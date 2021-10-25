U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

Q4 Inc. Opens the Market Live

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, Q4 Inc., ("Q4" or the "Company") (TSX: QFOR), and his team joined Rob Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group and Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Q4 Inc., is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets customer relationship management solution, and shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to over 2,500 public companies including approximately 50% of the S&P 500 constituent companies. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. To learn more, visit: www.q4inc.com.

After 18 months of virtual market open ceremonies and, as we enter the next stages of COVID recovery, we're grateful to welcome our Q4 guests to the TMX Market Centre, a state-of-the-art event destination for businesses of all sizes and in all industries.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday October 25, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: 120 Adelaide St. W, Toronto ON

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/25/c9574.html

