QAD Expands Its Global Partner Network

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, is actively looking for partners to expand its QAD Global Partner ecosystem. The QAD Global Partner Network includes channel partners, technology partners, solution partners, and consulting and system integrator partners that work with QAD to provide a wide range of sales, support, complementary solutions and services to QAD customers worldwide.

The QAD Global Partner Network has over 100 partners that complement QAD&#x002019;s offerings and help QAD to deliver innovative solutions, services and technology.
The QAD Global Partner Network has over 100 partners that complement QAD’s offerings and help QAD to deliver innovative solutions, services and technology.

"We are looking for channel and services partners, specifically sales-driven organizations with a proven track record in ERP and Manufacturing Operations sales and the proven ability to deliver high-quality project implementation services," said QAD Vice President, Global Partner Strategy & Management Mohan Ponnudurai. "Finding new partners who can help us reach new markets is a high priority for us. We are careful to ensure that each new partner has extensive industry experience combined with knowledge and passion for our solutions. We work with our partners in a collaborative and supportive manner to help them grow and become more successful."

The QAD Global Partner Network has over 100 partners that complement QAD's offerings and help QAD to deliver innovative solutions, services and technology that help its customers as they modernize their business processes, manage disruption and leverage them for competitive advantage. The program offers several partnership types, including:

  • Channel partners - Resell QAD Adaptive Applications.

  • Consulting and System Integration partners - Provide professional services.

  • Solution partners - Provide complementary solutions to expand QAD's portfolio.

  • Technology partners - Produce the hardware and software that QAD provides with its solutions.

QAD partners receive a number of benefits, including:

  • The ability to offer customers and prospects an advanced suite of enterprise solutions that provides technology and capabilities that fit today's realities while enhancing the ability to adapt as their business evolves.

  • Collaboration and support throughout the selling journey allowing partners to be responsive and agile to the needs of the market, industries and customers.

  • Industry-specific and agile solutions that provide a faster time to value for customers with fewer risks and delays due to customizations. This leads to shorter sales cycles, faster time to cash and larger margins.

By partnering with QAD, partners can:

  • Provide better support while delivering cloud-focused solutions with global enterprise availability and support.

  • Reduce risks by selling agile solutions that adapt to changing markets and disruptive events.

  • Build upon QAD's existing 7,000+ customer sites in 100+ countries.

  • Achieve faster success with agile delivery and rapid implementations.

  • Have the ability to grow their installed base by selling other products in the QAD solutions portfolio.

"Our partners are an ecosystem of strategic relationships that provide QAD with technological differentiation and additional domain and industry expertise," said Ponnudurai. "We understand why partners are important and we want to make our partners successful."

For more information about the QAD Global Partner Network, visit Why Partner with QAD.

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), demand and supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and quality management system (QMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com/in-ID/ or WhatsApp +62 858 8183 0868.

Find us on LinkedIn,Facebook

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic or other catastrophic events that may harm our business; adverse economic, market or geo-political conditions that may disrupt our business; our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts:

QAD Inc.
Scott Matulis
Public Relations
818-451-8918
publicrelations@qad.com

Evan Quinn
Analyst Relations
617-869-7335
industryanalyst@qad.com

SOURCE PT QAD Asia Indonesia

