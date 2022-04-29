U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,258.50
    -29.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,783.58
    -132.81 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,785.68
    -85.84 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.49
    +1.13 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.30
    +20.00 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0033 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    +0.0430 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2553
    +0.0093 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2810
    -0.5560 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,057.26
    -360.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.64
    -11.72 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.71
    +19.52 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

QBE North America launches Specialty Casualty business

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced the launch of a Specialty Casualty business as part of its strategy to invest in areas where the insurer can offer distinct advantages to business customers.

(PRNewsfoto/QBE North America)
(PRNewsfoto/QBE North America)

"With QBE Specialty Casualty, we see a clear opportunity to build a long-term franchise that is grounded in expert underwriting with a data-driven approach to meet the unique needs of customers," said Tom Fitzgerald, President of Specialty & Commercial insurance at QBE North America. "It will allow us to deepen our relationships with our limited and preferred network of brokers while we further improve the balance and synergies in our diversified business portfolio."

QBE Specialty Casualty's offering will include admitted and non-admitted primary, lead umbrella and excess liability products, targeting a wide range of business segments across a diverse set of industries.

To launch the new business unit, QBE has hired a team led by four senior executives with proven track records of building market-leading capabilities in Specialty Casualty while generating stable and sustainable performance over time.

Taking newly created posts to lead the business are: Karen London, President, Specialty Casualty; Mike Foley, Chief Underwriting Officer, Specialty Casualty; Morgan Wichmann, Head of Casualty non-Construction; and Craig Freid, Head of Casualty Construction. All four have decades of experience in the Specialty Casualty market with a heavy focus on complex and hard-to-place risks. Prior to joining QBE, they held leadership positions at Berkshire Hathaway.

"Our team has an unmatched reputation, and we are confident they will build the industry's leading Specialty Casualty business," said Fitzgerald. "We're excited to have them on board and look forward to their contributions to QBE North America."

Karen London added, "QBE has state-of-the-art systems and tools to support the Specialty Casualty products and services. We are thrilled to bring our expertise to QBE leveraging capabilities, building a team and platform from the ground up to deliver customized risk solutions for customers."

About QBE

QBE North America is a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2021 of $6.29 billion. Information on QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qbe-north-america-launches-specialty-casualty-business-301536028.html

SOURCE QBE North America

Recommended Stories

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • Buffett successor Greg Abel is a ‘regular guy’ from Iowa with a ‘shocking workload’

    Greg Abel of Des Moines assumes his role of successor in waiting to Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting approaches. Is he ready?

  • AbbVie Crumbles On Mixed Earnings, Slashes 2022 Profit Outlook

    AbbVie beat first-quarter earnings forecasts, though sales came in light and the firm cut its 2022 profit guide. AbbVie stock fell Friday.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Apple unnerves investors with '$4 billion to $8 billion' guidance

    Even mighty Apple isn't immune to the ongoing effects of a global pandemic.

  • Can Social Security Be Grossed Up?

    If you're a retiree who depends on Social Security, in some cases you can gross up your Social Security income on financial paperwork. You would do this to make your income more accurately represent the equivalent amount of earned income … Continue reading → The post Can Social Security Be Grossed Up? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Column: Is Elon Musk already looking to bail out of his Twitter deal?

    Elon Musk has appeared to waste no time before violating his merger agreement with Twitter.

  • AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm Stocks Fall After Intel Flags Problems Ahead

    PC sales are slowing as the Covid-19 pandemic phase looks to be ending and the economic outlook is uncertain, raising concerns for chip makers.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Why Comcast Stock Was Tumbling This Week

    Most stocks see their prices go up after an estimates-beating quarter is announced, but that hasn't been the case with Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) this week. Following the release of its first-quarter figures Thursday morning, the media giant's shares continued the downward trajectory they'd been experiencing for days. As of the close of trading Thursday, the stock was down by more than 8% week-to-date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Netflix Torpedoed Warner Bros. Discovery Stock. 2 Top Execs Scooped Up Shares.

    CEO David Zaslav and Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels bought a combined $1.5 million of shares of the media giant this week.

  • Alibaba Stock Surges As Crackdown Fears Ease, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba was poised for a sharply higher open Friday on reports Beijing is ready to stimulate the economy further amid widespread Covid lockdowns. Alibaba stock has been hit hard by selling in recent weeks and could try to break out of its downtrend soon, but is BABA stock a buy right now? Sentiment was also positive around Alibaba stock and other Chinese stocks like JD.com, Pinduoduo after Bloomberg reported that Beijing is in talks with the U.S. to allow regulators to conduct on-site audits of U.S.-listed Chinese firms.

  • RECONAFRICA EXTENSION TO THE LETTER OF INTENT WITH NAMCOR

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) wishes to announce that, further to its announcement on February 6, 2022, it has entered into an extension to the Letter of Intent with its partner, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (PTY) LTD ("NAMCOR"), to acquire half of NAMCOR's 10% carried participating interest in the approximate 6.3 million acres petroleum exploration licence (PEL 73) in the Kavango basin, NE Namibia

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Dives As Generics, Revlimid Rivals Slam 2022 Outlook

    Bristol Myers Squibb cut its 2022 guidance Friday amid patent losses and Revlimid erosion. In response, BMY stock tumbled.

  • Robinhood stock falls on earnings miss, lower active users

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down quarterly earnings for Robinhood.

  • Amazon stock plunges after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.