U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,376.96
    -66.15 (-1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,497.00
    -372.37 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,660.07
    -309.90 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.61
    -21.39 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.64
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.00
    -16.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.32 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5550
    +0.0710 (+4.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0167 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4610
    +0.4830 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,636.56
    -1,921.27 (-4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.20
    -22.94 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.13
    -18.27 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

QANplatform Presents 80% Faster Cloud Deployment, Achieves Record 5-Minute Rapid Than Industry Leaders

·1 min read

ESTONIA, TALLINN / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / The Quantum-resistant blockchain platform, QANplatform, announces its rapid cloud deployment feature where developers can deploy the QAN private blockchain in less than 5 minutes to major cloud platforms like Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, DigitalOcean, or Linode. Smart contract developers can cut the deployment time by 80% compared to installing other blockchains like Ethereum, Polkadot or Algorand.

Cloud computing and blockchain technology are two of the top strategic technology trends in the past five years. Both technologies gained even more focus and criticality after the COVID-19 pandemic because of their distributed and privacy-enhanced characteristics.

QANplatform is the first blockchain platform to successfully automate the deployment function to major cloud platforms. Because of this innovation, DevOps engineers and smart contract developers are able to build quantum-resistant smart contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, tokens/cryptocurrencies and NFTs using a process that cuts deployment cycle time by 80%.

"Quantum-resistant security is our main USP, but on top of that we do address the problems of today. QAN takes one step back and focuses on lowering the entry barrier for the developer community, so startups and enterprises can build their Proof-of-Concepts (PoC) and Minimum Viable Products (MVP) as fast as possible to reach mass adoption. QAN blockchain platform solves this issue by building integrations to existing and widely used and loved programming languages (Rust, Go), DevOps technologies (Docker, Kubernetes) and Cloud Platforms like Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure." - said Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO of QANplatform.

Developers will be able to use the 5-minute rapid cloud platform deployment feature starting with the QANplatform TestNet release, which will be available by the end of the year (2021). Developers can pre-register for the QANplatform TestNet here.

About QANplatform:

QANplatform is the Quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform. Developers and enterprises can build Quantum-resistant smart contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens/cryptocurrencies on top of the QAN blockchain platform. TestNet will be available at the end of this year (2021).

Website: https://www.qanplatform.com

QANplatform TestNet pre-registration: https://www.qanplatform.com/testnet-qanplatform

CONTACT:
hello@qanplatform.com

SOURCE: QAN




View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665896/QANplatform-Presents-80-Faster-Cloud-Deployment-Achieves-Record-5-Minute-Rapid-Than-Industry-Leaders

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: 2 Stocks to Buy Now

    With that in mind, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) look like smart stocks to buy right now. Elastic is a search company. At the core of its platform is the Elastic Stack, a set of software tools designed to ingest and log data from any source (e.g.

  • Qorvo rolls out two products to serve global 5G expansion

    Greensboro-based Qorvo has introduced two new bulk acoustic wave filters to serve 5G network expansion in China, India and Europe

  • iPhone designer to help Ferrari create first electric supercar

    Sir Jony Ive, the British designer who defined the minimalist look of Apple gadgets, has teamed up with Ferrari to help create the Italian icon’s first electric supercar.

  • Alibaba apps start offering WeChat Pay option after government orders

    China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has begun offering payment services from Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat on a number of its apps, after the government ordered major tech firms to stop blocking each other's services and links. Local tech blog 36Kr reported on Tuesday that users of Alibaba's food delivery app Ele.me, luxury goods app Kaola and e-book app Shuqi can now purchase goods via WeChat Pay, one of China's most popular online payment options. Alibaba's used-goods marketplace app Xianyu and supermarket app Freshippo have also applied for WeChat Pay integration, the tech blog said.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • iPhone 14 to bring ‘complete redesign’, report claims

    The next iPhone will bring the first complete redesign to the line-up in years, according to a new report. The iPhone 13 has only been in shops for less than a week, but rumours are already beginning about what form its successor will take. The new line-up will include “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of detailing Apple products before they are announced to the public.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 28th, 2021

    Following a bearish start to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin return to $45,000 levels would support a breakout.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note fans need to see this crazy Galaxy S22 Ultra leak

    An avalanche of Galaxy S22 “Note” rumors hit last week, as well-known leakers started posting a few exciting claims. It all started with reports that Samsung might turn the Galaxy S22 Ultra into a Galaxy Note successor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra may feature a built-in stylus, just like Galaxy Note phones have in the past. … The post Samsung Galaxy Note fans need to see this crazy Galaxy S22 Ultra leak appeared first on BGR.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • The Competition Is On. Microsoft’s New Phone Features To Compete With Zoom

    Microsoft is increasing its competition with Zoom by launching a few phone features as part of its Teams communication app

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • The Metaverse Takes Shape as Several Themes Converge

    Photo by Fredrick Tendong on Unsplash On Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others mentioned the metaverse 20 different times. Roblox mentioned the metaverse 16 times on its call and Unity Technologies did so 8 times. Why are leading social media and video game companies so enamored with this term? It’s because many expect the metaverse to emerge as the next evolution of the internet, presenting trillions of dollars of opportunities, as well as risks, to today’s leading pl

  • Google defends Android phone maker deals, denies carrot and stick tactics

    Alphabet unit Google on Tuesday said deals with Android phone makers that landed it a record 4.3-billion-euro ($5 billion) antitrust fine boosted competition and rejected EU charges they were a carrot-and-stick tactic that stifled rivals. Google was addressing the second day of a week-long hearing as it tries to get Europe's second-highest court to annul the fine and a European Commission order to make it loosen its search engine grip on Android devices. Lawyers for Google and the EU competition executive clashed over the company's Mobile Application Distribution Agreements (MADAs) that require phone makers (OEMs) to pre-install the Google Search app and Chrome browser app in return for licensing Google Play for free.

  • Skullcandy debuts its own voice platform on its latest earbuds

    Skullcandy cranks out new earbuds at a rapid pace, but with its latest two models, the company is also debuting its own voice platform called Skull-IQ.

  • 13 Reasons Why You Don’t Need an iPhone 13

    Another year, another autumnal iPhone release. As Apple’s legacy smartphone pushes deeper into the double digits, performance expectations have never been higher — and rightfully so, iPhones aren’t cheap! It might be tempting to upgrade your older iPhone or another smartphone, but that decision should come after you’ve researched the finer details of how the iPhone 13 compares to …

  • China's Xiaomi hires expert over Lithuania censorship claim

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's Xiaomi Corp said on Monday it was engaging a third-party expert to assess allegations by Lithuania that its smartphones carry built-in censorship capabilities. Lithuania's Defence Ministry last week urged consumers to throw away Chinese phones after a report by its National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) alleging that Xiaomi phones have built-in censorship capabilities. The dispute has blown up against a backdrop of souring relations with China, which demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall its envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan said that its mission there would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office.

  • What you need to know about new Ofcom broadband switching rules

    New rules introduced by Ofcom will make switching broadband suppliers easier.

  • Logitech's MX Keys Mini is a compact keyboard for minimalists

    Logitech has unveiled the MX Keys Mini, a compact keyboard for minimalists who don't want mechanical switches.