Qarbon Aerospace Selects Deltek to Support its Digital Transformation

Qarbon Aerospace will implement solutions from Deltek and TIP Technologies as part of its major overhaul of several program initiatives, including replacing its existing ERP partner

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that Qarbon Aerospace has selected Deltek as its ERP partner to support its digital transformation initiatives. Qarbon Aerospace will replace its current ERP solution with Deltek Costpoint, along with TIP Technologies TIPQA / TIPSFE solution suite. The move will help define Qarbon Aerospace's continued success in the commercial and military aerospace market segments.

Qarbon Aerospace is a U.S.-based company with a global footprint of nearly two million square feet of state-of-the-art facilities located in Texas, Georgia, and Thailand. With more than 100 years of experience, Qarbon Aerospace is a premier manufacturer of cutting-edge composite components and assemblies at all levels of complexity, with products installed on the industry's most advanced commercial and military aircraft.

After a competitive selection process, Qarbon Aerospace chose Deltek over leading competitors for its functionality, scalability and reporting capabilities. Deltek gives Qarbon Aerospace additional business intelligence insights and provides a rich set of functionalities across the entire project lifestyle. Deltek's strength in cybersecurity compliance including NIST, FedRAMP and CMMC, along with its strong manufacturing capabilities were key drivers in the decision-making process.

"Our team is thrilled to have been chosen to support Qarbon Aerospace's digital transformation efforts," said Mike Corkery, Deltek's President & CEO. "Deltek has decades of experience working in government contracting and aerospace industries and will deliver the tools Qarbon needs to continue scaling and growing its business. We are excited to work with Qarbon Aerospace as they transform their business to deliver for their customers more effectively than ever."

Story continues

Qarbon Aerospace will completely replace the existing infrastructure to include Deltek Costpoint, Deltek GovCon Cloud Moderate (GCCM), Deltek Project & Portfolio Management (PPM), Shop Floor Time, TIPQA, TIPSFE, and Temperature Controlled Materials functionality. This renovation is a significant undertaking and will cover one of several program initiatives for Qarbon Aerospace.

"During our selection phase, Deltek and TIP Technologies clearly demonstrated the flexibility we needed to help further streamline our unique business," said Pete Wick, Chief Executive Officer of Qarbon Aerospace. "The strength of this partnership propels our continued success through the relentless pursuit of quality, reinforcing our mission towards our customers."

As part of the collaboration between Qarbon Aerospace and Deltek, TIP Technologies – a Deltek Marketplace partner – will play a key role as part of the technical infrastructure overhaul. Its TIPQA Quality Management Solution and TIPSFE Shop Floor Execution Solution will seamlessly integrate with Deltek's Costpoint ERP to help Qarbon Aerospace manage quality and compliance, while driving down manufacturing delivery times in a paperless environment.

"Qarbon Aerospace will see measurable improvements using Deltek and our TIPQA Temperature Controlled Materials Module to monitor its composites in real-time," said Ron Dolan, President of TIP Technologies. "This functionality, a key part of our integrated TIPQA Quality Management Solution, is unmatched in the QMS market and will provide Qarbon Aerospace a competitive edge with the quality of its products."

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About Qarbon Aerospace

Qarbon Aerospace is a premier manufacturer of cutting-edge composite components and assemblies at all levels of complexity, with products installed on the industry's most advanced commercial and military aircraft.

For more information: www.qarbonaerospace.com

About TIP Technologies

Founded in 1989, TIP Technologies was one of the first to provide integrated quality assurance software using a commercial, off-the-shelf strategy. Now a recognized leader in the industry, TIP Technologies continues to develop highly respected software that is used by some of the world's largest corporations.

For more information: www.tiptech.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qarbon-aerospace-selects-deltek-to-support-its-digital-transformation-301354396.html

SOURCE Deltek