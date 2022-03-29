U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,610.97
    +35.45 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,229.60
    +273.71 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,526.59
    +171.69 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,119.97
    +41.91 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.02
    -2.94 (-2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.10
    -30.70 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.57 (-2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1115
    +0.0126 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4480
    -0.0290 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3141
    +0.0044 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7300
    -1.1440 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,938.21
    +314.62 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.61
    +17.24 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.91
    +47.77 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

QA Vector Analytics Report Shows Top Financial Firms Deliver Quality Software Faster With Virtualization

·3 min read

Data Reveals Parasoft Accelerates Software Time to Market by 40%

MONROVIA, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today released results of the QA Vector® Analytics report, "Virtualization and Quality Engineering: Benchmarking the Benefits." The report reveals that top financial service organizations that focused on software quality, including Bank of America and ING, increased by 40% the speed to market of recent software development programs by implementing Parasoft Virtualize, a test data and environment management and simulation tool, as they transition to CI/CD. Download the report.

Data Reveals Parasoft Accelerates Software Time to Market by 40%
Data Reveals Parasoft Accelerates Software Time to Market by 40%

In addition to faster time to market, the extensive data shows that Parasoft Virtualize-assisted projects provide better quality outcomes compared to non-virtualized projects.

  • 33% increase in defects found during QA and testing phases

  • 74% decrease in critical defect escape ratio

"Three elements are critical to increasing release velocity with quality: service virtualization, test data preparation, and the integration of microservices and components. QA Vector Analytics quantifies dramatic real-world financial and speed-to-market gains for getting these right with Parasoft Virtualize," said Justyn Trenner, director at QA Financial.

To assess the effectiveness and value of virtualization, QA Vector Analytics calculated data provided by Bank of America and ING in specific company use cases. For a comparison of performance and efficiency, they collected project and workstream benchmark data from 100 current and recent software development programs—some that use Parasoft Virtualize and others that don't.

Watch The Impact & Benefits of Virtualization on Quality & Performance Benchmarks on demand.

Many companies in other industries are seeing results from Parasoft Virtualize, too. The software engineering team at Alaska Airlines adopted Parasoft's test data management solution and has 500 automated test cases that leverage a virtualized test environment. Simulation and automation give testers confidence to test any scenario they want at any time, resulting in tests that are 100% reliable and repeatable and completely eliminate false positives.

"Customers report that service and data virtualization dramatically streamline availability of test environments by enabling on-demand testing for developers and testers. Some customers are reporting that the effort to ensure test readiness is reduced from 40% of the overall QA effort to somewhere around 20%. In addition, testing can be accomplished much earlier in the development cycle," said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer at Parasoft.

Learn more about the benefits of virtualization. Download the full Virtualization and Quality Engineering: Benchmarking the Benefits report.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

Parasoft
Parasoft
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qa-vector-analytics-report-shows-top-financial-firms-deliver-quality-software-faster-with-virtualization-301512461.html

SOURCE Parasoft

Recommended Stories

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • 4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS

    Over the past few months, we’ve covered a number of iPhone tips and tricks designed to improve the iPhone user experience. But today, we’re going to focus on something a little bit different. Today, we’re going to highlight a handful of hidden iPhone apps you likely had no idea existed. And while you might be … The post 4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS appeared first on BGR.

  • Google Chrome update urgently required for billions of users after security flaw discovered

    Bug impacts anyone using the browser on Windows, Mac or Linux

  • Zelle warns about scams, says it’s not responsible for funds stolen through app

    Money gone in seconds. That’s what’s happening to millions of customers who rely on the popular money-transferring app Zelle.

  • The Pros and Cons of Ordering From a Fast Food Mobile App

    Between the constant promotions and exclusive deals for app users, it’s obvious that fast food chains are desperate for customers to use their proprietary apps. The deals are wonderful, especially in a time where food prices keep surging, but like everything else in the world, ordering from mobile fast food apps is not a perfect process.

  • Alfa Financial Software Holdings (LON:ALFA) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect...

  • Spotify puts its Podz acquisition to use with test of new podcast discovery feature

    Spotify acquired podcast discovery platform Podz last summer for roughly $49.4 million, per a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, to help accelerate the streamer's extensive investments in podcasts. Now, Spotify is testing a feature that leverages the startup's technology to help users find new podcasts they may like, the company confirmed. Podz had originally attempted to solve the problem of podcast discovery with something it called the "first audio newsfeed."

  • Can tech help you to manage the cost of living?

    Personal finance apps are everywhere but are they useful if you are already in debt or on low wages.

  • Recap: No. 6 Oregon State baseball takes series at California with 13-9 victory

    No. 6 Oregon State baseball defeats California by a final score of 13-9 on Sunday, March 27 in Berkeley. The Beavers improve to 17-5 overall and 6-3 in conference, while the Golden Bears drop to 11-12 overall and 4-5 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 baseball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 baseball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Will Simpson joins Pac-12 Networks after his game-winning home run in extras lifts Washington in Tempe

    Washington student-athlete Will Simpson follows-up with Pac-12 Networks after his game-winning home run in the 11th inning secured a 6-4 victory over Arizona State on Sunday, March 27 in Tempe. Follow Pac-12 baseball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 baseball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Sleep Number Stock Is Tumbling. A Former Bull Stepped to the Sidelines.

    Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded bed maker Sleep Number to Neutral from Outperform. He cited less-favorable channel checks.

  • Bayer shareholder Union Investment says CEO should stay on

    Bayer shareholder Union Investment on Monday came out in support of the drugmaker's chief executive serving out his full term after the CEO came under renewed pressure over the company's performance. The support of Germany's Union Investment, which is a top-20 shareholder, for CEO Werner Baumann to see out his contract to 2024 comes after Bloomberg reported over the weekend that Singapore state investor Temasek, another large shareholder, was pushing for Baumann's removal.

  • Netflix Shares Reel on Loss of Status as Pandemic Darling

    (Bloomberg) -- A conspicuous name is missing from the sharp rebound in megacap tech stocks: Netflix Inc.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectEntering the final week of the first quarter, the streaming giant’s stock

  • U.S. lawmakers probe Credit Suisse on compliance with Russia sanctions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers are probing Credit Suisse Group AG's compliance with sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and have asked the Swiss bank to provide all relevant documentation. Credit Suisse was asked to hand over documents related to the financing of yachts and private jets owned by potentially sanctioned individuals, according to a letter sent by the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform to the bank's chief executive, Thomas Gottstein, on Monday. The probe comes after the Financial Times reported earlier this month that Credit Suisse had asked hedge funds and other investors to destroy documents relating to its richest clients' yachts and private jets, in an attempt to stop information leaking about loans to oligarchs who were later sanctioned.

  • Analysis-As sanctions 'weaponize' US dollar, some Treasury buyers could fall back

    U.S. sanctions against Russia should hasten a move by some countries to reduce their reliance on the U.S. dollar, which could also soften demand for Treasuries just as the Federal Reserve, the largest holder of U.S. debt, looks to cut its bond holdings. The United States and other Western nations have imposed widespread economic sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, which have effectively cut off Russia's central bank, sovereign wealth fund, banks, and certain individuals from entering into U.S. dollar transactions.

  • Biden budget plan seeks to add corporate buyback restrictions

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. corporate stock buybacks are being targeted in U.S. President Joe Biden's 2023 budget plan announced on Monday, which seeks to discourage corporations from using profits to repurchase stocks in order to benefit executives. Under the plan https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/budget_fy2023.pdf, company executives would be required to hold on to company shares that they receive for several years after taking them, and they would be prohibited from selling shares in the years after a stock buyback. Corporate share repurchases, which reduce the number of shares outstanding, tend to boost a company's stock price.

  • Traders Are Camping Out in Sleeping Bags at The Office

    People who are in key positions in risk management, operations and trading have all been asked to stay in place for now.

  • Nike's women's shoe sales see challenge by rival's new model

    One analyst's data shows the U.S. women’s running retail market grew 24% while Nike’s only grew 3%.

  • US Dollar Continues Parabolic Move

    The US dollar has rallied again during the trading session as the move continues to get overstretched to the extreme.