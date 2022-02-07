U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

Qatar Facility Management Market to Surpass $22,268.2 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From an estimated $5,285.1 million in 2021, the Qatari facility management market size is set to increase to $22,268.2 million by 2030, at a 17.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. The strongest reason for it would be the Qatar National Vision 2030, under which Qatar's government seeks to make itself less reliant on the oil and gas industry. For this, infrastructure is being constructed on a massive scale to support other industries, which will, in time, drive the demand for facility maintenance.

PandS Intelligence Logo
PandS Intelligence Logo

Some of the mega construction projects underway in this regard are Sheraton Park, Western Green Spine in Doha, Sidra Medical Research Centre, and Education City. Moreover, the country will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is another key factor propelling construction and infrastructure development activities here. The infrastructure, being constructed with a spending of more than $220 billion, will need to be maintained even after the world cup ends, thus creating a high requirement for facility management.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/qatar-facility-management-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Qatar Facility Management Market Report

  • The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the demand for facility management negatively in 2020 since most industrial and commercial facilities were closed and there were restrictions on the movement of people.

  • However, since the lifting of the lockdowns, the demand for cleaning services has surged sharply, as the focus of entities and individuals on general hygiene has increased manifold.

  • Property management services have witnessed the highest demand in the Qatari facility management market till now because they include the essential services that keep the built infrastructure in the optimum working condition.t

  • The outsourced mode of facility management will gain wide popularity in the coming years because it allows industrial and commercial entities to take their minds off these hassles and focus on their core operations.

  • Commercial users create the highest demand for facility management in Qatar because clean and well-maintained commercial facilities are essential for attracting lessees and visitors.

  • The biggest Qatari facility management market trend is green buildings, which the government is supporting in order to reduce energy consumption.

In recent years, the most-effective strategic measure that has allowed these Qatari facility management market players to augment their revenue has been the securing of service contracts. For instance, in June 2020, contracts for facility maintenance at the Singaporean embassy and Al Kaabi Tower, both in Doha, were secured by CBM Qatar LLC. These two-year agreements are for security, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP), and cleaning services.

Browse detailed report on Qatar Facility Management Market Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

The key companies providing facility management services in Qatar are Mosanada Facilities Management Services, Engie Cofely, Al-Asmakh Facilities Management W.L.L., CBM Qatar LLC, COMO Facilities Management Services, OCS Qatar LLC, Elegancia Group, Conservo Facility Management W.L.L., Al Tamyoz Business Group, Sodexo Group, Facilities Management & Maintenance Company LLC, AMWAJ Catering Services Company, and Waseef.

Qatar Facility Management Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on Service

  • Property

  • Cleaning

  • Security

  • Catering

  • Support

  • Environmental Management

Based on End User

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

Based on Mode

  • In-House

  • Outsourced

Based on Type

  • Hard

  • Soft

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
