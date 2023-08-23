Qantas to secure new planes from Airbus, Boeing

Qantas begins preparing and equipping planes for return of international flights in Sydney

(Reuters) -Australia's Qantas Airways on Thursday announced an order for 24 widebody aircraft, the final piece of the company's jet fleet renewal program.

The multi-billion dollar order is split between 12 Airbus A350s and 12 Boeing 787s, which will arrive from fiscal 2027 and into the next decade, Qantas said.

Qantas said the deal was aimed at providing a replacement for its current Airbus A330 and Airbus A380 aircraft.

As a part of the deals, Qantas will gain access to up to 500 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) per annum which would start to flow from 2028.

This has the potential to meet up to 90% of the group’s interim SAF target for 2030, Qantas said.

Global airline companies have been struggling hard to cut down on emissions and are looking for alternatives to traditional jet kerosene fuels.

"SAF reduces lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent and is a key part of Qantas’ emissions reduction plan," it said.

Incoming Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson said in June the carrier would kickstart a competition to replace existing A330 jets by end-year.

""Both the 787-9 and 787-10 offer enhanced efficiency, flexibility and passenger comfort to connect Australia and destinations around the world," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Reuters earlier in the week had reported, citing industry sources, that Boeing was nearing a deal for its 787 Dreamliner aircraft with Qantas.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)