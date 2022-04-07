Qatar Fitness Services Market -- Rise of Female-Only Fitness Centres, Online Fitness Apps along with Growth in Boutique Gyms are driving the Commercial Fitness Market in the country: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

Qatar Fitness Services Industry Research Report Covers Active Members in Qatar Fitness Industry, Active Members Qatar Fitness, analysis of the fitness industry of Qatar Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Qatar, Commercial Gyms Market in Qatar, Commercial Gyms Qatar, Cost of Constructing a Fitness Services Centre in Qatar, COVID 19 Impact Qatar Fitness Services Industry, COVID Impact on Qatar Fitness Services Market, Digital Fitness Market in Qatar, Digital Fitness Qatar, Fitness Centers & Health Clubs Market in Qatar, Fitness Centre Construction Cost, Fitness Centres in Hospitals Qatar, Fitness Equipment Distributors in Qatar, Fitness Equipment Manufacturers in Qatar, Fitness Equipment Market Qatar, Fitness Equipment Market Sale Growth Qatar, Fitness Establishments Qatar, Fitness Events in Qatar, Fitness Events Qatar.

Gurugram, India, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Fitness operators have an enormous opportunity to capture an ever increasing segment of the population who are exercising or considering doing so.

- Expansion of fitness centres by opening new centres separate for males and females to cities other than Doha and Al Rayyan will increase brand visibility and member participation.

- Increase in demand of certified personal trainers among customers of fitness centers in both organized and unorganized fitness center market would lead to revenue growth for fitness centers.

- Digital Fitness and At- Home workouts will gain traction in the near future as majority of the population intend to make virtual classes a regular part of their routine post pandemic

Evolution of Consumer Preferences: Catalyzed by the pandemic, awareness of exercise has increased rapidly with consumers shifting towards virtual classes such as using pre-recorded video and livestream classes to carry out their exercises. Leading tech-giants are collaborating with market leaders in the fitness industry to foray into the market as consumers are inclined toward digital fitness subscriptions than traditional gym memberships.

Story continues

Growth in Number of Establishments: Increase in demand and prominence of female gyms along with upcoming FIFA 2022 and increasing health and awareness along the population is expected to disrupt the industry.

Impact of COVID 19: Increasing health awareness post COVID will increase active participants in fitness centers. As outdoor exercise avenues such as gyms and fitness centers have closed or are offering restricted access, indoor exercise options are leading customers who are fitness oriented towards at-home alternatives for a healthy and active lifestyle.

The report titled " Qatar Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by increasing health concerns resulting in addition of number of health clubs and gyms in the country " by Ken Research suggested that the fitness market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to growing health conscious population, increasing disposable income, rising awareness regarding obesity and to overcome health issues such as diabetes and cancer has been the major key factors which drives the demand for fitness services centers in Qatar. The market is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 14.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Qatar Health and Fitness Market

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hotels and Resorts

Overview of Fitness Centres in Schools and Universities

Overview of Fitness Centres in Residential Townships/Compounds

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hospitals

Overview of Fitness Centres in Sports Clubs and Govt. Organizations

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NDc5MDM3

Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Qatar Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Estimated Cost of Constructing a Fitness Centre

Key Target Audience:-

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Fitness Equipment Distributors

Fitness Centres

Government Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2015-2020

Forecast Period: 2020–2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Socio-Economic Landscape of Qatar

Direct and Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Qatar

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Qatar Health and Fitness Market

Snapshot of Digital Fitness Market in Qatar

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Qatar

Qatar Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Qatar

Overview of Healthcare Scenario/Health Statistics

Potential Health Implications and Health Cost Reductions

Customer Mindset for Fitness Services

Impact of COVID 19 on Fitness Industry in Qatar

Future Outlook and Projections for Qatar Fitness Services Market

White space and Opportunities existing in the Qatar Fitness Services Market

Research Methodology

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Qatar Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F

Related Reports:-

Philippines Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025- By Service Type (E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Healthcare IT Solutions) and By Region (Manila, Central Luzon, Mindanao/Davao, and Others

Philippines Health Tech Market had a slow growth initially. The slow growth corresponded to poor internet penetration and lack of technology awareness. Unorganized health tech infrastructure and a less tech-savvy population led to the accumulation of unharmonized healthcare data. The government faced a major difficulty when the healthcare challenges kept on increasing with the growing population. Increasing need and high government interest positively drove the Philippines health tech industry.

Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia

Indonesia Health Tech market grew at a very high growth rate over the review period 2017-2020 and was further supported by an increase in health awareness among the younger population, the advancement of technology in the market, introduction of new platforms in the market. The entry of domestic players with international investments has also contributed to the same. Strong growth was observed in Indonesia's health tech industry majorly due to high-end user demand.

India Consumer Wearables Market Outlook to 2025- By Type (Fitness Trackers and Smart-watches), By Sales Channel (Online and Offline), By Price Segment (Under ₹ 1000, ₹1000 - ₹ 10,000 , ₹10,000 - ₹ 20,000 and Above ₹ 20,000) and By Sales

The India Consumer Wearable industry has grown at a CAGR of 32.0% on the basis of revenue over the period 2015-2020. The young demographics and high disposable income in the country is one of the largest growth drivers of the industry. Continuous investment in research & development and marketing activities by the wearables manufacturers is positively impacting the industry's growth. Fitness trackers dominated the wearables industry in India in 2020 on the basis of revenue. The adoption of wearables is currently led by decrease in the price of fitness trackers. In addition to being cheap, these devices now offer features which were once only available in high end devices.

Egypt Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by Growing health and fitness consciousness and Increasing Obesity among Consumers in the Country

Egypt Fitness Services Market is a largely under-penetrated market with less than % of the population actively participating in a Fitness Centres. Rising disposable income accompanied with improvement in infrastructure pertaining to fitness centres are fueling the market growth. Tech-enabled high-end fitness offerings, usually backed by strong social media credentials and cult following along with budget fitness chains are expanding in Egypt.

More Healthcare Market Research Reports:- https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/SC-91-64.html

Follow Us:-

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249



