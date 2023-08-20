QAF (SGX:Q01) Will Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.01

The board of QAF Limited (SGX:Q01) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of September, with investors receiving SGD0.01 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 6.3%, which is around the industry average.

QAF Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

EPS is set to grow by 2.6% over the next year if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 174%, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

QAF Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, QAF has only grown its earnings per share at 2.6% per annum over the past five years. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 178% of its profit. This gives limited room for the company to raise the dividend in the future.

QAF's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about QAF's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for QAF (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is QAF not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

