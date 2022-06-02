U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,103.25
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,815.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,566.00
    +15.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,855.40
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.99
    -2.27 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1170
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,800.72
    -2,001.59 (-6.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.47
    -33.73 (-4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,400.12
    -57.77 (-0.21%)
     

Qamar Zaman Interviews Wall Street Professional and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Jen Liang

The Subject Matter Expert Podcast by Qamar Zaman
·2 min read

Jen Liang On Qamar Zaman Podcast

San Francisco, CA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jen Liang is a Certified Yoga Instructor, loves acting, HBO and Netflix appearances, an avid traveler, and a foodie who enjoys fried chicken without putting on any weight. What's the mystery of this Wall Street professional?


The Subject Matter Experts Podcast is an invitation-only podcast hosted by Qamar Zaman, who interviews experts and specialists to share their knowledge and experience with the general public. In this week's episode, Zaman sat down with Jen Liang. The discussion focused on the following topics regarding Jen’s thriving Wall Street career:

  1. Why did Jen decide to pursue a career in finance?

  2. What life lessons did Jen learn while pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Economics at Grinnell College.

  3. The Federal Reserve just increased the interest rates recently. How can you explain to our listeners how the Fed's decision will affect the average person on the street?

  4. What financial guidance would Jen offer someone when it comes to investing?

  5. In her opinion, what is the future of cryptocurrencies?

  6. What inspired you to join the CFA program, and what wisdom can you share for someone who wishes to follow in her footsteps.

Listen to the full episode on your favorite podcast channel.

About Jen Liang Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)

Jen Liang is a portfolio manager at an international insurance company, where she co-manages more than $13 billion in emerging market debt. Typically, insurance investing focuses on traditional, liquid assets such as short-term bonds, but she incorporated sustainable investing in their strategy to support the growth of companies in the ESG (environmental, social, and governance) space while generating outstanding returns for her clients. Jen obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Grinnell College. Grinnell College is ranked #13 in National Liberal Arts Colleges. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst

Recognitions - Jen has been recognized on Forbes 30 Under 30 Finance List.

Listen to the full episode on your favorite podcast channel.

About Qamar Zaman – Host of Subject Matter Expert Podcast

Qamar Zaman is a subject matter expert podcast host who interviews other experts around the world on his show. He has been featured in numerous publications, including Forbes and Entrepreneur.

Media Contact - Ana Khan – subjectmatterexpertspodcast@gmail.com

Please note that this podcast and the interview are not intended as financial advice. When investing in any business, please do your own research.


