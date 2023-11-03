Advertisement
Qantas shareholders vote against remuneration report at AGM

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Qantas aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shareholders of Australia's Qantas Airways voted overwhelmingly against the company's executive pay report, according to a tally of proxy votes shown at its annual meeting on Friday.

Proxy votes that were cast before the meeting showed 83% against a resolution to adopt the company's remuneration report, compared to 17% in favour, according to a document shown at the meeting.

The vote has no immediate consequences but if shareholders vote against a company's remuneration report for a second year, they may hold another vote on whether to remove the entire board.

"This is obviously a very clear message from shareholders," Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder told the meeting.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

