U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,528.36
    +8.73 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,553.88
    +96.57 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,120.77
    -8.32 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.95
    -1.97 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    -0.82 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.10
    +9.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2590
    -0.1010 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,046.40
    +3,382.97 (+5.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,529.77
    +48.97 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,210.36
    -7.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

QC Copper & Gold to Re-Start Drilling on Opemiska

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU), is pleased to announce that the company is scheduled to re-start drilling on the Opemiska Property. This new drill program is planned for 6,000 metres and will act as a precursor to a much larger drilling program currently in the planning stages.

The areas of focus for this current drill program are designed to confirm the orientation of mineralized structures in and around the Opemiska open pit, in particular, the Saddle Zone and the Eastern Veins. The drill will be mobilized next week, with the program expected to complete by December 2021.

Drill Program for 2022 – A Robust Drill Program To be Announced
QC Copper has identified four priority targets with the potential to add resources to the currently defined NI 43-101 resource within the conceptual pit of the Springer-Perry deposit. These targets are the Saddle Zone, the Eastern Veins, Perry Mine at depth, and the Beaver Lake Fault corridor, including the Cooke and Robitaille Mines. Management considers these areas as very likely to augment the existing inventory of resources on the Opemiska Project. The Company is currently designing this drill program and its logistics, with further details provided soon.

"All the planned drilling in the coming 12 months is meant to expand the resource base at Opemiska as much as possible in anticipation of a new mineral resource estimate and a pivot towards project development. Once we are satisfied that we have tested all the immediate potential, we will shift gears and towards a PEA and beyond. This is a large and highly prospective land package, which we plan to continue exploring even once the project enters the development pipeline", said Stephen Stewart, CEO and Chairman of QC Copper and Gold.

Opemiska Mineral Resources
On September 20, the Company published the results of its maiden mineral resource estimate on the Opemiska Property over the near surface portion of the historical Springer and Perry mines showing 81.7M tonnes @ 0.88% CuEq of M&I Mineral Resources and 21.3M tonnes @ 0.73% CuEq of Inferred Mineral Resources. Results are summarized in table 1.

Summary of Mineral Resources in the Opemiska Deposit, 0.2% CuEq cut-off: Table 1

Category

Tonnage (millions)

Copper (%)

Gold (g/t)

CuEq (g/t)

Contained Copper (million lbs)

Contained Gold (k oz)

Contained CuEq (million lbs)

Measured

64.94

0.64%

0.32

0.88%*

918.2

676,6

1,254.90

Indicated

16.73

0.69%

0.26

0.88%

255.2

139

325.8

Total M&I

81.67

0.65%

0.31

0.88%

1,173.40

815.6

1,580.80

Inferred

21.35

0.51%

0.3

0.73%

239.8

209.2

345.8

*: The 0.20% CuEq cut-off grade was derived from the approximate August 2021 Consensus Economics long term forecast Cu and Au prices of US$3.50/lb and US$1,650/oz, US$ exchange rate of $0.76, 80% Cu process recovery and smelter payable, mining C$2.25/t, processing C$13/t, G&A $3/t. CuEq% = Cu% + (Au g/t x 0.72) + (Ag g/t x 0.01). (see footnotes 1-7)

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures that include insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates and collars are oriented using a gyroscopic, north-finding instrument. Downhole deviations surveys are done with a gyroscopic instrument at 30m intervals. A systematic density measurement program using two methods will be implemented to measure the density of all rock types. A specific susceptibility measurement protocol will also be implemented to estimate the relative abundance of magnetite in the Ventures Sill's variably magnetic rocks. A focused optical and acoustic televiewer surveying program is planned at the end of the program to obtain correctly oriented structural measurement to inform the interpolation algorithms of the block modelling software that will be used to estimate the mineral resources Springer and Perry Mines pit.

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com

And please follow us on Twitter @qccoppergold

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE QC Copper & Gold Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/20/c3235.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Netflix is down despite Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, and outlook for the streaming landscape.

  • Why 2 Key Stocks Plunged in Premarket Trading Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to take a brief pause on Wednesday morning, consolidating some of the recent gains it has seen. Major stock market benchmarks remained near their all-time highs, but futures markets posted modest declines ahead of the regular trading session. A couple of stocks saw particularly large drops in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Virgin Galactic's Problems Are Growing

    When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went public via SPAC merger in 2019, the company projected that 66 passengers would fly aboard the company's spacecraft in 2020 and another 646 in 2021. Investors recently got word that yet another delay is hitting Virgin Galactic, and at best we will see a small number of revenue-generating flights in 2022, assuming no more delays.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    The market has been unkind this year to some of the hottest growth stocks of 2020. Three such stocks are Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z).

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Pinterest Stock and 1 Reason to Hesitate

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock has not been a market favorite for most of 2021. With 2021's introduction of vaccines against COVID-19 and the populace feeling more confident leaving their homes, the increase in consumer mobility has had mixed effects on Pinterest's business. Pinterest is free for consumers to join and use.

  • Verizon’s Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    The telecom giant showed improving subscriber growth numbers for a second quarter, as well as progress in moving customers to more expensive plans in the 5G era.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Alibaba Stock Keeps Rising as Founder Jack Ma Reportedly Visits Europe

    The billionaire has largely stayed under the radar since he made a speech in October 2020 criticizing financial regulation in China.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks under $5. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks Under $5. Amidst the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology industry seems to have flourished, with investors and […]

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot on Tuesday

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher Tuesday, surging as much as 14.6%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain stock higher were reports that Dutch Bros may be outperforming its biggest competitors. Data intelligence platform Placer.ai analyzed customer visits to Dutch Bros and compared it to traffic at both Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and privately held Dunkin' Brands.

  • Microchip equipment maker ASML says materials shortage and logistics issues to weigh on fourth-quarter revenue

    ASML Holding, Europe's largest tech company, on Wednesday forecast revenue will miss analyst estimates in the fourth quarter as it struggles to get the necessary materials and reported start-up issues at a new logistics center.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of First Solar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) by estimating...

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged