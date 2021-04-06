U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Qatar's Construction industry's Growth Prospects by Market, Project Type and Construction Activity 2021-2025

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction in Qatar - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (Q1 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Qatar's construction sector declined by an estimated 3.2% in real terms in 2020, due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, low global fuel demand and the continued economic blockade against Qatar, which was finally lifted in January 2021. The blockade had been in place since June 2017, when four Arab countries - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt - cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar, and imposed a sea, land and air blockade on the country, claiming it was too close to Iran and supported terrorism.

In April 2020, the country's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani requested the postponement of more than QAR29.1 billion (US$8 billion) in un-awarded contracts on capital expenditure projects, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent collapse of global oil prices. The expansion project at the North Field, the world's largest gas field, was due to go live in 2024, but the authorities announced that its start will be delayed until 2025. Furthermore, in an attempt to shore up its finances to cope with the impact of the pandemic, the government instructed all ministries and state-funded organizations to cut spending on non-Qatari employees by 30%, either through lay-offs or pay-cuts, from June 1st 2020.

The publisher expects the industry to recover by 2.8% in 2021, supported by a recovery in fuel prices, a rebound in the global economy and the ending of the economic blockade of Qatar. Construction output is forecast to record an annual average growth of 4.2% between 2022 and 2025, supported by the Qatar National Vision 2030, under which QAR60 billion (US$16.4 billion) will be invested in infrastructure and real estate projects by 2025. In addition, the country's plan to increase the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) production capacity will support investments in oil and gas projects. The ratification of a new law regulating Public-Private Partnership (PPP) will attract private sector investment in the development of infrastructure, schools, and healthcare projects, supporting the industry's growth over the forecast period (2021-2025).

This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into Qatar's construction industry, including -

  • Qatar's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

  • Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Qatar's construction industry

  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Qatar. It provides -

  • Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Qatar, featuring details of key growth drivers.

  • Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

  • Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context
3.1 Economic Performance
3.2 Political Environment and Policy
3.3 Demographics
3.4 COVID-19 Status

4 Construction Outlook
4.1 All Construction
4.2 Commercial Construction
4.3 Industrial Construction
4.4 Infrastructure Construction
4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction
4.6 Institutional Construction
4.7 Residential Construction

5 Key Industry Participants
5.1 Contractors
5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3auy5g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


