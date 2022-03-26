U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,354.16
    -6.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

QATAR FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF EARTHNA CENTER DURING DOHA FORUM

·4 min read

Center to address sustainability policy in the critical areas of arid climates, sustainable cities and communities

DOHA, Qatar, March 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Qatar Foundation has announced the launch of its Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a non-profit policy center, at the annual Doha Forum summit.

Executive Director, Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata
Executive Director, Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata

Building on a legacy of many years of work by Qatar Foundation (QF) in the field of sustainability, the new center will channel QF's education, research, and innovation ecosystem into generating solutions that enhance Qatar's global sustainability policy role where the country has unique insight and capabilities.

Dedicated to thought leadership in policymaking, establishing and promoting policy priorities, strengthening linkages between education, research, and industry, and extending Qatar Foundation's network of domestic and international collaboration, Earthna will focus on sustainability in hot and arid climates, sustainable energy, and maximizing QF's Education City campus as a test bed for new technologies and sustainable implementations.

The launch of Earthna at the high-level panel discussion explored ways of making cities the focus for sustainable global solutions for nature and climate. Expert panelists who gave their insights in the panel discussion were His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar; The Right Honorable Vincent Thomas Keaveny, Lord Mayor of London; Jane Madgwick, CEO, Wetlands International; Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, Leader of Climate and Energy Global Practice - at WWF; and Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna.

"Our connection to nature holds the key to our future. As a leader in sustainability, QF has supported nationwide priorities, from educating our community about sustainability to generating solutions for Qatar's most pressing environmental challenges. By creating Earthna, we are bridging our research and community strengths to address new policy solutions" said Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation.

Earthna will convene a wide community of experts, government, policy and decision makers, businesses, multilateral institutions, and civil society to generate a more sustainable future. It will also incorporate and build on key elements of the work in cultivating sustainable behaviors, mindsets, and action that have been driven by QF entities.

"Earthna is focused on developing tools, solutions, and policies to improve people's lives within a thriving natural environment," said Mr. de la Mata.

"Qatar sits at the heart of global challenges, which gives us an incredible opportunity to lead global dialogue and promote sustainable policy. Earthna will bring together local and global experts to design and advocate for solutions with global impact."

The Earthna center will focus on the areas of circular economy, sustainable energy, resource security and management, environmental protection and restoration, and societal wellbeing.

To find out more about Earthna, visit www.earthna.qa

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future

Earthna is a non-profit policy center established under Qatar Foundation (QF) to inform and influence national and global sustainability policy.

Bridging technical and research expertise with policy advice and advocacy, Earthna will convene a wide community of technical and research experts, government, policy and decision makers, businesses, multilateral institutions, and civil society to generate a more sustainable future.

The Earthna center runs multidisciplinary programming with a focus on the fields of hot and arid climates, sustainable cities, and sustainable energy, as well as the potential of QF's Education City as a test-bed for sustainable technologies and practices.

Earthna is focused on developing tools, solutions, and policies to improve people's lives within a thriving natural environment. Working together with our community to co-create and design solutions that utilize our resources limits and understand our local culture and needs, we deliver a message of hope and impactful action that will strengthen our legacy.

Executive Director, Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata; Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar H.E. Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani; Lord Mayor of London, The Rt Hon Vincent Keaveny; President and CEO, Wetlands International, Ms. Jane Madgwick; Global Leader of Climate &amp; Energy at WWF; Former Minister of Environment of Peru and President of COP20, H.E. Manuel Pulgar-Vidal
Executive Director, Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata; Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar H.E. Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani; Lord Mayor of London, The Rt Hon Vincent Keaveny; President and CEO, Wetlands International, Ms. Jane Madgwick; Global Leader of Climate & Energy at WWF; Former Minister of Environment of Peru and President of COP20, H.E. Manuel Pulgar-Vidal
Earthna Logo
Earthna Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qatar-foundation-announces-the-launch-of-earthna-center-during-doha-forum-301511271.html

SOURCE Qatar Foundation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/26/c3654.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here is what AT&T is giving investors in WarnerMedia spinoff, and how it will work

    AT&T Inc. offered new details about its planned spinoff of WarnerMedia Friday, as the telecommunications company prepares for that transaction to close in April.

  • Cannabis legislation is being used as a ‘political pawn,’ Entourage Effect Capital partner says

    Entourage Effect Capital Managing Partner Matt Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the potential Congressional vote on marijuana legalization, the cannabis industry, and how cannabis companies are taxed.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • How Putin’s War Made These 3 Fertilizer Producers Hot Stocks

    Fertilizer prices were already rising when Russia invaded Ukraine. But that left these North American producers, with access to cheap natural gas, in an enviable position.

  • Oil rises to over $120/bbl after attack on Saudi facilities

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Crude prices rose more than 1% to over $120 a barrel on Friday, as traders reconciled the impact of a missile attack on an oil distribution facility in Saudi Arabia with a possible release of oil reserves by the United States. Brent crude settled up $1.62, or 1.4%, to $120.65 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended $1.56, or 1.4% higher, at $113.90. Yemen's Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday and the Saudi-led coalition said Aramco's fuel distribution station in Jeddah had been targeted by an attack, but that a fire in two tanks at the facility had been brought under control.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    Investors are worried mainly because of the history with a more recent model of the 737, the Boeing 737 MAX. There were no survivors in Monday's crash.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesSony to Unveil PlayStation Subscription as Soon as Next WeekChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Says Donbas Is Ukr

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Russian general who said Ukraine invasion would be over in hours is reported killed

    A Russian general who boasted that the invasion of Ukraine would be over in hours has been killed, it was reported on Friday.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.7% to 15.6%, are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • 2 Important Things Smart Investors Should Know About Upstart

    Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) life as a public entity got off to a strong start with a successful initial public offering in December 2020. As Upstart's stock corrects itself, investors who missed the boat earlier might be eager to get on board. Upstart is an AI-powered loan platform that enables consumers to get credit based on more than just a FICO score.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • BofA Coins New FANG Equivalent For Semiconductor Stocks, 'MANGO'

    BofA analyst Vivek Arya's recent discussions with investors about the U.S. Semiconductors sector have "overwhelmingly" been focused more on cycle worries such as peaking demand and rising Capex than company fundamentals. Arya coined a FANG equivalent, "MANGO," or Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) and ON Semiconductor Corp (NAS

  • Cathie Wood Buys Into a Biotech With a Covid Connection

    A biotech that's caught asset manager Cathie Wood's attention recently received FDA emergency authorization for a test of Covid antibodies.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Just when COVID-19 begins to fade into the distance, inflation reaches a 40-year high, Russia invades Ukraine, and the major stock indexes enter correction territory. The Federal Reserve is now indicating as many as seven interest-rate hikes this year alone to combat inflation.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investors are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, which have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Companies belonging to this category have a track record of running a successful business while rewarding shareholders with consistent dividends. My favorites on the list include healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), consumer products powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $6

    No-brainer stocks often refer to solid companies with a long track record of success. Here, I'll talk about a biotech with a game-changing way of delivering vaccines, a company with a different way of looking at the genome, and a company that may make the production of bacteria a big business. Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has jumped onto some investors' radar screens because it's developing a coronavirus vaccine candidate.