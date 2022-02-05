U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,518.80
    +758.39 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Q5D is using robots to automate electronic wiring during manufacturing

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Q5D’s proposition is a simple one: use robotics to automate the process of producing wiring harnesses for electronics. It’s one that -- surprisingly -- is often still executed by hand, owing to its overall complexity. It’s a process, the company is quick to point out, that hasn’t really changed all that much over the previous century. Turning things over to machines would help speed up the process of manufacturing (a definite plus amid all of the current slow downs), lower costs and mitigate human error.

The Bristol, U.K. startup was founded in 2019 by Steve Bennington and Chris Elsworthy, who were previously involved in Cella Energy and CEL-UK and now serve as CEO and CTO, respectively. In fact, the firm is actually a joint venture between CEL-UK -- a company that makes 3D printers (including the Robox brand) -- and M-Solv, which makes machine tools for electronics manufacturing.

Image Credits: Q5D

Q5D is a HAX hardtech startup program alum, with that firm’s parent, SOSV, participating in its newly announced seed round. “Laying wiring inside of products is one of the most manual and tedious parts of manufacturing. Q5D’s process and products are fundamental in closing the loop for automation in advanced manufacturing,” HAX partner Duncan Hunter says in a release tied to the funding.

The $2.7 million seed is led by Chrysalix Venture Capital and features additional participation from the Rainbow Seed Fund. The money will be used to scale up its technology, which is currently being used primarily by aerospace clients, including Safran and Oxford Space Systems. Consumer electronics and automotive are also on the table, though the firm is quick to note that the technology can be deployed across an extremely broad range of categories -- the primary qualifier being electronics that have built-in wiring systems.

“This is a time of great change—the rapid electrification of our transport systems and the increasing function of everything from washing machines to mobile phones means that wiring is becoming more complex and labor intensive,” Bennington says in the release. “The way the world has made wiring for the last 80 years has to change.”

Recommended Stories

  • ‘They’re literally driving on these’: Conservationists battle government over site containing more than 200 dinosaur tracks

    ‘I’m absolutely outraged that the BLM has apparently destroyed one of the world’s most important paleontological resources,’ one conservationist said

  • U.S. soldiers expected to land in Poland on Saturday -defence sources

    The first main U.S. forces are expected to arrive in Poland on Saturday, defence sources told Reuters on Friday, in order to reinforce NATO's eastern flank as the West and Russia wrangle over Russia's military presence near the Ukrainian border. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday announced the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine.

  • This Analyst Sees Nothing the “Matter” With Matterport’s Stock Price Decline

    In a stock market where tech stocks have been destroyed over these past couple of months -- and unprofitable tech stocks that began as "SPACs" suffered more than most -- few stocks have suffered quite as much devastation as 3D "digitization" company Matterport (MTTR). Over the course of January, shares of Matterport got cut in half -- down 53% -- and February isn't looking like it's going to be a whole lot kinder to Matterport. Over just the first couple days of trading this month, Matterport is

  • Apple will reportedly hold its next hardware event in early March

    Apple will host its next hardware event sometime on or around March 8th, according to Bloomberg.

  • Apple plans to debut low cost 5G iPhone in March - Bloomberg News

    According to the report, the new iPhone will be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years and will feature 5G network capabilities, an improved camera and a faster processor. Apple in October announced two new MacBook Pro models that run on more powerful in-house chips. With the expected launch still more than a month away, Apple's plans may change in the face of production delays or other changes, the report added.

  • International rocket business adds Denver metro-area engineering, production center

    The acquisition of an established local space business leads to a bigger spacecraft development site and dozens of new jobs.

  • Bitcoin Price Recovers as Lightning Network Capacity hits ATH

    The Bitcoin lightning network capacity just hit an all-time high indicative of BTC network adoption as the price seems to head north.

  • Jeremy Clarkson: Series condemned by safety groups for ‘unsafe’ Clarkson’s Farm photo

    Image depicted co-star Kaleb Cooper lying in the weight box of a tractor

  • Trading Powerhouse’s $320 Million Save Suggests It’s Crypto-Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- This week’s $320 million blockchain hack gives a tantalizing hint at just how huge a presence Jump Trading Group has become in cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledJump was al

  • Reigniting the Pentagon and Silicon Valley partnership

    Projectile debris from this event not only endangered the astronauts aboard the International Space Station, but also could cause severe damage to satellites that support critical infrastructure here on Earth, such as GPS and power grids, for many years to come. Just one month prior, China launched a hypersonic missile that circled the Earth and would be impossible to defend against with current technology. In fact, these events should serve as a clarion call for entrepreneurs and investors at the forefront of emerging technology domains, including artificial intelligence, space, cybersecurity and autonomous systems.

  • For just $100, this Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet bundle is bonkers: Save $220!

    Presale starts now: For just $100 (the lowest price on the web), you can watch movies, play games, read books and rock out.

  • Apple Aims to Debut a New Low-Cost 5G iPhone and iPad in Early March

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is targeting a date on or near March 8 to unveil a new low-cost iPhone and an updated iPad, according to people with knowledge of the matter, kicking off a potentially record-setting year for product launches.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryStatement on Publishing ErrorGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cam

  • Hitting the Books: 'Miracle Rice' fed China's revolution but endangered its crop diversity

    In his new book, Eating to Extinction, BBC food journalist Dan Saladino scours the planet in search of animals, vegetables and legumes most at-risk of extinction, documenting their origins and declines, as well as the efforts being made to restore them.

  • ‘Something’s coming’: is America finally ready to take UFOs seriously?

    UFO-watchers say 2022 could prove a bumper year, as clamor for details grows in the wake of a highly anticipated report A sign for Little A'Le'Inn in Rachel, Nevada, near Area 51. ‘We’ve got to start thinking we’re not alone. It’s: how crowded is it up there?’ Photograph: Karen Desjardin/Moment Editorial/Getty Images Last year was a breakthrough time for UFOs, as a landmark government report prompted the possibility of extraterrestrial visitors to finally be taken seriously by everyone from sena

  • Spoilers! How 'Moonfall' blew our minds with that ending billions of years in the making

    Roland Emmerich wrecks civilization again in "Moonfall," which has a whopper of a lunar revelation in the space film's ending. Spoilers ahead!

  • Charlotte's Web Achieves ISO Certification for In-House Lab Testing

    (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp extract wellness products, has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17025 certification. This certifies that Charlotte's Web has met the technical and quality benchmarks required by ISO 17025 for analytical chemistry testing methods. The certification applies to its quality control (QC) testing laboratory housed within its state-of

  • ‘Dollar store’ haul: Top tech toys you can find for loose change

    Trying to cut spending? You can still treat yourself to a tech bargain from your local dollar store. And you'll be surprised what you can find.

  • Climate change will deplete ocean oxygen, kill fish, studies show

    Climate change is going to wreak havoc on the world’s oceans, according to two new studies, depleting the warming waters of the oxygen that fish and other sea life need to survive.

  • Rand Paul vows Fauci investigation if GOP wins the Senate

    ‘We’ll have an investigator go through this piece-by-piece because we don’t need this to happen again,’ Paul says

  • With CRISPR gene editing, unique treatments begin to take off for rare diseases

    Paddy Doherty remembers his father as a proud, hard-working family man who stayed physically fit for most of his life. A career in construction and various home improvement projects kept him active until his 60s, when Doherty first caught glimpses of a worrying decline in his dad's health. "I noticed him getting breathless on walks. He'd stop for a while and maybe make an excuse for stopping, saying, 'Oh, isn't that a lovely tree' or whatever," said Doherty, who lives in Ireland. Doctors chalked