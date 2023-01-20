Qatar Facility Management Market is expected to generate ~$950 Mn by 2026F, owing to increasing infrastructural growth and technology: Ken Research

Ken Research

The report covers facility management companies in Qatar, Facility Management in Qatar, facility management services Market Qatar, Leading Companies in Qatar FM Market, Major Players in Qatar FM Market, Mosanada Facilities Management Services Market, Qatar COMO Facilities Management Service Market, Qatar Facility maintenance solutions Market, Qatar Facility Management End Users Industry, Qatar Facility Management Industry, Qatar Facility Management Market, Qatar Facility Management Market Major Player, Qatar Facility Management Service Market, Qatar Facility Management Service Providers, Qatar Facility Services Market, Qatar FM market, Qatar hard Facility Management Market, Qatar Hospitality Facility Management Market, Qatar In-House Personnel FM Market.

Gurugram, India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rapid real estate development in terms of smart city development, new infrastructure developments, and focus on tourism and hospitality promotion are the supporting factor for commercial facility management services revenue .

Residential units would be a major booming segment to focus on due to the rising younger population, ex-pats, and government-sponsored affordable housing programs to the poor population.

The next 5 years would witness the entry of many new companies in the industry especially real estate developers and international players with more advanced technology assisted service delivery.

Technological Advancement: Technologies such as IOT, Artificial intelligence, building information modeling (BIM), cloud computing, biometric systems and motion detection are being implemented at service locations. Focus on indoor thermal comfort by improving air movement mechanisms in air conditioned and naturally ventilated buildings, which leads to increased productivity at workplaces.

Sustainability: There has been an increase in the awareness for green buildings and environmental services resulting from strong support from the regulatory bodies. Keeping in mind environmental issues, comfort and rising labor costs, assets are gradually becoming “smart”, enabling various components to interact with each other, in order to achieve the desired output.

Story continues

Qatar Vision 2030: In addition to transport projects, the government aims to rapidly expand tourism, education, and real estate, facility management market would experience considerable growth. Some of the major construction projects underway in this regard are Sheraton Park, Western Green Spine in Doha, Sidra Medical Research Centre, and Education City.

FIFA 2022: The country will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is another key factor propelling construction and infrastructure development activities in Qatar. Personnel requirements for housekeeping, cleaning and other soft services are expected to increase with a greater number of people visiting the country for the event.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Qatar Facility Management Market Outlook to 2026F– Driven By Rising End-Users Awareness, Improving Technology and Government’s Strong Initiatives regarding Infrastructure ” by Ken Research observed that Facility Management Market Outlook in Qatar is a growing market owing to increasing trend towards adopting sustainable practices. The rising Facility Management consciousness among the population and business owners, along with increasing infrastructural growth and technology, expansion of their operation, implementation of favourable government rules & regulations is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR during 2021-2026F owing to increasing infrastructural growth and technology adoption.

Key Segments Covered:-

Qatar Facility Management

By Types of Services

Hard Services

Soft services

By Hard Services

Electromechanical Services (including HVAC)

Operations and Maintenance Services

Fire Safety and Security Systems

By Soft Services

Housekeeping (including Cleaning)

Security

Landscaping

Others

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Integrated Facility Services, Bundled Services and Single Services

Bundled services

Single services

Integrated facility management (IFM)

By End User Sectors

Commercial (Includes Offices, retail, infrastructural)

Industrial

Residential

By Personnel

In-House Personnel

Outsourced Personnel

Key Target Audience:-

Real Estate Companies

Hospitality Sector

Individual Facility Users

Business Owners

Government

Facility Management Associations

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Year: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

Emco Qatar

Facilities Management & Maintenance Company, L.L.C.

Mosanada Facilities Management Services

ENGIE Cofely Mannai

Al Asmakh Facilities Management

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Qatar Real Estate Market Overview, 2021

Qatar Facility Management Market Ecosystem

Business Cycle and Genesis of Qatar Facility Management Market

Value Chain of Qatar Facility Management Market

Business Acquisition Process in Qatar Facility Management Market

Market Sizing Analysis of Qatar Facility Management Market, 2016-2021

Key Market Segmentations, 2021 (By Types of Services, By Single, Bundle and Integrated Services 2026F, By Types of Soft Services, By Types of Hard Services, By End-Users Sector and By Personnel Type Services)

SWOT Analysis of Qatar Facility Management Market

Key Growth Drivers in Facility Management Market in Qatar

Trends and Developments in Qatar Facility Management Market

Major Challenges Faced by the Qatar Facility Management Market

Qatar Facility Management Market Major Technological Trends, 2021

Competition Scenario in Qatar Facility Management Market

Cross Comparison of Major Players in Qatar Facility Management Market

Future Outlook of Qatar Facility Management Market, 2021-2026F

Future Outlook of Market Segmentations, 2026F (By Types of Services, By Single, Bundle and Integrated Services 2026F, By Types of Soft Services, By Types of Hard Services, By End-Users Sector and By Personnel Type Services)

Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Qatar Facility Management Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Egypt Facility Management Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven By Rising End-Users Awareness, Improving Technology and Government’s Strong Initiatives regarding Infrastructure

Egypt’s Real Estate Market is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets due to government support initiatives and the rising younger population. The construction sector is a major contributor to the GDP of the country, the high growth rate of construction further boosted the demand for services Egypt Facility Management market is at the growing stage with huge profitability potential marked by the presence of 50+ Facility Management Service providers and increasing. The Market has experienced a robust growth rate over the period 2020-2021, with a sudden rise in 2021 due to COVID-19. Demand for facility management services was driven by commercial and real estate expansion, rising awareness among the clients regarding the importance of maintenance services for sustainable buildings. The market continues to be attractive because of higher competition, leading to greater scrutiny of contracts, contract renewals and customized contracts.

Kuwait Facility Management Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Rising End-Users Awareness, Improving Technology and Government’s Strong Initiatives regarding Infrastructure

Kuwait Facility Management Market has experienced an irregular growth rate over the period 2018-2021, with a sudden decline in 2020 due to COVID-19 and certain regulations imposed by the Government of Kuwait that interfered in the normal functioning of the industry. The Kuwait Facility Management Market experienced growth in 2021 due to an increase in demand for the services by the commercial sector. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, Technological advancement and Increased Public Spending on infrastructure and Sustainability driving the overall Facility Management Market in Kuwait.

KSA Facility Management Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by the government initiatives to promote Tourism along with Saudi Vision 2030 and infrastructure developments in the country

Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Market is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets due to government support initiatives and rising younger population. The Capital city of Riyadh has the highest existing and upcoming stock of office and residential space in the country. KSA Facility Management market is at the growing stage with huge profitability potential marked with the presence of 50+ Facility Management Service providers and increasing. The Market has experienced a robust growth rate over the period 2020-2021, with a sudden rise in 2021 due to COVID-19 and certain regulations imposed by the Government of KSA that interfered with the normal functioning of the industry. Demand for facility management services was driven by commercial and real estate expansion, rising awareness among the clients regarding importance of maintenance services for sustainable buildings. The market continues to be attractive because higher competition, leading to greater scrutiny of contracts, contract renewals and customized contracts.

Vietnam Facility Management Market Outlook to 2023 - By Single, Bundled and Integrated Services; By Soft Services (Housekeeping, Security, Landscaping and Others) and Hard Services (Electromechanical Services, Operations and Maintenance Services, Fire Safety and Security Systems), By End User Sectors (Commercial, Industrial, Hospitality, Residential, Infrastructure and Others)

In future, it is anticipated that Vietnam facility management industry revenue will increase at a positive CAGR during the period 2018 – 2023E. In Vietnam, it is expected that the demand for both soft and hard services will be augmented largely due to growth in the Government outsourcing through Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Build operate transfer (BOT). Increasing demand from multinational clients is likely to drive future demand for Integrated Facility Management (IFM) services in Vietnam with industrial expansion, commercial office buildings and infrastructure sector being the future penetration sectors for IFM services. The growth in residential, retail, commercial, industrial and infrastructure sectors’ spending will further increase the demand of FM services.

Australia Facility Management Market Outlook to 2023 - By Single, Bundled and Integrated Services, By Soft (Cleaning, Security and Other services) and Hard Services (Electromechanical, Operations and Maintenance, Fire and Safety), By End User Sectors

In future, it is anticipated that Australia facility management market in terms of revenue will increase at a positive CAGR during the period FY’2018 – FY’2023. In Australia, it is expected that the demand for both soft and hard services will be further augmented largely due to growth in the Government outsourcing through Public Private Partnerships (PPP). Moreover, increasing demand from multinational clients is likely to drive future demand for Integrated Facility Management (IFM) services in Australia with commercial office buildings and infrastructure sector being the future penetration sectors for IFM services. The growth in supply/ new projects pipeline in Residential, retail, commercial and infrastructure sectors in the country will further increase the demand of FM services.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us:- Ken Research Private Limited Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth Ankur@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249



