(Bloomberg) -- Qatar plans to buy $500 million of Lebanon government bonds to support the country’s economy.

The decision was made during Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut on Sunday, state-run Qatar News Agency reported, citing Qatar’s foreign minister. It didn’t provide more information.

Lebanon’s Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil roiled bond markets this month when he told a newspaper that the country may restructure its debt as part of a plan to repair public finances battered by sluggish economic growth and the war in neighboring Syria. He later denied the plans and several officials sought to reassure investors that the country will honor all of its obligations on time.

