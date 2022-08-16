U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,291.10
    -6.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,963.72
    +51.28 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,056.25
    -71.81 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.52
    -7.83 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.44
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    -8.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.16 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    +0.0580 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2084
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5740
    +1.3020 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,909.24
    -182.97 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.55
    -3.37 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.09
    +41.94 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

QBig Invest Introduced New, Secure and Profitable Trading Methods In 2022

·6 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --This year, several investors have been captivated by QBig Invest by a strong impression for its service. With appropriate legal license, fast withdrawal methods, 24/7 support from customer service as well as reasonable transaction fees, QBig has taken the trading experience to the next level.

QBig Invest is known as a stock brokerage firm which has been in the financial industry for a while. Over the past few years of operation, QBig Invest has brought up distinct impression to a number of market participants. Looking from a general perspective, QBig Invest shows its strength in the following aspects:

Account types

On its website, QBig Invest offers 4 types of available accounts, including a demo and three live accounts.

QBig Invest introduces 3 types of main account which are Standard Fixed, Standard Variable and Raw Zero VIP in an ascending priority. Depending on the account type, the respective fees a.k.a spreads would be vary.

It is worth noting that the broker also provides a demo account based on a similar trading platform to that of live market, though trading activities would be done via virtual currency. Initial amount for trial is preset up to 100,000 USD, which is a considerably great deal of cybercash for first-timers to develop their skills. This type of account is completely free, any users can simply log in to use.

Trial over the three types of live account indicates that the user experience was pretty much in line with any description provided on its site. Standard Fixed account would be the best bit for those who are new to the market with minimal capital and just want to give it a shot. Meanwhile, Standard Variable account is readily to max up ones' profit and increase winning trades for anyone who are already familiar to the market for some times with adequate capital and a clear strategy to follow. As for experienced investors having excess funds with specific risk management and strict trading system, a VIP account can be their best choice for returns optimization. All told, one important thing to take note is that high risk almost certainly comes along with high rewards.

Offering of investments

QBig Invest is comparative to the average brokerage platforms in that it offers a full suite of multiple assets which are commonly in demand e.g. forex, stock, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency CFDs. These are the typical old-school proxy instruments which most investors find it manageable to formulate their strategies on while engaging with familiar markets. Traders can enjoy various leverage size for specific categories:

  • Up to 1:20 for stocks

  • Up to 1:400 for currency pairs

  • Up to 1:100 for commodities

Trading leverage on QBig Invest is lower compared to some other brokers such as Exness (unlimited leverage), yet this is an edge for inexperienced investors. Lower leverage means lesser risk of losing money when ones' trades slip or something misses expectations. It is strongly recommended once again that the leverage should not be applied by those with insufficient fundamental understanding as well as limited awareness of risk & reward mechanics.

Trading platform

Fans of MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and WebTrader can find a confluence of platforms on QBig Invest. When it comes to MT4, which is a familiar trading platform for many international market participants, assets trading has never been easier. If you are totally new to this kind of interface, don't worry, bundles of tutorial information are broadly shared all over the internet.

On the other hand, WebTrader is a web-based integrated platform on QBig Invest. Direct access is available without the need of download like MT4. This platform, however, offers less charting tools, which is incomparable to the full range functions on MT4. At the end of the day, investors feel rather comfortable with MT4 in terms of safety.

Deposit/withdrawal

Deposit and withdrawal service is a matter of concern for many investors during their participation. Part of the reasons is that there are chatters about instances where clients experienced fund restriction and balance monetization from the suspected fraudulent brokers. On the other part, deposit and withdrawal unavailability has been reported at QBig Invest. We have also made an attempt on its service to get the real cash in and out at QBig.

In terms of deposit, QBig Invest offers a variety of transaction methods via credit/debit cards, e-wallets or internet banking for domestic services. This is a fast and simple process with just a few steps. When it comes to withdrawal, time requirement is extended to a certain range depending on the amount of funds requested for liquidation. Withdrawal implementation might be prolonged comparing to deposit, though both are executable. In conclusion, offshore headquarter results in the delay of deposit and withdrawal transactions.

Support and consultancy

QBig Invest users may find plenty of positive comments about their support and consultancy service thanks to a lineup of devoted and dedicated staffs. This customer service is offered 24/5, however, weekend calls are still openly accepted for temporary memo and rescheduled on the next working day.

The broker's assistant team are seemingly well-trained and there is even a selected group of experienced advisors who are experts in the industry. Service quality from these higher class mentors may require more time for assessment, though the junior consultants connected with us did offer clear-sighted suggestions. In particular, they provide free training classes of financial investment and raise warnings over the risk of trading without proper insight. This should be considered a plus for QBig Invest.

About QBig Invest

Per investigational reports, QBig Invest is a UK-based brokerage, regulated by BVI FSC - the Financial Services Commission of the United Kingdom, which is a trusted financial institution. Having a long record of service in major financial markets, i.e. US, Europe, among the others, the platform has lived up to its expected appeal thanks to a low-cost and decent support policy. Despite of that, procedures related to deposit and withdrawal has been noted on certain occasions. Read on for a glance of how trading turns out to be on QBig Invest.

The platforms and support services at QBig Invest have a factor of consistency. But it should be noted that due to the offshore operation, slow deposit and withdrawal is expected, which is inconvenient yet tolerable experience for some users. Nevertheless, our one-day-trading tour ended up with a decent trial over the remaining services. To have a good sleep at night with your decision means you have to do your homework and prudent research on the targeted platform and be well-aware of your financial goals. All told, no pain no gain, great effort would be rewarded with desirable success whether it comes to broker choice or making financial investment.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qbig-invest-introduced-new-secure-and-profitable-trading-methods-in-2022-301606680.html

SOURCE QBig Invest

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Walmart beats on Q2 earnings, inventory concerns continue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Lucid vs. Nio

    The electric vehicle (EV) industry has expanded by incredible leaps and bounds over the last decade, and its growth story is still just starting to unfold. On the heels of some massive sell-offs, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) stand out as intriguing players in the space that could potentially deliver explosive growth, and investors might be wondering which stock is the better buy at today's prices. Howard Smith: Shares of Lucid Group would certainly qualify as having experienced a major bear market.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Home Depot beats on Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Home Depot.

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or get exposure through funds.

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best EV materials stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more EV materials stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now. The electric vehicle industry has been battling with multiple challenges in the past few months. A post-pandemic […]

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund invest for the long term (meaning years…often decades…not quarters) in terrific, competitively advantaged, growth businesses managed by exceptionally talented individuals whom it trusts. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have […]

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -725% and 5.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    It's been a tough year for investors as rising interest rates torpedoed higher-growth stocks. It's also been a challenging year for big blue chip stocks as the S&P 500 retreated about 10% this year. Cloudflare's cloud-based content delivery network (CDN) accelerates the delivery of digital content for websites and apps.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock snatches meme crown with blistering August rally

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock has gone haywire.

  • Cisco Systems Q4 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Cisco's bottom-line performance has been outstanding, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 19 consecutive quarters.

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • Lumentum Stock Falls As Outlook Misses Amid NeoPhotonics Purchase

    Lumentum on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales that topped estimates. But shares fell as guidance came in below views.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold