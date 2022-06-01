U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.00
    +18.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,181.00
    +210.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,697.50
    +51.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.60
    +8.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.25
    +1.58 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.80
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.13 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8600
    +0.0160 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    25.88
    -0.66 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2780
    +0.6020 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,717.04
    +90.09 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    692.36
    -3.70 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.00
    +1.34 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

qBotica Recognized as a Star Performer in the 2022 Everest Peak Matrix® for Intelligent Document Processing Solutions

·2 min read

PHOENIX, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- qBotica's hero IDP product, DoqumentAI, has propelled the company into the Major Contenders & identified a Star Performer in the latest Everest Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) – Technology Provider Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market is growing rapidly within Automation space and qBotica has assisted world's leading organizations like Western Union, TPI Composites and Polaris Transport in processing documents and automating processes. They also work with other large enterprises in the healthcare, telecommunications, and other high-tech industries. qBotica has also released an on-premises version of its DoqumentAI platform to meet the needs and compliance requirements of highly regulated businesses.

"qBotica has emerged as a Star Performer and a Major Contender on Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. It has enhanced the capabilities of its IDP platform, DoqumentAI, offering more flexibility in addressing various data types and document formats and greater control to enterprise users," said Ashwin Gopakumar, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its investments in pre-built dashboards to monitor key operational and workforce metrics, along with its strong growth and a more diversified portfolio of clients, have also contributed to its success"

Everest Group, considered one of the top three analyst firms globally, offers state-of-the-art consultation services by fostering relationships with key industry organizations. They help educate and support the ongoing growth and evolution of the IT, business process, and engineering services industries. Their PEAK Matrix assessments are considered an unbiased resource to provide analysis and insights to enterprises about global services providers.

Talking about this recognition, Mahesh Vinayagam, the Founder & CEO of qBotica, said, "We're ecstatic to see qBotica rated as a Star Performer and Major Contender in a very crowded IDP market. Our team's relentless emphasis on customer success, the commitment to build an easy-to-use cutting-edge product, and the backing of an extraordinary collection of Global 1000 enterprises who continuously choose DoqumentAI for their document processing-based automation needs have all contributed to our success. We thank Everest Group for recognizing the work that we do here at qBotica."

qBotica's DoqumentAI with cloud-based open architecture provides enterprises with a futuristic platform that allows for organizational growth and technological advancement. Their Intelligent Automation Ecosystems can rapidly support enterprise operations such as finance, accounting, customer service, procurement, inventory management and payment processing.

For more information about qBotica's solutions, please visit https://qbotica.com.

Media Contact:
Isha Vyas
(623) 253-5673
337587@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qbotica-recognized-as-a-star-performer-in-the-2022-everest-peak-matrix-for-intelligent-document-processing-solutions-301558986.html

SOURCE qBotica

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., Taiwan to launch trade talks after Biden excludes island from Indo-Pacific group

    The United States will launch new trade talks with Taiwan, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, just days after President Joe Biden launched an economic plan for Asia intended to push back on China that excluded the Chinese-claimed island. Washington and Taipei will "move quickly to develop a roadmap" for the planned U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade in the coming weeks, which would be followed by in-person meetings in the U.S. capital later in June, two senior U.S. administration officials told reporters. The initiative would aim to "reach an agreement with high standard commitments that create inclusive and durable prosperity" on issues that include customs facilitation, fighting corruption, common standards on digital trade, labor rights, high environmental standards, and efforts to curb state-owned enterprises and non-market practices, one of the U.S. officials said.

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • Mullen Automotive Skyrockets As Solid-State Polymer Battery Testing Exceeds Expectation

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has put forth the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana. "The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I'm pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana," said David Michery, CEO and chairman. Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and is in line with test tolerance from previous EV Gr

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • I want my entire estate to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.US District Judge Gray Miller in Houston on Monday rejected IBM’s claim that it acquired the mainframe software account of one of BMC’s core customers, AT&T Corp., fair and square. Miller awarded damages based on his earlier determination that IBM’s role in AT&T’s decision to dump BMC “smacked of intentional wr

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.“Such moves gravely undermine the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and deprive China of its right to development,” he said Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing. Zhao added that such a strategy would only push the world’s two largest economies to “confront

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Such a move would have major ramifications for global oil supply. Russia is one of the world’s top three crude producers -- along with Saudi Arabia and the US -- but it’s struggling to maintain output and exports in the face of increasing sanctions.By removing Russia from the monthly supply q

  • Oil Prices on the Rise Again as OPEC Considers Suspending Russia From Output Deal

    OPEC’s 13 members and 10 non-OPEC producers led by Russia are set to meet on Thursday to approve a planned increase of 432,000 barrels a day.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Gazprom PJSC halted pipeline shipments to the Netherlands and Denmark this week, and then surprised markets by also cutting off a small contract supplying Germany. Shell Plc and wind giant Orsted A/S refused to comply with President Vladimir Putin’s demand for payments to be made in rubles, and Gazprom responded by halting flows.Russia is keep

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Google’s Owner Paid $296,000 to a Typical Worker. Here’s What Other Firms Pay

    Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 said their median employee earned more than $100,000, and 44 companies reported a salary below $30,000.

  • Europe lurches closer to energy crisis as Kremlin cuts off gas supply to Shell

    Europe lurched closer to an energy crisis on Tuesday after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to major buyers including Shell.

  • HP beats expectations, CEO doesn't see 'major slowdown' in economy

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance Live on the state of the company's business as recession fears swirl.

  • First Horizon shareholders approve proposed $13.4B deal with TD

    First Horizon shareholders have approved the locally based bank's deal with Toronto-based TD Bank Group, which is set to result in the 158-year-old institution's acquisition.

  • Paying extra for premium gas? You should probably stop

    High gas prices aren't going away soon, but if you're paying extra for premium, you probably can save the money. And don't even think about midgrade.

  • Merge Ahead: Ethereum’s Dress Rehearsal (and a Hiccup)

    Ethereum’s Ropsten testnet is on the brink of a pivotal transition to proof-of-stake, but an unwelcome “reorg” rained on the Merge prep parade last week.

  • As Crypto Losses Hit Investors, Litigation Picks Up

    Lawsuits over cryptocurrency losses are mounting across the country, as investing in digital tokens and coins has become mainstream and the money at stake has increased significantly. Many of the cases have been fueled by investors who allege some digital coins were hyped and sold under false pretenses. Others allege that some digital tokens are unregistered securities or that cryptocurrency issuers were deceitful in their marketing.

  • Top Growth Stocks for June 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.