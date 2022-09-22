Qatar America Institute for Culture fall schedule of programs offers a new take on sustainability in the arts

Collection of programming highlighting QAICs commitment to addressing climate change and sustainability in the arts includes a new exhibition, film screenings, and multidisciplinary art summit

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qatar America Institute for Culture (QAIC) is pleased to present its fall schedule of programs emphasizing the relationship between QAIC's mission to cultivate artistic expression and cultural dialogue from the United States, Qatar and the broader Arab and Islamic worlds with today's most pressing issues. Organized in collaboration with Qatari and U.S.- based cultural partners, including the Doha Film Institute (DFI), QAIC's fall programs and exhibitions engage climate change and sustainability in the arts through film, olfactory art, and photography and culminate in a weekend-long arts summit with related panels, film screenings, and other activities.

Sustainability-focused programming kicked off on August 23, 2022, with the opening reception of the third annual FOCI photography program exhibition. FOCI, a flagship program of QAIC, invites photographers through an international open call to utilize a creative lens to highlight and capture cultural narratives from the United States and the Arab and Islamic World. This year's theme and exhibition opened in conjunction with World Water Week drawing attention to water scarcity and access. The ten photographs featured were selected from five photographers whose work demonstrates the beauty of water and the challenges that communities and animal life around the MENA-region and the globe face as access to water becomes increasingly threatened. The exhibition will remain on view through early December and is presented in partnership with and generously supported by ConocoPhillips with additional support from Photo Art Qatar and Tribe Photo Magazine.

In December, through an ongoing joint initiative with the Doha Film Institute (DFI), QAIC will screen three feature-length films addressing environmental issues facing the Middle East and North Africa by filmmakers who were previous grantees of DFI. The initiative, the Arab Film House (AFH), highlights the crucial role that film and cinema play in conveying and simplifying socio-political and cultural perspectives and selects one filmmaker to receive the AFH award annually.

Sustainability-themed programming will culminate in QAIC's annual IMPART Summit: Congress for Creatives a dynamic, weekend-long festival that brings together creatives and innovators. This year's summit, which is planned to be held in Washington, D.C. on December 10 and 11, will include multi-sensory and interactive experiences, panels, performances and film screenings that aim to facilitate dialogue and highlight sustainability across different creative sectors.

"Here at QAIC, our IMPART Summit is the culmination of a year-long focus on sustainability through the arts." said Fatima Al-Dosari, Executive Director of QAIC. "Addressing issues facing our world today and contributing to this dialogue is part of our ethos as an organization. We believe cultural organizations have the responsibility to protect the environment and support sustainable practices for the future of our planet and children."

Programming will also include an art fair component, and presentations by the three winners of QAIC's IMPART Artist Grant program. The grant program awards $5,000 to three artists to incubate their creative vision and artistic ventures. Emerging and mid-career artists are encouraged to apply. Applications are open until November 4, 2022.

With the long-awaited 2022 FIFA World Cup happening in Qatar this Fall, QAIC will also host community days in November and December that will provide free space for the community to watch games, enjoy other offerings and engage in dialogue with the nation hosting this worldly cultural event.

To schedule a visit or to view the full schedule of upcoming programs, visit qataramerica.org. QAIC is thankful to its sponsors at ConocoPhillips, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States, and ExxonMobil for their generous support of IMPART Summit 2022 program.

The Qatar America Institute for Culture (QAIC) is a Washington, DC-based independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that creates, curates, and executes programs and research that amplify the prominence of all forms of art and culture from the United States, Qatar, and the larger Arab and Islamic worlds.

Calendar of Upcoming Programs

All programs are free, except for the IMPART Summit

Open Community Day

Film Friday of "Turkish Coffee Tales of Anatolia" in partnership with Turkish Coffee Lady Foundation

Friday, October 21, 11 am to 4 pm

Oud Workshop with Maestro Dalal

In partnership with the Syrian Music Preservation Initiative

Saturday, November 12, 12 to 1 pm

Open Community Day:

Film Friday of "Made in Qatar" in partnership with the Doha Film Institute

Friday, November 18, 11 am to 4 pm

Open Community Day:

Soccer Viewing of USA vs. Wales

Monday, November 21, 2pm

Open Community Day:

Soccer Viewing of USA vs. Iran

Monday, November 29, 2pm

Impart Summit: Congress for Creatives

Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11

Open Community Day:

Soccer Viewing

Friday, December 16, 11 am to 4 pm

