Qatari Stocks Break Losing Streak, Lead Mideast Gains: Inside EM

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s QE Index of stocks interrupted a three-day losing streak to rise 1.7% at close, its biggest daily gain since June 20.

Still, the benchmark remains among the world’s worst equity performers this month, according to major gauges tracked by Bloomberg. It’s headed toward its worst monthly performance since June 2017, when a group of neighbors including Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with the Gulf country.

Qatari stocks lost 2.2% in the week ended Aug. 15 amid selling pressure across the spectrum of riskier assets, and a dash for havens such as U.S. Treasuries. The decline is set to “subside” this week, according to Talal Samhouri, the head of asset management at Doha-based Amwal LLC, as investors return to trading desks.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Qatar’s QE Index advanced the most among Middle Eastern peers Top gainers included: Industries Qatar +4.3%; Masraf al Rayan +2.6% and Qatar National Bank +1.4% READ: Seadrill, GDI Enter in Venture to Manage Qatar JackupsThe Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.3% Riyad Bank and Saudi Basic Industries led declines NOTE: The market in Riyadh resumed trading today after a week-long holiday from Aug. 11-15 Stocks in Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index declined 0.3%, while Dubai’s equities were little changedKuwait’s Premier Market Index slipped 1.7%, the most among regional players Kuwait Finance House and Zain Kuwait contributed most to the loss, dropping 2.2% and 3.1%, respectively The EGX30 Index gained 0.7% at close NOTE: Egyptian equities are the best performers this month among the major global indexes that Bloomberg tracksREAD: Egyptian Stocks Extend Rally to Fourth Day on Rate OptimismStocks in Tel Aviv add 0.2% as of 3:47 p.m. local time READ: Israel’s Economy Slows More Than Forecast on Exports, InvestmentMORE: Gibraltar Won’t Carry Forward U.S. Request on Seized Supertanker

To contact the reporter on this story: Abeer Abu Omar in Dubai at aabuomar@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Abbas Al Lawati

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.