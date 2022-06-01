qBotica Recognized as a Star Performer in the 2022 Everest Peak Matrix® for Intelligent Document Processing Solutions

PHOENIX, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- qBotica's hero IDP product, DoqumentAI, has propelled the company into the Major Contenders & identified a Star Performer in the latest Everest Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) – Technology Provider Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market is growing rapidly within Automation space and qBotica has assisted world's leading organizations like Western Union, TPI Composites and Polaris Transport in processing documents and automating processes. They also work with other large enterprises in the healthcare, telecommunications, and other high-tech industries. qBotica has also released an on-premises version of its DoqumentAI platform to meet the needs and compliance requirements of highly regulated businesses.

"qBotica has emerged as a Star Performer and a Major Contender on Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. It has enhanced the capabilities of its IDP platform, DoqumentAI, offering more flexibility in addressing various data types and document formats and greater control to enterprise users," said Ashwin Gopakumar, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its investments in pre-built dashboards to monitor key operational and workforce metrics, along with its strong growth and a more diversified portfolio of clients, have also contributed to its success"

Everest Group, considered one of the top three analyst firms globally, offers state-of-the-art consultation services by fostering relationships with key industry organizations. They help educate and support the ongoing growth and evolution of the IT, business process, and engineering services industries. Their PEAK Matrix assessments are considered an unbiased resource to provide analysis and insights to enterprises about global services providers.

Talking about this recognition, Mahesh Vinayagam, the Founder & CEO of qBotica, said, "We're ecstatic to see qBotica rated as a Star Performer and Major Contender in a very crowded IDP market. Our team's relentless emphasis on customer success, the commitment to build an easy-to-use cutting-edge product, and the backing of an extraordinary collection of Global 1000 enterprises who continuously choose DoqumentAI for their document processing-based automation needs have all contributed to our success. We thank Everest Group for recognizing the work that we do here at qBotica."

qBotica's DoqumentAI with cloud-based open architecture provides enterprises with a futuristic platform that allows for organizational growth and technological advancement. Their Intelligent Automation Ecosystems can rapidly support enterprise operations such as finance, accounting, customer service, procurement, inventory management and payment processing.

