Techfi one decade ago. And it was a really interesting time in the early 20 tens. You saw technology companies coming into a wide variety of industries and leveraging a pretty straightforward playbook to bring fundamental new advances from how we get around cities to how we think about our preferences for digital media to how we even think about what products we want to order and what these companies did was quite straightforward.

They used technology to capture high dimensional data to create a digital record of reality. And it's important to note that the data that they collected was rich, very, very rich and high dimensional. They aggregated and digitized that data and then leveraged algorithms to make predictions across all of these massive datasets. And most important of all, they went back into the real world to test those predictions. So whether that's telling you to turn left instead of right, whether it's telling you to buy product A. instead of product B or to watch TV show X or Y, these algorithms could be tested in their ability to predict the right outcome in a real setting.

But in biology, this has been extraordinarily challenging. There are so many roadblocks to aggregating and generating the right data to be able to map and navigate this complex system of biology and chemistry. There are three primary drivers of that. First, this world is very analog standard. It was more so in the 20 tens, but it still is in some ways today, there are still CROs who send you scanned PDFs or printouts with handwritten notes. And in the biopharma industry, there's a tremendous amount of data, hundreds of petabytes of data, but that data was collected in a way that wasn't built for the purpose of machine learning. And so it's often siloed on legacy servers. It's often built without the right kind of high dimensional nature or the right kind of metadata to make it easier to extract the connections across and between all of those different data.

And then of course, there's the public datasets that we and others use. But as you all know, there's a reproducibility crisis and there are real challenges because just like in the pharma data, there's not enough metadata and not enough relate ability of this data across all these different publications and data sources. And so it's very, very challenging in the biopharm industry to aggregate and generate the right data. But what we and other companies who are today leading tech bio saw in the early 20 tens was an opportunity we saw exponential improvements across five main areas first, with the cost of storage.

So in the early 20 tens, we were at the end of a 40-year cycle of precipitous decreases in the cost of storage. And this is important because a company like us EverQ version today with over 50 petabytes of proprietary data and to be able to pay to store all of that data, we were seeing a radical increase in the availability of compute. We'll talk more about our supercomputer a little bit later. We were seeing an increase in accessibility and flexibility of automation tools that allowed us to pioneer and industrialize a new kind of omics using robotics.

We were seeing a renaissance of new biological tools like crisper and then of course, the field of AI was making extraordinary strides as we took 20 years of learnings and really invested in billions of dollars across the tech industry to move from expert systems into this neural net modern AI age and then fast forward to today, wherever version is right now leading tech buyers, we are taking that same formula. That was so obvious across the technology companies of the early two thousands in 20 tens and deploying it now across the biopharma industry, where, as I said before, the data is so hard to generate and so hard to aggregate, but we are doing it here, it recurs.

And we've built a massive automated platform where we can profile biology across human cells, rodent cells in vivo systems and even patient data, we can extract that data in high dimensional space, aggregated and then train algorithms on our supercomputer and cloud computing resources to make predictions. And this is the most important part more than any other company in this space. I believe we are set up to take the predictions from our algorithm and test them back in the lab and creating that virtuous cycle of learning and iteration is the recurrent OF.

It's what we've been building for the last decade, and it's what we see positions us the data the technology together and this virtuous cycle to really define and lead the tech bio space in the decade going. But we're not just building at one point in the drug discovery and development process. It takes hundreds of steps to discover and develop a drug and recurs and today is building these virtuous cycles of wet lab and dry lab of learning and iteration at points from how we connect patient data into our targets.

So how we optimize chemical compounds, how we translate these programs and now early work in how we even identify the rate right patient cohorts to drive our programs into the clinic. I think more than any other company in this space really built building the full vertical tech bio solutions and that means that we are leading tech bio in 2024 across three primary areas. Our internal pipeline, our partnerships and our platform for corrosion is leading our first-generation programs, five Phase twos, either enrolling or soon to enroll patients that are really focused in capital-efficient niche areas of biology.

And we're excited to have second generation programs that are leveraging some of the tools that we have built or added to our platform and just the last few months moving to the clinic as well. If we build this platform, right, every generation of programs will be better than the last, but it's not just our internal pipeline. We're also learning from and working with partners across both bio and tech.

On the biology side, we're partnered with Roche, Genentech in neuroscience and one oncology indication, and then also partnered with our colleagues at Baer in precision oncology. But unlike many other companies in this space, we not only have the therapeutic partnerships. We also have partnerships across data with companies like Tempus, across compute with companies like in video and across chemistry with companies like animates. And it is this cross credential, innovation of technology, partnerships and biology partnerships that we believe sets us apart.

And all of these partnerships and pipeline are based off of the reversion platform today over 50 petabytes of proprietary biological and chemical data spanning human cells to rodent cells to model organisms to human patients. And in order to make use of all of that data substrates EverQ version today, we now own and operate the fastest supercomputer in the biopharma space and in order to take the predictions from the algorithm that we generate on this computer and test them in the lab. We have industrialized and automated multiple levels of Omics data generation of reversion on our phenomics platform.

For example, we're able to do more than 2 million experiments in any given week. And so before I talk about what we're looking out to in terms of our near-term catalysts and milestones for reversion, I want to take a moment to just look back at 2023. And I want to do this because I think it was one of our very best years amidst a challenging capital market environment. This team delivered on our pipeline, our partnerships and our platform. And so we're going to go through just a few of the highlights.

First, I'm going to start back in May where we announced simultaneously on the same day the dual acquisitions of silicon, a digital chemistry company based in Toronto and Valence, a cutting edge AI laboratory for drug discovery that's based in Montreal, and we were able to fully integrate the silicon team in just 90 days. And in a few minutes, I'll share with you some of the output from that acquisition that led to us advancing and improving our programs within just a few months of signing that deal.

On the Valence side, I'll show you Lowe later, which is our large language model workflow orchestration engine. And this has really been driven by the Valence team and I will set the stage for how we see a new direction for how biopharma is going to access all of these incredible new tech bio tools. In June, we announced that our first clinical trial, Sycamore. This is a trial for the first therapeutic candidate to be advanced by any industry sponsor into Phase two for cerebral cabinet malformation.

And I will remind you that this is a massive area of unmet need. This is a disease that affects roughly six times the number of patients as cystic fibrosis. And yet we are the first with an opportunity to be first in disease. This program was fully enrolled in June across 62 patients in three arms. And one thing that gives us a lot of confidence about the tolerability of this molecule as it today as patients finish their 12 months on therapy and the vast majority continue to opt into our long-term extension study. And so we'll be reading out the top line Phase two data in Q3 of this year. This will be our first real POC readout.

And we're really excited about the opportunity not only to potentially drive forward an exciting medicine for an area of significant unmet need, but also regardless of the outcome of that study to learn and put that data back into our platform so that the next generation of molecules can be even better. Then in July a month later, we announced our collaboration with Vidia. This included a $50 million equity investment. And with our partners at in video, we're working on advanced computation. So Foundation model development. We've got priority access to compute hardware, which I'll talk about later and the DGX cloud resources.

And we talked with them about the potential for us to put some of our tools into their bio and email marketplace. And in fact, just last month in January at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, we released the first third party tool to exist on in videos by ONMO platform that was our Phenom beta Foundation model in January of 2024. So very excited about this ongoing collaboration. One month later in August, we were able to deliver a demonstration of how we leveraged the May acquisition of silicon and our brand new partnership within video to drive a real value into our platform.

We were able to predict the protein ligand interactions for more than 36 billion compounds from the animal real space across about 80,000 predicted binding pockets spanning the human proteome. And what this did was generate a large in silico data layer for us a synthetic data layer. So when we find a new target or an initial hit, we can immediately prioritize that target based on a potential mechanism of action. And we have already advanced multiple programs, terminated multiple programs or changed the course of multiple programs using this exciting new technology.

So we're really see it as fantastic to have the complementarity of this functional machine learning algorithm alongside our or this physical machine learning algorithm alongside of our functional biology based platform. Here it recurs. Then in September, we announced the Phase one study results for x 39 64 in C. diff colitis. The molecule was safe and well tolerated at multiple doses, up to 900 milligrams. There were no SAEs and no discontinuations that were related to treatment. And along with a favorable PK profile. This gave us the confidence to advance this new chemical entity towards a Phase two trial, which we will initiate later in 2024.

Then back to our platform. In September, we announced our first Foundation model. We call fee number one. It's the world's largest Finame Foundation model that we're aware of. And I want to take a moment just to talk a little bit about this because I think it's really exciting, especially given all of the talk around large language models in the background in a large language model, one train a neural network to predict the next word in a sentence or in a paragraph and we've done something similar here. But instead of using written language, we're using the language of images of human cells.

And what you can see on the left is an image where we've massed 70.5% of the cellular image, and we've trained a neural network to predict what the rest of that image would have looked like. That's the middle row here and you can have the middle column. And what you can see is that our neural nets got really good at doing as you can almost not even tell the difference between the Phenom one reconstructions and the original image.

But we're not in the business of reconstructing masks, images, it recurs, and that's just the training time. And like in a large language model where the ability to predict the next word in the sentence led to these emerging features that almost gave us a sense of a rational thought in chat GPT. and other sorts of settings. We're seeing emerging features from these Foundation models. So against a wide variety of benchmark tasks in drug discovery, these sorts of models are giving a state of the art performance to rediscover known biology to make predictions about admin tox and beyond.

One of the things that was most interesting about this work, though, was that we were able to demonstrate that the scaling hypothesis holds in the world of biology. We were able to demonstrate that. That is that the bitter lesson holds true and that one must have more data and more keep more compute, all else being equal in order to build a better model. And so based on that, just two months later, we announced with our partners that in video that we were expanding our supercomputer, which was already the fastest supercomputer wholly owned and operated by any biopharma company with another 504 in video H. one hundreds.

And this is a picture of the team just a week or two ago where these these H. one hundreds have arrived on site. And we believe when this system is up and running. It will not only be the fastest supercomputer in the biopharma space, but it has the potential to be one of the fastest supercomputers privately run in any industry. So we're really, really excited about the potential to get this thing up to speed and humming.

But going back to our partnerships in October, we also announced that Roche had exercised the first program under our collaboration program in the context of oncology. And this was fantastic less than two years after signing that collaboration to already have a program advancing forward with our partners. And we hope and expect that this is the first of many options to come across this partnership and others.

In November, we then announced another partnership this time instead of just generating data recurs and partnering with Tempus to aggregate what we believe is extraordinarily high quality patient data into our platform, access to the DNA and RNA sequencing datasets and clinical records for over 100,000 patients that we can now train causal AI models on using the workers and OS. that gives us now access to over 50 petabytes of proprietary biological and chemical data that we've either generated in-house or partnered with companies like Tempus to bring in place. And I'll talk more in a minute about how we're already leveraging this partnerships to drive value in our platform.

Also in November, we announced an update to our partnership with Bayer, focusing on precision oncology. And I think it's important to note that with this update, we were able to more than double per program milestones, which I think is a strong signal about Bayer's excitement around what we're building. And I know, the teams are already hard at work together at Bayer and it recurs and to drive forward some of these initial new oncology programs.

Yes, coming out of that same partnership before it moved to precision oncology. It was focused in fibrosis and there was a program that was part of that that we thought was just too good to let go to waste. And so we were able to negotiate with our colleagues at Bayer to in-license this program, which we call target Epsilon, which we believe is a novel target in the context of fibrosis, and we are driving this program forward very quickly. In fact, we're announcing with today's earnings. This is down in IND-enabling studies that recurs. And so we've already advanced it inside of our own internal pipeline.

And finally, in December, we also crossed the threshold of having generated over 1 trillion neuronal IPSC. cells since 2022 and based on the publicly available data. We believe that this makes us the world's largest producer of high-quality neuronal IPSC. cells. And this is but one example of the way. Our team is working with complex biology culture systems of wide variety of variety of biology to drive our platform forward into new exciting areas like neuroscience. All of this underlines our pipeline, which, as I shared earlier, we believe is the most robust, deepest and broadest in the tech bio space.

And we are now looking forward to 2024 with this morning's call setting the table for a number of important catalysts that are coming up first, our Phase top2 line readout for CCM in three, then a preliminary safety and efficacy readout for NF. two in Q4 and then in the first half of 2025, a preliminary safety and efficacy readout for FAP, the initiation of our Phase two program for C. diff colitis later in 2024, and then another Phase two, safety and preliminary efficacy readout in the first half of 2025.

So recurs and really beginning with this third quarter in 2024, setting the table for what we hope can be roughly quarterly readouts that we hope will help propel the company and the platform forward beyond these early first-generation programs, we've got our Epsilon project and our RBM 39 project, which are the first of our second generation of programs making use of some of our newest tools, and we've got more than a dozen discovery and research programs in oncology or with our partners coming behind those.

Now before I talk about where we are today, and what we see as catalysts in the near term. Beyond just our pipeline, I want to orient you to the broader trajectory of the space of tech bio, at least as we see it. And to do that, I have to go back a ways again to the early days back to the 2010, some companies like recurs and were founded and all of these companies really made their start with a point solution and we are no different. We were scaling industrializing and pioneering a new kind of omics based on images of human cells, so trying to understand and explore biology.

And since that time, we've actually seen that our work in this space has just continued to grow and complexity. Today, we can leverage our automated platform on phenomics to generate more than 2.2 million experiments worth of data every week. We leverage extraordinary Foundation models like genome one that I talked about earlier to make predictions about the relationships across more than 5 trillion biological and chemical contacts.

This is an extraordinary extraordinary feat and it's based on broad biology over 50 human cell types that we've explored roughly 2 million chemical compounds, whole genome, crisper knockout. This is really, really exciting work that we continue to push the limits of. But this is but one step in the recurrent OS today, while we started with phenomics, it is now one of many steps spanning patient connectivity all the way to the clinic. And while I wish we had time to go through each one of these. I'm just going to focus on a few of these areas that I think are important to illustrate some of our focus on building these virtuous cycles. And the first of those is DMPK. Our DMPK platform is now up and running it recurs. And this is a highly automated platform that's allowing us to execute three critical assays across both human and rat contexts. We can do nearly a thousand compounds a week on this automated platform.

And this is great because we can profile the molecules that are moving through our internal pipeline or our partnership pipeline. But what's more we're using the majority of this platform's bandwidth to actually profile many diverse compounds to build the data substrate on which we can train additional state-of-the-art predictive admin and tox models. And it's this virtuous cycle of learning and iteration of data generation and algorithm improvements that we think will differentiate us not only in target discovery with phenomics hit discovery with phenomics, but even in how we advance our molecules towards the clinic.

And it doesn't just stop in human or rodent cells. We're building the same kind of tools in model organism in our vivarium. We have over 1,000 pages with cameras and other sensors that allow us to extract much richer, high dimensional data from each one of these animals. And this means we can use fewer animals as we drive our programs forward. And it means we can make decisions in real time. We can de-prioritize and prioritize molecules based on digital tolerability studies in real time.

And this has already made a difference in both accelerating and leading to this faster termination of programs at recurrence, but it's beyond model organisms. It also goes to the ultimate model organism, and that is humans with our Tempus data. We're able to now aggregate patient data across oncology, together with all of the wet lab data, we've generated it recurs and in just about eight weeks since we've had access to this data, this has already led to our team, combining our wet lab, it data and the patient data so forward and reverse genetics coming together and allowing us in the context of non-small cell lung cancer to already identified multiple potential drivers of disease that we are predicting are causal, which in many cases have not yet been robustly explored in this space.

So recurs, recurrent now has a program that has advanced just in the first eight weeks based on this kind of data. And we're really just getting started. But what's happening is that as we continue to build this full stack of technology tools. And at each of these tools run through its virtuous cycle of learning and iteration and has improved rapidly, it's becoming increasingly complicated for anyone to keep up with the latest on each tool, the right way to use each of these tools. And we actually think this is going to be a problem across the industry as we and many others are building lots of different models and lots of different tools. And so we wanted to address that together with our colleagues at Valence lab and we were able at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference both in the conference, we think for the first time doing a live software demo and also at the event we co-hosted within video to show off our logo system.

This is a large language model, orchestrated workflow engine and what this is allowing you to use to do what our scientists and our partner scientists may be able to do with this technology. This tool is to use natural language to not have to be an expert programmer to be able to access all of the tools to be able to design experiments the right way to order experiments and execute them on our platform to analyze data and visualize data using the latest tools application and really this kind of technology is putting the power of the recurring NOS at the fingertips of all of our scientists and partners. And we see this trajectory as very similar to the early days of the late 70s and early 80s in the personal computer space. You had a product like the Apple one on the list where you really had to be an expert user. You had to be comfortable with this microprocessor board.

You had to be comfortable working at the command line in order to make use of this burgeoning new technology and with subsequent Apple models, including Lisa, on the right, we move to a graphical user interface. And this created really a renaissance in the ability of more people to be able to harness the power of compute and what we're building with low with a recursive OS., we believe is akin to this, but it's really a discovery user interface.

And we believe it's going to allow each scientist that recurs and beyond to make more progress faster. It's going to mean that our teams are doing less of the toil and more of the thinking around our projects. And it also means that these tools are going to be accessible, not just to scientists in biology and chemistry, but the software engineers and data scientists to BD and to finance. And we think ultimately, that's going to be fantastic for the field and we believe recurs and is really leading out on this new trajectory for our industry so before I move to questions, I wanted to just end with our near-term milestones, the things that we believe we're going to hit over the next 12 to 18 months or sooner, and I'll start with additional INDs. We've got both our RBM 39 program and our target Epsilon program that we in-licensed from Bayer moving towards the clinic.

We've got more Phase two trial starts action one or APC. and C. diff that we will believe will be starting this year. We have multiple Phase two readouts that I alluded to earlier and all of this on top of a healthy balance sheet with nearly $400 million in cash at year end 2023. And what's more we see the potential for significant runway, extending options for our MAP building initiatives with partners and for additional partnership programs being options. And beyond that, we see the strong potential for additional partnerships in large and tractable areas of biology like cardiovascular metabolism and immunology, where we expect robust upfront payments that will further extend our runway.

And what's more, we have an ATM open, which we are using in a very, very surgical way with the right investors at the right time in order to make sure that the Company maintains a robust runway moving forward across all of these exciting catalysts. And finally, we've got the potential both on the BioZ Maemo platform and through our low tool to make some of our data and some of our tools available to biopharma and commercial users, and there's the potential for some of that work to generate additional revenue as well. So I hope you're as excited about the future of tech bio, as I am. I hope this has been helpful for you to see the trajectory of the company through 2023 into 2024 and how we see the future of our industry.

And with that, I'm going to stop here and head over to answer some questions.

Question and Answer Session

And these are being updated by our team live. If you haven't had a chance to ask a question yet, please log into the Slido tool and do so now and it looks like the first question is from Morgan Brennan of CNBC and Morgan asks, what has the reaction been so far from drug makers and others to look, how big do you think this revenue stream could be for the Company?

Chris Gibson

Thanks, Morgan. That's a fantastic question. I would say the response has been really, really robust. We had many R&D heads of large pharma companies at our JPMorgan presentation, which we co-hosted with video. We had CEOs of large companies there, both tech and bio. And what we heard from people is how do I get access to something like this? And we are doing the work now to increase the robustness of the LO platform. We're having conversations with potential partners around how we could put these tools in their capable hands in a way that would be helpful. To reversion and to the industry writ large.

As far as guidance around revenue, I don't think we're going to give guidance around revenue in the near term. What I will say is that we see the bigger opportunity in driving these companies towards really significant collaborations like the ones we've done with Bayer and Roche Genentech as they see the power of a tool like low. Probably that's the bigger opportunity for us in the near term compared to sort of recurring software revenue. But we certainly will take all the revenue we can get if we're able to identify those questions.

All right. Thank you. Next up. We have a question from Alexander hand of Bank of America, who asks how do you plan to utilize low either internally or as an external offering? How does this fit into your existing full-stack capabilities?

Chris Gibson

This is actually a fantastic question because I think it highlights something that's really important low internally it recurs and is being used by certain teams on the BD side and elsewhere. It's certainly something we think pharma could use, but I'll actually go to a slide from our a slide from our other deck here to say that internally, we actually believe there's a step beyond low where autonomous agents use a tool like low to drive discovery as opposed to individual scientists. And I think this is a great example of this.

This is a plot I've thousands of targets in human biology. And what I'm showing you here on the Y-axis is how we've used a large language model that is based on public data sets like the cancer dependency map, open targets, TCGA, et cetera. And we have profiled all of these different targets to assess their relevance in oncology, whereas on the X axis, we've used a large language model that's looking only at proprietary data internal to recurrence and so what you see on the top right is important targets like IPIK., three CABRAPMTOREGFR., et cetera, where we see approved medicines for these targets in oncology, we see that these targets score robustly for oncology, rest relevance based on both the public data and recurring proprietary data but we see hundreds of targets in the bottom right in this blue bar that are now being automatically initiated as new pre programs. It recurs without almost any human intervention based on our large language model scores.

And we see these as targets that have the potential to be totally novel. And so AG and our scientists, our just using low, they're really using robust workflows that are highly automated and low as more of a tool that we see to collaborate with partners that we see to drive partnership progress through our pipeline.

All right. Next question is from Jesse brought in who asks why did you choose Temple or recognized nine four for your CCM indication when the Vitamin D data looked better in our preclinical screens.

Chris Gibson

Thanks, Jesse, for that question. There's a circulation paper that you all can read about this work. And what we noticed was that both vitamin D and recognize nine, four had a robust response in the context of these preclinical models. However, recognized for his response was additive on top of Vitamin D.

So there was vitamin D in the child of the mice and the recognized nine for treatment added to the effects that we saw. And given vitamin D is a very safe widely available molecule that many people take in their in their everyday you get when you stand out in the sun as well, we didn't see a lot of added value in us bringing that program forward, whereas bringing rec nine nine four, which was otherwise inaccessible to people. It was not approved, not available forward. We believe there was the potential for additive benefit, and that's why we've driven that program forward and we're so excited to read out the data in Q three.

All right. It looks like next, we've got a number of questions around are in video collaboration. The first from Harry Schaumburg at JPMorgan, who asks what involvement will you have within video in the near future and going forward?

Chris Gibson

That's a great question, and I'll go back to the slide on our video collaboration here. And just to reiterate that within video, we are really focused in three areas currently. The first is advanced computation. We've been working with the team there for many years. We think they're incredible and they're helping us take the algorithms that we're building and help scale them help tune them. And there's not many people in the world who have a lot of experience training, multibillion parameter models, but there's a great team in video that's done just that.

And so we are collaborating really closely on some of our larger models, what's more, we've already demonstrated the use of our priority access from a video in our expansion of our bio Hive supercomputer. And of course, there's the potential for us to access the DGX. cloud resources in a press in a priority way as well. And then finally, we see the potential for us to put potentially additional tools on their Bionovo marketplace as we continue to develop these tools and who knows, the collaboration within video is very, very close. And we know that our teams are constantly coming up with new ideas, and we'll be excited to tie some of those out with our colleagues there in the near future.

And next question is for Mark Smits, who asks describe the relationship and investment within video regarding AI and their products. I think we've really hit on this one already. So I will move on and Okay. The next question is anonymous a good one Why have insiders been selling shares each month? Do they not have confidence in the company?

Chris Gibson

That's a great question, and I'm glad we're addressing it. So I'll speak for myself because I think most people look to the CEO. when it comes to insider buys and sells. And in 2023, I traded a very small, relatively small number of shares. In fact, it was roughly about 4% of my holdings that were traded. And so all of these trades were done using 10b5 one pre-planned sales and purchases. And again, I traded roughly 4% of my holdings. If you were to look at that at the grand scale, just on our volume today, all of the trades I did in 2023 represents roughly six or 7% of just the volume recurs and traded today in the market.

And so I think while you see many of these sales, many of these purchases across insiders. The reality is that the magnitude of these is relatively small, and we're using these for making sure that we've got the right diversification in place. It is my first job out of grad school. And so I have the vast majority of my shares that I've had from the beginning, the vast majority of my shares that I had at the IPO, and I intend to keep the vast majority of my shares moving forward because I definitely believe in what we're building here, I've dedicated my life and my career to it.

Next up, we've got questions in our fibrosis projects. So Alexandra Panina fibrosis has been a historically challenging area for development. This is true. How is the asset you in-licensed differentiated and what are the first disease areas of focus will?

Chris Gibson

Alex, I really appreciate that question. I'm not going to share the first disease area of focus yet because this novel target we're working on, we think has the potential to be useful in multiple different areas. And so we're going to probably hold that information back from a competitive standpoint for a while what I will say is the differentiation here is that we used a very complex assay. We essentially looked for small molecules that we're mimicking the effective pen traction to in a complex fiber site assay.

And what we saw was a number of molecules since then we've really optimized one of those molecules, one one six, nine five, seven five and additional molecules that are we're advancing as backup and we think this novel mechanism. And if you knew the mechanism, I could tell you more, but we're not going to share it yet. Has a lot of potential to modulate the immune response that could be broadly useful across the space. So we're aware of the challenging development space.

We certainly could imagine partnering this program as we get into sort of the Phase two portion of the clinical trials. But we think this one is important and worth advancing because we're unaware of anybody else taking this target or this target class forward in the context of modulating the immune system to drive a reduction in fibrosis.

All right. The next question comes from Jesse broadcast who asked that recurs and PayPay or any money to have obtained the fibrotic disease lead candidate from the collaboration suggesting this program was advanced under our original fibrosis collaboration and specific disclosures around the financial terms can be found in the 10 K and we'll be filing the 10 K here in the next 48 hours or so.

Chris Gibson

So you can look there, but what I will say is we didn't have to pay anything upfront. There's some modest milestones that we think are very attractive as we drive this program forward. And I think both we and at the scientific team at Baer are pretty excited to see what we can do with Target Upsilon.

All right. The next question back to MORGAN, Brendan from CNBC and Morgan asks, what proof points can you share on AI, ML in medicine and our AI applications in drug discovery happening as quickly and effectively, as you anticipated, Morgan, it's a great question. So I will share that I'm a founder, and I don't think any founder is ever satisfied with the pace that anything it's advancing.

So I can say no things are going as fast as I would have liked. But I think if you look back at where reversion started in 2013, where other companies like us started and where we are today, we now have developed that reversion multiple tools that are state of the art in terms of target identification.

Chris Gibson

In terms of making admin talks predictions, we have a pipeline of five programs in Phase two or nearing Phase two. I think we can be really proud of the platform. We've built the pipeline. We've built the partnerships. We've built some of our partnerships or not only our Roche Genentech partnership is not only the largest partnership in tech bio to date. It's one of the largest partnerships ever disclosed in biopharm in terms of total kind of bio box potential.

And so I think that well, the next 12 to 24 months is going to feel to all of us like we've kind of underdelivered we're on this sort of exponential curve where if we look back in five to 10 years, we're going to be amazed at how far things go. But the reality is like with any new technology. It takes time. And if we run these virtuous cycles and we get one or 2% better each time, but we can compound those efficiencies through many many cycles. I think over time, we're going to see a fundamental transformation of the biopharma space that over a decade is going to feel much more profound than most people believe today.

All right. Next up, we have a question from Curtis Maxwell who asks what is the backlog of projects that are in the pipeline for a analysis? And what is the cost per project and duration typically. So here we can actually look at if you're referring Curtis to our programs, EverQ version, we can share some of these statistics.

Chris Gibson

We believe it recurs and that we're trying to shape this traditional V of the biopharma industry into more of a TI where one day we will be able to take all of our prior data and our algorithmic approach and predict the right molecule for each patient and drive it all the way to the market without any attrition.

Now that TI is going to be up impossible to actually completely achieve, but we want to move in that direction. And you can see it compared to the industry. Average reversion already started to shape our internal funnel to look more like that, TI and less like that V. And what we're able to demonstrate so far across our programs is that our cost to IND. and our time to validated lead, significantly outperform the industry averages.

Next up is that we hope that we're going to be in a position to demonstrate at least meeting the probability of success of the industry averages with a faster time and higher scale for the size of our company and every generation of future programs we hope will build on that.

And one day, we hope to be able to demonstrate to the industry that we can increase the probability of success of our programs and we can drive them forward, not only in areas of unmet need in rare disease and oncology, where we can be first in disease potentially, but also one day to leverage this platform to fast follow at scale to be able to take programs that recurs that we can drive extraordinarily quickly based on the incredible science that's being done elsewhere in the industry. So a lot of good work to come there.

All right. Looks like we've got another question from one of our analysts here. Given the complexity and layering of data keeps growing on your platform, how would you define a proof of concept in a constantly moving platform?

Chris Gibson

Yes, that's a great question, Gil. And I think this speaks to a difference in mentality across the tech and the bio industries. We believe that these virtuous cycles of learning and iteration must always be running. And that increases the challenge of keeping up with the latest tools, the latest version of that tool. But we want to make sure that every program ever occurs and uses the latest generation of every tool that we're building.

And that's why we talk about the generations of our clinical pipeline the first generation programs, which are by and large focused in rare genetic diseases before we had a chemistry team. So most of those first-generation programs are actually molecules where we used our ML and AI platform to identify a new opportunity for a known chemical entity.

And you'll see in our second generation, you'll start to see the layering in our new chemistry and digital chemistry tools to these programs as we advance them forward. And as we run a third generation and fourth generation in the future, I think you'll see we help, but this platform learns that this platform improves and that every generation of programs will have on average, an increasing probability of success and we hope increasing impact.

All right. Let's go now to some investor and revenue questions. We've got a question here for Eric Joseph, JPMorgan. How should investors generally be thinking about the Company's business model this stage?

Chris Gibson

Eric, that's a fantastic question at the end of the day in our industry, the currency of impact the currency of success, it's assets in the clinic. And I think that's why it recurs and has not just focused on building software as a service, not just focused on our partnerships, but has a robust internal pipeline that we're advancing in a small areas of small niche corners of biology with high unmet need and partnerships where we can go after large intractable areas of biology that we are only doing business experiment.

That reversion low is a business experiment genome one was a business experiments and we don't yet know how those will drive our business model per se. But what I'm confident in is it recurs, and we'll always be focused in bringing new composition of matter into areas of biology with high unmet need or where we can drive down the costs of expensive molecules that have been advanced into the market. So I think you can count on that being at the core of what we're building at reversion.

But we're going to do all of that with a much more tech-focused mindset than I think many other companies in this space. Sorry, it back to Gil, one of our analysts do anticipate that over time more value will be created from the Company's internal pipeline or through its partnerships will go. If we're talking about long term, I believe recurs and it's going to generate much more value from our internal pipeline that our partnerships we expect to generate significant value in our partnerships.

Today, we signed these partnerships with Roche, Genentech and with Bayer because we saw them as having transformational potential for patients and the potential for extraordinary impact in the areas of high unmet need. But as each of those partnerships finishes, we expect to have learned what we need to as a company to be able to build our own internal pipeline into those more complex and tractable therapeutic areas. And until every disease has a treatment, we won't rest until I think you can count on recurrent internal pipeline being a robust primary driver of our growth if we were to look out over the intermediate and long term.

Right, back to Eric Joseph, the JPM, what's envisioned as its earliest and most significant lines of product revenue. I assume that Eric's talking here about some of our software tools like low.

Chris Gibson

Yes, Eric, we're having lots of discussions with biopharma companies today about how we might integrate a tool like Lo and our teams that recurs. And with that, I think it's too early to talk about the significance of these lines of product revenue. I don't think it's too early to talk about how recurs and leading the field with tools like low is helping pull the industry forward partnering with extraordinary companies like Roche, Genentech and Baer to help move the entire industry forward.

And I think over time, whether it's through the software offerings themselves or whether it's through new chemical entities, that we discover with our partners or in our own pipeline. I think we're going to drive a tremendous amount of product revenue, leveraging these tools.

All right. Next up, we have a question from Karim Harrison, who asks when will the company be profitable?

Chris Gibson

Well, that's a great question. I think we see the opportunity before us as a multitrillion dollar opportunity with profound potential impact for patients. There are few industries today where despite hundreds of thousands of really incredible scientists working really, really hard on average, our industry still sales 90% of the time in the clinic and what's more, I think they're roughly 20 or 25 biotech and biopharma companies today with market caps above $100 billion, that kind of lag have a van condensation of these companies, I think is pretty unique to biopharma.

And so we believe that if you look out 10 to 20 years, there will be a much smaller number of biopharma companies. And those companies will look much more like recurs than it does today than they will look like a traditional biopharma company. And we hope and expect to be one of them. And what that means is that we're going to lean into growth in the coming years. We're going to be good stewards of our capital, but we're going to lean into growth.

And so because we see the magnitude of that, that opportunity, while we hope to decrease with the upcoming milestones and revenue, we hope to decrease the losses on a quarter by quarter basis in the intermediate term in the long term, I don't think we're going to lean into them into maximizing profitability because we think there's a multitrillion dollar price an impact for hundreds of millions or billions of patients on the line over the coming decades.

All right. Next up, we've got a question from Juan Fernandez who asks what is the company vision, what daily actions are being taken to achieve it? Why this is a great question. We believe that it is the biology and chemistry are deterministic that with the right data and the right technology tools, we will be able one day to predict how any biological and chemical interaction operate not only in human cells, but in the human organism and beyond the human organism in any living organism.

And our vision is to be the company that digitizes this space that moves from wet lab one day entirely to dry lab, where our experiments are done only to validate the predictions we make at scale. And if we can achieve that vision, I think we have the potential to be one of the most impactful companies in the world. And so how do we manifest this every day?

Chris Gibson

Well, we have a recurrent mindset that we teach our team. We have events like the coding workers. And I just got back from one last week where we bring new and tenured employees together for a couple of days to talk about how we can focus on the experiment. We are here to run. We don't want to play the game. Everybody else is playing because we know what the probable outcome is.

We want to play a different game. We want to test this idea that there could be a different way to discover and develop medicines. And so we push that into every person it recurs and we then push that into our partnership, pushing our partners to adopt new tools to adopt our workflows. And so it's very front and center reversion, and we lean into that vision every day. We still have all hands every week, EverQ version. I'm still a presenter at all hands as often as I can be.

And we bring together people to really lean into that vision, and we're not apologetic about it. We believe that somebody has to be trying to make this space, not just a little bit better, but a lot better and we're thankful not only that recurs at doing that. But there are many other tech bio companies and many other companies in the biopharma industry who are making big bets on how the future could look extraordinarily different from how it looks today.

All right. Next question from Steve record. Do you have a rough time line of when you might submit an IND for Target Epsilon?

Chris Gibson

I think, Steve, we're entering IND-enabling studies at this time. We just advanced that program here in the last week or so. So I think we'll be able to give you a better time line for that in the coming quarters. But I know the team knows that I'm never satisfied that speed with quality is what we're aiming for with that program and every other one, it recurs.

Well, right now we have a question from Steven Greenwood. Who asks would you consider looking at multiple sclerosis and the issue of remyelination?

Chris Gibson

Steven, that's a great question. And certainly, I can't talk about the specific areas of neuroscience that we may collaborate on with Roche Genentech. But what I will say is that an important limitation of the platform that we built today at reversion is that it is not yet built, I think, to to build models of complex multi organ systems or tissue systems. It's really built today to understand in a very deep way a cell type autonomous biological mechanisms, and we are working on that.

We've got CRI models and organoid models, both internal it recurs in and potentially through partnerships that we could be working on in the future that we think will move us in that direction. But if I'm very honest today, I don't think for corrosion would be best suited to go after MS or remyelination. Those certainly will be working with our partners at Roche and Genentech to take this platform in whatever direction. They're most excited to drive it. We certainly know that there's a high degree of unmet need in that base.

All right. Next up, we have a question from Steven Mah who asks on causal AI modeling, but Tempus data will be used for internal drug discovery efforts or partners or both any change in BD discussions post Tempus and any economics.

Chris Gibson

Great. So Stephen, the economics are both in the deck here and in our filings. I'll let you take a look at those just for the sake of time because we're almost out of time here. What I do want to say though, is absolutely we will be driving our causal AI model for our own internal programs as well as for closely partnered programs it recurs. And so for example, in the context of our oncology collaboration with Bayer or our oncology collaboration with Roche Genentech, we are able to train models on the Tempus data that we deploy for specific programs with those partners, what we're not allowed to do a tour to resell the data or memorize the data from Tempus and act as a conduit without a real skin in the game partnership. But when we've got a deep, robust partnership like we do with Roche, Genentech or Bayer, we are absolutely allowed to take those learnings and advance important.

And one thing I'll say this year, we acquired two companies. We built exciting new foundation models. We signed the Tempus deal, and we've been very upfront with our partners that we intend whenever possible to bring all of those updates into our collaborations as fast as possible because we are incentivized to drive medicines to patients with our partners.

All right. Last couple of questions here. Here. We are looking at CCM Guild asking what can you guide, if any, on the upcoming CCM readout?

Chris Gibson

Gil, all we're guiding at this time is that we're going to have preliminary versus say, top line safety, tolerability and exploratory efficacy coming out in Q three. And we're excited. We hope, of course, that those data are positive that they lead us to be able to advance that program forward for this important area of unmet need. But we know that regardless of what those data are, they're going to help us improve our platform and to learn and grow as a company.

Next up from NK. is how is recurring and thinking about commercializing at CCM program? If the data is very positive.

Chris Gibson

Great question. NK., we've got a broad commercialization strategy here recurs, and we do believe that some of our early programs, if they are successful, could be robust opportunities for us to out-license or sell or otherwise partner those programs so that we can bring money back into the Company to create a self-sustaining platform because unlike many other biopharma companies who are focused on one or two exciting programs. We believe that on average, every program it recurs and should be better than the one before it.

And if we truly believe that we should be willing to sell or license our early programs if they're successful in order to subsidize and pay for the next five, the next 10, the next 20 programs that we advance it recurs. And so CCM could be a good candidate for that. Now over the intermediate or longer term, we'll have to see how the rest of the industry moves. We've been generally disappointed with the adoption of some of these technology tools until very, very recently, really until the last 12 to 18 months where it feels like the industry is finally starting to get really excited about the potential for ML and AI.

And so depending on how fast the industry goes, we may decide one day to actually take our programs forward and commercialize them. But I can tell you if we do that, it is very unlikely we will commercialize those programs the way it's done today. I think we see lots of opportunities and you're starting to see even larger companies like Lilly doing a direct to payer direct to consumer kind of play.

And I could imagine reversion focusing on something like a membership model to drive the incentives to physician in favor of the patients and in favor of using all of recurrence molecules. But we're really talking about the intermediate to long term, there are right. It looks like the team has sent over a final question due to time, if your company was an animal, what animal would it be This question comes from Jeremy Gray will end.

On a funny note, obviously, our company would be an octopus. And you can see here when we got our first Phase two program, our first patient dosed in our first Phase two, I promise to the company that I would get a tattoo to market that milestone, which we hope will be the first of many and the off Octopus plays a very important internal role version, and I think it's the perfect animal for us.

So thank you, Bernie, for that funny. Last question, while I hope everybody enjoyed this first earnings learnings, call it recurs, and we intend to do this over the coming quarters. And we got a lot of potential milestones in 2024 and beyond. So I think these are going to be really exciting. I may have other executives join me on future learning calls. And if you have suggestions ways we can make this better. We want this to be adaptive. We want this to be accessible. And so please reach out with that feedback on our social media platforms.

Thanks, everybody, for tuning in and I look forward to seeing you again, really, really so.