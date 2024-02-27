Q4 2023 SES AI Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Kyle Pilkington; Chief Legal Officer; SES AI Corp

Qichao Hu; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; SES AI Corp

Jing Nealis; Chief Financial Officer; SES AI Corp

Wendy Dong; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Shawn Severson; Analyst; Water Tower Research

Jed Dorsheimer; Analyst; William Blair & Company

Presentation

Kyle Pilkington

before we get started, this is a reminder that the discussion today may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Such statements involve certain risks, assumptions and uncertainties, which may cause our actual future results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations include, but are not limited to those detailed in our latest earnings release and in our SEC filings. This afternoon, we will review our business as well as our results for the quarter. With that, I'll pass it over to Chuck.

Qichao Hu

Thanks, Al. Good afternoon, everyone. We posted a follow shareholder letter on our website, which provides all the details for the quarter, the year and our 2024 outlook. Now I want to make our time more efficient with a more focused conversation. There are three key points that I believe you should take away from SCSPI.'s results and outlook. First, we became the world's first to enter into automotive, be sample joint development with a major automaker for lithium metal. This is a major milestone in the commercialization of lithium metal battery technology for automotive applications. In 2024, our focus will be delivering on our EV. December sample development.

Second, in addition to EV, we have also identified urban air mobility for UAN as an exciting application for lithium metal, the high energy density and high-power density of lithium metal really enables you a OEM is a natural steppingstone to EV for lithium metal. Third, to ensure critical safety, especially as we prepare for CE sample and commercial deployments, we are doubling down on the use of AI to monitor battery health and predict incidents. Our lithium metal bar cell appetite, AI prediction accuracy increased from 60% in 2020 to 92% in '23. And this year, our target is 95%. Ultimately, we want to achieve near 100% safety guarantee for EV and UAM.

Now I'll talk more about 2023 accomplishments. 2023 was a great year for us, we took a massive step toward commercialization of our lithium metal technology for automotive applications. We signed the world's first automotive B sample joint development agreement for lithium metal batteries with a major automaker. No one has gotten this far with lithium metal batteries for EV applications. This is a giant leap in the commercialization of lithium metal technology for automotive application. Our three JDA partners, GM, Honda and Honda continue to be very supportive and push aggressively in EV. M&a recently just became the second largest TV maker in the US is significant to note that two of the key milestones for entering into B sample development include practical safety and manufacturability. We'll share more details around these two accomplishments. The first one practical safety achieving a level five for large 50 and power and 100 of our lithium metal sales was a combination of improved safety and materials as well as improvements in cell design and engineering. In fact, we achieved greater safety related breakthroughs in cell engineering than the material chemistry. This was intentional because by having minimal changes to material chemistry and by focusing on cell design and engineering, we didn't have to sacrifice cell performance and energy density. We recruited the world's top. So engineering talent and creative designs that are still based on lithium-ion so that can be manufactured at scale, but our unique for lithium metal and can address safety radio challenges. We won't go into details about these cell design and engineering improvements since they are our newest trade secrets, but these new designs, engineering and process improvements are being incorporated into our new B. sample cells.

With regard to manufacturability, we operated three A. sample lines last year. It's important to highlight that we built more large automotive within sales per month in just one line in 2023 than during all of 2022 This was made possible, thanks to significant improvements in white with things like in metal annual production and anode electrical function. In stacking, we made the right decision to move lithium metal and ore production in-house, we were able to resolve issues associated with tear wrinkle and powders much more efficient by consistently producing a large quantity of large automotive within metal sales. We generated a large amount of data that we set our health monitoring and incident prediction appetite a model prior to 2023, our EBIT-R AI prediction accuracy was 50% by the end of 2023, we are pleased to announce that we achieved 92%. This is important progress. The combination of greater number of cells and greater number of quality control checkpoints. Purcell was instrumental to the changing of our Avatar AI model, making it more accurate. Our chain data increase 10 times from 2022 to 2023 we're confident that with broad data training and advancement in a model, we will achieve 95% plus then production this year and eventually reach near 100% safety guarantee in 2023, we also laid the foundation for using AI for future roadmap electrolyte development. The goal is to build a roadmap for future generations of Liquidmetal.

Now switching to our 2024 plans. We expect to make further progress in automotive commercialization of lithium metal in 2024, and we will focus full steam on our EVB. sample JDN, we plan to further boost our cell engineering and process development efforts while continuing to improve cell practical safety and manufacturability. We plan to build and operate these sample lines with our JV partners, potentially one at our own facility and another at our JDA partner's facility in terms of Alliance will incorporate our latest cell design and engineering as well as manufacturing process improvements. These Pitamber lines will also have elevators, production quality control plants. We will increase from about 600 checkpoints to about 1,500 checkpoints later this year, including more imaging-based checkpoints such as x-ray, ultrasound, CT and vision. All of these will be fully integrated with our advertising model. This means the amount of training data for AI model will significantly increase in both quantity and quality. We've talked our Avatar a prediction accuracy to reach 95% for large automotive sales by end of this year. Avatar A., I can reach near 100% incident prediction accuracy with sufficient data training. This is very different from today's lithium-ion party data, which are still largely based on traditional statistical analysis and the manufacturing data are decoupled from real world vehicle data and very basic models are used to predict incidents. That's why we still had lithium-ion battery incidents that cost billions of dollars in Recall, our appetite. Ai applies a far more advanced AI model that is pre chain on both lithium metal in lithium ion data. And we have access to a comprehensive set of material tenancy, data, manufacturing, quality data and real world vehicle data, we can achieve near 100% safety guarantee. This near 100% guarantee is extremely important for automotive applications and is only possible with advanced Avatar AI on the use of AI for roadmap electrolyte development. Our amazing team of human scientists and AI scientists will work together to systematically study electrolyte chemical structures from public and internal database. We're very excited to report that we will commission our new electrolyte foundry in Massachusetts to focus exclusively on high throughput synthesis and testing of both human and AI and generated the washer solvent and salt chemical structures. This is super exciting area. Some pharmaceutical companies have already demonstrated promising signals using a similar approach. However, we are the very first to go this deep in the battery industry and the signals are very inviting. We know we can accelerate the screening of novel electrolyte candidates.

Now let's see if we can use AI to develop a new electrolyte that's better the best ever human development. While we focus on automotive commercialization of current generation of lithium metal, this will help us build a robust roadmap of future generations of Liquidmetal. In addition to the EV market, we identified urban air mobility UAM as a promising and exciting market that is about to take off, especially when powered by high energy density lithium metal batteries. It's significant to note that the sample for EV is equivalent to commercial production for UAM for UAN. The energy density and power density of current lithium ion batteries are too low and that results in short flight time and limited payload and number of passengers making the current European business not economical lithium metal with about 60% higher energy density will change all that and make you a and a profitable business. The leading UAM companies have been waiting for a lithium metal company that can produce high quality, large automotive grade cells. And 2024 will be a key year for the battery design in qualification and 2025 was the income of flights in major cities such as So New York City and Abu Dhabi. This is perfect timing for us. We will convert one of our A. sample lines in South Korea to produce exclusively U.S. themselves. This will incorporate our latest production quality control plan and be fully integrated with EBIT-R AI. this line just south of Seoul will have all the quality and engineering improvements of our decentralized but dedicated to UA and the metal cells modules and Avatar AI. development and production. So our 2024 goals more include three. First is focus on EVT. sample. We will work with our decentral joint development partners to build and operate new B. sample lots. We will improve manufacturing quality control plan from 600 to 1,500 checkpoints. Second ships themselves. Our helium sells will be our first commercial product. We will build a dedicated UAN lithium metal line and ship the first batch of cells to our European customers. Third is improve Avatar AI. incident prediction accuracy. Our ultimate goal is near 100% safety guarantee for EV and UAM applications in 2024, our goal is 95%. We will finish please trimming our Avatar AI. with ETA. sample data and train with new EVB. sample and Johan cell data. These are challenging but exciting goals progress in CVB. sample development and shipping. The first batch of fuel cells will represent major progress in the commercialization of lithium metal batteries for EV Android applications, achieving 95% incident prediction accuracy for Avatar. Ai will represent a major milestone towards the ultimate goal of near 100% safety guarantee, which will be critical for real-world safety.

In terms of raw material development, we're building an AI. super scientist in cell design and engineering. We're building and a super engineer in manufacturing quality and real-world health monitoring and incident prediction. We're building Avatar AI. and this information can be used in our supply chain and sustainability management. So we reduced cost and CO2 footprint and build a new supply chain for our Indian UAM customers. At SDSAI., our mission is to power a new era of electric transportation on wound and in air with lithium batteries as we build more automotive launch capacity with the metal sales generate more data, expand to be sample and prepare for C. sample in commercial production, AI becomes an increasingly integral part of both material development and battery health monitoring and incident prediction. Looking mental not only leads to longer range and more passengers for near 100% safety guarantee and accelerated road map technology development. We realize that we are building more than just a battery company for the beginning of a super intelligent AI for electric transportation.

With that, I'll pass to our Chief Financial Officer, Jim, for a financial update.

Jing Nealis

Thank you, Tito, and good afternoon, everyone. Today I will cover our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and discuss our operating and capital budgets for 2024.

In the fourth quarter, our operating expenses were $17.9 million, down slightly from the same period last year. Stock-based compensation expense was $4.4 million. In the quarter, we reported research and development expenses of $7.4 million. Our gross R&D spending in the fourth quarter was $16.2 million, which includes $8.8 million that was billed to our OEM customers and is treated as contra R&D expense. Our G&A expenses were $10.6 million for the full year 2023. Cash used in operations was $56.4 million and capital expenditures were $15.8 million. We ended 2023 with $332 million in liquidity. Our strong balance sheet will support the company as we maintain on track to achieve our commercialization milestones. For the full year 2024, we expect cash usage from operations to be in the range of $90 million to $100 million and capital expenditures in the range of $20 million to $30 million. We expect total cash usage for the year in the range of $110 million to $130 million. Priorities for 2024 spending to attract top talent to support our strategic goals. Tal laid out earlier, build production capacities to deliver lithium metal sells to our EV and new OEM partners and invest in the use of AI for electrolyte material discovery as we stay at the forefront of battery material science innovation, we are very thankful for all the support. We have received from our customers, partners and shareholders.

With that, I will hand the call back to the operator to open up for questions.

First question comes from the line of Wendy Dong with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed.

Wendy Dong

Hi. Thank you so much for taking my questions. First, as a clarification it seems like you're now targeting to be sample lines. Am I just want to clarify that business for one JV partner or the flight to, I think sort of hinted at that in the Battery Day. And then if you can also remind us what we participate in the B sample process and the timeline on when it could potentially conclude. Thank you.

Qichao Hu

Yes. When you saw the last, we announced once the sample and then to one, and then we're prepared to once the sample line for there be simple JDA and then we are working with at least one other OEM carmaker to potentially sign a second, for example, JDA. And this is why we are preparing a second line. And then later this year, we mine and of having to decentralize and operate 2B sample lines. And then in terms of timing, we expect the B sample development will take about 18 months. So this year 2024 and until mid-next year.

Wendy Dong

Got it. Thank you so much, Aman. I think some of us may not be entirely familiar with the million that application and then the I mean, on the developmental process that you mentioned on the call that the sample is actually equivalent to enter commercial production on that front. So I was wondering if you can maybe elaborate a little bit one that on and potentially disclose how many partners are you actually looking what's currently?

Qichao Hu

Yes, that's a good question. So with EV, you have this it sort of cliff basically after the sample N. and C. sample. And then you have to go to at least 10 gigawatt hours, basically from less than one kilowatt hour all the way to 10 kilowatt hour. And then if you don't have more than 10 kilowatt hours and it's really hard for you to get any meaningful commercial contracts. But then for UAN is different because UAN is actually still in the process of ramping up and then several companies in the U.S. and their volume currently are small, whereas more single digit number of aircrafts per year. So that's actually a very good opportunity for us because in our B sample line, even even a fully optimized a sample line we can produce at least 1,000 cells per month and 1,000 cell is about two aircraft worth of batteries. So per month and obviously considering yields all that stuff, we can make one to two aircraft worth of batteries. That's not very meaningful for easy button for you, and it has to be very meaningful and then we're able to supply to them not only for testing, but then later for FAA qualification certification as was commercial because because EV is already a big market, which we continue to focus on. And that is still the core focus for the U.S. because it's a small market and it is just ramping up. We can actually ramp up our better capacity along with UAN, Brenda.

Wendy Dong

Okay. That's very helpful. And then maybe on the CapEx spending of $20 million to $30 million for this year. I was wondering if you can delineate how much of that goes into automotive versus UAM.

I think also Ford, yes, 2023, it ended the year with quite a quite a bit lower CapEx and targeted. So I guess what didn't get spent and if you can also comment on maybe the capital efficiency and what's driving the much lower spending? That'll be helpful. Thank you.

Qichao Hu

Yes, yes. Okay. Let me give a little color, okay.

Jing Nealis

Yes, got it. And I just have an add-on. So to answer your first question of this year's guidance on most of the cash is on the YEB. simple line, we are going to spend some money to work. And I changed one of our current example. I have to be dedicated. You wait in line, but a portion of the CapEx is a relatively small portion of the overall CapEx spending and around your second question on last year's lower spending than our guidance, and most of them, most of lower spending is due to cost control and both have the G. and ASMR. and DDRISI. to tried to be very prudent with our cash. So a lot of the OpEx part of the saving is permanent.

And then on the CapEx side, we were pushing out some of the appeal process for the simple lien that you had talked about. That was a timing issue that was pushed out from last year to this year. So we're placing the Caito Cosmo still point to it about their evaluation process and will place appeal. But the simple line this year and partially timing largely a permanent reduction on the cost. How please feel free to add?

Qichao Hu

Yes, one is. So the focus is definitely on automotive and then most of the CapEx this year will be on the building and operation of to be centralized later this year.

And then for you, and basically, we're just taking an old a sample line and then converting that to UAN, but the focus or the development of the new stuff, but definitely take place on the automotive sampling.

Wendy Dong

Got it. Thank you. So much for taking the question.

Kyle Pilkington

Yes, Operator, are there any further questions on the in the queue? Operator, are you there?

I can hear you now.

Kyle Pilkington

Thanks. We did receive a few pre-submitted questions by virtue of a questionnaire we made available to investors ahead of the call. And at this stage, we'll take a selected number of the questions which were submitted by investors for our CE. of childhood. The first question is when will the first commercial battery production be available on the market?

Qichao Hu

Yes. I think for you and as we mentioned earlier, UAN is a nice beachhead is a steppingstone to EV., so for urea, and we are targeting first half of 2025 next year. And therefore, we were targeting likely the second half of next year.

Kyle Pilkington

Greg, the next question we got from investors ahead of the call is what are the key challenges scale with the metal anode in production when it comes to notching and stacking?

Qichao Hu

Yes, we actually covered this in previous earnings calls. So the material itself, lithium, especially lithium on copper, is quiet since then quite a week. And if you use conventional processes like laser or metal day punching, you actually don't get very good results. And then you end up with lots of issues, right, of powders or tearing and also making large worth there are some lithium oil. It's also very difficult and then you end up with rentals. And then we actually worked with several partners and tried different techniques from extrusion lamination to just coating. And eventually we actually settled on one process. And then in the early days, we used to have the vendors make it for us. But then we realized it was hard to control the quality. So then we took this in-house and then we're able to improve the quality and the product a lot faster.

Kyle Pilkington

Great. And the final question we'll take from the pre-submitted questions from investors is on how will you use artificial intelligence to advance battery technology?

Qichao Hu

So for us, it's really two parts. One is to ensure safety and anytime you have a new battery technology, especially one that has very high energy density and especially your B sample and then C sample and then very soon, commercial the consideration around safety becomes quite different. And then we're not talking about just paper safety, but we're talking about can you put a battery inside a car or into an aircraft and in actual usage, is it safe? And then also what happens when the what happens to so the use of AI, basically by collecting the manufacturing quality data because also policy is safety for all the issues that have been quality will directly result in incidents and also collecting actual lives vehicle data. Then then we can actually predict the incident and then have a very accurate have a monitoring of the battery health. And then we can actually predict the incidence before it happens. So this becomes really important and it's really important to give volumes the confidence that yes, it's a new battery technology, yes, it has higher energy density than other battery technologies, but it's actually safe because we can make it safer for the use of this Avatar AI. And then the other part is using this for future material development. And then that when we tried to improve the performance cycle life energy density, safety and for future roadmap, Matt material development. And this AI really allows us to screen a lot more candidates much faster.

Kyle Pilkington

Excellent. Thanks. I'll turn it back to the operator. Operator, are there any additional questions in queue at this stage?

Yes. The first question comes from the line of Shawn Severson with Water Tower Research. Please proceed.

Shawn Severson

Have a good afternoon, everyone. And Travis again, can you hear me now?

Qichao Hu

Yes. Okay.

Shawn Severson

Yes, I'd just like to check, but actually, Chow. I was I wanted to talk about the B sample portion 2024? And how does that reflect itself in terms of milestones or events over the next 12 to 18 months that are going to be able to provide kind of progress reports and updates. So just trying to understand the news flow of data that comes out of this as you go through this be careful.

Qichao Hu

Yes, the sample itself and entering the sample itself is a big milestone. It represents a new chemistry and lithium metal is no longer in R&D or just early-stage engineering development, but it's actually in the sample. And then we are considering a law firm from the perspective of the final vehicles. So some of the milestones will include, for example, we are signing up the line and then we will begin operating the B sample lines. And then we expect second half of this year, we will have the business lines running and in the first half of 2025, we will have data from the sales coming off the December lines and then the sales will likely be different from the original designs in terms of product designs. For example, some will have high nickel catalysts for the premium vehicles. Some will have LTE titles for the economy cars and then also benchmark costs of LFP lithium metal with high nickel lithium-ion to showing the studies of the lithium metal B sample cells can actually be the low cost, but also achieve very high energy density. And then in the U.S. So also, in the first half of 2025 and the quality, the number of quality control points, the insulin production and then integrating this B sample line with Avatar. So it's showing that the number of cells that we build and the number of quality checkpoints, Purcell and then the product of the two. So how does increased number of amount of data that we will have access to and how that will help train Avatar and then make Avatar more accurate.

Shawn Severson

Great. Thank you. That's pretty simple. On water and ag pass-through for us tying together that was that was kind of my next question was about avatars and safety as well on how differentiated it is the 100% safety goal when you look at customer, the other technologies of batteries out there and we have conversations with OEMs, I mean, is this something that is very unique, you think to SCS at this goal is to be realistic goal to achieve versus kind of versus what's out there today? Four options for OEMs?

Qichao Hu

Yes. So the goal, obviously, as a goal, shared by almost all unions near 100% safety guarantee. And then and then this is really important because when you have a car or an aircraft out there, you need to make sure it's safe. So what's unique about SES is the all this data RGU for lithium metal and then Avatar AI. any ad use. It's actually quite dependent on the quality of the data and then no one else has the amount of lithium metal data that we do. And the reason actually, actually, we actually don't care about the OEMTDS. What we the reason that we build is be sample lines is to collect more data as we generate more data. So for us, the central lines are like A. a mine of data. So no one else has these be centralized and no one else has the quality and the quantity of lithium metal cell data that we do. So that so that we can use all these data to train this Avatar. So our data are specific to lithium metal and our Avatar is specific to lithium metal and so it's unique in the sensor. No one else has access to the kind of lithium metal data that we do. So our Avatar is most accurate for lithium metal. Now in terms of is this approach unique. It is also unique because even if you look at lithium ion today, most OEMs still have access to car data, but they will have access to better data, almost Carberry. Almost a better companies will have access to manufacturing data, but not hard data. But then so what we're trying to do is actually integrate the data manufacturing data with the CAR data. And then this asset, this approach is also quite unique. Some larger companies are in the process of doing this, but then buy them because I have a Lowe's inertia and then questions have plenty change so that they have not implemented this approach yet. But so for us, it's unique because we have the highest quality and highest quantity of lithium metal data and also this approach of combining So manufacturing and also vehicle data it takes.

Shawn Severson

And my last question is regarding the UAM market and opportunity obviously pretty excited about the opportunities having some commercialization there. Can you help us understand how you think about the market, the development and commercialization there? I mean, obviously, you know, we're talking about very few units, but going out over the next year or so. But why does this make you excited when you this has been an important part of SES's future?

Qichao Hu

Yes. So I mean, the focus is on EVN.s and all the development that we're doing are not really targeted for you. And therefore, EV. It's just that these batteries actually happens. You have very good usage in UAM and it was exciting about it is it's really two things. One is from the customer perspective, so you I am currently this market doesn't really exist or at this very early stage because without a high energy density, high power density battery, it's not practical. You can only carry two people or you can fly 10 minutes versus 20 minutes, the whole market is not economical, but with lithium metal, so you can carry more people, you can carry more payload. And then you can apply for longer than the business as it becomes more economical. So from the customer's perspective, you and 30 model really enables you and then that's why it's very exciting from our perspective because once we get designed in once we go through all the qualification of the testing, the FAA certifications, and then this very disparate impact actually becomes as a certified. And then you are their views, use data centers for many years to come. So from both the customer's perspective and also our perspective, that's a very good set and evolving as the small cell connection as it produced using our P. sample lines and also a sample lines. That's why it's a good fit in terms of the near term.

Shawn Severson

Great. Thank you. That's very helpful.

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Jed Dorsheimer with William Blair. Please proceed.

Jed Dorsheimer

You have Mark shooter on for Jed Dorsheimer head back to Joe, a question for you on the progress of the prismatic cells. That was one of the main takeaways from battery world. I'm wondering, has there been any more progress there? Or any other color on that? Any other anything from the other JDA partners on the as NetIQ's?

Qichao Hu

Yes. So the prismatic cell, we have made some progress, and we plan to update that in second half of this year. And the prismatic cell is actually for one of the B sample JDA partners. So they used the combination of LFP lithium metal in the prismatic format. We'll have more updates later this year.

Jed Dorsheimer

Okay, great. Thank you. Our next switching gears a bit to you, I am on you've talked about a 60% increase in energy density versus the incumbent. So if I take on 700 watt hours per liter for traditional cells, which is a rent rough benchmark, are you looking to target and over 1,100, what hours per liter for the cells is that is that a target you need for that be sample line converting?

Qichao Hu

Right. So the current lithium-ion, which is about seven, 27 50 was the leader and then to 60 to 81 right away for the UAN sales, we're targeting at least for 40 and higher watts per kg and 1,100 to 1,200 miles per liter. So these this will have very high energy density at the cell.

Jed Dorsheimer

And are there the latest 100 Empower data was around 860 watt hours per liter. So are there what are the puts and takes there that just general materials improvement? Or can you make trade-offs versus cycle like to achieve right, right?

Qichao Hu

So the UM will not use the exact same cell design as the 100 empowered a sample cell. So that a central and decentral EV cells, those are designed for long cycle life and then EV. cycling conditions, typically silver three charge and discharge three hour charge and discharge for them for UAN than the cell designs for the different because we're going to target a much higher energy density and then the charge and discharge profiles with the different we're going to use relatively slower charge or battery swapping this is one business model that we are actually discussing with several your end customers and also the UAN discharge profile. So take off, of course, I am Crucell's The S. and L. 90 and also the <unk>, the depth of China discharge are different. So because of the difference in the UAN, our mission profile and the EV mission profile, we will design ourselves differently. So the materials also the same button, for example, capital loading thickness of lithium, the cell design will be different.

Jed Dorsheimer

Got it. Thank you very much.

To ask a question, please press star one. There are no additional questions left at this time. I will hand the call back to Cal picoplatin for any closing remarks.

Kyle Pilkington

Thanks. I'll turn it over to Q-Chat for any closing remarks before we end the call.

Qichao Hu

Yes, I can tell you. So basically, I just want to reiterate the three main focus for us one is absolute focus on EVB. sample JDA. We signed the world's first and we expect to sign more later this year. So the EVB. sample and the B sample lines will be critical to improve our manufacturability and also generate more data. Second is we identify UAM as a stepping stone to EV, and we're going to deliver the first batch of UAM sales this year. And then third is we'll try to achieve near 100% safety protection. And this year our goal is 95%. And then we really want to improve the quality and quantity of our lithium metal cell data, both testing data, as was the the manufacturing quality data. So these are the three focus and then I'm really excited about this year and as we continue to make progress towards commercialization of lithium metal for EV and Joanne and also integrate the use of AI as a core part of SES still. Thanks.

That concludes today's conference call. Thank you. You may now disconnect your lines.