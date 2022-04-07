U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

Qatar Fitness Services Market -- Rise of Female-Only Fitness Centres, Online Fitness Apps along with Growth in Boutique Gyms are driving the Commercial Fitness Market in the country: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
·5 min read
Qatar Fitness Services Industry Research Report Covers Active Members in Qatar Fitness Industry, Active Members Qatar Fitness, analysis of the fitness industry of Qatar Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Qatar, Commercial Gyms Market in Qatar, Commercial Gyms Qatar, Cost of Constructing a Fitness Services Centre in Qatar, COVID 19 Impact Qatar Fitness Services Industry, COVID Impact on Qatar Fitness Services Market, Digital Fitness Market in Qatar, Digital Fitness Qatar, Fitness Centers & Health Clubs Market in Qatar, Fitness Centre Construction Cost, Fitness Centres in Hospitals Qatar, Fitness Equipment Distributors in Qatar, Fitness Equipment Manufacturers in Qatar, Fitness Equipment Market Qatar, Fitness Equipment Market Sale Growth Qatar, Fitness Establishments Qatar, Fitness Events in Qatar, Fitness Events Qatar.

Gurugram, India, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Fitness operators have an enormous opportunity to capture an ever increasing segment of the population who are exercising or considering doing so.

- Expansion of fitness centres by opening new centres separate for males and females to cities other than Doha and Al Rayyan will increase brand visibility and member participation.

- Increase in demand of certified personal trainers among customers of fitness centers in both organized and unorganized fitness center market would lead to revenue growth for fitness centers.

- Digital Fitness and At- Home workouts will gain traction in the near future as majority of the population intend to make virtual classes a regular part of their routine post pandemic

Evolution of Consumer Preferences: Catalyzed by the pandemic, awareness of exercise has increased rapidly with consumers shifting towards virtual classes such as using pre-recorded video and livestream classes to carry out their exercises. Leading tech-giants are collaborating with market leaders in the fitness industry to foray into the market as consumers are inclined toward digital fitness subscriptions than traditional gym memberships.

Growth in Number of Establishments: Increase in demand and prominence of female gyms along with upcoming FIFA 2022 and increasing health and awareness along the population is expected to disrupt the industry.

Impact of COVID 19: Increasing health awareness post COVID will increase active participants in fitness centers. As outdoor exercise avenues such as gyms and fitness centers have closed or are offering restricted access, indoor exercise options are leading customers who are fitness oriented towards at-home alternatives for a healthy and active lifestyle.

The report titled "Qatar Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by increasing health concerns resulting in addition of number of health clubs and gyms in the country" by Ken Research suggested that the fitness market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to growing health conscious population, increasing disposable income, rising awareness regarding obesity and to overcome health issues such as diabetes and cancer has been the major key factors which drives the demand for fitness services centers in Qatar. The market is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 14.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

  • Overview of Commercial Gyms in Qatar Health and Fitness Market

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Hotels and Resorts

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Schools and Universities

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Residential Townships/Compounds

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Hospitals

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Sports Clubs and Govt. Organizations

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NDc5MDM3

Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

  • Qatar Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

  • Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

  • Estimated Cost of Constructing a Fitness Centre

Key Target Audience:-

  • Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

  • Fitness Equipment Distributors

  • Fitness Centres

  • Government Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2015-2020

  • Forecast Period: 2020–2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Socio-Economic Landscape of Qatar

  • Direct and Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Qatar

  • Overview of Commercial Gyms in Qatar Health and Fitness Market

  • Snapshot of Digital Fitness Market in Qatar

  • Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Qatar

  • Qatar Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

  • Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

  • Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Qatar

  • Overview of Healthcare Scenario/Health Statistics

  • Potential Health Implications and Health Cost Reductions

  • Customer Mindset for Fitness Services

  • Impact of COVID 19 on Fitness Industry in Qatar

  • Future Outlook and Projections for Qatar Fitness Services Market

  • White space and Opportunities existing in the Qatar Fitness Services Market

  • Research Methodology

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Qatar Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F

