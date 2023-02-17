Qatar Construction Industry Databook Report 2023: A QAR 122,762.9 Million Market by 2027 - Market Size & Forecasts by Value and Volume

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Qatar Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Qatar is expected to grow by 6.8% to reach QAR 98,630 million in 2023.



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2018-2027 in Qatar.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Qatar remains intact. The construction industry in Qatar is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters.

The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.3% during 2023-2027. The construction output in the country is expected to reach QAR 122,762.9 million by 2027.

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Qatar.

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Qatar Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Qatar Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Qatar Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Qatar Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Qatar Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Qatar Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Qatar Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Qatar Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Qatar Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms



