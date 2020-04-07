Qatar Looks to Raise More Than $5 Billion With ‘Dream’ Eurobond

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar, the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, is selling a Eurobond to bolster its finances, as developing-nation borrowers start to issue again following last month’s turmoil in global markets.

The Gulf monarchy, rated AA- by S&P Global Ratings, is marketing five-, 10- and 30-year notes and aiming to raise more than $5 billion, said people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified.

The government is offering a hefty premium to its existing bonds, with initial price talk on the longest tranche set at 4.75%. That compares with a yield of 4.05% on Qatar’s $6 billion of notes maturing in 2048. Israel, rated the same by S&P, issued $5 billion last week that included a 30-year portion paying 3.875%.

“Qatar is double-A rated and now offers yield which we could only dream of a couple months back,” said Carl Wong, head of fixed income at Avenue Asset Management Ltd. in Hong Kong.

The five-year tranche has initial spread guidance of 335 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, which would equate to a yield of roughly 3.85%. The 10-year has guidance of 340 basis points.

Sovereign sales are resuming after the spread of the coronavirus and plunge in oil prices all but closed developing bond markets for most of March. As well as Israel’s deal, Panama issued $2.5 billion and Indonesia raised $4.3 billion on Monday in its biggest-ever offering in dollars.

“Qatar has offered juicy spreads on all three tranches,” said Chirag Doshi, chief investment officer at Qatar Insurance Company in Doha, who will probably buy the bonds. “The issue is expected to generate favorable demand and will open the door for more regional bond sales.”

Virus-related lockdowns are hammering most Gulf economies. Gas prices are closely tied to oil prices, which have almost halved this year after a deal between major producers to curb supply fell apart.

Sovereign wealth funds of Gulf Arab states are bringing some of their billions back home to counter slowing economic growth. The region’s funds could lose more than $300 billion this year, according to the Institute of International Finance, the industry’s global association.

