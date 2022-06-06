U.S. markets closed

QATAR ANNOUNCES AN OVERFLOWING AUTUMN SEASON OF CULTURAL OFFERINGS, SWEEPING GUESTS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE TOWARD THE FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™

·3 min read

More than One Million Visitors to be Greeted by Spectacular Performances, Groundbreaking Museum Exhibitions, Premier Fashion Shows and More

 Complete cultural offering to be presented through the All-New Qatar Creates One Pass

DOHA, Qatar, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning at M7 in Msheireb, the all-new format for arts and culture programming across Qatar was announced, with the transformation of Qatar Creates from a limited period of events into a year-round national cultural movement, for local and international audiences alike. Qatar Creates will now be the all-embracing vehicle that curates, promotes, and celebrates the diversity of cultural activities in Qatar, with an unprecedented schedule of high-profile events, exhibitions, live shows, and openings, all geared toward the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and beyond.

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

The new format Qatar Creates and overview of Qatar's cultural offerings for autumn 2022 were announced today for the first time by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums and the Doha Film Institute and co-chair of Fashion Trust Arabia.

The unprecedented autumn schedule features 17 exhibitions across five museums and five creative hubs, 10 high-profile events, three live festivals, 15 Qatar Creates lounges and over 80 public art installations across the country.

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa said, "As the countdown intensifies toward the opening of the World Cup, we are delighted to share a picture of autumn 2022 in Doha, when the calendar will be overflowing with museum exhibitions, premier fashion events, spectacular music and theater experiences, and eye-opening previews of the exciting cultural future that Qatar is building today."

In its new form Qatar Creates is a perennial cultural movement that curates, promotes, and celebrates the diversity of cultural activities in Qatar. To provide residents and visitors with an unrivalled opportunity to immerse themselves and fully experience the myriad cultural, leisure and entertainment offerings across the country, Qatar Creates has launched its new One Pass, an online portal that offers a one-stop resource for all of Qatar's cultural offerings.

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa, continued, "One Pass is a gateway to arts and culture for all of our residents and visitors to access to museums, events, festivals, theatrical experiences, and cultural offerings across the country, along with benefits for dining, entertainment, adventure, and fashion. By bringing this all together with the One Pass, our hope is that everyone will have the opportunity to live it all, to experience the very best our country has to offer, turning visitors into ambassadors who will share their experiences and want to return to Qatar again and again."

Bearers of the tiered-level pass will enjoy benefits including free admission to all museums, discounts at events and performances, restaurants, and local retailers, as well as front-of-line privileges. Pass holders will also receive a daily newsletter of events and access to an online portal that will be filled with content about activities happening in Doha during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.  For additional information on Qatar Creates and the One Pass, please visit www.qarcreates.com

Notes to Editors:

About Qatar Creates

Qatar Creates (QC) is a cultural initiative that was launched by Qatar Museums (QM) in 2019 to celebrate the inauguration of the National Museum of Qatar. QC is an annual celebration of art, fashion, design, culture and architecture through a weeklong series of community events and programmes including fashion shows, exhibitions, tours, workshops and panel discussions. QC is a global summit for the cultural innovation economy, acting as a platform to promote local, regional and international cultural perspectives.

Led by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar Creates promises to showcase local and global talent. Qatar Creates will bring together the best of Qatar's cultural entities including Museum of Islamic Art and MIA Park, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Qatar, QM Gallery Al Riwaq, QM Gallery Katara, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar and its newly created Creative Hub comprising of the Fire Station – Artists in Residence, M7, Tasweer Qatar Photo Festival and Liwan Design Studios and Labs.

Qatar Creates 2022 will be the first year to witness two editions of the celebration to welcome visitors during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. This edition will also introduce QM's upcoming museums and galleries including the Art Mill Museum, Qatar Auto Museum and Lusail Museum.

 

SOURCE Qatar Creates

