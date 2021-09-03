Qatar Managed Security Services Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2027

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Managed Security Services Market Report 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Qatar managed security services market grew at a considerable rate in recent years on the back of strong government support in form of initiatives and regulations for providing a safe and secure cyber environment to its inhabitants. The major government initiatives include the National Cyber Security Strategy (2014-2018) combined with Q-CERT and several other such types of ministries that are responsible for providing security to critical infrastructural facilities.



However, the spread of COVID-19 led to an overall economic slowdown across the country as a result of the fall in oil prices, which further declined the government revenues and had an adverse impact on the ongoing investment sizes and activities in domains such as BFSI, energy and telecommunication, thereby leading to falling demand for managed security services during the year 2020.



Despite of the slowdown in 2020, market revenues are anticipated to recover from 2021 onwards owing to the resumption of economic activities, business, trade and industry due to the upcoming FIFA world cup 2022 along with Qatar Vision 2023, which in turn would re-start the flow of funds in ICT & IT markets and thus propel the growth of managed security service market in near future.



According to the publisher, Qatar Managed Security Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-27F. Growing dependence on the ICT sector for creating a knowledge-based economy by the Qatar government to align with Qatar Vision 2030 coupled with rising internet users would escalate the digital footprint across the country, thus, fostering the demand for managed security services in the forthcoming years.



Based on deployment, on-premise managed security services is projected to generate the highest revenues in the overall managed security services market of Qatar on account of maximum availability of control and visibility to the in-house IT team over the organization's internal infrastructure.



Thus, actively protecting sensitive data, applications and network from rising threats and attacks in cyberspace. However, with the growing adoption of work from home norm among employees and increasing application of IoT, big data, artificial intelligence and other such types of advanced & emerging technologies, cloud-based managed security services would witness considerable growth in the coming years.



Key Highlights of the Report

Historical Data and Forecast of Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Revenues, by Service Types for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Revenues, by Organisation Size for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Revenues, by Deployment Type for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Revenues, by Applications for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Revenues, by Regions for the Period 2017-2027F

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Qatar Managed Security Services Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Qatar Managed Security Services Market Share, By Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:



By Service Types

Security Assets Monitoring & Management Service (SAMM)

Threat Intelligence, Research, Detection & Remediation Service (TIRDR)

Risk & Compliance Management Service (RCM)

Advanced & Emerging Managed Security Service (AEM)

By Organization Type

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On-Premise Managed Security Services

Cloud Managed Security Services

By Application

BFSI Sector

Energy Sector

Healthcare Sector

ICT Sector

Others (Commercial, Hospitality, Government, etc)

Companies Mentioned

Atos SE

Broadcom Inc.

Certis CISCO Security Pte Ltd

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco International Limited

Gulf Business Machines Qatar

International Business Machines Corporation

McAfee Corp.

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C

Salam International Investment Ltd Q.P.S.C

