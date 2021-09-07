U.S. markets open in 3 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,642.75
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.00
    -2.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.22
    -1.07 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -20.50 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    -0.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    +0.86 (+5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3799
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9550
    +0.1360 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,976.25
    -801.37 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.96
    +11.23 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.47
    -25.71 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

QC Copper Intersects 110 Metres of 0.65% CuEq, including 36.0m of 1.62% CuEq and 55.5 Metres of 0.56% CuEq on Opemiska

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to report the final assays results from its Summer 2021 diamond drilling program on the Opemiska Project in Chapais, Quebec. With final assays received, the Company is now working towards the completion of a maiden resource estimate which is expected to be announced in mid-September. Highlight intervals from the final batch of assays include Holes 69, 82 & 84 highlighted below:

Hole OPM-21-69 (East of Perry Pit) returned 110 metres grading 0.65% CuEq starting 34.5 metres downhole. This intersection also included an interval of 36.0m which assayed 1.62% CuEq. This hole is located on the periphery of past-producing Perry Mine.

Holes OPM-21-82 and OPM-21-84 (Southern Veins) returned a 55.5m intersection grading 0.56% CuEq. The adjacent hole 84, collared 75m west of hole 82, returned a 36.5m interval grading 0.38% CuEq

"With final assays in hand, we're quickly advancing towards completion of our maiden resource estimate for the Opemiska project. Today's results drilled to the east, and outside of the Perry conceptual pit, demonstrate the continuation of Springer/Perry mineralization towards the east. While drilling is limited in this new zone, it represents core focus for future expansion of our upcoming resource. Other key sources of exploration upside include the immediately adjacent Cooke-Robitaille projects and numerous targets along the the Beaver Lake Fault corridor which is analogous to the highly-productive #3 vein at the Springer mine" said Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects

Click here to View a Plan view of the Intersections from Table 1.

Table 1: Reported 2021 Mineralized Intersections.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Grade

Copper Eq
(%)*

Copper
(%)

Gold
(gpt)

Silver
(gpt)

Zinc
(ppm)

Cobalt
(ppm)

OPM-21-54

117.7

141.0

23.3

0.379

0.324

0.021

1.875

70

36

and

258.9

264.1

5.2

0.558

0.413

0.102

4.244

190

57

OPM-21-57

180.0

185.0

5.0

3.17

2.862

0.053

19.88

604

106

OPM-21-58

117.0

130.0

13.0

0.411

0.329

0.041

1.773

102

61

OPM-21-60

198.0

202.5

4.5

0.605

0.552

0.011

2.067

60

41

OPM-21-63

85.0

93.0

8.0

0.596

0.532

0.006

2.351

49

60

OPM-21-64

134.0

155.0

21.0

0.535

0.378

0.078

5.164

143

91

OPM-21-68

162.0

172.5

10.5

0.935

0.837

0.005

6.671

162

45

OPM-21-69

34.5

144.0

109.5

0.648

0.594

0.009

2.551

109

37

incl.

108.0

144.0

36.0

1.624

1.534

0.012

4.515

250

53

OPM-21-70

46.5

48.8

2.3

8.349

7.855

0.048

40.809

235

118

OPM-21-71

165.0

174.0

9.0

0.381

0.33

0.009

1.283

84

52

and

216.0

223.5

7.5

0.339

0.285

0.006

1.24

98

58

OPM-21-72

82.5

93.0

10.5

0.423

0.275

0.077

2.986

53

118

OPM-21-77

64.5

106.9

42.4

0.239

0.199

0.008

1.42

35

34

and

153.7

168.7

15.0

0.815

0.681

0.031

5.382

292

90

OPM-21-80

31.5

51.0

19.5

0.457

0.405

0.014

2.485

39

32

OPM-21-82

103.5

159.0

55.5

0.558

0.437

0.028

6.766

388

46

OPM-21-84

73.5

110.0

36.5

0.383

0.291

0.023

4.052

151

57

and

150.0

158.0

8.0

0.259

0.203

0.011

2.563

55

40

OPM-21-88

14.9

148.5

133.6

0.468

0.207

0.342

1.65

92

45

OPM-21-90

36.0

69.0

33.0

0.358

0.267

0.095

1.111

52

31

incl.

37.5

48.0

10.5

0.937

0.721

0.25

2.748

89

49

and

157.5

201.0

43.5

0.29

0.119

0.194

1.621

477

31

OPM-21-91

39.0

67.5

28.5

0.378

0.26

0.114

1.121

89

53

OPM-21-92

138.0

154.5

16.5

0.355

0.3

0.011

2.723

47

42

OPM-21-93

7.0

36.0

29.0

0.36

0.196

0.215

1.1

44

29

and

90.0

122.0

32.0

0.303

0.232

0.078

0.873

23

22

and

195.0

205.5

10.5

0.278

0.183

0.097

1.086

44

38

OPM-21-95

12.0

49.5

37.5

0.374

0.228

0.126

1.884

978

33

and

106.5

112.5

6.0

0.67

0.372

0.352

3.375

198

64

and

136.5

140.0

3.5

0.911

0.757

0.135

3.193

141

59

and

244.5

297.0

52.5

0.33

0.289

0.072

1.589

66

29

OPM-21-96

94.5

105.0

10.5

0.508

0.446

0.04

2.177

49

24

and

217.5

231.0

13.5

0.337

0.24

0.091

1.602

74

38

and

288.0

291.0

3.0

0.849

0.773

0.082

7.85

419

62

OPM-21-97

23.8

27.0

3.3

0.606

0.08

0.456

2.223

5,909

68

and

109.5

127.6

18.1

1.4

1.134

0.182

8.794

987

61

OPM-21-99

15.0

48.0

33.0

0.203

0.144

0.029

1.072

147

43

and

156.0

163.0

7.0

0.813

0.67

0.102

5.08

125

44

OPM-21-101

187.5

190.5

3.0

1.156

0.773

0.411

7.75

114

79

and

220.5

297.0

76.5

0.307

0.235

0.063

1.4

61

28

*Copper Equivalent ("Cu Eq.") grade including copper, gold, silver, cobalt and zinc based on 100% recoveries is calculated using the following equation: Cu Eq. = [(Cu % x 20 x Cu price) + (Au grade / 34.2857 x Au price) + (Ag grade / 34.2857 x Ag price) + (Co % x 20 x Co price) + (Zn % x 20 x Zn price)] / (20 x Cu price). We used Cu, Au, Ag, Co and Zn price of US$4.00, US$1,730, US$26.00, US$23.90 and US$1.20 respectively.

Orientation of Drilling and True Widths of Mineralization

Field-based and drill hole evidence indicates that several orientations of veins are present on the Opemiska Property. Around the Springer Mine, veining is predominantly EW trending and steeply dipping to the north. South-facing drill holes were conducted in order to better approximate true widths. However, mineralized intervals typically expand well beyond the main veins as part of cross cutting veinlets creating disseminated mineralized halos. In the disseminated mineralization, the true width of intersections is estimated to be the same as the drill core width.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, previously-owned and operated by Falconbridge between 1953-1991. The project hosts excellent on-site infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures that include insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Downhole deviations surveys are done with a Reflex instrument at 30m intervals. A systematic density measurement program using two methods was implemented to measure the density of all rock types. A specific susceptibility measurement protocol was also implemented to estimate the relative abundance of magnetite in the Ventures Sill's variably magnetic rocks. A focused optical and acoustic televiewer surveying program is planned at the end of the program to obtain correctly oriented structural measurement to inform the interpolation algorithms of the block modelling software that will be used to estimate the mineral resources Springer and Perry Mines pit.

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com
And please follow us on Twitter @qccoppergold

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in QC Copper and Gold Inc. filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE QC Copper & Gold Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c8853.html

Recommended Stories

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Asia's coal prices hit new highs as global utilities scramble for fuel

    Thermal coal prices across Asia hit new highs this week as China and India restock critically low inventories to meet robust power consumption, industry sources said. The most-traded thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped more than 4% on Tuesday to a record high of 979 yuan ($151.63) a tonne. In India, prices of better burning U.S. thermal coal (6900 NAR) in North Indian retail markets have risen by a third in the last 15 days and are up by more than 100% from a year ago to 14,600 Indian rupees a tonne.

  • Aluminum Hits Decade High After Guinea Coup Imperils Bauxite Supplies

    Aluminum prices rose to their highest level in 10 years after a military coup in mineral-rich Guinea threatened to snarl the lightweight metal’s supply chain.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Watch that email carefully: Scammers pushing stimulus stories to steal bank account numbers, more

    IRS warns of record uptick in scammers using badly worded texts and emails about Economic Impact Payments and how to get that money.

  • Intel Stock: Low Valuation Makes it Worth The Wait

    There’s no denying that Intel (INTC) stock is cheap. Shares in the semiconductor giant trade for a low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13x. That’s far below the valuation of its main chip rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA), which trade for around 44x and 54.9x earnings, respectively. Much of this valuation discrepancy has to do with the company’s anemic growth and its many past missteps. But with a new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, who could turn around its ship, Intel might b

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 109.957, Weakens Under 109.590; Low Volume to Hamper Trade

    The direction of the USD/JPY on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 109.707.

  • Deutsche Telekom Nears $5.9 Billion Sale of Dutch Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG will use proceeds from the sale of its Dutch unit to acquire a greater stake in T-Mobile US Inc., deepening its shift to the U.S. market where it leads the industry in the next generation of mobile technology. Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners will purchase T-Mobile Netherlands for 5.1 billion euros ($6.1 billion) from Deutsche Telekom and venture partner Tele2, which owns a 25% stake, the private equity firms said Tuesday. Bloomberg reported on Monday that the

  • Nordstrom: Unlikely to Outperform

    Without a doubt, department stores have been disrupted by e-commerce. Yet Nordstrom (JWN) has managed to continue growing, despite e-commerce threats. However, growth has typically been in the low single digits the past several years. Although the stock is well off its all-time highs, there isn't enough evidence to suggest that Nordstrom will be able to outperform an index fund in the long run. I am neutral on Nordstrom stock. Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that sells apparel, shoes, accessorie

  • ZF Group CEO: Relief From Chip Shortage in Early 2023

    Sep.07 -- Wolf-Henning Scheider, chief executive officer at ZF Group, discusses the issues he’s seeing with supply chains throughout the world, the company’s shift from manufacturing transmissions to electric power trains, and the support they’re seeing from the German government. He speaks to Bloomberg’s Matt Miller on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open” from the sidelines of IAA Mobility 2021 event in Munich.

  • How you can land an extra-low mortgage rate with the help of 'points'

    It's a popular method for scoring an even cheaper rate.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Needs to Hold .7121 Fibonacci Level to Sustain Upside Momentum

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7121.

  • Run-it-Hot Eurozone Economy Robs Junk Bond Market of Real Yield

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s economy is getting too hot for its credit market.Inflation-adjusted yields on junk-rated debt have turned negative for the first time ever after euro-area consumer prices jumped to a decade-high in August, leaving fund managers to worry about not just the risk of default but also price growth.Sub-zero yields have long been the scourge of European sovereign debt, sending investors into riskier realms to chase returns. As central banks flood markets with liquidity to rescue

  • Entertainment-seeking Brits splashed out in August: Barclaycard

    British consumer spending jumped last month thanks to a post-lockdown splurge on holidays at home and entertainment, payment card company Barclaycard said on Tuesday. Spending rose by 15.4% last month compared with its pre-pandemic level in August 2019, marked by higher spending across all categories apart from international travel, Barclaycard said. "Socialising, shopping, and staycations were top of the agenda for Brits in August, as families and friends made the most of the school holidays, giving a welcome boost to hospitality and leisure businesses," said Raheel Ahmed, Barclaycard head of consumer products.

  • SoftBank Soars After Stock Swap Deal With Deutsche Telekom

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. surged the most in nine months after unveiling a deal to acquire 4.5% of Deutsche Telekom AG and sell part of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. to the German telecommunications carrier.The Japanese investment giant announced a complicated deal under which it will swap T-Mobile shares for an initial 225 million shares of Deutsche Telekom. Separately, the telecom operator will then sell T-Mobile Netherlands for $6.1 billion, using $2.4 billion of those proceeds to p

  • Nikkei 225 Touches 30,000 as Reshuffle Extends Japan Stock Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nikkei 225 Stock Average touched a level above 30,000 for the first time since April as a reshuffle of the blue-chip gauge added to a wave of positive sentiment on Japanese equities.SoftBank Group Corp. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. were the largest contributors to a 0.9% climb in the Nikkei 225, which closed at 29,916.14. Electronics makers gave the biggest boost to the broader Topix, which advanced 1.1%. Both measures capped their seventh-straight day of gains, pushing the Nikkei

  • These money and investing tips can teach you the secrets of stock market success

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell America’s toxic ‘us vs.

  • Emerging Currencies Are in ‘Sweet Spot’ for Carry Trades Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in developing nations will take center stage this week as assurances that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise interest rates lay the groundwork for an extended rally in emerging-market currencies. Policy makers in Poland, Russia, Peru and Malaysia are all due to set borrowing costs, safe in the view that U.S. rates will remain low for longer, a message that Fed Chair Jerome Powell hammered home at Jackson Hole. And it means that any hawkish turn in emerging m

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulls Back After Massive Run Higher

    The Australian dollar has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Monday as the market has certainly gotten a bit overextended, reaching the 200 day EMA on Friday.