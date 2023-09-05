Qantas CEO steps down early after turbulent final weeks

Former Qantas chief Alan Joyce - Reuters

Qantas’ veteran chief executive Alan Joyce announced his early retirement on Tuesday, as Australia’s national airline carrier faced allegations it sold tickets for flights that had already been cancelled.

The 102-year-old airline has long been seen as a national champion, epitomising globe-trotting Aussies’ sense of adventure and embodying the “Spirit of Australia”.

Irish-born Mr Joyce has been in charge for close to 15 years, often delivering bumper profits for shareholders and safeguarding the airline’s dominant - critics say monopolistic - market position.

But Qantas’ reputation and Mr Joyce’s have been battered since the pandemic - which brought job losses and soaring flight prices despite a Covid-induced multi-billion-dollar taxpayer bailout.

Qantas is currently being investigated for allegedly selling 8,000 tickets for already cancelled flights, with a government watchdog seeking record penalties after receiving thousands of consumer complaints.

The 57-year-old CEO had been due to step down in November, but on Monday the airline said that was being brought forward by two months. Chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson was tapped as his replacement.

Alan Joyce with his successor Vanessa Hudson - Bloomberg

“In the last few weeks, the focus on Qantas and events of the past make it clear to me that the company needs to move ahead with its renewal as a priority,” Mr Joyce said in a statement.

“The best thing I can do under these circumstances is to bring forward my retirement and hand over to Vanessa and the new management team now, knowing they will do an excellent job.”

Last month, Qantas announced a record pre-tax annual profit of nearly AU$2.5 billion (£1.27 billion), up from a loss of almost AU$2 billion (£1 billion) the previous year.

Under Mr Joyce’s stewardship, the airline drastically restructured to get its books in better shape - often infuriating workers who were sacked or stood down to cut costs.

Michael Kaine, the Transport Workers’ Union national secretary, welcomed Mr Joyce’s departure and called on board members to also go.

Story continues

“Alan Joyce’s departure is welcome news for workers. In fact, it’s the first good decision the Qantas board has made for a very long time.

“Alan Joyce is slipping into retirement two months early with a $24 million pay packet, leaving one of the biggest messes in corporate Australia’s history in his wake,” he claimed.

Australia’s centre-left government has become embroiled in the crisis.

Critics claim Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s decision to reject Qatar Airway’s plan for more Australia flights was about protecting Qantas profits and hurt passengers.

“In Australia, we have the most open aviation market in the world, bar none,” Mr Albanese said last week, denying protectionist behaviour, while insisting aviation sector reforms were already in the pipeline.

Company chairman, Richard Goyder, said Mr Joyce “always had the best interests of Qantas front and centre”, but added that “this transition comes at what is obviously a challenging time” for the carrier.

“We have an important job to do in restoring the public’s confidence in the kind of company we are,” Mr Goyder added.

Qantas has said their shareholders will formally vote on Ms Hudson’s appointment at their annual general meeting in November.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.