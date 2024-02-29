Q4 2023 ZimVie Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Marissa Bych; Investor Relations; ZimVie Inc

Vafa Jamali; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; ZimVie Inc

Richard Heppenstall; Chief FInancial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer; ZimVie Inc

David Saxon; Analyst; Needham & Company

Matt Miksic; Analyst; Barclays

Presentation

Operator

Marissa Bych

Earlier today, ZimVie released financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

With that, I will turn the call over to Vafa Jamali, President and Chief Executive Officer of D&B.

Vafa Jamali

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. We had significant accomplishments in 2023. We invested to further differentiate our portfolio, which helped us make gains in the markets we serve. As well, we improved our operating efficiency through restructuring and cost reduction initiatives.

Most significantly, we executed an agreement to sell our spine business to HIG Capital with $375 million in total consideration, and we began to advance the necessary steps to complete that sale.

We believe this sale addresses two major concerns we have heard: the lack of synergy between dental and spine businesses; and an overly leveraged capital structure during a time of elevated interest rates. We believe we have quite elegantly address both of these concerns in one major earnings and now look very optimistically to 2024 as a pure-play dental company with a comprehensive, an industry-leading portfolio.

I could not be more excited about the future of the company as we continue to invest in differentiated solutions for patients and providers while optimizing our structure to drive value for shareholders.

Let me start with a closer look at our ongoing portfolio actions, specifically with spine. So on December 18, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell our spine business to HIG Capital for $375 million in total consideration. We remain confident in completing the sale in the first half of 2024. We appreciate having a great partner in HIG Capital as we both to look towards on-time transaction costs.

This sale will provide the opportunity for our company to reposition itself exclusively in one of our most attractive end markets, dental solutions, while also paying down a substantial portion of our outstanding debt. We are committed to having under $200 million of net debt by one year post sale.

Beyond the sale, we have a lot of work to do in rightsizing our cost profile, particularly given our corporate overhead and stranded costs, which are currently being reflected in our continuing operations process. Therefore, we see both a need and an opportunity in taking costs out of our division. We have already initiated the execution of concrete plan to address certain corporate expenses and we remain committed to delivering a 15%-plus adjusted EBITDA margin at one year post sales with improvements annually thereafter.

As we continue to portfolio optimization process, I would mostly like to thank all of our global spine employees for their hard work. We appreciate your contributions and immense effort to improve the position of the business in the future and wish you great success going forward.

Flipping to dental, as we transition to sell spine, we are positioned to become a leaner, more focused pure-play dental company with market-leading positions in $8 billion implant digital solutions to biomaterials markets. We are committed to offering the market's high-quality premium implants and a holistic portfolio to support every step of the implant process. This includes innovative biomaterial products, which built a strong foundation toward the implant; and high efficiency, easy-to-use digital solutions for managing implant workflow.

One of our top priorities for 2023 was to invest in this portfolio, and we are pleased to continue our strong cadence of hardware and software innovations into 2024. Most recently, we launched our next-generation TSX implant in Japan, one of our largest international markets. We proceeded that milestone with the launches of bioactivity. And as you're in our biomaterials and lab focused prosthetic restoration, restorative solutions portfolios, but for us the front to further drive innovation by bringing new products to market over the next year and focusing on opportunities that improve clinical workflow and complement our implanters. So operational update, we plan to make several changes this year to achieve our desired size and scale of the company. Fortunately, this the scenario, our team has extensive experience and over the past two years, our team has delivered several operational improvements to get the business where it is today. Many of those improvements will focus on the spine business as we move forward, we will take that same playbook to the dental business, including a focus on manufacturing automation, supply chain automation optimization and improving the efficiency of our plants. Our dental business has always enjoyed an attractive margin profile with a highly focused management team and increased resources. We see room to grow that margin profile can change. We recognize the importance of innovation to our business, and we realize that we have commercial momentum behind our offering. Therefore, it should be clear and our efficiency improvements will not be reflected to reduced research and development or commercial costs. Instead, we'll be focused on taking significant corporate costs out of the business. Many of these calls will take several months to address and we expect to see increased margin leverage as the year goes on. However, until the sale is complete, then we will bear the full corporate expense for both the continuing and discontinued operations. We will provide more detail on TSAs and ERP associated ERPs associated with the sale and now the time of close.

Now before I turn the line over to Rich, I'd like to switch gears and take a moment to congratulate our team on the recent publication of our inaugural ESG report. We embrace being a responsible and accountable employer, and our global team has dedicated championing initiatives across the entire ESG spectrum that further our mission of restoring daily lives by living our core values, accountability, authenticity, curiosity, and having a growth mindset. Our shared commitment spans our global sites as we work towards a common goal of establishing this reputation as a good corporate citizen, a destination workplace and a true life cycle.

I'll now turn the call over to Rich to outline our financial performance and guidance.

Richard Heppenstall

Thanks, Satya, and good afternoon, everyone. I'll begin by reviewing our fourth quarter 2023 results and will then close by providing commentary on our outlook for 2024.

For delve into the financial details for the quarter, I wanted to reiterate that since we signed the definitive agreement to sell the spine business our spine segment is now classified as discontinued operations in our financial statements as at the end of 2023. As a result, we will bifurcate our Q4 and fiscal year 2023 financials as continuing operations, which comprises dental and the majority of corporate and discontinued operations, which includes the exiting spine business, beginning with continued operations. Total third party net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 113.1 million, a decrease of 2.4% in reported rates and a decline of 3.6% in constant currency. Full year 2023. Total third party net sales of 457.2 million were essentially flat year over year, declining 50 basis points. The impact of foreign exchange on third party net sales in 2023 was negligible, with constant currency sales declining 60 basis points versus 2022 in the U.S. third party. Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 of 65.4 million decreased by 3.2%, driven by a slightly weaker implant market due to U.S. macroeconomic challenges, partially offset by strength in our digital solutions and biomaterials portfolio. Full year 2023 third-party net sales in the US of 269.6 million represents a modest decline of 1.2%, driven by weaker implants. As previously mentioned, outside of the US third party net sales of 47.7 million decreased by 1.2% on a reported basis and 4.1% in constant currency full year. Outside of the US sales of 187.6 million. It's higher by 40 basis points and 30 basis points in reported and constant currency, respectively. While the dental market in aggregate was soft through most of 23, we are pleased to have exited the year roughly flat compared to 2020 to a definitive sign that the strength of our dental portfolio and ability to commercially execute in a challenging environment, leaves us well positioned for 2024 as market conditions begin to stabilize and improve.

Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted cost of products sold of 37.4% compared to 34.8% of sales in the prior year period. Full year 2023 adjusted cost of products sold of 36.2% increased 40 basis points over the prior year of 35.8%, driven by slightly lower implant volume for the year. We expect improvement in cost of product sold in 2024 as we streamline the organization, cutting out duplicative costs, improving manufacturing efficiency and benefit from a better product mix, particularly in the back half of the year Q4 2023 Adjusted research and development expense of 6.5 million compared to 5.9 million in the prior year. Q4 2023. Adjusted sales, general and administrative expenses of $57.4 million compared to $66.1 million in the prior year. Full year 2023 adjusted SG&A expense of 240.5 million was flat to 2022, SG&A of 239.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 of 13.9 million represents a 12.3% EBITDA margin for the year 2023 adjusted EBITDA of 50.8 million reflects 11.1% of third party net sales. Please note our continuing operations adjusted EBITDA not only includes cost to support our market-leading dental business, but also the majority of our corporate costs which was previously borne by both the dental and spine businesses. Given this classification, our continuing operations adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter and 2023 appears weighed down compared to our prior reporting frameworks going forward and after the sale of spine, we will be working to address our resultant cost structure. We remain confident in delivering an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 15% one year post spine sale. As previously disclosed, Q4 2023 adjusted earnings per share attributable to continuing operations of $0.1 per share on a fully diluted share count of 26.6 million shares. Continuing operations is just earnings per share for FY 20, 23 was $0.22 per share.

Moving on to discontinued operations, which includes the spine business currently held for sale.

Total third party net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 100.5 million, a decrease of 10.6% on both a reported and constant currency basis. Full year 2023 total third party net sales of 409.2 million represent a 9% decrease on a reported basis and 9.2% decrease in constant currency in the U.S. Fourth Quarter 2023, third-party net sales of 81.5 million decreased by 10.3%, driven by continued competitive pressure. Full year 2023 U.S. sales of 327.3 million declined 8.4% fourth quarter 2023. Outside of the US third party net sales of 18.9 million decreased by 11.6% on a reported basis and 12.0% in constant currency. Full year OUS sales of 81.8 million declined by 11.4% in reported rates and 12.1% in constant currency Q4 2023 adjusted cost of products sold of 27.3% of sales compared to 27.7% of sales in the prior year period. Full year 2023. Adjusted cost of products sold at 27.2% decreased 180 basis points versus 29.0% in the prior year. We have been talking for a number of quarters now about our focus on driving better inventory management and reducing excess and obsolete inventory expenses and are pleased that our efforts have translated into higher higher gross margins.

Q4 2023 Adjusted research and development expense of 4.9 million compares to 5.7 million in prior year. Adjusted selling general and administrative expenses of 58.5 million compared to 67.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to discontinued operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 by 15.5 million represents a 15.4% EBITDA margin. Full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA for discontinued operations of $65.6 million was 16.0% of third party net sales. Q4 2023 adjusted earnings per share for discontinued operations was $0.11 per share, while full year 2023 adjusted earnings per share was $0.48 per share on a fully diluted share count of 26 points, 6 million shares. As you know, liquidity and debt over 12 months ago, Vasta and I outlined our plans to monetize the balance sheet, generate outsized cash flow and use the excess proceeds to pay down debt. I'm pleased to announce that during the course of 2023, we reduced net inventory by over 25 million and accounts receivable by almost 30 million, consistent with the objectives we laid out at the beginning of the year. We ended 2023 with a consolidated ZMD cash balance of 87.8 million and 508.8 million of gross debt, yielding a net debt balance of 421.0 million in 2023, we prepaid over 24 million of principal ahead of our required amortization schedule, keeping us 12 months ahead of our required debt repayment schedule. As Beth mentioned, we intend to use the proceeds from the sale of our spine business to further reduce debt with an objective of having under $200 million in net debt by the end of 2024.

Moving on to our outlook for 2024. Since we're in the process of finalizing the sale of our spine business, which is expected to close during the first half of 2024. We are going to provide some one-time specificity to our outlook for Q1 of 2024. We do not intend to provide quarterly guidance on a go-forward basis. We expect sales from continuing operations to be in the range of 115 million to 118 million. We are very pleased with our strategic position despite a challenging macro environment. We expect that our comprehensive portfolio of premium implants, biomaterials and digital dentistry and workflow solutions will continue to perform at or above market growth. We expect Q1 sales from discontinued operations to be in the range of 89 million to 91 million.

Turning to our first quarter margin profile data and I alluded to earlier, continuing operations includes both the cost to support our dental business, but also a majority of corporate cost that has historically supported spark to this end, when we look at continuing operations by itself, it will carry with it a lower overall margin profile until we finalize the site sale of the spine business and exit the associated cost. We expect Q1 continuing operations adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 8% to 10% of sales as a result to reiterate costs currently in continuing operations will be removed following the sales buying allowances and allowing us to make market progress toward our desired margin profile.

With regard to adjusting adjusted earnings per share. We expect Q1 to be depressed as a result of a lower margin profile and increased relative burden of interest expense until the sale of spine is complete. We will provide more adjusted earnings per share guidance following the completion of the sale.

Now turning to our expectations for the business for year one post spine sale close, we are raising our expectations for annualized sales at one year post spine to over 455 million sale of our spine business. HRG. is progressing as planned and we continue to expect the sale to finalize in the first half of 2024, and we are reaffirming reaffirming our commitment to achieve 15% plus adjusted EBITDA margin profile at one year post spine sale and expect to see substantial costs come out in the back half of 2024 following the completion of the transaction.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to Vas.

Vafa Jamali

Thank you, Rich. I'm excited about the prospects ahead of us, and we've always I look forward to updating you on the progress throughout the year for team is immensely experienced and carving out and setting up new businesses as well as improving the operational efficiency of businesses in transformation. And we are excited to employee skills and positions MB for our next chapter. With that, we'll open it up to questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)

David Saxon, Needham & Co.

David Saxon

Great. Good afternoon, Jeff, and Rich, thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to start on the couple on the dental business and then Rich, I might have one for you on sort of offset on the number two in the implant market, they're facing some challenges in their domestic business. So I wanted to hear how you're thinking about that opportunity to either hire reps or capture share and then broadly, how are you thinking about that implant part of the dental portfolio? I think it's about 60% or so. Ketan, do you think you can grow in what looks like a somewhat softer market from a patient volume perspective?

Vafa Jamali

Hey, David, thank you for the questions. Yes, we have some we have benefited from some of EM, some of the competitive dynamics in the market. And frankly, we've we've picked up some share there in a in a relatively slower market than now than we've experienced in years prior. So I do think that that has been positive for us. I think that the strength of our implant portfolio is that we first of all, we don't have to trade down. So we are trading down to a lower price implant, which I believe that the young, the competitors that have that option have often move down market. We haven't had to do that and the reason we've been able to hold at the premium categories is primarily from from a new and new to new implants that have been really, really effective very, very sticky in the marketplace, coupled with a digital workflow guided solution workflow that is some growing significantly faster, then other digital platforms and faster than the rest of our business. Now, albeit it's a smaller base right now, but our entire thesis is predicated on that pulling through on implants.

And if you think about what is the opportunity in implants, it said it's only about 25% penetrated. And part of that is the cost of the workup. And the second part is the durability, the the ability to give an implant at a very consistent rate whether you're new in a new physician or an old one are or a much more experienced ones. So I think we've done a lot to make the workflow, coupled with the implant work really well. So I think we'll continue to make strides there. And we definitely have more customers than we had last year. And where we see the slowdown is some of the specials are just doing a little bit less than they were before. But we're confident that when the market returns, we're going to be a really, really good place to to grow faster. So hopefully, that answers your question.

David Saxon

Yes, super helpful. And I wanted to ask one on the digital part of the portfolio. So the agreement with a line for Taro does that cover and there are new Lumina scanner? And if so, I guess, when do you expect to start selling that? And if if at all, is that factored into the first quarter guide, and I'll just have one follow-up.

Vafa Jamali

Sure. So on the it does, we do have that relationship and it will continue with their new scanner. I believe we are somewhat delayed for regulatory purposes. So we won't have it until the fourth quarter of this year.

I would say overall, I Carol, on sales for us is a bit depressed but that that is not a cause for major concern for us because that is a low margin. It really really satisfies our digital offering, but we are excited about what we can do in the Q4 when the when the new M. when the new scanners and able to.

Richard Heppenstall

Hey, David, this is Rich. Just one additional comment to our BAP amended had mentioned during the during the year before we get access to the new scanner from Arturo in light of the anticipated Q4 timeframe, we have a program with our customers that if they buy the existing scanner that they will be able to upgrade to the new one when the new one is released. So we've got a plan there to transition that new introduction.

David Saxon

Okay, super helpful. Thanks for that. And then just sticking with your reg, it's super helpful color on I haven't quite gotten through to the to the model yet, but if you could just kind of help us with quantifying the stranded costs and you're bearing currently and kind of where they sit and COGS versus OpEx? Thanks so much.

Richard Heppenstall

Yes. So on a mature. So we do have obviously stranded cost comp largely in the corporate infrastructure that we use to support businesses. So the way that we've generally operated is kind of like a holding structure and where the businesses can operate largely autonomously from each other.

And then we've got a corporate overlay.

So as we think about corporate administrative costs on a go forward basis, they're largely in in SG. and A. in the corporate sector. The way the way that we're thinking about the transaction is, as we mentioned on the in the prepared remarks that will carry some costs until the closure of the deal. And then, of course, there'll be a number of headcount and offices conveyed. And then we'll have which will give us some some uplift in margin. And then we'll have a period where there's TSAs. And then once TSAs fall off, then there's another inflection point is how we're thinking about it in the longer term. But what the way that we're also thinking about it obviously, is we've set out the 15% plus adjusted EBITDA margin at one year post sale There's obviously a lot of a lot of puts and takes in numbers right now, obviously. But we're still committed to achieving that and one your percent.

David Saxon

Great.

Thank you.

Operator

Matt Miksic, Barclays.

Matt Miksic

A good evening. Thanks. If my question and so a couple of follow-ups. You mentioned the sort of target of getting under 200 million in net that you're taking in three, 75 or a bunch of that in cash and a little bit of debt. It looked like and you've got. So the simple math would say you could get lower. Can you talk a little bit about I know how you're thinking about the balance of getting your net debt lower or holding onto some cash? And why? And a couple of quick follow-ups, if I could.

Vafa Jamali

Sure. So some of that stuff on the the 200 that we mentioned does not include the $60 million seller note. So obviously, that's a pick that that Tom, we just don't include there. But if you if you included that and obviously be better than one 40. And so that's why we're looking at it there. And that's probably the discrepancy between the the price that we got for the spine business and what we're reporting on that, Rich, anything else to offer there?

Richard Heppenstall

Yes, just in addition to that, that, you know, the less than 200 billion in net debt number that we did. We did mention is some one thing about about the transaction with H.I.G. It's actually a relatively complex transaction relative to our size. And so there's a it's basically a carve out within the organization and separating and setting up legal entities and the like. And so we're still incurring some costs to separate the business outside of what you would normally see in a transaction like a normal transaction and we're bearing those costs real time. So we're going to be focused on maximizing the cash inflow and the debt repayment that we do have, but we feel comfortable with the less than 200 million that we outlined. And as as things progress and become clearer as we get closer to transaction close.

We'll provide more detail around that.

Matt Miksic

Okay. So because we think it's to break it into that you get $60 million in the three 15 in cash and then you've got some outliers and I mean, you generated what was it? I don't know how much you generated last year in cash total, but still I'm assuming there'll be some positive operating cash flow. So I guess can you give us any sense of how much is that a five or 10 or 20 or $30 million outlay for certain transitional cost that you're describing? Are any color on that?

Richard Heppenstall

Yes. The way the way that the way there or have you think about it is, as I mentioned on the call, Q1 is generally our screen or a little bit of a softer soft quarter for us due to seasonality. But if you if you just simply take if you just simply take when we announced the deal, which was before the end of the end of the year, we said 200 million or less 200 million of net debt. And then you actually take out where we ended, we ended actually in a much stronger cash position with almost 88 million, and we prepaid additional debt that that should be a little bit of upside that you could probably take into that net debt number. But as I said, we're still spending money and we will continue to do will always evolve and provide more information but we did and the year in a really good position from a working capital perspective, as I mentioned on the call, which should be a little bit of upside to the 200 million that we previously disclosed.

Matt Miksic

Okay. And then just be a mic, just to be crystal clear. And so we understand this if I'm thinking that you have 350 million that's coming in to your balance sheet and cash. And that wish there is something putting aside operating cash flows, what you did in 22 and what you could do it 24, but there's some there's some fixed cash layout charges against that that we should. So we shouldn't be thinking while benefiting maybe coming at it, it might be it will be something less than that when you just look like you just said the unique nature of the deal.

Richard Heppenstall

Yes, right. Yes, absolutely. We have we have carve-out costs that we're spending. Obviously, there's there's legal fees, banker fees, all of those, those types of things as you would expect.

And then the other piece that you didn't mention that is that we are we've got some we've got some costs that we're going to be incurring to rightsize the organization to new RemainCo steady-state as we approach that 15% plus EBITDA margin. And so, you know, some of that is going to be cash and that is going to be non-cash and we're working through that right now, which is why which is why we're still kind of with that less than $200 million number, and we'll provide more information as we continue to work through those plants.

Matt Miksic

Great. And then if I could another sorry to sort of get into the little. We do things. But a year from now, when you say 15 great at 15 plus you that profile one year forward is that is that in the year following Like in other words, like we say the clock starts, you know, April one or something because if you do the deal in March or so it can just time that that in, you know, in the quarter following that in the year following that, how to think about was that 15 plus I mean, is it a run rate to think about those two metrics?

Actually, it was 15 plus and I'm sorry, there was another one year forward, and that was that was the net debt number probably.

Richard Heppenstall

Yes, yes. And then the revenue so on so that the 15 plus 15% plus we've talked about it is on a run rate basis, right at an annualized run rate basis one year post post close. And but the one thing that I will say is, you know, you've known Baffin are long enough to know that, you know, we will we will work to look to take out as much of that cost as quickly as possible. So you know, but that's basically how we're thinking about it right now is it be on a on a on a annualized basis, one year post close. And then as things continue to materialize and move forward, right, we'll provide some additional information as things become clear. But as you might expect, there's a lot of moving pieces to it right now.

Matt Miksic

Okay. And so that might not be the case as it closes, like the first quarter after that year, you're not necessarily saying, You know what print that first quarter expect 15 plus. I mean, maybe that might be your goal. But what you're promising is is that in the four quarters that follow that, that's that's where you're going to be aggregating to. Is that fair?

Richard Heppenstall

Yes, yes, because and the reason for that is and I mentioned this to David, a little bit on the call is is once the deal closes, there will be costs that immediately depart the organization that go with the deal. Then then there's a period because HIG doesn't have all of the systems and everything and will not have all the systems. Everything set up are closed, where we're going to be an TSAs where we're still going to bear costs as an organization that is going to be for the most part reimbursed by HIG, but not not entirely 100%.

Right.

And so when that those TSAs fall off, right, then our job is going to be to take out that remaining costs, which gets you to that 15% plus.

Matt Miksic

Okay. Super helpful. Thanks, guys.

Operator

First. Thanks. I am showing no further questions at this time.

Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect.