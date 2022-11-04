U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,725.50
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,975.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,736.00
    +8.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.32
    +0.15 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.00
    +2.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9766
    +0.0014 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1195
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0610
    -0.1030 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,264.22
    -7.59 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.89
    -4.78 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,033.20
    -630.19 (-2.28%)
     

Qantas' CEO succession planning in good shape, chairman says

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Qantas' CEO speaks with members of the media at an event in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd's CEO succession planning is in good shape even though long-serving boss Alan Joyce is expected to stay until at least the end of 2023, the airline's chairman said on Friday.

"The board looks at succession each year at almost every meeting, but specifically twice a year," Chairman Richard Goyder told shareholders at the company's annual meeting in Sydney.

"The board feels we are in good shape for CEO succession as and when that will occur."

Joyce has been the airline's boss for nearly 14 years, making him one of the longest-serving CEOs of a major Australian company.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

