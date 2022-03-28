QC Copper Appoints Derek Teevan Vice President of Strategic Engagement

QC Copper adds Executive from Detour Gold with open-pit development experience

Seeks Best in Class Community Engagement and ESG Initiatives within Quebec

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) is pleased to announce that Derek Teevan has been appointed as Vice President Strategic Engagement to support the development of the Opemiska Copper Mine Complex. Derek will lead QC Copper's team responsible for strategic engagement, permitting, and environmental excellence.

Derek is a respected mining executive with an extensive background in resource development from permitting through to operations and is a recognized leader and frequent speaker on corporate social responsibility, communication, and Indigenous relations.

In previous roles as Senior Vice President Corporate and Aboriginal Affairs for Detour Gold Corp., Derek was on the leadership team from exploration to production that developed Canada's largest gold mine, Detour Lake, and was sold to Kirkland Lake Gold Corp for $4.3 Billion. Derek was also a Director at De Beers Canada and on the team that permitted and built the Snap Lake NWT and Victor Projects, the first and only diamond mine in Ontario.

"The Opemiska is an important part of the history of mining in Quebec, and our goal is to advance the project to build a modern copper mining complex in the area. To achieve this QC Copper will build out best-in-class community engagement and environmental protocols as we develop the Opemiska and our Company. Derek has the experience and track record of supporting brownfield development assets into world class mines" said Stephen Stewart, CEO of QC Copper.

"I am pleased to be joining the team and look forward to building the project with a focus on environmental excellence, sustainability and community engagement," said Derek Teevan.

